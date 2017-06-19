Citizenship The next big focus for organizational performance Josh Bersin Founder, Bersin by Deloitte Principal, Deloitte ...
  • The findings
    92 percent of companies believe that redesigning the organization is important, making it No. 1 in ranked importance among this year’s respondents.
    Companies are decentralizing authority, moving toward product- and customer-centric organizations, and forming dynamic networks of highly empowered teams that communicate and coordinate activities in unique and powerful ways.
    Three in four respondents report that they are either currently restructuring their organization or have recently completed the process.
     
    Why is this?
    A new mode of organization—a “network of teams” with a high degree of empowerment, strong communication, and rapid information flow—is now sweeping business and governments around the world.
    The growth of the Millennial demographic, the diversity of global teams, and the need to innovate and work more closely with customers are driving a new organizational flexibility among high-performing companies. They are operating as a network of teams alongside traditional structures, with people moving from team to team rather than remaining in static formal configurations.
    Two major factors are driving change.
    Small teams can deliver results faster, engage people better, and stay closer to their mission.
    Second, the digital revolution helps teams stay aligned. Today, teams use web or mobile apps to share goals, keep up to date on customer interactions, communicate product quality or brand issues, and build a common culture.
     
    What’s needed?
    The days of the top-down hierarchical organization are slowly coming to an end, but changing the organization chart is only a small part of the transition to the network of teams. Now, more than ever, is the time to challenge traditional organizational structures, empower teams, hold people accountable, and focus on building a culture of shared information, shared vision, and shared direction.
  • First let’s talk about Work itself. Without the right job, nobody finds their employer irresistible. There are four keys here.
    The first is designing a job which allows meaningful contribution – giving people autonomy, and freedom add real value. Zeynte Ton, the MIT business professor, studied the difference between “good jobs” and “bad jobs” in her new book “The Good Jobs Strategy.”
    Her research, which focuses heavily on retail, shows that companies that design jobs for higher value far outperform their competitors. She lists Home Depot, Costco, Nordstrom, UPS, and Mercedona as firms that pay their people 2-3X their peers, lavish them with training, yet are far more profitable than their “low cost competitors.”
    Why? In these companies, people have the time, motivation, and skills to cover for each other, rearrange the store to help sell more, and feel good about serving customers. How many times have you walked into a store when there’s nobody around and felt like walking out? Her research shows that companies with higher payroll per square foot are MORE PROFITABLE.
    The second key Meaningful Work is selecting the right people. We did research in 2011 and looked at the performance of cosmetic sales people, retail sales workers, customer service agents, and life scientists. In each of the companies we studied, we found a unique and company-specific set of qualities that helped fit the right person into the right job. At Bon-Ton Stores, this process of using I/O science to find just the right fit resulted in a doubling of sales in the first 12 months.
    The third key is the use of small, self-organizing teams. In the 1980s Fred Brooks learned that when you put more software engineers into a large project it actually goes slower, leading to the beginning of the agile software movement. Jeff Bezos uses the “two pizza rule” – if there are more than two pizzas at lunch, the team is too big.
    The fourth is to design slack into the system. People need time – time to improve the place, relax, learn, and collaborate. Google designed “20% time” – at Costco, when the store is slow, they let people go home for a few hours. When you “understaff” and overwork you create errors, waste, and ultimately burn people out. When you give people a little extra time you get engagement, improvement, and learning..
  • The third element in the irresistible organization is “Flexibility and Inclusion.”
    As you look at the “best places to work” and “firms of endearment” you find something else: a special, highly flexible, humanistic work environment.
    Today most of us struggle with tremendously complicated lives. We have children at home, elderly parents, or health and wellness issues of our own. According to More Magazine, 68% of women would rather have more free time than make more money —and while 40% of professional men work more than 50 hours per week, 80% would like to work fewer hours.
    So if we want people to engage with work, we have to give them a flexible and supportive work environment. SAS, the #2 place to work for the last 15 years, has an in-house day care center, gym, and pool. Their turnover rate is below 2%. Google has a bowling alley and yoga rooms.
    But flexibility goes far beyond just having a nice place to hang out. The workplace also has to be open, welcoming, and warm . Michael Bloomberg ripped out all the offices in NY City Hall and created an open bullpen to encourage collaboration. Companies like Deloitte, WL Gore, Apple, and Pixar design their facilities to bring together to help build relationships and trust.
    We all know the story of Yahoo asking employees to stop working at home and the failure of Best Buy to drive “results only work environment.” We aren’t proposing that people stop coming into the office. But we do have to create flexibility, give people tools and freedom to work the way they want. According to Entrepreneur magazine, companies with flexible work options have 40% higher levels of innovation and 12% higher employee satisfaction.
    And let me mention inclusion and diversity. There is no way you will become an “irresistible organization” unless you are truly inclusive to all – all races, genders, ages, and ways of thinking. This week we are launching our new diversity and inclusion research and the startling finding is that while 78% of respondents feel their companies promote themselves as highly diverse and inclusive, only 11% strongly agree that they are! Our research shows that “highly inclusive teams” outperform non-inclusive teams by 8:1.
    Remember David Rock’s research? When you don’t feel “included,” you feel threatened, and your productivity, customer service, and creativity goes away.
  • Now let’s talk about management. We all know that in today’s work environment, management is perhaps your greatest key to success. But as I mentioned earlier, management and leadership are the biggest challenges companies face.
    What’s going on?
    We have to recognize that the role of a “manager” has dramatically changed. While managers still supervise and direct, today they must serve as people who coach, inspire, and help their team. And the days of managers “sitting behind a desk” are over – they need to understand the work their people do. As GE put it, managers have to be “more electric” and “less general.”
    We also have to invest in first- and second-line leaders. I met with IBM, one of the best managed companies in the world, late last year and the CHRO Diane Gherson told us they found that over the years she believed they spent too much money on “leadership” and not enough on “management” – and I would say that I hear this over and over around the world.
    In January I had the opportunity to visit GE’s Crotonville leadership center, and I was amazed at the level of investment, focus, and passion the company has about management. At GE and other winning companies the role of manager is honored, and the company continuously invests in the tools, coaching and support managers need to be effective.
    Which leads me to another topic I want to touch on – the whole issue of performance management and the performance appraisal.
  • The fourth element of being irresistible is designing your organization for personal and professional growth. One of the top reasons people leave organizations is that they “can’t grow here.”
    I won’t spend a lot of time on high-impact learning, you’ve heard that from me many times. But what you do have to focus on is three big things:
    First, your management and structure must facilitate talent mobility. Managers should be incented to move people and create programs to help people succeed in new positions. Kim Lamoureux’s new succession management research, which is being launched this week, shows that fewer than 20% of companies have any succession plans at the first and second line level and only 3% have reached what a level we call “transparent talent mobility.”
    Facebook, Google, and Dropbox all have rotational assignment programs for new college graduates. United Health Group is developing a company-wide online assessment and job seeker program for their staff. I talked with Telstra, the largest telco in Australia, about bringing in professional career coaches to support managers and employees as they look for new jobs. You should invest in this area – today’s high-performers see work as a “tour of duty” and if you’re not giving them that tour they’ll find it elsewhere.
    Second, you must redesign your L&D function to be “pull” not “push.” Google, YouTube, and MOOCs are now becoming the fastest growing ways people learn, we must redesign your own L&D function to focus on making content easy to find, facilitating sharing of expertise, and adding lots of “flipped learning” to the mix.
    Third, you must take on a “supply chain” view of skills. As we wrote about in the Human Capital Trends study, it often takes many years to build expertise in various roles. Oil and Gas companies tell us it takes 5-7 years to reach “time to autonomy” in exploration and production. So if you are not constantly looking at your skills supply chain – and I’m talking about functional and technical skills, not just leadership – you will fall behind.
    This means changing the way people think about their career, giving managers tools to develop and move people, creating technical and functional career ladders, and convincing top management that investment in learning and mobility is well worth the money. Today we can no longer “hire” for top talent – we have to build it. Make your company a place to learn and grow and you will be amazed at how performance goes up.
  • Finally, I want to close on the topic of leadership.
    When you look at the “irresistible organizations” around the world, you always find top leaders who really care. They build trust, meaning, and purpose into their organizations – and they understand how to connect and take care of people.
    As Benjamin Disraeli said long ago, “When I was young I admired people who were clever, as I got old I admired people who were kind.” As Jeff Bezos put it, “It’s easier to be clever than it is to be kind.”
    Leaders today have to work hard to consider all the stakeholders in a business: yes they have to keep investors happy, but without a sense of “soul” and “love” for the organization itself, chasing profits alone will not succeed. Remember the story of Circuit City and how they fired 20% of their workforce to make their numbers back in the mid-2000s? They’re gone today. Look at what happened to Enron and MCI – these companies that lost the trust of their stakeholders don’t just under-perform, they disappear.
    And leaders must be willing to invest. Companies that try to starve their spending on people shoot themselves in the foot. Efficiently-run organizations invest heavily in people at all levels, they partner with their labor unions, and they pay above average wages. And they see inordinate amounts of employee loyalty and engagement and profit as a result.
    Finally don’t forget inspiration. It has become one of the top leadership values in business today. People will follow you if they believe in your mission – and being “irresistible” is often as much about ethos as it is about benefits.
  • 6/19/2017
  • Our research shows that, in 2014, it will be hard to keep good people. “Responsible companies” had much higher levels of engagement and retention, customer service, and long-term profitability. People want to work for organizations that fulfill a larger mission.

    People want to work for organizations that are inspiring to work for – and offer a greater sense of purpose (this is even more true for Millennials – which will be 75% of our workforce in 10 years.)
     
    People also desire flexibility or control/autonomy over workload, time and schedules, as well as opportunities to grow and contribute. All of this (plus more – inclusion, workspace design, etc.) is part of a holistic work environment.

    68% of women without children would rather have more free time than make more money — even more than those with children (62%). More magazine – 2013, “Women in Workplace Study,” http://www.more.com/flexible-job-survey
    One of every five employees cares for elderly parents, a number that could increase to almost half of the workforce over the next several years. http://whenworkworks.org/research/downloads/FlexAtAGlance.pdf
    40% of professional men work more than 50 hours per week. Of these, 80% would like to work fewer hours. We have the “overwhelmed employee” problem to address. Center for American Progress. August, 2013 http://www.americanprogress.org/wp-content/uploads/issues/2012/08/pdf/flexibility_factsheet.pdf

    Transition: So let’s talk about this a bit more on the next slide


    1. 1. Citizenship The next big focus for organizational performance Josh Bersin Founder, Bersin by Deloitte Principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP June, 2017
    2. 2. HR 2017—Bersin by Deloitte predictions for the year aheadCopyright © 2016 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 2 Demographic and political upheaval: Millennials make up more than half the workforce. Boomers working into their 70s and 80s, and a new wave of nationalism. Digital technology infiltrates our lives: Technology is disrupting business models and radically changing the workplace and how work is done. Need to increase speed and employee experience: Engagement is flat, people are distracted, hierarchical structures are going away, yet speed is increasing. Career and social contract with employees changed: Employees now demand rapid career growth, compelling and flexible workplace, purpose, and increased earnings.e of purpose at work. Forces Disrupting Organizations Today MIT Deloitte Research, 6/2015 “Aligning the Organization for its Digital Future”
    3. 3. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 3 Millennials concerned about “Threatening and Unfair World.” • 64% expect economic and political conditions to get worse in the coming two years • Millennials in emerging markets generally expect to be both financially (71 percent) and emotionally (62 percent) better off than their parents. • In mature markets, only 36 percent of millennials predict they will be financially better off than their parents and 31 percent say they’ll be happier. • 77% of Millennials actively take part in volunteerism and charity work to help improve their community • 88% of Millennials believe business can be a major force for positive social change Millennials: Citizenship On The Rise
    4. 4. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 4 Companies Facing Citizenship Issues
    5. 5. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 5 Need for Social Cohesion Happiness Index (1-10) Health: Life expectancy Income per Capita Social Support Trust In Government Freedom (wealth and social) US 2006 7.2 68.97 10.84 0.96 0.62 0.89 US 2016 6.8 70.08 10.87 0.9 0.72 0.8 US last ten Years -5.6% +1.6% +0.3% -6.2% -16.1% -10.1% Nordics 7.54 70.13 10.75 0.95 0.37 0.94 Nordics vs. US 10.9% +0.1% -1.1% +5.6% +48.6% +17.5% Higher Similar Lower Higher Way lower Higher World Happiness Report, 2017, Heliwell, Sacks, Layard “In order for US happiness to reach 2006 levels through income growth the US GDP would have to be 54% higher than it is today.” We are not suffering from economic malaise we are suffering from social malaise.
    6. 6. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 6 Unilever Business Strategy: Connected for Growth
    7. 7. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 7 Unilever Global, Local Strategy
    8. 8. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 8 The word reflects an individual’s role in a group as a contributor to collective wellbeing and health of the organization. What Does “Citizenship” Mean? Fairness Equality Personal responsibility Every day, every action Helping others Everyone
    9. 9. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 9 Historic Perspective on Performance and Management Management Thinking Evolves: We are Here The Industrial Corporation Hierarchical Leadership Collaborative Management Networks of Teams <1950s 1960s-80s Today1990s Andrew Carnegie Henry Ford Netflix, Google, Facebook, Amazon Jack Welch Peter Drucker Howard Schulz Steve Jobs Profit, Growth, Financial Engineering Customer Service, Employees as Leaders Mission, Purpose, Sustainability Operational Efficiency 2020 Industrial Age People as Workers Management by Objective Servant Leadership Work Together Empower the Team The Corporation is King The Executives are King The Teams and Team Leaders are Kings The People are King(s) Citizenship, Growth and Learning Productivity, Wellness, Networked Business Unilever, Airbnb, Patagonia, Whole Foods People, Communities, Global Networks Growth & Citizenship
    10. 10. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 10 Is your company’s collective worth more than the sum of the individuals? The Essential Question Are leaders and individuals working together to optimize the whole? Or are they acting in their own self- interests?
    11. 11. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 11 Shared values and culture Transparent goals and projects Free flow of information and feedback People rewarded for their skills and abilities, not position 88% of companies believe their organization is not designed for success How We Work: A network of teams B A DCF A C D E B G How things were How things “are” How things work E
    12. 12. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 12 How Talent Practices Are Being Revolutionized Projects, Squads, Teams, Shared Services Hierarchical Business Functions Work Structure Teams assemble and stop quickly Teams formed slowly over time Teams and Projects Assignments, tasks, expert roles Job descriptions, job levels, job titles Jobs and Roles Managers manage projects and “sponsor” people Managers “own” teams and people’s careers Managers Jobs open in transparent marketplace Jobs are “owned” by the manager and not shared Careers People sought out based on skills, work on multiple projects People “assigned” jobs by management Flexibility People rewarded by outcomes, reputation, sponsorship People rewarded by level, tenure, experience Rewards Structuredlearning,careers,and rewards Personalizedlearning,careers,and rewards
    13. 13. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 13 The Simply Irresistible Organization® What we have learned: an integrated approach is key Meaningful Work Supportive Management Fantastic Environment Growth Opportunity Trust in Leadership Autonomy Clear goal setting Flexible, humane work environment Facilitated talent mobility Mission and purpose Selection to fit Coaching and feedback Recognition rich culture Career growth in many paths Investment in people, trust Small teams Leadership development Open flexible work spaces Self and formal development Transparency and communication Time for slack Modern performance management Inclusive, diverse culture High impact learning culture Inspiration Fit the Citizenship model
    14. 14. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 14 Average 3.2 What are these companies doing? Engagement Remains a Challenge Summer, 2016 Glassdoor Bersin by Deloitte Research AON Hewitt data: Engagement down 4% worldwide, 8% in Asia
    15. 15. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 15 Autonomy and freedom to contribute Select the right fit Small empowered teams Time for slack Meaningful work © 2017 Deloitte Consulting LLP
    16. 16. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 16 Select to Fit: Good Business, Good Citizenship
    17. 17. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 17 Emergence of “Relationship Analytics” Organizational Network Analysis (ONA) Teams Organizations The Enterprise
    18. 18. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 18 Fantastic Work Environment Flexibility Humanistic workplace Culture of recognition Inclusion and diversity © 2017 Deloitte Consulting LLP
    19. 19. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 19 Flexible, Open, Modern Work Environments
    20. 20. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 20 Essential Talent Activities Standalone disconnected staffing, training, and performance practices Level 1 Critical Talent Growth Critical talent segments, focus on hiring, training, performance Level 2 Managed Talent Relationships Workforce planning, development planning, leadership development integrated into talent strategy Level 3 Inclusive Talent System Talent strategies integrated with inclusion, diversity, and culture Level 4 BersinbyDeloitte 10% 19% 59% 12% The New Bersin by Deloitte Talent Management Maturity Model Source: Bersin by Deloitte, Deloitte Consulting LLP, 2015. Inclusion, bias, diversity go mainstream Inclusive Talent Practices Drive Financial Results
    21. 21. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 21 Factor Dimension Name Maturity Level L&D Resources The organization provides resources for presenting authentic self Level 4 PM / SP Integration The organization encourages leaders to consider bias in conducting succession planning Level 4 L&D Resources The organization provides resources for sponsoring Level 4 PM / SP Integration The organization encourages leaders to consider bias in determining stretch goal assignments Level 4 PM / SP Integration The organization has a comprehensive coaching program Level 4 PM / SP Integration The organization encourages leaders to consider bias in assessing talent Level 4 PM / SP Integration The organization has integrated D&I competencies in talent management practices Level 4 Leader Communication Leaders discuss D&I goal achievement Level 4 Metrics Communication The organization has transparent metrics that are shared with employees Level 4 Reporting Structures D&I reports into CEO or COO Level 4 D&I Strategy Strategy: D&I is core to business strategy / drives P&L / drives innovation / agility Level 4 D&I Governance D&I is enabled by dedicated employees tightly integrated with an active employee community Level 4 Leader Communication Leaders discuss the value of inclusion Level 3 Talent Acquisition The recruitment process is designed to attract those with invisible diversity Level 3 Leader Communication Leaders discuss the value of invisible diversity Level 3 Metrics Communication The organization has transparent metrics shared with leaders Level 3 Leader Communication Leaders discuss the details of the organization’s D&I vision, purpose, or strategy Level 3 L&D Resources The organization provides resources for managing bias Level 2 L&D Resources The organization provides resources for mentoring Level 2 Leader Communication Leaders discuss the value of traditional diversity Level 2 L&D Resources The organization provides resources for managing conflict Level 2 L&D Resources The organization provides resources for an inclusive culture Level 2 Talent Acquisition The recruitment process is designed for traditional diversity Level 1 Talent Acquisition Leaders are encouraged to source candidates from diverse networks Level 1 Talent Acquisition The organization promotes itself as a diverse / inclusive organization brand Level 1 D&I Strategy Strategy: D&I helps to build brand externally and delivers on it being the right thing to do Level 1 D&I Governance D&I staffed by a group of full-time dedicated employees (primarily focused on compliance) Level 1 Reporting Structures D&I reports into HR Level 1 What Drives An Inclusive Talent System? Our analysis shows that many dimensions within certain factors clump at different levels (e.g., talent acquisition at Level 1, D&I programs at Level 2, Leader communication at Level 3 and Performance Management / Succession Planning integration at Level 4). This clumping was derived from our analysis of organizations’ average score on each dimension within each level of maturity.
    22. 22. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 22 Our Maturity Model Provides a Roadmap to an Inclusive Culture *We recognize that organizations can have ERGs, employee action groups (EAGs), or business resource groups (BRGs). For the sake of simplicity, we are referring to them all as ERGs, but recognize that they may be one of these other group types in organizations. For reference, we define ERGs, EAGs, and BRGs as forums that connect colleagues with a common focus on a specific community to develop leadership roles, management skills, and to help to advance business and talent strategies with a diversity focus. Compliance-Focused Diversity Programmatic D&I Leader-Owned D&I Inclusive Culture Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 4 12% 15% 31% 42% Everyone owns D&I. D&I is seen as critical to business strategy and noninclusive behaviors are not tolerated. Talent processes are designed to prevent bias and encourage D&I. D&I metrics are shared and discussed broadly across the entire organization. D&I reports into a C-suite executive. Leaders own D&I. Leaders publicly discuss the overall D&I mission, D&I goals, and the value of invisible diversity and broad inclusion. D&I metrics are shared transparently with leaders. HR / D&I team focus on compliance with diversity-related laws and regulations. Any additional focus is primarily on talent acquisition and establishing an external talent brand as a diverse employer. HR / D&I team owns D&I. Focus is on programs and policies that support D&I, especially mentoring programs, unconscious bias learning initiatives, and ERGs / BRGs.*
    23. 23. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 23 Relationship Analytics, Diversity, and Coaching Converge AI Based Diversity, Coaching, Recruitment Systems
    24. 24. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 24 Clear and transparent goals Coaching not evaluation Invest in development of managers Agile performance management Supportive management © 2017 Deloitte Consulting LLP
    25. 25. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 25 27 companies that redesigned their process, found overwhelmingly positive outcomes: • 100% said conversation quality improved • 83% said conversation frequency increased • 90% said employee engagement increased • 91% say data for evaluation is better • 96% say tools are easier and simpler • 77% expect continuous feedback • 45% are using check-ins to assess managers • 50% say training process is easier and shorter • 67% doing feedback quarterly • 80% expect employees to drive check-ins And Yes, The New Models For PM Do Work
    26. 26. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 26 The Listening Organization Enterprise Feedback Architecture Integrated Reporting & Analytics Sentiment Analysis Network Analysis Social Media Monitoring Job Boards & Ads Employment Brand Customer Satisfaction Anonymous Feedback Tools Pulse Surveys Annual Survey Performance Check-ins Exit Interviews Performance Appraisals
    27. 27. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 27 How Recognition Works Maslow’s Hierarchy of Leads Esteem (importance, recognition, respect) Love/Belonging (social, love, family, team) Safety (economic and physical security) Survival (food, water, sleep) Self Actualization (challenge, opportunity, learning, creativity) Compensation & Benefits Modern Recognition Career , Development Opportunities Companies with a high-recognition culture have a 31% lower voluntary turnover rate.
    28. 28. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 28 Training and support on the job Career and talent mobility Dynamic self-directed learning High-impact learning culture Growth opportunities © 2017 Deloitte Consulting LLP
    29. 29. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 29 Four Primary Approaches To Career Management Structured Flexible Open Transitory Focused on preparing & moving workers through well-defined career paths designed to follow the organizational structure. Focused on moving workers through well- defined levels of an organization, with flexibility in career paths and jobs to accommodate development & organizational needs Focused on facilitating the work by assembling the most appropriate talent. Movement based on worker interest and organization need. Often used in team environments. Focused on facilitating the work by finding and utilizing the best talent sources – either external or internal 19% 32% 33% 16%
    30. 30. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 30 • Population over age of 65 is growing at 5X the rate of younger working population • 86 percent of American workers in their 60s predict they will work past age 65 and 25 percent of Americans plan to delay retirement until they are at least 80 • Lifecycle of technical skills is now 18-24 months (GitHub survey) • Extended careers will create competition among generations for jobs • Organizations should consider “Life Stage” rewards to accommodate pay, workplace, and benefits desired by different demographic groups • Age discrimination demands focus on inclusion and diversity of age Lifelong Reinvention Will Change The Role of Learning http://www.thefiscaltimes.com/Articles/2010/10/26/How-Working-Longer-Impacts-Your-Retirement
    31. 31. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 31 Mission and purpose Investment in people Transparency Inspiration Trust in leadership © 2017 Deloitte Consulting LLP
    32. 32. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 32 Culture, value, leadership, and career (The Big Four) What matters to employees 0.00 0.12 0.13 0.22 0.28 0.30 0.00 0.05 0.10 0.15 0.20 0.25 0.30 0.35 Year founded (age) Compensation & benefits Work life balance Career opportunities Senior leadership Culture and values Correlation of employment factors to Glassdoor recommendations as place to work Culture and leadership are 3X more important than salary in your employment brand. Career development and learning are almost 2X more important than comp, benefits, and work environment.
    33. 33. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 33 Financial Return of Soul
    34. 34. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 34 Companies with “soul” had a 1026% return from 1996 through 2006, 8x higher than S&P 400 firms Companies with “soul” experience: • Much higher engagement and retention • Better customer service • Long-term profitability • Note: 77% of Millennials now actively take part in volunteerism in their community Source: Simply Irresistible: Engaging the 21st Century Workforce, Bersin by Deloitte, 2014, Deloitte Millennial Study 2016 Importance of mission and purpose
    35. 35. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 35 Effective Inclusion Is A Leadership Issue Six Signature Traits of Inclusive Leadership https://dupress.deloitte.com/dup-us- en/topics/talent/six-signature-traits-of- inclusive-leadership.html
    36. 36. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 36 Valued and Belonging • Employees feel connected, valued and that they belong in the culture • Employees can present their authentic selves Empowered and Growing • Employees have influence over job tasks • Teams embrace change • Employees are frequently given stretch opportunities • Employees who learn new knowledge/skills are valued What is an inclusive culture? We found that a culture where employees feel they are valued, safe, and empowered to grow is the outcome of having an inclusive culture. Organizations with these attributes perform better on a number of critical outcomes, as shown later. Safe and Open • Leaders are open to “bad news” • Asking questions is encouraged • Leaders are open to new ideas and innovative approaches Equality and Respect* • Employees feel work outcomes, processes and communications are fair • Employees feel they are treated with dignity and regard by others
    37. 37. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 37 The Essential Question “After decades of research, the single most valuable cultural practice I’ve identified is very simple.” People Helping Each Other -Edgar Schein
    38. 38. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 38
    39. 39. Bersin by Deloitte, copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved. 39 What Are You Doing to Drive Citizenship? Photo: https://squashskills.com/blog/-/does-jogging-have-any-benefits-for-squash-players-159/ In 1979, Quaker Oats president Kenneth Mason, writing in Business Week, declared .. “Making a profit is no more the purpose of a corporation than getting enough to eat is the purpose of life.”

