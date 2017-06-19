The Deloitte Millennial survey indicates an enormous growth in citizenship and social action in the global workforce. As topics like income inequality, immigration, and nationalism become popular, employees are looking for ways to express their citizenship at work. In this ThinkTank workshop, Josh Bersin, Principal and Founder of Bersin by Deloitte, will present a framework for citizenship in business and lead a workshop to discuss how organizations are expanding their use of “social capital” in their HR and business strategies.