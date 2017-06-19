HRTECHWORLD - THE HR SOFTWARE MARKET REINVENTS ITSELF - Josh Bersin

Copyright © 2017 Deloitte Development LLC. All rights reserved.1 HR Technology Disruptions The HR Tech Market Reinvents It...
Demographic upheavals: Millennials make up more than half...
Digital Disruption A New Industrial Revolution, But Peopl...
The Future of Work Robotics, AI, Sensors are Here Now Siri Cortana Watson Alexa Viv
Robotics Average cost below $25,000. China purchasing 150,000 in 2016 to deal with shrinking workforce
Productivity is Suffering – Is Technology Helping? US Pro...
Sources: Deloitte Human Capital Trends 2014 and 2015 Empl...
• Since 2000, US workers have lost an entire week of vaca...
Average 3.2 What are these companies doing? Glassdoor rat...
The Modern Organization: A Network of Teams The Way We W...
We Build Tools, then The Tools Change Us How Technology ...
We Build Tools, then The Tools Change Us How Technology ...
We Build Tools, then The Tools Change Us What's Next? IB...
• 38% of companies believe they will be "fully automated...
Major Disruption in Core HR Technology Markets 1
Shift in Investment toward New HR and Workplace Tools HR...
Automate Integrate Engage Empower 1990s-2000s 2004-2012 ...
The Reinvention of HR Technology Shift in Focus To The E...
Benefits & Compensation Hiring Recruiting E-Learning Per...
Shift to Cloud is Losing its Luster • Core HR Technology...
Next Generation of People Management Software 2
Historic Perspective on Performance and Management The E...
Feedback and Engagement Reinventing Performance Video Ba...
Market Evolution becoming Disruptive Again A New Talent ...
Convergence of HR Systems Ahead Diet Wellness Fitness Ch...
From Application Tracking to Recruitment Success Reinven...

New Industrialized Tools for Performance Management 3
New Generation Performance Tools Are Here The New World ...
• 27 companies that redesigned their process, found over...
New Models for Compensation and Rewards Ratings Are Not ...
Feedback = Performance Deloitte Feedback Process Helps D...
EmployeeVitality Business Performance Cost Reduction Lab...
Culture and Engagement: "Always-On" Feedback 4
The Feedback System How Does Feedback Work Today? Engage...
Feedback is the Killer App Feedback Apps are Everywhere ...
Create an Enterprise Feedback Architecture Integrated Re...
New Generation of Learning Employees in Charge 5
• Video is now >55% of all internet traffic and mobile i...
We are here E-Learning & Blended Evolution of L&D Has Be...
Career Models In Disruption 58% of companies are redesig...
Amazingly rich variety of content Content Everywhere, Bu...
Result: Explosive Growth In MicroLearning Micro-Learning...
How Do We Redesign Learning For Work? New on the Job Sea...
The Learning Tech Market Starting to Shake Out Learning ...
Major New Learning Announcements No, the LMS is Not Dead...
LEARNER or TEAM • Employee Generated • Validated • Exper...
People Analytics Now Mandatory but New 6
2017: Where People Analytics Is Going Interesting Experi...
Progress Steady and Accelerating % Change Plan Performin...
But… new types of data, and new issues arise Markets Con...
Emergence of "Relationship Analytics" Organizational Net...
AI Applied to Recruitment and Selection Video Intelligle...
AI, Analytics, Sentiment, and Organizational Network Ana...
Design Thinking and Conversational HR 7
believe internal processes for collaboration are working...
The Simply Irresistible Organization® What we have learn...
Example: Design Thinking Comes to HR
Employee Experience: A Journey
Major New Learning Announcements Conversational HR Arriv...
Bottom Line: The HR Technology Market is Reinventing Its...
    Welcome The ascent of man has evolved over thousands of years. With the exponential advances in AI and cognitive technologies over the next few years we are likely to see a huge disruption taking place in the workplace. In this presentation I’m going to try to give you some context about the future of work, explain the role of technology, and leave you with a simple message: The future of work is not about AI or robots, its all about people, so we titled this talk Future of Work: The People Imperative.
  • Companies like John Deere have brought AI, sensors, and robotics together to automate farming: their machines can plow fields, carefully plant seedlings in exactly the right soil location, use infrared detection and weather forecasts to decide how much water and fertilizer to use, pick the plants when they’re ripened, and then decide how much mulch to add when the soil needs replenishing. The job of the farmer is to watch and monitor these machines.
    And the same is happening in white collar jobs. The field of RPA, or Robotic Process Automation, lets companies automate their back office financial processing, look at auto accident photos to assess claim value, read medical tests to identify problems, and automate almost every complicated ERP transaction humans previously undertaken by humans.
  • The findings
    92 percent of companies believe that redesigning the organization is important, making it No. 1 in ranked importance among this year’s respondents.
    Companies are decentralizing authority, moving toward product- and customer-centric organizations, and forming dynamic networks of highly empowered teams that communicate and coordinate activities in unique and powerful ways.
    Three in four respondents report that they are either currently restructuring their organization or have recently completed the process.
     
    Why is this?
    A new mode of organization—a “network of teams” with a high degree of empowerment, strong communication, and rapid information flow—is now sweeping business and governments around the world.
    The growth of the Millennial demographic, the diversity of global teams, and the need to innovate and work more closely with customers are driving a new organizational flexibility among high-performing companies. They are operating as a network of teams alongside traditional structures, with people moving from team to team rather than remaining in static formal configurations.
    Two major factors are driving change.
    Small teams can deliver results faster, engage people better, and stay closer to their mission.
    Second, the digital revolution helps teams stay aligned. Today, teams use web or mobile apps to share goals, keep up to date on customer interactions, communicate product quality or brand issues, and build a common culture.
     
    What’s needed?
    The days of the top-down hierarchical organization are slowly coming to an end, but changing the organization chart is only a small part of the transition to the network of teams. Now, more than ever, is the time to challenge traditional organizational structures, empower teams, hold people accountable, and focus on building a culture of shared information, shared vision, and shared direction.
  • Key points to highlight:
    Over the last two years, we have discovered that responses to questions 1, 2, and 4 are the strongest drivers of increasing engagement and performance
    We have also discovered that if the responses to questions 4 and 8 decline over time, then there is a risk of voluntary attrition for the responder
