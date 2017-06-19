HRTECHWORLD - THE HR SOFTWARE MARKET REINVENTS ITSELF - Josh Bersin

-
Over the last three years there has been a complete reinvention of the entire marketplace for HR software, platforms, and tools. While cloud-based systems have been replacing legacy software, a new industry of tools for team management, agile performance management, digital learning, cognitive recruiting, and productivity improvement are here. These new systems, built in a new “digital HR architecture,” are reinventing the way HR and IT teams should think about technology. In this research-based presentation, Josh Bersin will explain this new marketplace and give you guidance on ways to develop your digital HR strategy for the coming years.
