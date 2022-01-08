Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 27
Software
Jan. 08, 2022
23 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

E-commerce AR Product Image

Download to read offline

Software
Jan. 08, 2022
23 views

Ecommerce AR Product Image
Geminate comes with a wonderful feature for product image preview with advanced technology called augmented reality (AR). it provides a feel to customers like they are holding the product in their own hand looking at it 360 degree and top-bottom side as well.

According to a recent Retail Dive survey, 55% of consumers still prefer to shop in stores because they like to see or test out products before they buy them.

It helps you to increase your sale instantly inside your ecommerce shop to attract more customers.







Editions Supported
1. Community Version
2. Enterprise Version
Note: This module is developed, designed and tested on odoo vanila.
Available Key Features
Product image preview with advanced technology called augmented reality (AR).
Increase your sale instantly inside your ecommerce shop to attract more customers.
More attractive and more advanced.
Review products from every angle and sides.
More user friendly.
Easy to use and quick to apply.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Hamlet's BlackBerry: A Practical Philosophy for Building a Good Life in the Digital Age William Powers
(4/5)
Free
In the Plex: How Google Thinks, Works, and Shapes Our Lives Steven Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
World Wide Mind: The Coming Integration of Humanity, Machines, and the Internet Michael Chorost
(4/5)
Free
An Army of Davids: How Markets and Technology Empower Ordinary People to Beat Big Media, Big Government, and Other Goliaths Glenn Reynolds
(4/5)
Free
The Impulse Economy: Understanding Mobile Shoppers and What Makes Them Buy Gary Schwartz
(4.5/5)
Free
Tubes: A Journey to the Center of the Internet Andrew Blum
(4/5)
Free
Emergence: The Connected Lives of Ants, Brains, Cities, and Software Steven Johnson
(4.5/5)
Free
The End of Business As Usual: Rewire the Way You Work to Succeed in the Consumer Revolution Brian Solis
(5/5)
Free
Blog Schmog: The Truth About What Blogs Can (and Can't) Do for Your Business Robert W. Bly
(4/5)
Free
The Nature of the Future: Dispatches from the Socialstructed World Marina Gorbis
(4/5)
Free
Public Parts: How Sharing in the Digital Age Improves the Way We Work and Live Jeff Jarvis
(3.5/5)
Free
Socialnomics: How Social Media Transforms the Way We Live and Do Business Erik Qualman
(3/5)
Free
The Thank You Economy Gary Vaynerchuk
(4/5)
Free
Talking Back to Facebook: The Common Sense Guide to Raising Kids in the Digital Age James P. Steyer
(4.5/5)
Free
What Video Games Have to Teach Us About Learning and Literacy. Second Edition James Paul Gee
(4/5)
Free
Blog, Inc.: Blogging for Passion, Profit, and to Create Community Joy Deangdeelert Cho
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Emperor's New Mind: Concerning Computers, Minds, and the Laws of Physics Roger Penrose
(3.5/5)
Free
Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin Is Changing Money, Business, and the World Don Tapscott
(4/5)
Free
New Dark Age: Technology and the End of the Future James Bridle
(4.5/5)
Free
Algorithms to Live By: The Computer Science of Human Decisions Tom Griffiths
(4.5/5)
Free
Alone Together: Why We Expect More from Technology and Less from Each Other Sherry Turkle
(4/5)
Free
The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters Tom Nichols
(4.5/5)
Free
The Dark Net: Inside the Digital Underworld Jamie Bartlett
(3.5/5)
Free
An Introduction to Information Theory: Symbols, Signals and Noise John R. Pierce
(4.5/5)
Free
Who Owns the Future? Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
Kill All Normies: Online Culture Wars From 4Chan And Tumblr To Trump And The Alt-Right Angela Nagle
(4/5)
Free
The Art of Social Media: Power Tips for Power Users Guy Kawasaki
(4/5)
Free
The New New Thing: A Silicon Valley Story Michael Lewis
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4.5/5)
Free
Cognitive Surplus: Creativity and Generosity in a Connected Age Clay Shirky
(3.5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community that Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(4.5/5)
Free
Technically Wrong: Sexist Apps, Biased Algorithms, and Other Threats of Toxic Tech Sara Wachter-Boettcher
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

E-commerce AR Product Image

  1. 1. Ecommerce AR Product Image Geminate comes with a wonderful feature for product image preview with advanced technology called augmented reality (AR). it provides a feel to customers like they are holding the product in their own hand looking at it 360 degree and top-bottom side as well. According to a recent Retail Dive survey, 55% of consumers still prefer to shop in stores because they like to see or test out products before they buy them. It helps you to increase your sale instantly inside your ecommerce shop to attract more customers.
  2. 2. Editions Supported 1. Community Version 2. Enterprise Version Note: This module is developed, designed and tested on odoo vanila.
  3. 3. Available Key Features ● Product image preview with advanced technology called augmented reality (AR). ● Increase your sale instantly inside your ecommerce shop to attract more customers. ● More attractive and more advanced. ● Review products from every angle and sides. ● More user friendly. ● Easy to use and quick to apply.
  4. 4. Screenshots Go to Invoice -> Products
  5. 5. Add Product Details
  6. 6. Go to Website -> Shop
  7. 7. Select multiple design and move mouse cursor on product image
  8. 8. Checkbox is not checked then no more design can be selected
  9. 9. If open in AR supported mobile then button will Show
  10. 10. Point your phone down at an empty space and move it around slowly
  11. 11. Move it around slowly
  12. 12. Find more Apps from Geminate OUR SERVICES Odoo Integration Odoo Support Odoo Implementation Odoo Customization
  13. 13. Contact / Support Services Send Email Website
  14. 14. Thank you

Ecommerce AR Product Image Geminate comes with a wonderful feature for product image preview with advanced technology called augmented reality (AR). it provides a feel to customers like they are holding the product in their own hand looking at it 360 degree and top-bottom side as well. According to a recent Retail Dive survey, 55% of consumers still prefer to shop in stores because they like to see or test out products before they buy them. It helps you to increase your sale instantly inside your ecommerce shop to attract more customers. Editions Supported 1. Community Version 2. Enterprise Version Note: This module is developed, designed and tested on odoo vanila. Available Key Features Product image preview with advanced technology called augmented reality (AR). Increase your sale instantly inside your ecommerce shop to attract more customers. More attractive and more advanced. Review products from every angle and sides. More user friendly. Easy to use and quick to apply.

Views

Total views

23

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×