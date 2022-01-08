E-commerce AR Product Image

Ecommerce AR Product Image Geminate comes with a wonderful feature for product image preview with advanced technology called augmented reality (AR). it provides a feel to customers like they are holding the product in their own hand looking at it 360 degree and top-bottom side as well. According to a recent Retail Dive survey, 55% of consumers still prefer to shop in stores because they like to see or test out products before they buy them. It helps you to increase your sale instantly inside your ecommerce shop to attract more customers. Editions Supported 1. Community Version 2. Enterprise Version Note: This module is developed, designed and tested on odoo vanila. Available Key Features Product image preview with advanced technology called augmented reality (AR). Increase your sale instantly inside your ecommerce shop to attract more customers. More attractive and more advanced. Review products from every angle and sides. More user friendly. Easy to use and quick to apply.