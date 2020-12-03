Successfully reported this slideshow.
Unused Attachment Cleaner ● Geminate comes with a feature to scan all the attachment documents and compute their status of...
Available Key Features ● Scan and compute status of attachments 'Used or UnUsed' ● Supports various file format like image...
Screenshots ● Go to Settings -> Users & Companies -> Users
● Front End:- ● Attach multiple files and then after click on 'Save' button on website page.
● Attach multiple files and then after click on 'Discard' button on website page. so 'Discarded' image will be not used on...
● Backend:- ● Select multiple files and send message
● Select multiple files and cancel message
● Go to DMS
● All Attachments
● Go to DMS -> Unused Attachment -> Compute
● It will scan all the attachment documents and compute their status of 'Used and UnUsed'
● Select Group By 'Used/Unused Attachments'
● Here as you can see, 'UnUsed' and 'Used' stats of attachments is computed and now you can delete all unwanted 'UnUsed' a...
Geminate comes with a feature to scan all the attachment documents and compute their status of 'Used and UnUsed' based on whether they are used either in website pages or in backend database documents. rest will compute as 'Unused' which can be deleted without any issues. main reason for this feature to clean up your database with filestore for all unwanted and unnecessary attachments and shrink your database size.

