codes and conventions of a print advert
1. One striking main image The image should capture the audiences attention
2. Feature a Slogan The slogan should be the same, as to tie the campaign together.
3. A simple colour scheme A simple colour scheme helps to tie the adverts together as a campaign.
4. Feature the logo The logo of the company should be featured in the same place each time.
5. High key lighting High key lighting draws the eye to the image and highlights the main focus of the ad.
