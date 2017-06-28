1 Gluren bij de buren Door Monique Hamer, uitvoerend producent bij de NOS Televisie, Radio en Internet Goedemorgen, Wie we...
2 wereld zijn er ook heel veel mensen die het werk doen achter de camera. Wie werkt er nou achter de camera? Weet U er een...
3 De redactionele input is natuurlijk van groot belang, zonder dat geen productie, dus vaak moet je de redactie, de eindre...
4 Een jaar van te voren produceren we satelliet verbindingen, lokale verbindingen, we zijn weer bezig met hotels, vluchten...
5 In die laatste paar maanden voor vertrek naar het des betreffende land zijn we meestal met vier producers bezig. Het is ...
6 we ergens achter aan liepen. Dat heeft de kijker niet gemerkt, maar wij wel. Die week voor de Spelen is dus heel spannen...
7 Het is altijd goed zaken doen met de Engelsen, de Duitsers, de Belgen, maar de Fransen willen vaak geld zien. We hebben ...
8 mensen leiden, komende Spelen de schaatsproducer en de producer van het avondprogramma. Gelukkig kan ik die ook uitkieze...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Gluren bij de buren - Monique Hamer - HO-link2017

13 views

Published on

Vrijdag 16 juni
Keynote sessie
Titel: Gluren bij de buren
Spreker(s): Monique Hamer (Uitvoerend producer bij de NOS)
Zaal: Rotonde

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution License
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
13
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Gluren bij de buren - Monique Hamer - HO-link2017

  1. 1. 1 Gluren bij de buren Door Monique Hamer, uitvoerend producent bij de NOS Televisie, Radio en Internet Goedemorgen, Wie weet waar volgend jaar de Olympische Winter Spelen zijn? Inderdaad, PyeongChang, Zuid Korea. En de volgende zomerspelen? Tokyo 2020. 1. UP OS bij NOS, wat is dat? ik werk al heel wat jaar bij de NOS als uitvoerend producer van de Olympische Spelen. Een Uitvoerend producer is eigenlijk een regelneef met beslissingsbevoegdheid. Een UP zorgt ervoor dat alle andere goed kunnen werken en het product mooi kunnen maken. Een producer regelt de locatie, de faciliteiten, camera’s en studio’s, de mensen, de hotels, de reizen, de catering, de montages, al het personeel en dat alles valt ook onder zijn financiële verantwoordelijkheid. Een producer creëert een podium zodat andere kunnen schitteren. Ik ben al jaren producer van de Olympische spelen voor de NOS. Ik heb er inmiddels 15 gedaan en de sportgek onder U zegt terugrekenend dan meteen … Seoul 1988. Om misverstanden te voorkomen, ik regel dus alles voor de NOS-sers die naar de Spelen gaan en ook voor de thuisploeg die het werk in Hilversum doet. Ik ben teamleader van de NOS equipe en ben het aanspreekpunt voor de internationale organisaties voor en tijdens de Spelen. Mijn collega is de adjunct hoofd Sport die alle redactionele beslissingen neemt. Ik ga over het geheel en het geld. 2. Van Moskou 1980 naar PyeongChang 2018 Ik werk al sinds 1980 bij de NOS, sinds de Spelen van Moskou, eerst samenvattingen maken van alle soorten sportwedstrijden, daarna regisseren in de studio en sporten als tennis, schaatsen en zwemmen. Ik bleek goed te zijn in organiseren en ging meteen productie doen van de Olympische Spelen. Eerst aan de hand van mijn voorganger en nu al een tijdje zonder zijwieltjes. 3. Achter de schermen, daar gebeurt het! Het medium TV brengt een bepaalde glamour met zich mee, daar ontkom je niet aan. Iedereen vindt het altijd spannend als je zegt dat je bij de televisie werkt. Heeft ook te maken met de zgn beroemdheid van presentatoren uiteraard. Maar in die zogenaamde glamour
  2. 2. 2 wereld zijn er ook heel veel mensen die het werk doen achter de camera. Wie werkt er nou achter de camera? Weet U er een paar ? cameraman, geluidsman, opnameleider, lichtman, editor, iemand die monteert, regisseur, producer, redacteur, eindredacteur, gastenopvang, allemaal belangrijke schakels in het proces. De producer is degene die alles van A tot Z voorbereidt, de spil van de hele productie. Elke producer heeft zijn eigen visie, Mijne is kort gezegd dienstbaar zijn, dat klinkt misschien onderdanig maar dat is het niet. Ik denk dat je heel goed dienstbaar kan zijn zonder je eigen waarden te verliezen. En cohesie in de groep brengen. Zodra een groep homogeen is kan je alles aan. We bereiden alles voor zodat de commentator of de presentator, het eindpunt van een tv operatie naar de kijker toe, beter zijn werk kan doen. Een commentator die een gehorige hotelkamer heeft, twee bussen naar het stadion heeft gemist en het ontbijt was op, die zit effe anders achter de microfoon dan dat allemaal gesmeerd ging. Dat geldt natuurlijk ook voor jullie beroepsgroep. Een hoogleraar die moet doceren in een tochtig collegezaal kan ook niet de volle 100 % geven. Je hoeft ze niet te pamperen, ze moeten echt zelf naar de WC kunnen, maar even een broodje halen voor een verslaggever die heel snel moet monteren vind ik doodgewoon. Ik zorg bijvoorbeeld dat er altijd een verrassingspakketje op de kamer staat als iemand naar de Spelen komt. Koekje, drinken, grapje erbij, dat werkt, iemand voelt zich welkom en gewaardeerd en begint dus goed. Het is de kunst om zo te produceren dat het lijkt als of alles vanzelf gaat. 4. Een superevenement Hoe gaat zo’n groot project nu van start. We hebben een paar superevenementen, het EK en WK Voetbal, de Tour de France en dus de Winter en Zomerspelen. Een groot evenement wil niet alleen zeggen dat het lang duurt. De grootte van de ploeg waarmee je afreist, en ook wie er aan werkt in Hilversum, het budget dat er voor staat. Maar ook de gedachten gang die er aan vooraf gaat, de hele timeline ernaar toe is belangrijk, hoe zet je die in elkaar, wanneer beslis je wat. Heel belangrijk daarbij is het netwerken. Mensen kennen en ze zodanig benaderen dat ze je willen helpen. Een voorbeeld: een dik jaar geleden had de NOS geen uitzend rechten voor 2018 en 2020. Uiteindelijk kreeg onze directie het voor elkaar om toch een sublicentie te bemachtigen, waardoor we nu bijna alles kunnen doen wat we willen. Van af toen ben ik Eurosport, de rechthebbende organisatie gaan leren kennen. En dat deed ik vooral door naar hen toe te gaan in Londen en Parijs en te kijken waar we elkaar kunnen helpen. Dat is soms lastig want in dit geval zijn ze onze baas, maar zij zenden ook programma’s uit dus ook onze concurrent. Veel gezien, geluncht en vooral kijken waar we samen kunnen werken, dat levert voor beiden iets op. Daar hoort dus ook bij dat je kijkt hoe je contact legt. Veel persoonlijk contact zoeken en niet alleen maar mailen. Ik ben altijd aan het overwegen, kijken waar ik ben in de productie, wat mijn volgende stap is, wie ik daarvoor nodig heb. Dat kan een collega of een concurrent zijn.
  3. 3. 3 De redactionele input is natuurlijk van groot belang, zonder dat geen productie, dus vaak moet je de redactie, de eindredacteuren vragen ergens over na te denken wat nog lang niet gaat gebeuren. Dat is moeilijk want bij Televisie en zeker bij sport wordt je zo opgevoed dat je registreert en dan snel beslissingen neemt, zo gaan live wedstrijden natuurlijk. Het verloop van sportwedstrijden kan je niet plannen. En dan moet nou net bij de Spelen wel, anders mis je een aantal zaken als commentaarposities, cameraposities en dergelijke. 5. De tijdlijn van de Spelen Twee jaar van te voren is de eerste grote meeting voor alle omroepen van de wereld die de rechten hebben van de Spelen. Voor ongeveer 400 TV mensen. Ik ga samen met mijn journalistieke evenknie op werkbezoek om erachter te komen wat er speelt in het desbetreffende land of stad. Tijdsverschil, afstanden, prijzen van hotels, infrastructuur, alles bekijken we hoe we daar vermoedelijk kunnen werken. Na een grondig werkbezoek maken wij een mooi verslag en presenteren dat aan de hoofdredactie van Sport. Die gaat bekijken welk redactioneel plan ze daar tegenover stellen en vervolgens maak ik een begroting van een paar miljoen en dienen we die in bij de NPO bestuur. Zij zijn degene die heel grof bepalen hoeveel uur we gaan uitzenden, of er wel of niet een avondprogramma komt, een talkshow of misschien een ontbijt programma. Dat is een journalistieke overweging. Wat past er in het omroep bestel in die dagen. Als ze het met elkaar eens zijn en ze gaan akkoord met de begroting gaat de machine echt draaien. Intussen was ik natuurlijk allang bezig want produceren is vooruitzien en wachten kan niet met de diverse deadlines. Die deadlines die de organisatie ons oplegt beginnen al ruim anderhalf jaar van te voren; dan moeten we beslissen voor welke sporten we een commentaar positie willen. Zo’n positie boek je alleen als je veel live televisie maakt met die sport. Hoe groot we ons kantoor willen. Wat voor Hotels we willen en voor hoeveel man. Dat is natuurlijk allemaal best moeilijk vast te stellen als je nog helemaal niet weet welke sporters er zullen gaan, want de kwalificatiewedstrijden liggen vaak vlak voor de Spelen. Vooral van de teamsporten waar wij doorgaans goed in zijn. Een uitzend plan word van ons verlangd en een personeelsindeling en moeten we dus op ervaring gaan bekijken wat we gaan bestellen. Er is natuurlijk altijd een aantal zekerheden. Voor de winterspelen gaan we echt weer veel mensen en materiaal inzetten voor …. Het schaatsen. Tegenwoordig zijn we , de atleten vooral, ook goed in shorttrack dus daar spelen we deze keer op in. Bij zomerspelen is zwemmen, wielrennen en hockey altijd belangrijk. Turnen tegenwoordig met Epke en de dames en sinds 4 jaar ook atletiek met Dafne. We hebben ook wel eens misgegokt, bij het beachvolleybal in Athene. Daar gingen op het laatst toch veel sporters heen. Dus tijdens de Spelen de beachvolley commentaarpositie geleend, gehuurd en uiteindelijk is het gelukt maar het was niet ideaal. Hotels is vaak een heikel punt. Iedereen wil het beste hotel voor het minste geld. Heel veel hotels bezoeken, afwegen welke staat van luxe we dit keer willen, maar vooral wat is de ondergrens. Want de hotelprijzen gaan vaak 3 x over de kop. De inschatting met hoeveel mensen we gaan moeten we dus ook al lang van te voren maken. Dat is weer afhankelijk van wat voor programma’s we gaan maken en dat weten we anderhalf jaar van te voren nog niet.
  4. 4. 4 Een jaar van te voren produceren we satelliet verbindingen, lokale verbindingen, we zijn weer bezig met hotels, vluchten, lokaal vervoer en lokale assistenten. Dan gaan we een ploeg samenstellen, de adjunct en ik. Redactie en productie bij elkaar 120 man. Hoe stel je zo’n ploeg samen zodat er cohesie in de groep ontstaat. Dat is namelijk een key word voor succes. Door verversing. Ervaren en onervaren mensen in alle beroepsgroepen. Ervaren en onervaren zitten bewust, maar ook onbewust naast elkaar op het bureau. We letten niet alleen op of iemand kundig is, maar ook hoe hij of zij in de groep valt. Hoe sociaal iemand is. Want die cohesie moet eigenlijk als vanzelf tot stand komen. Programma’s worden beter door ervaring en vernieuwing samen. De aansturing van die groep gaat ook geleidelijk, niet hiërarchisch, maar wel duidelijk. Allemaal in een groot kantoor, geen kamertjes. We maken een kledingpakket om dat groepsgevoel te verhogen. En ik wil dat die groep goed kan eten, slapen en werken. Dat brengt het hoogste resultaat. Een warm bad voor mensen die lang van huis zijn. In Rio was de catering in het Broadcast Centre beneden de maar, dus liet ik heel veel boodschappen doen en maakte iedereen broodjes met ham en kaas in het kantoor. Wel zo gezellig. Maar ik manage dus ook die tijdlijn. Die is soms het zelfde als bij de Spelen ervoor, maar ook weer niet. In Londen ging het regelen van hotels en appartementen moeizaam en was dus alles laat geregeld, In Rio ging het vrij snel, maar tijdens de Spelen hadden we er weer veel werk aan en nu in PyeongChang is alles extreem laat. Dus ik maak veel lijstjes, agenda’s en dergelijke, want iets of een deadline vergeten kan dodelijk zijn. Ook niet onbelangrijk: Welk decor gaan we gebruiken in de Olympische stad, maar ook in Hilversum, maken we voor programma’s, welk kleding pakket samen stellen voor die 120 man die mee gaan? Al deze zaken leer je als je producer gaandeweg. Je moet er gevoel voor hebben, maar ervaring speelt een grote rol. Netwerken neemt ook tijd. Dat deed ik niet de eerste drie Spelen dat ik mee ging. Dat bouw je op en dat moet je leuk vinden. Veel mensen spreken tijdens werkbezoeken, collega’s, concurrenten, om een idee te krijgen hoe de lijnen lopen. Attent zijn hoort daar ook bij. Weten wat speelt en je huiswerk doen, veel lezen en de feiten kennen. De begroting is in het hele proces ook zeer belangrijk. Gaat alles zoals gepland en wat zijn de veranderende factoren. Sommige dingen zijn in een land goedkoop, maar in een ander land weer duur. Porto cabins zijn in het ene land 8 duizend euro, en in Rio bijvoorbeeld 18.000. Ik ben eigenlijk elke twee weken met de begroting bezig. Eraf , erbij, waar kan ik nog wat halen. Steeds nieuwe inschattingen. Zo tijdens het laatste half jaar is er uiteraard een groot aantal mensen bezig met de voorbereiding van de Spelen. De commentatoren doen dat individueel, maar de schaatsredactie kijkt hoe ze de dweilpauzes gaan vullen en de ploeg van het avond programma denkt na welke gasten ze gaan uitnodigen. Intussen worden er leaders gemaakt, decors ontworpen en uitgevoerd kortom elk detail wordt ingevuld.
  5. 5. 5 In die laatste paar maanden voor vertrek naar het des betreffende land zijn we meestal met vier producers bezig. Het is een kunst om iedereen, uit en thuis te enthousiasmeren zonder dat je antwoorden eist. Het lijntje tussen dingen voor elkaar krijgen en geduldig zijn is dun. Maar het bepaalt hoe de samenwerking zal gaan. Iedereen de ruimte geven, luisteren, en toch op tijd beslissen, een uitdaging, elke keer weer. Een dik draaiboek moet gemaakt worden, maar ook administratie zoals betalingen moeten geregeld worden. Last minute wijzigingen over vluchten, hotelkamers en vooral redactionele ideeën die komen laat. Die periode is het meest interessant met name vanwege de last minute wijzigingen. Sommige producers hebben daar juist moeite mee, maar ik hou daarvan, hoe gekker hoe beter en meer uitdaging er in dit vak zit hoe leuker. Uiteraard is er een limiet aan je kunnen en die moet men respecteren, maar een paar kamers extra, een paar accreditaties extra, een extra cameraploeg, chauffeurs is allemaal te regelen. Zelfs een camerapositie of een commentaarpositie, en die zijn echt gebonden aan deadlines moet nog kunnen, als het verhaal erbij maar goed is. Je kan gewoon niet alles voorspellen. Iets vergeten is dus niet handig, maar nieuwe redactionele inzichten zijn er altijd. Maar om eerlijk te zijn, dat is in het ene land een stuk makkelijker dan in een andere cultuur. Daar heb je ook mee te maken. Ik vind ook daadwerkelijk dat de redactie tot op drie minuten voor uitzending zijn koers moet kunnen wijzigen. Als het redactioneel beter is om over een andere boeg te produceren, andere gasten, onderwerpen en dergelijke dan dient de producer daar aan tegemoet te komen. Dat is ook weer die dienstbare houding waar ik het over had. Een kleine drie weken voor de opening van de Spelen worden alle mensen van de redactie in Hilversum bijgepraat met de laatste ontwikkelingen en dan vertrekt de eerste ploeg naar de Olympische stad. Twee producers, een coördinator , een bureauredacteur, vier technici en twee chauffeurs gaan het kantoor in het Broadcast center opbouwen. Na een kleine week komen de eerste verslaggevers en cameramensen aan en dan komen er elke twee dagen nieuwe mensen aan en een dag of vier voor de Spelen zijn we met 120 man en vrouw. Twee weken voor de Spelen , een belangrijk meetmoment. Dan kom ik erachter of alles klopt wat ik besteld heb… en ja dat zorgt wel eens voor een slapeloos nachtje. Als we er net zijn maken we dagen van 12 uur, dat wordt meer tijdens de Spelen. 17 of 18 uur is normaal. Mijn collega moest in Londen een week van te voren een gouden, een zilveren en een bronzen big Ben produceren per gewonnen medaille, dat stond zo leuk op tafel. Dus kopen, laten spuiten, het mag niet te goedkoop lijken. 22 medailles behaalden we toen geloof ik. Soms moet er opeens een andere bank komen, of nog even elke dag een rubriek met een buitenlander opnemen, lastig maar leuk roepen we dan. In de week voorafgaand aan de opening van de Spelen, die overigens altijd op vrijdag plaats vindt komt alles samen, de vluchten, het inchecken in hotels, de perskaarten, de toegang tot de stadions, de verbindingen, de apparatuur in de technische ruimtes, het wegennet, kunnen de chauffeurs onder stress werken, doen de mobiele telefoons het en is het net niet overbelast, en vooral, de vracht… staat alles er… In China was die vijf dagen te laat… vanwege douane problemen. Best lastig als je acht man klaar heb zitten om het op te bouwen. En zo’n achterstand haal je in het proces bijna niet meer in. We hebben de hele Spelen gevoeld dat
  6. 6. 6 we ergens achter aan liepen. Dat heeft de kijker niet gemerkt, maar wij wel. Die week voor de Spelen is dus heel spannend, ook na 15 x. Dan voel je en weet je of je het goed gedaan hebt en wie wat waard is. Over werkuren heb je het dan allang niet meer. Een producer doet het licht aan en het licht uit. 6. Let the Games begin! En dan is daar de opening, doen de commentaarposities het zoals wij willen? Testen hebben we allang gedaan, maar niet met een vol stadion uiteraard. Er is een ontlading als alles het de eerste 48 uur de techniek het volhoudt. Je kan nog zo ervaren zijn, als de techniek je in de steek laat wordt het stil op de radio, wordt het zwart op televisie en zit de website vast. En dat mag niet tijdens het grootste evenement dat er is (in mijn ogen is het Olympisch toernooi groter dan een WK Voetbal.) De UP controleert de gang van zaken, ik heb natuurlijk het hele proces, gevolgd, ingezet dus ik weet wat de eventuele pijnpunten kunnen zijn, en waar de oplossingen liggen. Met mij nog een paar anderen en de oplossing is natuurlijk teamwork. Mocht het onverhoopt ergens een beetje misgaan dan komt de ervaring om de hoek kijken, op technisch en op organisatorisch vlak. Wie panikeert en wie neemt de leiding. Dat er problemen ontstaan geeft niet, het gaat erom hoe los je het zo snel mogelijk op. Wat is plan B? Wat doe je als er een bom afgaat, wat is je rampenplan. In 1996 in Atlanta ging die bom af en juist dan improviseer je en produceer je de hele nacht door. Cameramensen binnen en buiten het Olympisch Park, nog mensen in die studio die opeens alles moeten kunnen. Tegenwoordig is de focus nog meer daarop. Ik word als teamleader gebriefd door de organisatie, maar dat is info die niet naar buiten mag. Heel veel aan veiligheid gebeurt buiten ons zicht, maar je houdt er wel rekening mee in communicatie. De NOS heeft ook een veiligheidscoördinator met wie wij vooraf overleggen, maar niet in groot verband uiteraard. Maar een rampen draaiboek ligt er tegenwoordig altijd. Tijdens de Spelen kom je natuurlijk ook allerlei uitdagingen tegen…Wat de je met een gast in de studio die toch wel behoorlijk dronken is… Bart Veldkamp in 1992 in Albertville was heel blij met zijn medaille en had dat al uitgebreid gevierd toen hij bij ons een beetje tipsie de studio binnen kwam. Veel koffie erin en een boek in zijn rug zodat hij recht zat. Door dat netwerken is er tijdens de Spelen een aantal samenwerkingsprojecten met andere broadcasters uit andere landen. Zo ruilen wij regelmatig commentaar posities met de VRT, de Belgen en de BBC. We lenen vaak een camera ploeg van de BBC en zij een commentaarpositie van ons. Er is altijd een samenwerking in hotels , mocht ik een kamer over hebben en de Ieren hebben er nog 1 nodig verkopen we die door. Behalve hotelkamers, tenzij voor een paar nachten, gaat de rest van de ruilobjecten vaak met gesloten beurzen. Als je elkaar goed kent ruil je wat en niemand heeft ten tijde van de Spelen behoefte aan administratieve rompslomp. Ik ben daar erg van omdat ik altijd denk, ik doe iets voor jou, het komt me altijd weer een keer van pas. En dat is afgelopen jaren ook wel gebleken.
  7. 7. 7 Het is altijd goed zaken doen met de Engelsen, de Duitsers, de Belgen, maar de Fransen willen vaak geld zien. We hebben ooit een commentaarpositie van ze gekocht voor 1 wedstrijd voor een astronomisch bedrag, maar ja als je live wilt… Voor een productieleider is het natuurlijk nooit helemaal af, maar in de tweede week van de Spelen komt er meestal een serene rust over me. Iedereen weet hoe het werkt en waar ze moeten parkeren, wel en niet mogen komen en hopelijk zijn we een paar medailles verder. Als je het al een tijdje doet komen er natuurlijk rituelen in zo’n productie, dat is fijn, met een min of meer vaste ploeg weet je wat je aan elkaar heb, maar de sleetsheid, de gewoontes liggen op de loer. Dus de kunst is dan om altijd scherp te blijven en elkaar te blijven uitdagen. Blijven vragen stellen of het anders en beter kan. Ook al denk je het antwoord te weten, weer onderzoeken of het dit keer beter kan. Ik zie het als een grote puzzel van 100 stukjes. Eerst de randjes, dan de grote onderwerpen in de puzzel leggen en tijdens de Spelen heb ik het idee dat ik met de lucht bezig ben. 7. Cultuurverschillen, altijd interessant! Hoe ging het bijvoorbeeld in Rio de Janeiro vorig jaar, een land met een behoorlijk andere cultuur dan wij hier kennen. De appartementen die we huurden waren best vies en een schoonmaakploeg vond een beetje blazen ook genoeg. Maar NOS sers die drie weken of langer van huis zijn gun ik een schone kamer dus dat werd een goed gesprek met de eigenaar van 75 appartementen. Zij vonden het echt schoon en ik echt niet… cultuurverschil. Het was wel vreemd om in een land te verblijven waar de armoede zo op straat lag dat je het eigenlijk een beetje gênant vond dat je je er verplaatste. In China hebben we tijdens een werkbezoek een studio locatie proberen te regelen en dat lukte wonderwel heel snel en makkelijk. Het dakterras was geweldig en alles kon en mocht en het was niet duur. Totdat we uiteindelijk door kregen dat we zaken deden met de kok …. Dat hielp niet en het dakterras is er als uitzendlocatie nooit van gekomen. In Japan is alles best klein. Hoe vertel je je mensen dat ze slapen in een slaapkamer van 6 vierkante meter. Gewoon, eerlijk van te voren uitleggen dat het zo gaat in Japan en je hoort er niemand over. Mijn policy is niet verrassen, maar voorbereiden dan heb je alle wind uit de zeilen gehaald van de klagers. In Salt Lake City in 2002, de Winterspelen hadden we tien chauffeurs en acht daarvan waren mormonen. Heel handig, die spraken Nederlands want ze waren voor de missie twee jaar naar Nederlands geweest. Alleen ik moest wel herhaaldelijk zeggen dat ze geen zieltjes mochten winnen binnen onze ploeg. En dat wij soms even vloekten… De groep lokalen assistenten zijn altijd heerlijk om mee te werken. De charme van het land is goed vertegenwoordigd en iedereen vindt het leuk om met ze te praten. Mensenmanagement is natuurlijk van groot belang als je een ploeg bij je hebt van 120 man en vrouw die allemaal uit andere huisjes komen. Ik vertel de groep lokale chauffeurs en assistenten, in Rio waren dat er zestien als ze binnen komen altijd hoe ik het wil, en vooral ook hoe wij met elkaar omgaan. Dat we allemaal koffie zetten voor elkaar en ook allemaal, welke rang dan ook, de prullenbakken legen. Ik leeg dus ook prullenmanden. En dat vraag ik ook van mijn mede producers die ook weer groepen
  8. 8. 8 mensen leiden, komende Spelen de schaatsproducer en de producer van het avondprogramma. Gelukkig kan ik die ook uitkiezen en zodoende hebben wij altijd een zeer betrokken en dienstbare groep producers mee. Zo heeft elke Spelen zijn charme en zijn verrassingen. De verrassing in Sydney in 2000 was de totale relaxtheid van de Australiërs, zelfs bij zo’n evenement zijn ze flexibel en is het vaak no worries mate! En dat juist niet in Japan, waar je geen halve meter op mocht schuiven met je camera, ook al was er plek zat, want dat was niet afgesproken. Dan merk je natuurlijk dat wij Nederlanders zo’n andere manier van werken hebben dan heel veel andere culturen. Wij schuren dicht aan tegen de Scandinavische landen, de flexibiliteit, de nuchterheid, doe maar gewoon, en ook Australiërs zij onze mates. Wij zeggen wel eens alles onder Parijs duurt langer en onzekerder. In de tweede week van de Spelen lijkt het rustig te worden, maar als productie team ben je dan alweer met de terugweg bezig. Wie vliegt wanneer, hoe gaan we naar het vliegveld, en hoe lang van te voren vooral, want er gaan zo’n 80.000 mensen weg die maandag na de Spelen. En wij willen ook niet langer blijven want iedereen is al best lang van huis en hoe langer iedereen blijft, nog een dag salaris, dagvergoeding, dus gewoon te duur. Dus die tweede week kijken we weer vooruit en groeien we naar het eind. Als producer doe je natuurlijk als allerlaatste het licht uit en sluit je af. Intussen is een andere producer in Hilversum allang bezig met de uitzending van de thuiskomst van de sporters en de huldiging in Den Haag bij het Koninklijk paar, twee dagen na terugkomst. Dan eenmaal thuis, effe uitrusten en de administratie afronden, rekeningen betalen, sturen en de eindafrekening maken duurt meestal een paar maanden. Evalueren met verschillende beroepsgroepen om het volgende keer weer beter te doen! 8. Waar sta ik nu met PyeongChang. Waar sta ik nu in de productie van PyeongChang 2018? Volgend jaar van 9 tot en met 25 februari . PyeongChang ligt 3,5 uur rijden van Seoul. na 30 jaar terug in Zuid Korea voor mij. Maar dan aan de oostkust. Inmiddels zijn de camerawagens geregeld is het kantoor in het IBC ingedeeld en ben ik bezig met indeling van de appartementen. Allemaal heel basic met kleine kamertjes en samen doen in een badkamer. Dat is dit keer niet anders. Gisteren een bespreking met de twee regisseurs gehad over namen van de technici en morgen vertrek ik weer voor vijf dagen naar Korea, voor de locatie van het avond programma met mijn collega Chris. We gaan kijken of we een goede plek kunnen vinden voor het avond programma en of we een deal kunnen sluiten, maar dan niet met een kok….. De schaatsredactie en de avondredactie gaat vanaf nu bij elkaar komen, en zoekt de lijn voor hun uitzending. Mensen worden ingedeeld en gaan researchen en we hopen natuurlijk op een grote groep Nederlandse deelnemers. Want leuk dat de NOS er is, maar zonder deelnemers weinig uitzending en zonder succes geen kijkcijfers, zonder relletjes geen achtergrond verhalen dus die sporters die moeten we koesteren! Al was het alleen maar om mij aan het werk te houden…. Dank u wel.

×