Hypertensive Crisis Dr Mohamad Amirul Ain Hospital Pontian
Definition • Hypertension is defined as persistent elevation of systolic blood pressure (BP) of 140 mmHg or greater and/or...
These patients may present with: • incidental finding in an asymptomatic non-previously diagnosed patient • treated hypert...
Hypertensive urgency • Hypertensive urgency is defined as severe increase in BP which is not associated with acute end org...
Hypertensive emergency • Hypertensive emergency is defined as severe elevation of blood pressure associated with new or pr...
• These patients: • should be admitted for immediate intervention and monitoring. • need to be reduce their BP rapidly bas...
Danger of rapid reduction in blood pressure • Rapid reduction of BP (within minutes to hours) in hypertensive urgencies sh...
  1. 1. Hypertensive Crisis Dr Mohamad Amirul Ain Hospital Pontian
  2. 2. Definition • Hypertension is defined as persistent elevation of systolic blood pressure (BP) of 140 mmHg or greater and/or diastolic BP of 90 mmHg or greater, taken at least twice on two separate occasions. • Severe hypertension is defined as persistent elevated SBP >180 mmHg and/or DBP >110 mmHg.
  3. 3. These patients may present with: • incidental finding in an asymptomatic non-previously diagnosed patient • treated hypertension on follow-up who are asymptomatic • patients with symptoms which may include: » non-specificsymptomslikeheadache,dizziness,lethargy » symptoms and signs of acute target organ damage/complication. • Patients are then categorised as having: a. hypertensive urgencies (urgency), or b.hypertensive emergencies (emergency)
  4. 4. Hypertensive urgency • Hypertensive urgency is defined as severe increase in BP which is not associated with acute end organ damage/complication and these include patients with grade III or IV retinal changes (also known as accelerated and malignant hypertension), but no overt symptoms and signs of acute target organ damage/complication. • Blood pressure measurement should be repeated after 30 minutes of bed rest.Initial treatment should aim for about 25% reduction in BP over 24 hours but not lower than 160/100 mmHg. • Oral drugs proven to be effective. Combination therapy may be necessary. • Importantly, there is no role for intravenous BP lowering drugs. • Many of these patients have withdrawn from or are not adhering to antihypertensive therapy and do not have clinical or laboratory evidence of acute target organ damage.Possible precipitating factors for hypertensive urgency include non- adherence to anti-hypertensive medications, less effective outpatient blood pressure control, acute pain, herbal supplement and emotional stress.
  5. 5. Hypertensive emergency • Hypertensive emergency is defined as severe elevation of blood pressure associated with new or progressive end organ damage/complication such as acute heart failure, dissecting aneurysm, acute coronary syndromes, hypertensive encephalopathy, acute renal failure, subarachnoid haemorrhage and/or intracranial haemorrhage. These may occur in patients with BP <180/110 mmHg, particularly if the BP has risen rapidly.
  6. 6. • These patients: • should be admitted for immediate intervention and monitoring. • need to be reduce their BP rapidly based on clinical scenarios • should have their BP reduced by 10%-25% within certain minutes to hours but not lower than 160/90 mmHg • This is best achieved with parenteral drugs.
  7. 7. Danger of rapid reduction in blood pressure • Rapid reduction of BP (within minutes to hours) in hypertensive urgencies should be avoided as it may precipitate ischaemic events. • Oral or sublingual drugs with rapid onset of action can result in an uncontrolled BP reduction. Several serious side effects have been reported with the administration of sublingual fast-acting nifedipine and therefore this is no longer recommended.However oral nifedipine retard can be used and has been recommended as first line therapy for hypertensive urgencies. • Following stabilisation of patient’s BP, subsequent management is tailored towards achieving optimal control.

