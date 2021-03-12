Successfully reported this slideshow.
GRUPO #2 INTEGRANTES: ERNESTO GUEVARA XAVIER PACHECO HUMBERTO NIETO DOLORES MUÑOZ
PROBLEMAS FILOSOFICOS GRIEGOS Y MEDIEVALES
SOFISTAS GRIEGOS GORGIAS PROTAGORAS PLATON SOCRATES
SOFISTAS MEDIEVALES FRANCIS BACON TOMAS DE AQUINO ARISTOTELES
EN EL SIGLO V A.C GRIEGOS: No existe conocimiento fiable, nada existe y si existe no se conoce y si se conoce no se lo pue...
PROTAGORAS: Cada persona tiene su propia verdad, por lo tanto el pensamiento de cada persona será el correcto
PLATON: Solo el razonamiento abstracto(filosofía y matemático) de las cosas proporciona un conocimiento verdadero, ya que ...
ARISTOTELES: Concuerda con Platón al respecto que el razonamiento abstracto es el mejor PERO, manifiesta que la experienci...
TOMAS DE AQUINO: Considera la percepción como punto de partida y la lógica como el procedimiento intelectual para llegar a...
FRANCIS BACON: Manifiesta que concebida la ciencia como técnicas que daba dominios sobre la naturaleza, con un procedimien...
DOS TIPOS PRINCIPALES DE CONOCIMIENTO Concuerda con Platón al respecto que el razonamiento abstracto es el mejor PERO, man...
SABER QUE Y SABER COMO SABER QUE: Conocimiento proposicional es decir un conocimiento netamente lineal y teórico. SABER CO...
