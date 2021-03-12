Los sietes saberes

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Los siete saberes de la educación Edgar Morin Guadalupe Tinoco y Gisela Vallejo
  1. 1. Los siete saberes de la educación Edgar Morin Guadalupe Tinoco y Gisela Vallejo
  2. 2. Enseñar la comprensión como condición y garantía de la solidaridad intelectual de la humanidad.
  3. 3. 1.- Planetario culturas diferentes. 2.- Individual particulares entre familiares La comprensión intelectual u objetiva. La comprensión humana intersubjetiva.
  4. 4. • ruido • polisemia • ignorancia de ritos y costumbres • incomprensión de los valores impetarivos éticos de cada cultura. • inposibilidad de comprensión de cada estructura mental.
  5. 5. El egocentrismo • self-deception El espíritu reductor • reducción de la personalidad Etnocentrismo y sociocentrismo • xenofobias • racismo
  6. 6. • Comprender de manera desinteresada • Argumentar y refutar • Evitar la condena Si sabemos comprender antes de condenar estaremos en la vía de la humanicaciòn de las relaciones humanas. • El bien pensar • La introspección
  7. 7. Comprensión Conciencia Ser humano complejo No se debe minimizar a una persona, ni aunque se considere la "peor persona" todos tenemos cualidades. • La apertura subjetiva (simpática) hacia los demás, no sabemos escuchar a los demás En la vida real no somos empáticos, sólo en las novelas o en el cine
  8. 8. La aceptación de la expresión de las ideas, convicciones, elecciones contrarias a las nuestras Grados: • 1º Evitar imponer nuestra verdad según nosotros • 2º Respetar las ideas difererntes a las de nosotros • 3º Hay una verdad en cada idea diferente a la nuestra, no tiene nada de "nefasta"  4º Tener la conciencia que existen mitos, ideaologías o creer en un Dios que a veces hacen que la gente se enajene y caiga en prejuicios
  9. 9. La tolerancia es para compartir nuevas ideas y no para incitar insultos [es enriquecernos y aprender de los demás] Comprensión, Ética y Cultura Planetaria La comprensión, la solidaridad intelectual y moral de la humanidad ayudaría a una verdadera mundialización, ya que las culturas aprenderían unas de otras. Comprender es también aprender y re-aprender de manera permanente Para que pueda haber comprensión primero hay que comprender las razones del por qué existe la incomprensión y superarla
  10. 10. La labor de la Educación es la re-educación de las mentalidades en todos los niveles para poder desarrollar la comprensión y lograr la inclusión social.

