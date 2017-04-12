Running head: PSYCHOLOGICAL THEORIES ADDRESSING PTSD IN MEN 1 Psychological Theories Addressing PTSD in Men PTSD (Post Tra...
PSYCHOLOGICAL THEORIES ADDRESSING PTSD IN MEN 2 Psychological needs are mental needs that motivate an individual to perfor...
PSYCHOLOGICAL THEORIES ADDRESSING PTSD IN MEN 3 should be exposed to different working environment and position so that th...
PSYCHOLOGICAL THEORIES ADDRESSING PTSD IN MEN 4 that the people around them know and believe in their ability to improve. ...
PSYCHOLOGICAL THEORIES ADDRESSING PTSD IN MEN 5 suggests that people are not driven by global traits but controlled by the...
PSYCHOLOGICAL THEORIES ADDRESSING PTSD IN MEN 6 percentage of patients are individuals who feel that they are not in contr...
PSYCHOLOGICAL THEORIES ADDRESSING PTSD IN MEN 7 References Barlow, D. (2014). Clinical handbook of psychological disorders...
PSYCHOLOGICAL THEORIES ADDRESSING PTSD IN MEN 8 Levi, O. (2017). From Traumatic Language to Posttraumatic Language: The De...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pyschological needs

49 views

Published on

With reference to relevant research, critically examine the application of psychological theory in relation to the psychological needs and clinical experience of one clinically relevant client group

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
49
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Pyschological needs

  1. 1. Running head: PSYCHOLOGICAL THEORIES ADDRESSING PTSD IN MEN 1 Psychological Theories Addressing PTSD in Men PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) is a disorder that affects people who might have experienced traumatizing situations. Nonetheless, not everybody with PSTD may have experienced frightening events. Some individuals develop the problem from different factors which include; death of their loved ones, lack of support after terrifying incidents, and feeling that they are not in control. People with PSTD develop fear even in the absence of danger. The outcome is that one tends to overreact and respond to non-relevant issues abruptly. According to Ehlers and Clark (2008), from the general demography women are three times more likely to get PTSD than men; women are more likely to experience domestic and sexual assault than men. Payne (2014), asserts that “people who experience significant emotional events can be left with debilitating struggles and painful memories,” (p. 106). Some military men develop the disorder after war having seen their life and that of colleagues in danger, observed deaths and identifying with life’s unpredictability. According to Barlow (2014), military men are more vulnerable; there is a 4% greater chance of men projecting PTSD diagnosis than women after being involved in a military war zone. Some of the symptoms of PTSD include; emotional cut off from others, having difficulty in sleeping, having trouble in concentration, feeling numb, emotional irritation, and having vivid memories and flashbacks. PTSD patients develop trust issues, and such makes treatment processes tougher since they are unwilling to talk about past events so as to commence the healing process, (Kar, 2011). The symptoms can cause problems with communication and loss of trust; consequently, relationships challenges emerge as individuals lose connection with family and friends. PSTD can be treated through counseling and medication. Male patients are particularly a delicate part of PTSD patients because they project an array of psychological needs and can respond well to a variety of therapeutic treatments bases on social theories.
  2. 2. PSYCHOLOGICAL THEORIES ADDRESSING PTSD IN MEN 2 Psychological needs are mental needs that motivate an individual to perform a particular activity and meet his or her goals. In consonance with, Wilson, Friedman, and Lindy (2012), an appreciation of cultural diversity, understanding trauma character and causes, and assessment, as well as the projection of injury impact, are crucial to the development of patient-centered treatment programs. Men with PSTD have special psychological needs which include the desire to feel loved, self-esteem, a sense of security, a sense of belonging, and the feeling of development. Everyone needs to be cared for and more so to feel loved. Such phenomenon offers an explanation to why people wish to develop a meaningful connection with other human beings. In harmony with Levi (2017), patients need psychological support; for instance, desensitization helps expose some causes of PTSD and improve the healing process. PTSD patients of male gender need affection from society. Acting in a manner that ensures that every individual feels accepted results to a positive relationship development between affected individuals and subject communities. Men with PSTD tend to develop an inferiority complex if they are ignored by society. Human beings desire to contribute to society’s development and men with PSTD depict greater need to feel useful. Involvement in socially progressive roles allows patients to commence healing as affected people do not feel crippled by the outcomes of traumatizing events. People are enslaved by the need to experience emotional, spiritual, intellectual, and physical growth. Growth defines a sense of purpose; an individual’s experiences of development establish life’s direction and give them something to live for. According to Greenberg, Brooks, and Dunn (2015), PTSD patients need to experience change; however, such change must be fashioned in a way that inspires them to view themselves positively. Men with PSTD experience the need for change and diversity that challenges one and provides new opportunities. Patients
  3. 3. PSYCHOLOGICAL THEORIES ADDRESSING PTSD IN MEN 3 should be exposed to different working environment and position so that they can perform well. Male PTSD patients mistrust other members of society; such realities wreck their relationships and trigger dire need for safety. The need for comfort and safety in both relations and environment is a prominent observation. Every individual projects a unique level of confidence. People with PSTD should be assured of security in their families and at the workplace. Society and concerned persons should find a way to make Men with PSTD feel comfortable and relaxed so as to build a sense of security and confidence. Some psychological theories offer insight into the matter of men with PSTD. Such theories include; attribution theory, stability, the locus of control, and controllability. Attribution theory explains how people attach meaning to social behavior. It tries to assume that people are motivated to determine why they do what they do, and how it affects human behavior. The theory has three characteristics of attribution that can affect future. Stable attribution for an achievement leads to positive expectations, thus higher motivation for success in future. Similarly, negative situations can lead to lower expectations in future. In the case of unstable attribution, the outcomes are related to the feeling of hopeless. Locus of control simply entails the perception of the cause of any event, whether internal or external. Lehrer and Woolfolk (2007) found that there exist “an interaction between expectancy and internal locus of control in predicting the willingness to undertake an exercise,” (p.70). An individual believes that his or her behavior is guided by external factors such as luck, fate or internal factors like ability and effort. The feelings of pride and self-esteem emerge from such events as one gets an awakening. Controllability is observed in events where a person believes that they could have performed better by adopting specific approaches. Guilt and shame are the emotions experienced in such events. Men with PSTD deserve specific feedback and emotional connection, they need to know
  4. 4. PSYCHOLOGICAL THEORIES ADDRESSING PTSD IN MEN 4 that the people around them know and believe in their ability to improve. The theory offers a means by which to prevent male patients from attributing their failure to lack of skills and inspires them to see that success is controllable. The society should be kind enough as to appreciate every effort regardless of the value of output. Social cognitive theory is used in education, communication, and psychology. It holds that portions of an individual’s knowledge acquisitions can be directly related to observing other people interact and consuming media content. The theory states that when a person observes another person’s behavior and sees the consequences of that action, he or she automatically remembers the sequence of events and uses such information to guide the subsequent responses. In consonance with Gardner (2014), learned habits are the source of one’s personality; patients develop traits that should help them handle trauma. Observing the model can also make the viewer practice the behavior they have learned. The media communicates to a vast array of people in diverse social and environmental settings, and they influence an audience’s beliefs. The environment where one grows up influences behavior development. Social cognitive theory offers three behavioral approaches. Such approaches concern personal, behavioral, and environmental mannerisms of understanding the social world. According to Pemberton and Wainwright (2017), people interpret the social world based on the observation of conscious and subconscious procedures. Personal approach gets the learner to believe in his or her abilities to correctly complete an action. Behavioral perspective focuses on the response an individual gets after performing a behavior. Environmental approach appreciates the aspects of an environment that will influence the individual ability to complete a routine. Environmental conditions should be empowering. In harmony with Pemberton and Wainwright (2017), social cognitive theory
  5. 5. PSYCHOLOGICAL THEORIES ADDRESSING PTSD IN MEN 5 suggests that people are not driven by global traits but controlled by the environment. Societies create guides and motivators for activities that lead to their desired outcome. Theoretical applications to the treatment of men with PSTD have multiple purposes. Theories allow practitioners to understand the causes of trauma, appreciate personality and personality changes that could happen or have taken root, and inspire treatment strategy. Understanding the origin of trauma is crucial, knowledge of the specific causes of trauma affords a practitioner the opportunity to develop a suitable treatment plan. The absence of knowledge about traumatic events inducing PSTD means that psychotherapy adopts a trial and era approach where potential causes may be instigated accidentally. Men with PSTD tend to experience personality change, and they forge a new personality that purposes to protect them from society. The idea is that, character traits separating them from society should prevent the patients from witnessing social challenges and reduce the chances of witnessing a repetition of traumatizing life events. Such theoretical perspective explains the patient’s point of view. The development of treatment relies on the theoretical interpretation of the cause of PSTD and practitioners consider such information to reduce the chances of a relapse. However, the utilization of theories in PTSD treatment does not guarantee or quantify results. According to Pemberton and Wainwright (2017), find that the theories that respond to mental disorders have their share of limitations. In conclusion, men with PTSD require therapy and psychological support to recover from the challenges associated with traumatic experiences and feelings of lacking control. PTSD which stands for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is a condition that is triggered by traumatic events. It is observed more among veteran and active military male personnel and defines a significant percentage of distressed female domestic violence victims. People living with PTSD do not exclusively comprise war witnesses and terrorism torture victims. A substantial
  6. 6. PSYCHOLOGICAL THEORIES ADDRESSING PTSD IN MEN 6 percentage of patients are individuals who feel that they are not in control of their lives, those that have lost family members or gone through another manner of traumatic experiences. Psychotherapy and Meditation provide adequate solutions but require a keenly though out diagnostic process. Familiarity with phenomena such as locus of control and social cognitive theory offers a basis from where solutions can be forged.
  7. 7. PSYCHOLOGICAL THEORIES ADDRESSING PTSD IN MEN 7 References Barlow, D. (2014). Clinical handbook of psychological disorders (1st ed.). New York: The Guilford Press. Carr, A., & McNulty, M. (2014).The Handbook of Adult Clinical Psychology (1st ed.). Hoboken: Taylor and Francis. Ehlers, A., & Clark, D. (2008). Post-traumatic stress disorder: The development of effective psychological treatments. Nordic Journal Of Psychiatry, 62(sup47), 11-18. http://dx.doi.org/10.1080/08039480802315608 Gardner, B. (2014). A review and analysis of the use of ‘habit’ in understanding, predicting and influencing health-related behaviour.Health Psychology Review, 9(3), 277-295. http://dx.doi.org/10.1080/17437199.2013.876238 Greenberg, N., Brooks, S., & Dunn, R. (2015). Latest developments in post-traumatic stress disorder: diagnosis and treatment: Table 1. British Medical Bulletin, 114(1), 147-155. http://dx.doi.org/10.1093/bmb/ldv014 Kar, N. (2011). Cognitive behavioral therapy for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder: a review. Neuropsychiatric Disease And Treatment, 167. http://dx.doi.org/10.2147/ndt.s10389 Lehrer, P., &Woolfolk, R. (2007).Principles and Practice of Stress Management, Third Edition (1st ed.). New York: Guilford Publications.
  8. 8. PSYCHOLOGICAL THEORIES ADDRESSING PTSD IN MEN 8 Levi, O. (2017). From Traumatic Language to Posttraumatic Language: The Development of Language in Therapy According to the “Phenomenon of Hope” Model. Psychoanalytic Social Work, 24(1), 54-74. http://dx.doi.org/10.1080/15228878.2016.1278394 Payne, J. (2014). Change Your Brain, Change Your Life (Before 25) (1st ed.). Ontario, Canada: Harlequin Enterprises Limited. Pemberton, R., & Wainwright, T. (2017). The end of mental illness thinking?.International Journal Of Clinical And Health Psychology, 14(3), 216-220. Wilson, J., Friedman, M., & Lindy, J. (2012).Treating psychological trauma and PTSD (1st ed.). New York City: Guilford Press.

×