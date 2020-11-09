Successfully reported this slideshow.
By- Himanshu Jain. STARTER CULTURE
• Starters are a group of active and desirable microorganism capable of bringing about desirable changes in the milk produ...
ROLE OF FERMENTATION IN FOOD  Enrichment of human diet through a wide variety of flavours, aroma and texture of foods.  ...
OF STARTER CULTURES Function Result Acid production o Gel formation o Preservation of milk Helps in the development of fla...
CLASSIFICATION • Starter cultures are generally classified based on their ability to utilize the lactose. RODS COCCI BACTE...
Lactococcus All the mesophilic lactic acid bacteria (LAB) with Lactococcus lactis to form a single species as-- They posse...
Streptococcus The members of the Streptococcus are Gram-positive organisms that usually form pairs or chains.  In 1937, ...
Leuconostoc • All are heterofermentative organisms capable of producing lactic acid, CO2 and aromatic compounds (ethanol a...
Lactobacillus • This genus consists of a large group of Gram positive, catalase negative, rod-shaped bacteria. • Some spec...
Molds • Moulds are used for the manufacture of some semi soft cheese varieties and in some fermented milk products. Moulds...
SOME IMPORTANTSTRAINS & THEIRFUNCTIONS
TYPES OF STARTER CULTURE Based on the composition of micro flora • Single: Always used as a single organism in the prepara...
Cont- Flavour production • B (L) type: Leuconostocs as flavour producer (old name is Betacocccus) • D type: L. lactis sub...
Cont.  Based on the growth temperature • Mesophilic starter cultures: The optimum growth temperature of these cultures is...
PRODUCTION  Different stages of starter propagation are: • Selection of milk • Treatment of milk • Inoculation • Incubati...
Milk Selection Milk is best medium for starter culture preparation due to its composition. Milk which is to be used for pr...
WHY HEAT TREATMENT • To inactivate harmful organisms and bacteriophage in milk • To inactivate the natural germicidal prop...
Cont. Inoculation: • The amounts of inoculums depend on the activity of starter, temperature of incubation and time of inc...
FORMS • FROZEN, LIQUID AND DRIED Starter Cultures. Nowadays most common practice is use of concentrated starter culture fo...
Concentrated STARTER CULTURE Advantages of concentrated starters : Disadvantages of concentrated starters : 1. Ease of use...
SOME FERMENTED PRODUCTS • DAHI/ CURD Prevention of Food Adulteration Act (2006), defines dahi or curd as : ―It is the prod...
Cont. • Microbiological specification for Curd acc. to FSSA 2006 Requirements Curd Total Plate Count Not more than 100000/...
Starter Culture for Curd • Traditionally, the previous day dahi or chhach, containing an unknown mixture of lactic acid ba...
Cont.. According to BIS: 9617 (1980), the following cultures shall be used in preparing dahi. (a) Streptococcus lactis, St...
Method of production Traditional Method-- Commercial Production--
Yogurt Production • Yogurt is a milk product obtained by fermentation of milk specific microorganisms.. • The main (starte...
Cheese Production • Cheese is a dairy product, derived from milk and produced in wide ranges of flavors, textures and form...
FOR MORE-- • Mullan, W.M.A. (2001). Microbiology of starter cultures. • Chase, C. (2017). Blackwell's Five-Minute Veterina...
×