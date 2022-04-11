Successfully reported this slideshow.

HHS_PIL_Hip replacement

0

Share

Apr. 11, 2022
0 likes 16 views
Upcoming SlideShare
HHS_PIL_Hip replacement.pdf
HHS_PIL_Hip replacement.pdf
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3

HHS_PIL_Hip replacement

Apr. 11, 2022
0 likes 16 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

The hip is a ball and joint socket, and may require replacement
surgery due to wear and tear over time. Total hip surgery
replaces diseased and damaged parts of the socket (acetabulum) and rounded ball at the head of the thigh bone (femur),
with specially designed metal and plastic ‘ball and socket’ parts
(prosthetics).

The hip is a ball and joint socket, and may require replacement
surgery due to wear and tear over time. Total hip surgery
replaces diseased and damaged parts of the socket (acetabulum) and rounded ball at the head of the thigh bone (femur),
with specially designed metal and plastic ‘ball and socket’ parts
(prosthetics).

Health & Medicine

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

Hhs pil healthy heart_artwork
Hinduja Healthcare Surgical
X ray edi
Hinduja Healthcare Surgical
Oncoplastic breast surgery
Hinduja Healthcare Surgical
Hhs pil minimal access surgery_artwork
Hinduja Healthcare Surgical
Anorectal disorders: Minimum blood loss surgery.
Hinduja Healthcare Surgical
What is an allergy?
Hinduja Healthcare Surgical
What is an allergy? - PPT
Hinduja Healthcare Surgical
Who is the best Endocrinologists doctor in Mumbai? - PPT
Hinduja Healthcare Surgical
Who is the best gynecologist at Mumbai during my pregnancy period?
Hinduja Healthcare Surgical
RhinoplastyWhat is Rhinoplasty (Nose Job)?
Hinduja Healthcare Surgical
RhinoplastyRhinoplasty: The perfect nose for the perfect pose.
Hinduja Healthcare Surgical
Physiotherapy: Add muscle to your recovery.
Hinduja Healthcare Surgical
Pediatric Ophthalmology: The world through a child's eyes.
Hinduja Healthcare Surgical
Neurology: Brain Attack
Hinduja Healthcare Surgical
LiposuctionLiposuction: Lose fat. Get the shape.
Hinduja Healthcare Surgical
HHS PIL - Hip Replacement
Hinduja Healthcare Surgical
Knee Replacement: A guide to kickstart surgery.
Hinduja Healthcare Surgical
Hernia: Surgery? Think faster recovery.
Hinduja Healthcare Surgical
What is the facelift?
Hinduja Healthcare Surgical
Extended Stay with us: Recover Comfortably
Hinduja Healthcare Surgical
ENT: To do and not to do
Hinduja Healthcare Surgical
ENT: What you can do before you get to the doctor
Hinduja Healthcare Surgical
Cosmetic Surgery: Make a difference to yourself.
Hinduja Healthcare Surgical
Cervical Cancer does affect every woman
Hinduja Healthcare Surgical
Cosmetic Surgery: Transform the way you look.
Hinduja Healthcare Surgical
Cervical Cancer: Every women's checklist.
Hinduja Healthcare Surgical
Cosmetic Clinic Breast Augmentation
Hinduja Healthcare Surgical
Breast Clinic: Hinduja Healthcare
Hinduja Healthcare Surgical
Breast Cancer: Get to breast cancer before it gets to you
Hinduja Healthcare Surgical
Be Young At Heart: Tips, dos and don'ts - Hinduja Healthcare
Hinduja Healthcare Surgical
Cardiac Surgery: A healthy heart is vital.
Hinduja Healthcare Surgical
Neurology: Brain Attack ppt
Hinduja Healthcare Surgical
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(3.5/5)
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(3.5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(2.5/5)
Free
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends Billy Baker
(4/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(4/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(2/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(4/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(4/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
The Obesity Code: Unlocking the Secrets of Weight Loss (Why Intermittent Fasting Is the Key to Controlling Your Weight) Jason Fung
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Night Lake: A Young Priest Maps the Topography of Grief Liz Tichenor
(4.5/5)
Free
World War C: Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic and How to Prepare for the Next One Sanjay Gupta M.D.
(4.5/5)
Free
The Working Parent's Survival Guide: How to Parent Smarter Not Harder Anita Cleare
(0/5)
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(4.5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4/5)
Free
The Pain Gap: How Sexism and Racism in Healthcare Kill Women Anushay Hossain
(4/5)
Free
Gut Renovation: Unlock the Age-Defying Power of the Microbiome to Remodel Your Health from the Inside Out Dr. Roshini Raj
(4.5/5)
Free
The Winter 2021/2022 Audiozine Issue: Clean Eating Clean Eating
(4.5/5)
Free
Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen: The Emotional Lives of Black Women Inger Burnett-Zeigler
(4.5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(4.5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4/5)
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
(4.5/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(4.5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free

HHS_PIL_Hip replacement

  1. 1. HHS_PIL_Hip Replacement_front Artwork@100% Size: 148.5mm(w) x 210mm(h) Paper: Inﬂuence 210gsm Understanding your surger y The hip is a ball and joint socket, and may require replacement Post your surgery surgery due to wear and tear over time. Total hip surgery Your hospital stay may last 2 to 3 days, during which time you replaces diseased and damaged parts of the socket (acetabu- lum) and rounded ball at the head of the thigh bone (femur), Pelvis will recover from your anaesthesia, and the surgery. Although with specially designed metal and plastic ‘ball and socket’ parts you could start moving and walking as soon as the first day (prosthetics). after surgery, you will need to be careful about moving, especially for the first few months. Physical therapy is necessary for rehabilitation, and certain exercises will help To give you an overview, this procedure has been broken Socket strengthen your new hip. down into these steps: (cup) Stem Here are a few precautions to take after your surgery: 1 Metal Shaft Avoid crossing your legs or ankles when sitting, Plastic standing, or lying down 2 Liner While dressing up, don’t stand, bend over or raise your legs STEP ONE Metal shell Change your sitting position every 30 to 40 minutes Sit in a firm chair with a straight back and armrests The femur is separated from the pelvis socket joint so that STEP TWO Don’t sleep on the side of your new hip the damaged ball can be cut o. Using a reaming device, damaged cartilage and bone are removed from the or on your stomach hip socket. Shell on pelvic side can be cemented or uncemented Car seats should not be too low-sit on a pillow depending on the disease and surgeon preference for your if you need to particular ailment. Sometimes bone grafts are added below the cup to restore bone stock. Plastic or ceramic liners are Break up long car rides- stop, step out and walk every used in uncemented cup depending on your disease, your 2 hours age and surgeon preference. Don’t drive until your doctor permits Pelvis Use crutches or a walker until your doctor says 3 Hip joint replacement surgery is one of the most successful Damaged Cartilage joint surgeries performed today. It is highly eective in reducing the pain and the eects of damaged hip joints. STEP THREE The benefits of this procedure could last up to 15 years in most patients, and with new techniques, long-term results have only Cemented or uncemented femoral stem is inserted into the been improving. thigh bone (femur) depending on the above mentioned factors. A metal or ceramic ball (head) is attached to the stem tip to complete the hip joint articulation. Hip Socket Femur (thigh bone)
  2. 2. HHS_PIL_Hip Replacement_front Artwork@100% Size: 148.5mm(w) x 210mm(h) Paper: Inﬂuence 210gsm 11th Road, Khar (W), Mumbai-400 052. For Appointments: 022 4510 8989 / 6154 8989 For Emergency: 022 2646 9911 / 6174 6099 www.hindujahospital.com/khar P.D.Hinduja Marg Linking Road S. V. Road Madh u Park Khar Telephone Exchange 11th Road Khar Station Your Neighbourhood Hospital

×