Torrance Residential Real Estate Market Conditions May 2017
Table of Contents Key Statistics for May Sales 2017 Residential Sales Stats Year-to-Year Total Sales by Map Area Median 20...
Key Statistics for May Back to Table of Contents = trending positive = trending positive = trending negative = trending ne...
Back to Table of Contents Total Sales Month-to-Month by Map Area Mar Apr May Central Torrance 12 11 18 South East Torrance...
Back to Table of Contents Total Sales Year-to-Year by Map Area 2015 2016 2017 Central Torrance 16 13 18 South East Torranc...
Back to Table of Contents Median Sales Price Month-to-Month by Map Area Mar Apr May Central Torrance 674,000 740,000 712,5...
Back to Table of Contents Median Sales Price Year-to-Year by Map Area 2015 2016 2017 Central Torrance 685,000 690,000 712,...
Back to Table of Contents Active Listings vs. Total Sales by Map Area Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Cent...
Back to Table of Contents Active Listings vs. Total Sales by Map Area Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Cent...
Back to Table of Contents Active Listings Year-to-Year by Map Area 2015 2016 2017 Central Torrance 32 18 14 South East Tor...
Back to Table of Contents Months of Inventory by Map Area Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Central Torrance...
Back to Table of Contents Months of Inventory Year-to-Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec 2015 4.0 3.0 2....
Summary Lots of real estate investment in the Torrance market in May as total sales increased 12.5%, the median sales pric...
Back to Table of Contents  Serving South Bay Home Buyers and Sellers Since 2001  RE/MAX Top 4 Team in California – 2012 ...
The information being provided by CARETS (CLAW, CRISNet MLS, DAMLS, CRMLS, i-Tech MLS, and/or VCRDS) is for the visitor’s ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

May 2017 Torrance Real Estate Market Trends Update

28 views

Published on

Torrance real estate statistics and analysis for May 2017. Includes homes sales, listings and historical performance on a month to month and year over year basis.

Published in: Real Estate
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
28
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

May 2017 Torrance Real Estate Market Trends Update

  1. 1. Torrance Residential Real Estate Market Conditions May 2017
  2. 2. Table of Contents Key Statistics for May Sales 2017 Residential Sales Stats Year-to-Year Total Sales by Map Area Median 2017 Median Sales Stats Year-to-Year Median Sales by Map Area Listings 2017 Active Listings by Map Area 2017 Total Active Listings vs. Total Sales Year-to-Year Active Listings by Map Area Inventory 2017 Months of Inventory by Map Area Year-to-Year Months of Inventory Summary About Hady Chahine Contact Information
  3. 3. Key Statistics for May Back to Table of Contents = trending positive = trending positive = trending negative = trending negative Monthly Comparison Year-to-Year May 2016 May 2017 Delta Delta Increase Decrease Total Sales 90 90 0 0.0% Median Sales Price 727,500 764,200 36,700 5.0% Median Days to Sell 35 11 -24 -68.6% Listings 181 121 -60 -33.1% Months of Inventory 2.0 1.0 -1 -50.0% Month-to-Month Comparison Apr 2017 May 2017 Delta (qty) Delta (%) Increase Decrease Total Sales 80 90 10 12.5% Median Sales Price 740,000 764,200 24,200 3.3% Median Days to Sell 12 11 -1 -8.3% Listings 129 121 -8 -6.2% Sales/Listing Ratio 62.0% 74.4% 12.4% 20.0% Months of Inventory 2.0 1.0 -1.0 -50.0%
  4. 4. Back to Table of Contents Total Sales Month-to-Month by Map Area Mar Apr May Central Torrance 12 11 18 South East Torrance - West 6 4 7 Hollywood Riviera 9 8 7 South Torrance 6 10 9 Southwood 6 6 5 West Torrance 10 8 11 N Torrance - West 10 20 9 N Torrance - East 8 3 6 Old Torrance 7 9 12 South East Torrance - East 4 1 6 Total Sales 78 80 90 - 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 Mar Apr May 2017 Total Sales Month-to-Month by Map Area Central Torrance South East Torrance - West Hollywood Riviera South Torrance Southwood West Torrance N Torrance - West N Torrance - East Old Torrance South East Torrance - East Total Sales
  5. 5. Back to Table of Contents Total Sales Year-to-Year by Map Area 2015 2016 2017 Central Torrance 16 13 18 South East Torrance - West 7 5 7 Hollywood Riviera 13 12 7 South Torrance 9 10 9 Southwood 7 12 5 West Torrance 11 4 11 N Torrance - West 17 7 9 N Torrance - East 9 13 6 Old Torrance 13 5 12 South East Torrance - East 7 9 6 Total Sales 109 90 90 - 20 40 60 80 100 120 2015 2016 2017 Total Sales Year-to-Year by Map Area: May Central Torrance South East Torrance - West Hollywood Riviera South Torrance Southwood West Torrance N Torrance - West N Torrance - East Old Torrance South East Torrance - East Total Sales
  6. 6. Back to Table of Contents Median Sales Price Month-to-Month by Map Area Mar Apr May Central Torrance 674,000 740,000 712,500 South East Torrance - West 447,500 612,500 840,000 Hollywood Riviera 1,450,000 1,457,500 1,405,000 South Torrance 865,500 890,500 890,000 Southwood 810,000 851,000 800,000 West Torrance 805,000 845,000 1,125,000 N Torrance - West 632,500 648,000 690,000 N Torrance - East 630,000 591,000 706,000 Old Torrance 515,000 615,000 640,000 South East Torrance - East 789,500 815,000 774,500 Market Median Sales Price 727,500 740,000 764,200 - 200,000 400,000 600,000 800,000 1,000,000 1,200,000 1,400,000 1,600,000 Mar Apr May 2017 Median Sales Price Month-to-Month by Map Area Central Torrance South East Torrance - West Hollywood Riviera South Torrance Southwood West Torrance N Torrance - West N Torrance - East Old Torrance South East Torrance - East Market Median Sales Price
  7. 7. Back to Table of Contents Median Sales Price Year-to-Year by Map Area 2015 2016 2017 Central Torrance 685,000 690,000 712,500 South East Torrance - West 699,900 450,000 840,000 Hollywood Riviera 1,159,000 1,266,858 1,405,000 South Torrance 765,000 893,500 890,000 Southwood 735,000 782,500 800,000 West Torrance 697,000 842,500 1,125,000 N Torrance - West 595,000 695,000 690,000 N Torrance - East 544,500 580,000 706,000 Old Torrance 525,000 454,000 640,000 South East Torrance - East 742,500 736,000 774,500 Market Median Sales Price 675,000 727,500 764,200 - 200,000 400,000 600,000 800,000 1,000,000 1,200,000 1,400,000 1,600,000 2015 2016 2017 Median Sales Price Year-to-Year by Map Area: May Central Torrance South East Torrance - West Hollywood Riviera South Torrance Southwood West Torrance N Torrance - West N Torrance - East Old Torrance South East Torrance - East Market Median Sales Price
  8. 8. Back to Table of Contents Active Listings vs. Total Sales by Map Area Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Central Torrance 20 9 12 15 14 South East Torrance - West 5 8 15 16 9 Hollywood Riviera 20 13 18 21 22 South Torrance 6 8 13 6 11 Southwood 6 10 6 5 6 West Torrance 16 9 8 9 6 N Torrance - West 16 9 15 17 18 N Torrance - East 6 3 2 5 3 Old Torrance 13 12 18 21 21 South East Torrance - East 6 6 7 14 11 Total Active Listings 114 87 114 129 121 - 5 10 15 20 25 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec 2017 Active Listings by Map Area Central Torrance South East Torrance - West Hollywood Riviera South Torrance Southwood West Torrance N Torrance - West N Torrance - East Old Torrance South East Torrance - East
  9. 9. Back to Table of Contents Active Listings vs. Total Sales by Map Area Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Central Torrance 20 9 12 15 14 South East Torrance - West 5 8 15 16 9 Hollywood Riviera 20 13 18 21 22 South Torrance 6 8 13 6 11 Southwood 6 10 6 5 6 West Torrance 16 9 8 9 6 N Torrance - West 16 9 15 17 18 N Torrance - East 6 3 2 5 3 Old Torrance 13 12 18 21 21 South East Torrance - East 6 6 7 14 11 Total Active Listings 114 87 114 129 121 Total Sales 56 58 78 80 90 Sales/Listings Ratio 49.1% 66.7% 68.4% 62.0% 74.4% - 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec 2017 Total Active Listings vs. Total Sales Total Active Listings Total Sales
  10. 10. Back to Table of Contents Active Listings Year-to-Year by Map Area 2015 2016 2017 Central Torrance 32 18 14 South East Torrance - West 14 21 9 Hollywood Riviera 15 22 22 South Torrance 15 20 11 Southwood 5 10 6 West Torrance 9 14 6 N Torrance - West 22 27 18 N Torrance - East 16 8 3 Old Torrance 23 27 21 South East Torrance - East 18 14 11 Total Active Listings 169 181 121 - 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 180 200 2015 2016 2017 Active Listings Year-to-Year by Map Area: May Central Torrance South East Torrance - West Hollywood Riviera South Torrance Southwood West Torrance N Torrance - West N Torrance - East Old Torrance South East Torrance - East Total Active Listings
  11. 11. Back to Table of Contents Months of Inventory by Map Area Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Central Torrance 3.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 South East Torrance - West 1.0 3.0 3.0 4.0 1.0 Hollywood Riviera 2.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 3.0 South Torrance 1.0 4.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 Southwood 2.0 3.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 West Torrance 4.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 N Torrance - West 2.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 2.0 N Torrance - East 2.0 1.0 - 2.0 1.0 Old Torrance 4.0 2.0 3.0 2.0 2.0 South East Torrance - East 3.0 3.0 2.0 14.0 2.0 - 2.0 4.0 6.0 8.0 10.0 12.0 14.0 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec 2017 Months of Inventory by Map Area Central Torrance South East Torrance - West Hollywood Riviera South Torrance Southwood West Torrance N Torrance - West N Torrance - East Old Torrance South East Torrance - East
  12. 12. Back to Table of Contents Months of Inventory Year-to-Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec 2015 4.0 3.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 1.0 2016 3.0 3.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 2017 2.0 2.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 - 0.5 1.0 1.5 2.0 2.5 3.0 3.5 4.0 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Months of Inventory Year-to-Year 2015 2016 2017
  13. 13. Summary Lots of real estate investment in the Torrance market in May as total sales increased 12.5%, the median sales price bumped 3.3%, the sales-listing ratio improved 20%, and the median days to sell dropped 8.3%. Net listings decreased 6.2%. Year-over-year months of inventory metric declined 50% from May 2016 to 2017. In May, C.A.R. reported “Following a strong first quarter start, California home sales lost momentum in April, while the median home price accelerated to a near-10-year high.” http://www.car.org/aboutus/mediacenter/newsreleases/2017releases/apr2017sales For listing or buying guidance, or additional statistics on market trending behavior, please do not hesitate to contact me to schedule a time to discuss how I can be of service to you. Back to Table of Contents Month-to-Month Comparison Apr 2017 May 2017 Delta (qty) Delta (%) Increase Decrease Total Sales 80 90 10 12.5% Median Sales Price 740,000 764,200 24,200 3.3% Median Days to Sell 12 11 -1 -8.3% Listings 129 121 -8 -6.2% Sales/Listing Ratio 62.0% 74.4% 12.4% 20.0% Months of Inventory 2.0 1.0 -1.0 -50.0% Monthly Comparison Year-to-Year May 2016 May 2017 Delta Delta Increase Decrease Total Sales 90 90 0 0.0% Median Sales Price 727,500 764,200 36,700 5.0% Median Days to Sell 35 11 -24 -68.6% Listings 181 121 -60 -33.1% Months of Inventory 2.0 1.0 -1 -50.0%
  14. 14. Back to Table of Contents  Serving South Bay Home Buyers and Sellers Since 2001  RE/MAX Top 4 Team in California – 2012  RE/MAX 100% Club - 2011  Shorewood Realtors Top 5% in Overall Sales 2001-2006, 2008-2010
  15. 15. The information being provided by CARETS (CLAW, CRISNet MLS, DAMLS, CRMLS, i-Tech MLS, and/or VCRDS) is for the visitor’s personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties visitor may be interested in purchasing. Any information relating to a property referenced on this web site comes from the Internet Data Exchange (IDX) program of CARETS. This web site may reference real estate listing(s) held by a brokerage firm other than the broker and/or agent who owns this web site. The accuracy of all information, regardless of source, including but not limited to square footages and lot sizes, is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be personally verified through personal inspection by and/or with the appropriate professionals. Back to Table of Contents Listings MLS BLOGWebsite Hady Chahine • hady@hadychahine.com • 310-404-5361

×