Redondo Beach Residential Real Estate Market Conditions May 2017
Table of Contents Key Statistics for May Sales 2017 Residential Sales Stats Year-to-Year Total Sales by Map Area Median 20...
Back to Table of Contents Total Sales Month-to-Month by Map Area Mar Apr May N Redondo Beach/Villas North 12 11 21 S Redon...
Back to Table of Contents Total Sales Year-to-Year by Map Area 2015 2016 2017 N Redondo Beach/Villas North 20 16 21 S Redo...
Back to Table of Contents Median Sales Price Month-to-Month by Map Area Mar Apr May N Redondo Beach/Villas North 987,000 7...
Back to Table of Contents Median Sales Price Year-to-Year by Map Area 2015 2016 2017 N Redondo Beach/Villas North 902,500 ...
Back to Table of Contents Active Listings vs. Total Sales by Map Area Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec N Re...
Back to Table of Contents Active Listings vs. Total Sales by Map Area Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec N Re...
Back to Table of Contents Active Listings Year-to-Year by Map Area 2015 2016 2017 N Redondo Beach/Villas North 30 18 19 S ...
Back to Table of Contents Months of Inventory by Map Area Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec N Redondo Beach/...
Back to Table of Contents Months of Inventory Year-to-Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec 2015 2.0 3.0 2....
Summary The Redondo Beach real estate market gained momentum in May as total sales increased 22.2%, the median sales price...
 Serving South Bay Home Buyers and Sellers Since 2001  RE/MAX Top 4 Team in California – 2012  RE/MAX 100% Club - 2011 ...
May 2017 Redondo Beach Real Estate Market Trends Update

  1. 1. Redondo Beach Residential Real Estate Market Conditions May 2017
  2. 2. Table of Contents Key Statistics for May Sales 2017 Residential Sales Stats Year-to-Year Total Sales by Map Area Median 2017 Median Sales Stats Year-to-Year Median Sales by Map Area Listings 2017 Active Listings by Map Area 2017 Total Active Listings vs. Total Sales Year-to-Year Active Listings by Map Area Inventory 2017 Months of Inventory by Map Area Year-to-Year Months of Inventory Summary About Hady Chahine Contact Information
  Key Statistics for May = trending positive = trending positive = trending negative = trending negative Month-to-Month Comparison Apr 2017 May 2017 Delta (qty) Delta (%) Increase Decrease Total Sales 63 77 14 22.2% Median Sales Price 950,500 1,070,000 119,500 12.6% Median Days to Sell 19 10 -9 -47.4% Listings 143 120 -23 -16.1% Sales/Listing Ratio 44.1% 64.2% 20.1% 45.6% Months of Inventory 2.0 2.0 0.0 0.0% Monthly Comparison Year-to-Year May 2016 May 2017 Delta Delta Increase Decrease Total Sales 83 77 -6 -7.2% Median Sales Price 950,000 1,070,000 120,000 12.6% Median Days to Sell 25 10 -15 -60.0% Listings 123 120 -3 -2.4% Months of Inventory 2.0 2.0 0 0.0%
  Total Sales Month-to-Month by Map Area Mar Apr May N Redondo Beach/Villas North 12 11 21 S Redondo Beach W of PCH 13 7 8 N Redondo Beach/Villas South 14 17 15 S Redondo Beach S of Torrance Blvd 9 6 10 S Redondo Beach N of Torrance Blvd 7 7 10 N Redondo Beach/Golden Hills 12 10 5 N Redondo Beach/El Nido 3 5 8 Total Sales 70 63 77 - 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Mar Apr May 2017 Total Sales Month-to-Month by Map Area N Redondo Beach/Villas North S Redondo Beach W of PCH N Redondo Beach/Villas South S Redondo Beach S of Torrance Blvd S Redondo Beach N of Torrance Blvd N Redondo Beach/Golden Hills N Redondo Beach/El Nido Total Sales
  Total Sales Year-to-Year by Map Area 2015 2016 2017 N Redondo Beach/Villas North 20 16 21 S Redondo Beach W of PCH 14 14 8 N Redondo Beach/Villas South 20 17 15 S Redondo Beach S of Torrance Blvd 16 11 10 S Redondo Beach N of Torrance Blvd 7 7 10 N Redondo Beach/Golden Hills 7 12 5 N Redondo Beach/El Nido 5 6 8 Total Sales 89 83 77 - 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 2015 2016 2017 Total Sales Year-to-Year by Map Area: May N Redondo Beach/Villas North S Redondo Beach W of PCH N Redondo Beach/Villas South S Redondo Beach S of Torrance Blvd S Redondo Beach N of Torrance Blvd N Redondo Beach/Golden Hills N Redondo Beach/El Nido Total Sales
  Median Sales Price Month-to-Month by Map Area Mar Apr May N Redondo Beach/Villas North 987,000 722,000 1,020,000 S Redondo Beach W of PCH 1,270,000 835,000 1,678,500
  7. 7. Back to Table of Contents Median Sales Price Year-to-Year by Map Area 2015 2016 2017 N Redondo Beach/Villas North 902,500 858,500 1,020,000 S Redondo Beach W of PCH 705,000 1,029,000 1,678,500 N Redondo Beach/Villas South 717,500 880,000 985,000 S Redondo Beach S of Torrance Blvd 1,135,000 1,400,000 1,190,000 S Redondo Beach N of Torrance Blvd 807,000 1,065,000 1,162,500 N Redondo Beach/Golden Hills 890,000 932,000 1,080,000 N Redondo Beach/El Nido 626,500 797,500 777,500 Market Median Sales Price 849,000 950,000 1,070,000 - 200,000 400,000 600,000 800,000 1,000,000 1,200,000 1,400,000 1,600,000 1,800,000 2015 2016 2017 Median Sales Price Year-to-Year by Map Area: May N Redondo Beach/Villas North S Redondo Beach W of PCH N Redondo Beach/Villas South S Redondo Beach S of Torrance Blvd S Redondo Beach N of Torrance Blvd N Redondo Beach/Golden Hills N Redondo Beach/El Nido Market Median Sales Price
  8. 8. Back to Table of Contents Active Listings vs. Total Sales by Map Area Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec N Redondo Beach/Villas North 27 20 21 22 19 S Redondo Beach W of PCH 19 19 20 27 20 N Redondo Beach/Villas South 27 14 26 27 23 S Redondo Beach S of Torrance Blvd 19 14 20 23 19 S Redondo Beach N of Torrance Blvd 23 18 16 19 20 N Redondo Beach/Golden Hills 14 9 11 14 8 N Redondo Beach/El Nido 5 5 10 11 11 Total Active Listings 134 99 124 143 120 - 5 10 15 20 25 30 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec 2017 Active Listings by Map Area N Redondo Beach/Villas North S Redondo Beach W of PCH N Redondo Beach/Villas South S Redondo Beach S of Torrance Blvd S Redondo Beach N of Torrance Blvd N Redondo Beach/Golden Hills N Redondo Beach/El Nido
  9. 9. Back to Table of Contents Active Listings vs. Total Sales by Map Area Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec N Redondo Beach/Villas North 27 20 21 22 19 S Redondo Beach W of PCH 19 19 20 27 20 N Redondo Beach/Villas South 27 14 26 27 23 S Redondo Beach S of Torrance Blvd 19 14 20 23 19 S Redondo Beach N of Torrance Blvd 23 18 16 19 20 N Redondo Beach/Golden Hills 14 9 11 14 8 N Redondo Beach/El Nido 5 5 10 11 11 Total Active Listings 134 99 124 143 120 Total Sales 34 49 70 63 77 Sales/Listings Ratio 25.4% 49.5% 56.5% 44.1% 64.2% - 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec 2017 Total Active Listings vs. Total Sales Total Active Listings Total Sales
  10. 10. Back to Table of Contents Active Listings Year-to-Year by Map Area 2015 2016 2017 N Redondo Beach/Villas North 30 18 19 S Redondo Beach W of PCH 20 28 20 N Redondo Beach/Villas South 29 21 23 S Redondo Beach S of Torrance Blvd 17 24 19 S Redondo Beach N of Torrance Blvd 26 17 20 N Redondo Beach/Golden Hills 16 8 8 N Redondo Beach/El Nido 5 7 11 Total Active Listings 143 123 120 - 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 2015 2016 2017 Active Listings Year-to-Year by Map Area: May N Redondo Beach/Villas North S Redondo Beach W of PCH N Redondo Beach/Villas South S Redondo Beach S of Torrance Blvd S Redondo Beach N of Torrance Blvd N Redondo Beach/Golden Hills N Redondo Beach/El Nido Total Active Listings
  11. 11. Back to Table of Contents Months of Inventory by Map Area Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec N Redondo Beach/Villas North 3.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.0 S Redondo Beach W of PCH 3.0 5.0 2.0 4.0 3.0 N Redondo Beach/Villas South 7.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 S Redondo Beach S of Torrance Blvd 5.0 2.0 2.0 4.0 2.0 S Redondo Beach N of Torrance Blvd 12.0 5.0 2.0 3.0 2.0 N Redondo Beach/Golden Hills 2.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 N Redondo Beach/El Nido 5.0 - 3.0 2.0 1.0 - 2.0 4.0 6.0 8.0 10.0 12.0 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec 2017 Months of Inventory by Map Area N Redondo Beach/Villas North S Redondo Beach W of PCH N Redondo Beach/Villas South S Redondo Beach S of Torrance Blvd S Redondo Beach N of Torrance Blvd N Redondo Beach/Golden Hills N Redondo Beach/El Nido
  12. 12. Back to Table of Contents Months of Inventory Year-to-Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec 2015 2.0 3.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 3.0 1.0 2016 2.0 3.0 2.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 3.0 3.0 2.0 2.0 2017 4.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 - 0.5 1.0 1.5 2.0 2.5 3.0 3.5 4.0 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec 2017 Months of Inventory Year-to-Year 2015 2016 2017
  13. 13. Summary The Redondo Beach real estate market gained momentum in May as total sales increased 22.2%, the median sales price improved 12.6%, the sales-listing ratio climbed 45.6%, and the median days to sell dropped 47.4%. Net listings, however, decreased 16.1%. Year-over-year months of inventory metric held steady at 2.0 from May 2016 to 2017. In May, C.A.R. reported “Following a strong first quarter start, California home sales lost momentum in April, while the median home price accelerated to a near-10-year high.” http://www.car.org/aboutus/mediacenter/newsreleases/2017releases/apr2017sales For listing or buying guidance, or additional statistics on market trending behavior, please do not hesitate to contact me to schedule a time to discuss how I can be of service to you. Back to Table of Contents Monthly Comparison Year-to-Year May 2016 May 2017 Delta Delta Increase Decrease Total Sales 83 77 -6 -7.2% Median Sales Price 950,000 1,070,000 120,000 12.6% Median Days to Sell 25 10 -15 -60.0% Listings 123 120 -3 -2.4% Months of Inventory 2.0 2.0 0 0.0% Month-to-Month Comparison Apr 2017 May 2017 Delta (qty) Delta (%) Increase Decrease Total Sales 63 77 14 22.2% Median Sales Price 950,500 1,070,000 119,500 12.6% Median Days to Sell 19 10 -9 -47.4% Listings 143 120 -23 -16.1% Sales/Listing Ratio 44.1% 64.2% 20.1% 45.6% Months of Inventory 2.0 2.0 0.0 0.0%
  14. 14.  Serving South Bay Home Buyers and Sellers Since 2001  RE/MAX Top 4 Team in California – 2012  RE/MAX 100% Club - 2011  Shorewood Realtors Top 5% in Overall Sales 2001-2006, 2008-2010 Back to Table of Contents About Hady Chahine…
