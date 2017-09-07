Radiologic technology steps session 2017

Radiologic Technology Degree  6 semester program  Admission is based on weighted criteria.  Applications Due: January 1...
  1. 1. Radiologic Technology Degree  6 semester program  Admission is based on weighted criteria.  Applications Due: January 15 of each year to apply for the following Summer semester class (May) on the Grand Strand Campus.  Late or incomplete applications will not be reviewed for admission.
  2. 2. To Apply for the Rad Tech program you must: 1. Apply to and be accepted to HGTC, which includes paying the $30 application fee, submitting official high school and college transcripts and submitting the “Additional Admission/Placement Requirements Affidavit.”( The Affidavit is viewable on slide 3 and may be printed from the “Forms” box on the Libguides page.) 2. Complete the 4 prereq courses (viewable on slide 4) with grades of C or higher and within the Departmental required time frame. 3. Achieve a 2.5 GPA in all prerequisite/core courses completed. 4. Sign and submit the Medical Technical Standards Form. (Located in the “Forms You Will Need” box on the Libguides page.) 5. Complete 4 hours of observation at an approved hospital. The observation forms and hospital/contact list is available in the “Forms You will Need” box on Libguides. 6. View the online Radiologic Technology Department Information Session, www.hgtc.edu/healthscience.
  3. 3. This is an example of the Additional Admission Placement Requirement Affidavit. The full document may be found in the Forms box on the Libguides page. Complete and submit the Affidavit to the Admissions office. Do not complete the Background Check or Drug Screen process until after receiving notification of being accepted into your program and receiving instructions on when to do so.
  4. 4. Radiologic Technology Prerequisite and Core Courses Required GPA of 2.5 with minimum grades of C or higher Prerequisite Courses ENG 101* English Composition MAT 110 or 120 College Algebra or Probability and Statistics BIO 210 *** Anatomy and Physiology I COL 105 Freshman Seminar Core Courses may be completed during program ENG 102 English Composition II SPC 205 Public Speaking PSY 201 General Psychology BIO 211 (5 yr. time limit) Anatomy and Physiology II Humanities choose one (ART 101, 105, 108, ENG 201, 202, 205, 206, 208, 209,214,224,FRE 201,202, HIS 101,102,201,202, MUS 105, PHI 101, 110, 201, REL 103, SPA 201, 202, THE 101) *English Progression/dependent on test scores: ENG 032 - ENG 100 - ENG 101 – ENG 102 **Math Progression/dependent on test scores: MAT 032 - MAT 101 - MAT 120 MAT 032 - MAT 101 - MAT 102 - MAT 110 ***BIO 210 has a prerequisite of BIO 101, BIO 112, or CHM 110 or the required test scores: Accuplacer: Sentence Skills – 81, Reading – 75, Algebra - 75 Compass: Reading – 85, Writing – 78, Algebra – 46 SAT: Verbal - 480, Math – 460 ACT: Reading -19, English – 19, Math-19
  5. 5. Complete 4 hours of Observations  Rad Tech applicants are required to schedule and complete 4 hours of observation in one of our partnering hospitals – Conway, Marion, Waccamaw, and Georgetown.  Scheduling and completing the observation hours is the students responsibility. The contact information for the facilities is available in the forms box on your Libguides page. ..  You are responsible for taking the “ Rad Tech Liability Release Form” and the “Observation Form” with you to the hospital for the observations. All forms are located in your “Forms You Will Need” box on the Libguides page.  Please read the “Observation Form” before arriving at the hospital and note the appropriate attire.  If a student receives an unsatisfactory rating from the hospital the observation must be repeated, and a satisfactory rating achieved, before submitting a Rad Tech application.  Students who wait until the last minute to complete their observation sometimes find that the hospitals are booked up and they are not able to complete the observation before the Rad Tech application deadline.
  6. 6. Radiologic Technology Online Departmental Information Session The Medical Imaging Sciences online information session provides important information about classes, clinicals, fees, jobs, and other information you need to know about working in the field of Diagnostic Medical Sonography. Many of your questions will be answered by viewing this required presentation. You will find the online Information Session on the Health Science Libguides page you are currently viewing or on www.hgtc.edu/healthscience.
  7. 7. Weighted Criteria for Acceptance The scoring criteria in the next slide is used to determine which applicants will be accepted into the Rad Tech program. The 20 students with the highest number of points are accepted each year. Every year scores vary. Acceptance depends on your points vs. the points of the other applicants at that time. Therefore admissible points may change each review period. Acceptance into the Rad Tech program is limited and competitive. There is no guarantee of acceptance. Your grades are very important. Even though the minimum GPA requirement is 2.50 you should strive for a much higher GPA.
  8. 8. CRITERIA POINT SCALE Total Points Previous Allied Health Experience Involving Patient Care: Documentation must accompany Radiologic Technology Application - Certification Required - Must submit proof of Certification and/or letter from employer with application. (maximum 5 points)  1 year or more of full-time work (32hrs/wk equivalency) in a clinical/hospital setting requiring patient care within 2 years. OR Recent graduates of an AS degree or higher in Allied Health/Nursing within 2 years.  1 year of part time or volunteer work (10 minimum wk/ equivalency) in a clinical/hospital setting requiring patient care. OR Recent graduates of certificates/diplomas in Allied Health/Nursing within 2 years. 5 Points 3 points Established HGTC student with at least 12 or more semester hours (excluding developmental courses) 10 Points Education and Academic Rigor: (maximum 20 points) BIO210 _____ COL105 _____ ENG101 _____ MAT120/110 _____ A=5 points B-3 points C=1 point Academic Rigor: (maximum 6 points) Number of Radiologic Technology general education courses completed GPA 4 5 6 7 8 2.50-2.99 3.0 pts. 3.5 pts. 4.0 pts. 4.5 pts. 5.0 pts. 3.00-3.50 3.5 pts. 4.0 pts. 4.5 pts. 5.0 pts. 5.5 pts. 3.51-4.00 4.0 pts. 4.5 pts. 5.0 pts. 5.5 pts. 6.0 pts. Placement Test Scores or Degree COMPASS;≥Reading-85; Writing-78; Algebra-62 OR ACCUPLACER: ≥Reading-75; Sent Skills-81; Elem Alg-100 OR SAT≥ Critical Reading-480; Math-530 OR ACT≥Reading-19; English-19; Algebra-22 OR Bachelors degree or higher 3 points Residency (as established by the College) Horry-Georgetown County In-State/Out-of-County 2 points 1 point Max Points 46 points WEIGHTED CRITERIA FOR SELECTION PROCESS
  9. 9. Be the Best Applicant You Can Be! Applying with the highest number of points you can obtain is important!!! Consider these options to Increase your points: Take 12 or more credit hours (excluding developmental courses) at HGTC. Apply with the best grades possible! The grades on your prerequisite courses play a large part in DMS acceptance. Have a C in MAT 120? You will receive one point for that course in the “Education and Academic Rigor” section of the weighted criteria but an A in the course will give you 5 points. Consider retaking MAT 120, or take MAT 110 ( which has a prereq of MAT 102), to achieve a higher grade. Your grades in your other prereq courses are just as important. Discuss options for increasing points in this category with your Health Science Advisor. Always check with financial aid before retaking courses as it may affect your Satisfactory Academic Progress if you retake too many courses or already have W’s, F’s or D’s in other courses. Apply for and obtain residency status – Visit http://www.hgtc.edu/admissions/residency.html for a residency application. Obtaining a South Carolina driver’s license and car registration (if the car is in your name) are an important part of this process. Read the application and instructions carefully. Obtain certification in a patient care field. This is a great way to increase your points and gain skills for a job. Working full time in the health care field with your certification increases your points even more. Popular certifications in the health care field include Phlebotomy and CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant).
  10. 10. Obtain a Certification in a Patient Care Field If you are health care certified and have worked in a patient care field for a year or longer within the 24 months prior to applying for the DMS program you may be eligible for extra points on your application. Obtain a letter from your employer, on letter head, which includes your employers contact information, a brief description of your job, and the dates you have been employed. Submit this letter with your application. The DMS Department will review it and determine if you qualify for “Previous Allied Health Experience” points. You may also obtain certifications in the Allied Health areas listed below to receive points in the “Previous Allied Health Experience” section of the weighted criteria on the application. Please submit copies of all health care certifications with your application to receive points. Certifications must be obtained within two years of applying for the program unless you were employed in your field of certification within the two years prior to applying and are submitting a letter from your employer along with your certification. Phlebotomy Certification HGTC offers a 2 semester Phlebotomy certificate which can be obtained while you are completing your prereqs for DMS. Complete AHS 102, BIO 112 or 210, AHS 141, and AHS 106 first. Then you will be eligible to take AHS 143 –Phlebotomy Skills – to complete your certification. CNA Certification HGTC offers CNA certification by taking the course AHS 163- Long-Term Care. A CNA certificate may also be obtained through the Workforce Development Department of HGTC. You may view more information about this course at www.hgtc.edu/jobtraining.
  11. 11. The following requirements must be completed AFTER initial acceptance into the program. The college will provide you with the instructions about when and how to complete these requirements if you are notified of acceptance. Please plan ahead to cover the costs of these items. Failure to complete these requirements within the designated time frame will prohibit your progression into the program.  Submit a $500.00 deposit to reserve your seat. This is an out of pocket expense – not covered by financial aid.  Pass Certified Background Check and Drug Screening – cost to you is $112.00. The return of an unfavorable CBS and/or UDS may result in a student being removed from the desired program. Clinical sites/facilities determine applicant’s eligibility to participate in clinical studies based on their policies. If you complete the background check before being instructed to do so you will have to redo it and pay the $112 again. The Background Check, drug screening, and payment of $112 will be required each semester while in the program.  Complete a Health Physical and submit proof of required immunizations. (Physical cost is your responsibility so plan ahead financially.)  Show proof of current Health Care Providers CPR. You may take a class through HGTC’s Workforce Development Department. Register at www.hgtc.edu/jobtraining. This course costs approximately$69. You will also purchase a book and a mask.
  12. 12. Other expenses for which you are responsible may include, but are not limited to, the items listed here. Costs are approximate and may vary slightly.
  13. 13.  Radiologic Technology is a 6 semester program beginning each Summer semester (May)on the Grand Strand Campus. Classes and clinicals associated with this program are during the day. Once accepted you will attend year round, including summer. Please plan ahead financially as you may not receive financial aid for the summer.  If you have already completed the core courses, such as PSY 201, SPC 205, etc., you do not have to retake them in the program.  Clinicals will vary by semester but may require 1-2 days a week. Students may have to travel up to a 50 mile radius to fulfill clinical requirements so transportation and gas money must be available. FIRST SEMESTER (SUMMER) SECOND SEMESTER (FALL) THIRD SEMESTER (SPRING) RAD 101 Introduction to Radiography and BIO 211 Anatomy and Physiology (5 yr. limit) RAD 115 Radiographic Imaging II Patient Care RAD 110 Radiographic Imaging I RAD 136 Radiographic Procedures II RAD 102 Patient Care Procedures RAD 130 Radiographic Procedures I RAD 175 Applied Radiography III RAD 153 Applied Radiography I RAD 165 Applied Radiography II SPC 205 Public Speaking OR SPC 209 Interpersonal Communication FOURTH SEMESTER (SUMMER) FIFTH SEMESTER (FALL) SIXTH SEMESTER (SPRING) RAD 201 Radiation Biology PSY 201 General Psychology RAD 205 Radiographic Pathology RAD 230 Radiographic Procedures III RAD 103 Introduction to CT RAD 220 Selected Imaging Topics RAD 256 Advanced Radiography I RAD 210 Radiographic Imaging III RAD 278 Advanced Radiography III RAD 268 Advanced Radiography II Humanities
  14. 14. Thank you for completing the Radiologic Technology Power Point STEPS session.  HGTC reserves the right to change the program admission requirements at any time. You will be required to adhere to any changes made at the time you submit your application.  Please review and submit the checklist, below the STEPS session on the Libguides page, to receive credit for viewing this required session.  Please include your H number (Student ID number) when submitting the checklist.

×