ESTRATEGIAS COMUNICATIVAS Mg. HERLI CONDORI FLORES
TRABAJO EN EQUIPO: 1° Leemos textos para construir significados. 2° Escribimos, editamos y publicamos nuestros textos 3° L...
Estrategias comunicativas
Estrategias comunicativas

EXPLICACIÓN DE ALGUNAS ESTRATEGIAS COMUNICATIVAS

  1. 1. ESTRATEGIAS COMUNICATIVAS Mg. HERLI CONDORI FLORES
  2. 2. ESTRATEGIAS COMUNICATIVAS Conversar, contar, cantar, narrar y escuchar  Las aulas son espacios que deben brindar situaciones reales de interacción oral para que los estudiantes, en su lengua materna, tengan oportunidad de escuchar, hablar, dialogar, opinar, argumentar, informar, explicar, describir, narrar, entrevistar, cantar, contar y debatir, en el marco de situaciones auténticas de comunicación y como parte de sesiones programadas.
  3. 3. LEEMOS TEXTOS PARA CONSTRUIR SIGNIFICADOS Leer es comprender, y comprender es ante todo un proceso de construcción de significados acerca del texto que pretendemos comprender Es un proceso que implica activamente al lector, en la medida en que la comprensión que realiza no es un derivado de la situación del contenido de que se trata
  4. 4. ESCRIBIMOS, EDITAMOS Y PUBLICAMOS NUESTROS TEXTOS  El interés está en lograr que los estudiantes produzcan textos expresando sus sentimientos, ideas, emociones, intereses y necesidades en situaciones reales de comunicación, preguntándose sobre qué voy a escribir, a quién, para qué y qué le voy a decir.
  5. 5. LOS DIFERENTES LENGUAJES EXPRESIVOS DEL ARTE La expresión artística está vinculada estrechamente con la comunicación, pues es una forma importante de expresión del lenguaje que desarrolla capacidades fundamentales en los niños y las niñas
  6. 6. CONTAMOS NUESTRAS NOTICIAS Atiende a sus necesidades y posibilidades particulares, y les permite expresarse de manera oral, escrita y a través de la expresión artística: De manera oral: narra la noticia frente a sus compañeros. De manera escrita: escribe, reescribe y publica su noticia en el periódico mural. A través de la expresión artística: Planifica, prepara y produce la noticia a través de un dibujo o una pintura, o representándola ante sus compañeros a través de una danza o pequeña representación teatral.
  7. 7. NOS ESCRIBIMOS CARTAS Esta estrategia permite al estudiante comunicar a otros sus vivencias, sentimientos e inquietudes. Esta implica el proceso de la producción escrita: planificación, textualización (primer borrador), revisión y reescritura.
  8. 8. PLAN LECTOR Conjunto de estrategias cuyo propósito es que los niños y las niñas desarrollen hábitos lectores y capacidades para la comprensión de textos Cuéntame un... Lectura Libre... Escenificamos, dibujamos y contamos un texto leído
  9. 9. PERIÓDICO MURAL  Permite propiciar la cooperación, la comunicación, el liderazgo y el trabajo en conjunto.  Es una fuente de información que tiene como objetivo desarrollar la creatividad y las habilidades sociales.  Se realiza con la colaboración de docentes, estudiantes.  Permite congregar, tanto en su preparación como en su aprovechamiento.
  10. 10. OTROS MEDIOS...  A TRAVÉS DE PÁGINAS WEB.  MANEJO DE REDES SOCIALES.  UTILITARIOS COMO EL WATSAP  LAS EXPOSICIONES
  11. 11. TRABAJO EN EQUIPO: 1° Leemos textos para construir significados. 2° Escribimos, editamos y publicamos nuestros textos 3° Los lenguajes expresivos del arte. 4° Contamos nuestras noticias. 5° Nos escribimos cartas 6° Periódico mural Teniendo las estrategias descritas, formamos 06 equipos: PRESENTAR UNA PROPUESTA PRÁCTICA DE CÓMO LAS ESTRATEGIAS PUEDEN HACERSE CONCRETO EN NUESTRA AULA
