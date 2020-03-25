Những lưu ý khi sử dụng Nhụy hoa nghệ tây Saffron

Successfully reported this slideshow.
HENAGO - Cung cấp Nhụy hoa nghệ tây - Saffron chất lượng tốt nhất Henago là một trong những công ty tiên phong trong phân ...
FDA Hoa Kỳ công nhận Saffron là thực phẩm an toàn cho sức khỏe con người. Nhưng an toàn với liều lượng bao nhiêu? Dùng bao...
Lưu ý khi sử dụng saffron Tuy nhiên , cái gì cũng vậy ít thì không có tác dụng, nhiều quá thì lại ngộ độc, người này dùng ...
● Người bình thường không có bệnh uống saffron để tăng cường sức khỏe và sắc đẹp thì có thể dùng 15mg/ ngày. ● Người bị tr...
● Nhóm triệu chứng nhẹ: dùng vượt quá giới hạn của cơ thể, nghệ tây sẽ khiến bạn chóng mặt, nôn mửa và cả tiêu chảy. Tùy v...
già hay trẻ nhỏ. Saffron pha với nước ấm cho màu vàng tươi đẹp mắt, hương thơm mùi cỏ khô rất dễ uống, với trẻ nhỏ có thể ...
Tính đến thời điểm hiện nay, chưa có nghiên cứu khoa học chính thức nào chỉ ra các trường hợp chống chỉ định với nhụy hoa ...
nước với 3 – 5 nhuỵ). Lưu ý chỉ uống sau khi đã ăn no hoặc trước khi đi ngủ. ● Người có tiền sử dị ứng với loài thực vật l...
● Hoặc là bạn dùng saffron như một loại gia vị trong nấu ăn. Hương vị đặc biệt của saffron sẽ không khiến bạn thất vọng đâ...
Trà nhụy hoa nghệ tây ● Với sữa: cũng giống với trà bạn nên pha sữa bột ấm rồi ngâm saffron vào chờ saffron phai màu rồi...
Câu hỏi số 8 : Có thể nhận biết nhụy hoa nghệ tây (saffron) giả bằng mắt thường? Trả lời: saffron có dạng kèn sau khi thu ...
● Tips 2: Quan sát màu nước trà: Saffron thật khi được ngâm trong nước sẽ có màu vàng tươi. ● Tips 3: Quan sát sợi Saffron...
Vanilla Saffron Imports – Doanh nghiệp nhập khẩu trực tiếp saffron tại San Francisco và là một trong những doanh nghiệp ph...
Ở các đất nước khác nhau và tùy vào lượng saffron bạn mua mà saffron sẽ được bán với những mức giá khác nhau. Trên thị trư...
Dùng Saffron mỗi ngày thật sự hiệu quả Trả lời : Không những được mà còn rất tốt là đằng khác. Dùng saffron mỗi ngày sẽ gi...
  1. 1. HENAGO - Cung cấp Nhụy hoa nghệ tây - Saffron chất lượng tốt nhất Henago là một trong những công ty tiên phong trong phân phối nhụy hoa nghệ tây saffron ở Việt Nam. Saffron của chúng tôi đang từng bước đến từng con phố, gõ cửa từng gia đình ở khắp mọi miền của tổ quốc để mang đến cho mọi người một sản phẩm chăm sóc sức khỏe chất Thông tin liên hệ Địa chỉ 35 Thạnh Xuân 38, Thạnh Xuân, Quận 12, Hồ Chí Minh 700000 Điện thoại 028 3636 1860 Email henago.corp@gmail.com Website https://henago.com Twitter https://twitter.com/saffron_henago Instagram https://www.instagram.com/saffron_henago/ Google site Linkedin http://linkedin.com/company/henago Địa chỉ folder https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1LSiKV JY6pZAt0WN1iHE_Q6_0zbQbfqPi?usp=sharin g
  2. 2. FDA Hoa Kỳ công nhận Saffron là thực phẩm an toàn cho sức khỏe con người. Nhưng an toàn với liều lượng bao nhiêu? Dùng bao nhiêu gram sẽ gây độc? Liệu có tác dụng phụ hay triệu chứng không mong muốn nào không? Nhụy hoa nghệ tây được xem là một gia vị lành tính đã được sử dụng ở Iran, Ấn Độ … trong rất nhiều năm qua. Bên cạnh đó saffron cũng được biết đến như một loại “thần dược” cho sức khỏe và sắc đẹp con người.
  3. 3. Lưu ý khi sử dụng saffron Tuy nhiên , cái gì cũng vậy ít thì không có tác dụng, nhiều quá thì lại ngộ độc, người này dùng được nhưng có thể người khác lại không… Vậy nên trong bài viết này chúng tôi sẽ cung cấp cho bạn bí kíp sử dụng nhụy hoa nghệ tây sao cho hiệu quả và một vài lưu ý nho nhỏ về đối tượng sử dụng dưới dạng Q&A Chúng ta cùng bắt đầu nhé! Câu hỏi số 1: Mỗi ngày chúng ta có thể dùng bao nhiêu gram saffron? Trả lời: Liều dùng saffron cụ thể như sau:
  4. 4. ● Người bình thường không có bệnh uống saffron để tăng cường sức khỏe và sắc đẹp thì có thể dùng 15mg/ ngày. ● Người bị trần cảm nhẹ đến trung bình sẽ được khuyên dùng 30mg/ngày/2 lần. ● Ngưỡng an toàn của saffron là 1.5 gr/ngày. ● Liều gây độc là 5gr/ ngày. ● Và nếu bạn dùng tới 20gr saffron trên ngày bạn có thể tử vong. Câu hỏi số 2: Khi dùng saffron quá liều sẽ xuất hiện những triệu chứng nào? Trả lời :
  5. 5. ● Nhóm triệu chứng nhẹ: dùng vượt quá giới hạn của cơ thể, nghệ tây sẽ khiến bạn chóng mặt, nôn mửa và cả tiêu chảy. Tùy vào cơ địa mỗi người mà có thể có thểm một vài triệu chứng khác nữa . Dùng saffron quá liều ● Nhóm triệu chứng nặng: ngay lập tức bạn có thể đối mặt với các vấn đề như tê bàn tay, bàn chân, ngứa khắp cơ thể, chảy máu mí mắt, môi hoặc mũi. Câu hỏi số 3: Ở độ tuổi nào có thể dùng được Saffron? Trả lời: ● Vì nhụy hoa nghệ tây là một loại thực phẩm có rất nhiều công dụng giúp tăng cường sức khỏe nên độ tuổi nào cũng có thể sử dụng, kể cả người
  6. 6. già hay trẻ nhỏ. Saffron pha với nước ấm cho màu vàng tươi đẹp mắt, hương thơm mùi cỏ khô rất dễ uống, với trẻ nhỏ có thể pha thêm 1 chút mật ong hoặc đường phèn. Độ tuổi nào có thể dùng được Saffron? ● Các mẹ cũng có thể dùng nhụy hoa nghệ tây trong chế biến đồ ăn dặm, sẽ giúp tạo cho món ăn màu sắc đẹp tự nhiên mà không có mùi vị lạ, giúp trẻ ăn ngon miệng hơn. Câu hỏi số 4 : Những ai thì không nên dùng saffron? Trả lời:
  7. 7. Tính đến thời điểm hiện nay, chưa có nghiên cứu khoa học chính thức nào chỉ ra các trường hợp chống chỉ định với nhụy hoa nghệ tây.Tuy nhiên có 4 đối tượng được khuyên là không nên sử dụng saffron hoặc phải lưu ý nếu muốn sử dụng: XEM THÊM BÀI VIẾT: PHỤ NỮ MANG THAI SỬ DỤNG SAFFRON ĐƯỢC KHÔNG ● Phụ nữ có thai trong 3 tháng đầu: vì saffron kích thích tử cung co bóp nên dễ gây sẩy thai, sinh non tuy nhiên nếu dùng ở lượng vừa đủ thì saffron lại giúp mẹ bầu thoải mái hơn. PHỤ NỮ MANG THAI SỬ DỤNG SAFFRON ĐƯỢC KHÔNG? ● Phụ nữ trong kì kinh nguyệt: saffron kích thích tử cung và tăng tuần hoàn máu nên sẽ có thể làm bạn mất nhiều máu hơn dẫn đến mệt mỏi, uể oải. ● Người bị huyết áp thấp: Với những bệnh nhân bị huyết áp thấp nên uống Saffron pha loãng ra bằng cách giảm bớt số lượng nhuỵ khi uống (1,5l
  8. 8. nước với 3 – 5 nhuỵ). Lưu ý chỉ uống sau khi đã ăn no hoặc trước khi đi ngủ. ● Người có tiền sử dị ứng với loài thực vật lolium, Olea và salsola Câu hỏi số 5: Dùng saffron có tác dụng không mong muốn nào không? Trả lời: Có một số tác dụng phụ nhưng vô cùng hiếm gặp ● Buồn nôn ● Chóng mặt ● Giảm cảm giác ngon miệng ● Đau đầu ● Khô miệng Nếu gặp phải một trong những tác dụng này bạn nên tham khảo thêm ý kiến của bác sĩ. Câu hỏi số 6: Có những cách nào để sử dụng saffron? Trả lời: ● Bạn có thể uống trà saffron hoặc sữa saffron. ● Ngoài ra các loại mặt nạ được làm từ saffron cũng đem lạm hiệu quả vô cùng tốt cho người sử dụng
  9. 9. ● Hoặc là bạn dùng saffron như một loại gia vị trong nấu ăn. Hương vị đặc biệt của saffron sẽ không khiến bạn thất vọng đâu. Câu hỏi số 7 : Dùng saffron bằng cách nào sẽ mang lại hiểu quả tốt nhất? Trả lời: Cách dùng saffron mang lại hiệu quả cao nhất cũng như đơn giản và tiện lợi nhất chính là pha vào sữa hoặc ngâm làm trà uống vì như thế saffron hầu như sẽ giữ lại được nguyên vẹn dưỡng chất khi đưa vào cơ thể. ● Với trà: Bạn nên ngâm saffron trong nước ấm cỡ 60-70 độ không nên ngâm trong nước sôi sẽ làm bay hơi mất một số dưỡng chất.
  10. 10. Trà nhụy hoa nghệ tây ● Với sữa: cũng giống với trà bạn nên pha sữa bột ấm rồi ngâm saffron vào chờ saffron phai màu rồi thưởng thức. Bạn có thể cho thêm nước để tiếp tục uống cho tới khi nhụy hoa nghệ tây phai hết màu. Nếu bạn đang dùng thuốc điều trị bệnh, thực phẩm chức năng hay bất kì một loại dược phẩm nào khác mà muốn sử dụng thêm saffron; thì nên tham khảo ý kiến của bác sĩ trước khi sử dụng. Trên đây là những bí mật về sử dụng nhụy hoa nghệ tây hiệu quả, hy vọng nó hữu ích cho bạn. THAM KHẢO BÀI VIÊT: 18 CÔNG DỤNG CỦA SAFFRON
  11. 11. Câu hỏi số 8 : Có thể nhận biết nhụy hoa nghệ tây (saffron) giả bằng mắt thường? Trả lời: saffron có dạng kèn sau khi thu hoạch Tất nhiên là bạn có thể phần nào nhận biết được saffron giả bằng mắt thường rồi. Dưới đây 4 tips nhỏ sẽ giúp bạn phân biệt được nhụy hoa nghệ tây giả và nhụy hoa nghệ tây thật: ● Tips 1: Ngửi mùi trà saffron: Saffron thật sẽ có mùi hơi ngọt mát, là sự kết hợp của mùi cỏ cây và mùi mật ong.
  12. 12. ● Tips 2: Quan sát màu nước trà: Saffron thật khi được ngâm trong nước sẽ có màu vàng tươi. ● Tips 3: Quan sát sợi Saffron: Sợi saffron thật sẽ không đều, to phần đầu, nhỏ phần cuối. ● Tips 4: Giá tiền: Nếu bạn mua1 gram Saffron với giá khoảng 100.000 đồng thì nguy cơ cao đó là nhụy hoa nghệ tây giả. BẠN NÊN XEM: PHÂN BIỆT SAFFRON THẬT GIẢ CHỈ TRONG VÀI BƯỚC Câu hỏi số 9 : 1 gram Saffron có giá bao nhiêu? Trả lời : Nhụy hoa nghệ tây có giá rất cao thậm chí hơn cả vàng nếu tính về khối lượng. Vì thế thông thường trên thị trường saffron được bán theo gram: 1gram, 3 gram và 5 gram là phổ biến nhất. Chúng thường được đựng trong các lọ thủy tinh có nút đậy kín.
  13. 13. Vanilla Saffron Imports – Doanh nghiệp nhập khẩu trực tiếp saffron tại San Francisco và là một trong những doanh nghiệp phân phối saffron lớn nhất Thế Giới, saffron ở đây hiện đang được bán với giá khoảng 2.500 đô la cho một kg tương đương 2,5 đô la cho 1 gram saffron thành phẩm. Vậy không biết tại chính quốc Iran, giá saffron iran là bao nhiêu nhỉ? Giá nhụy hoa nghệ tây iran thay đổi theo thời gian trong năm, không được ổn định lắm. Hiên tại, giá của Saffron chất lượng tốt là khoảng 120.000 Rials, tức là khoảng 3 đô la Mỹ và gần 2 Euro cho 1 gram saffron. Trên đây là saffron giá sỉ còn nếu bạn mua lẻ thì giá sẽ đắt hơn ít nhiều.
  14. 14. Ở các đất nước khác nhau và tùy vào lượng saffron bạn mua mà saffron sẽ được bán với những mức giá khác nhau. Trên thị trường Việt Nam saffron đang được bán với mức giá dao động trong khoảng từ 200.000 đồng- 450.000 đồng/ 1 hộp 1 gram. Nếu bạn mua được với mức giá quá rẻ khoảng vài chục ngàn cho hộp 1 gram thì bạn nên xem xét và cân nhắc lại về chất lượng của sản phẩm. Giá nhụy hoa nghệ tây thực sự khá cao so với các loại gia vị khác. Nhưng giá cả ứng với chất lượng của loại Safrron mà bạn mua. BẠN NÊN XEM: Nhận biết Saffron giả Câu hỏi số 10: Có thể dùng Saffron mỗi ngày được không?
  15. 15. Dùng Saffron mỗi ngày thật sự hiệu quả Trả lời : Không những được mà còn rất tốt là đằng khác. Dùng saffron mỗi ngày sẽ giúp cơ thể bạn khỏe hơn, miễn dịch tốt hơn và phòng tránh được rất nhiều bệnh tật. BẠN NÊN XEM: Dùng Saffron mỗi ngày lãng phí tiền hay bài thuốc tiên Henago kính chúc bạn luôn mạnh khỏe và xinh đẹp!

