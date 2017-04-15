Sindrome de lisis tumoral

SÍNDROME DE LISIS TUMORAL
DEFINICIÓN •El síndrome de lisis tumoral (TLS) es una emergencia oncológica que es causada por la lisis de células tumoral...
EPIDEMIOLOGIA El síndrome de lisis tumoral (SLT) fue descrito por primera vez en 1929 por Bedrna y Polcák en pacientes co...
Fisiopatología Rev. chil. pediatr. vol.82 no.4 Santiago ago. 2011
Hiperpotasemia : 6 hrs hiperuricemia Precipitan en los túbulos renales distales (medio ácido)
FACTORES DE RIESGO Alta carga tumoral. Tumores de alto grado con rápido recambio celular. Insuficiencia renal preexiste...
DEFINICIÓN
Estratificación del riesgo  Evaluar si hay evidencia de laboratorio o clínica.  Evaluar si el propio tumor confiere un a...
DIAGNÓSTICO Evaluación clínica • Manifestaciones gastrointestinales náuseas, vómito y diarrea son comunes a la hiperuricem...
MANEJO DE SLT - Hidratación - Profilaxis: Alopurinol Febuxostat Rasburicasa
HIDRATACIÓN  El volumen exacto de fluido requerido no se conoce , 3l /m2 24 h en adultos. (diuresis de 100-200 ml/hora/ )...
PROFILAXIS CON ALOPURINOL  En la prevención de TLS es 200-400 mg / m2 / día : 1-3 Dosis para adultos, hasta un máximo de ...
Los datos disponibles sobre la eficacia y la seguridad son insuficientes para sugerir el uso de febuxostat como una alter...
RASBURICASA  Se recomienda para los pacientes de alto riesgo.  Contraindicado en pacientes con glucosa-6-fosfato Dehidro...
Al menos el 5% de los pacientes en riesgo, a pesar de las medidas de prevención, presentarán el SLT, y su manejo se basa e...
DIALISIS EN SLT No se recomienda la diálisis peritoneal (PD).  No hay ensayos importantes que comparen hemodiálisis con ...
Profilaxis del síndrome de lisis tumoral  Los pacientes que reciben quimioterapia por cualquier tumor maligno hematológic...
Tratamiento del Síndrome de Lisis Tumoral Se debe considerar la transferencia del paciente a un centro de cuidados intens...
 La hipocalcemia asintomática no debe ser tratada. (Grado 2C).  La hipocalcemia sintomática debe ser tratada con una inf...
  1. 1. SÍNDROME DE LISIS TUMORAL
  2. 2. DEFINICIÓN •El síndrome de lisis tumoral (TLS) es una emergencia oncológica que es causada por la lisis de células tumorales masivas con la liberación de grandes cantidades de potasio, fosfato y ácidos nucleicos en la circulación sistémica. •TLS ocurre con mayor frecuencia después de la iniciación de la terapia citotóxica en pacientes con linfomas clínicamente agresivos , también puede ocurrir espontáneamente y con otros tipos de tumores que tienen una alta tasa proliferativa, una gran carga tumoral o una alta sensibilidad a la terapia citotóxica.
  3. 3. EPIDEMIOLOGIA El síndrome de lisis tumoral (SLT) fue descrito por primera vez en 1929 por Bedrna y Polcák en pacientes con leucemia crónica.  Linfoma no Hodgkin (LNH) con una incidencia global del 4,4% Linfoma/leucemia Burkitt y la leucemia linfoblástica aguda (LLA) del 8,4%. Leucemia mieloide aguda se ha reportado una incidencia del 17%. y una mortalidad del 2%.  El SLT clínico durante la terapia de inducción se asoció a mayor mortalidad, a mayor estancia hospitalaria y costos.
  4. 4. Fisiopatología Rev. chil. pediatr. vol.82 no.4 Santiago ago. 2011
  5. 5. Hiperpotasemia : 6 hrs hiperuricemia Precipitan en los túbulos renales distales (medio ácido)
  6. 6. FACTORES DE RIESGO Alta carga tumoral. Tumores de alto grado con rápido recambio celular. Insuficiencia renal preexistente o afectación renal por tumor. Mayor edad.  Uso concomitante de fármacos que aumentan los niveles de ácido úrico:ácido ascórbico, aspirina, cafeína, cisplatino,Diazóxido, diuréticos tiazídicos, adrenalina (epinefrina),Etambutol, levodopa, metildopa, ácido nicotínico, pirazinamida,Fenotiazinas y teofilina.
  7. 7. DEFINICIÓN
  8. 8. Estratificación del riesgo  Evaluar si hay evidencia de laboratorio o clínica.  Evaluar si el propio tumor confiere un alto riesgo.  Evaluar otros factores de riesgo que inciden en el riesgo de desarrollo de TLS, Insuficiencia renal preexistente, edad avanzada, Compromiso renal por tumor, eficacia del tratamiento propuesto O el uso de medicamentos concomitantes predisponentes.
  9. 9. DIAGNÓSTICO Evaluación clínica • Manifestaciones gastrointestinales náuseas, vómito y diarrea son comunes a la hiperuricemia, hiperfosfatemia e hipercalemia. • Las alteraciones neuromusculares, como debilidad, hiporreflexia y parálisis flácida, son secundarias a la hipercalemia. • Temblor, las fibrilaciones musculares, hiperexcitabilidad, tetania y convulsiones se asocian a la hipocalcemia. • El edema, la hipertensión arterial y la oliguria son signos de insuficiencia renal aguda Examen físico: - Estado de hidratación - Signos vitales -Compromiso orgánico - Oliguria - Edemas
  10. 10. MANEJO DE SLT - Hidratación - Profilaxis: Alopurinol Febuxostat Rasburicasa
  11. 11. HIDRATACIÓN  El volumen exacto de fluido requerido no se conoce , 3l /m2 24 h en adultos. (diuresis de 100-200 ml/hora/ ). En pacientes de alto Riesgo de TLS, el uso de alopurinol + diuresis alcalina forzada era el método tradicional. Sin embargo tanto la xantina y la hipoxantina, que preceden al ácido úrico en la bioquímica Vía, se vuelven menos solubles en condiciones alcalinas y así Precipitar antes de que se pueda formar cualquier ácido úrico. ( NO ventaja potencial de la mayor solubilidad de Ácido úrico a alto pH urinario)  La diuresis alcalina No se recomienda
  12. 12. PROFILAXIS CON ALOPURINOL  En la prevención de TLS es 200-400 mg / m2 / día : 1-3 Dosis para adultos, hasta un máximo de 800 mg al día .  En la práctica: 300 mg / día. El alopurinol debe administrarse hasta 7 días después de la quimioterapi  En pacientes con alergia al alopurinol : es seguro usar hidratación profiláctica sólo , riesgo muy alto de TLS : rasburicasa.
  13. 13. Los datos disponibles sobre la eficacia y la seguridad son insuficientes para sugerir el uso de febuxostat como una alternativa al alopurinol para prevenir TLS en pacientes con riesgo intermedio a alto de TLS.  Febuxostat puede ser usado juiciosamente en pacientes con hiperuricemia que no pueden tolerar alopurinol en un ambiente en el que la rasburicasa no está disponible o está contraindicada.  Febuxostat es un inhibidor potente, selectivo, administrado por vía oral de la xantina oxidasa. Febuxostat :
  14. 14. RASBURICASA  Se recomienda para los pacientes de alto riesgo.  Contraindicado en pacientes con glucosa-6-fosfato Dehidrogenasa (G6PD).  Es altamente eficaz en el tratamiento de TLS.  La dosis en pacientes de riesgo alto es de 0,2 mg/kg/día intravenoso y en riesgo intermedio de 0,15 mg/kg.
  15. 15. Al menos el 5% de los pacientes en riesgo, a pesar de las medidas de prevención, presentarán el SLT, y su manejo se basa en el tratamiento de los desórdenes metabólicos y medidas de soporte.
  16. 16. DIALISIS EN SLT No se recomienda la diálisis peritoneal (PD).  No hay ensayos importantes que comparen hemodiálisis con Hemofiltración u otras terapias extracorpóreas y todos Parecen ser eficaces. Dado el continuo liberación de metabolitos en la sangre en el contexto de TLS, Algunos grupos han sugerido que la diálisis diaria puede ser mejor estrategia. - oliguria o anuria severa - Hiperpotasemia persistente - Hipocalcemia sintomática inducida por hiperfosfatemia - Un producto de fosfato de calcio ≥70 mg2 / dL2
  17. 17. Profilaxis del síndrome de lisis tumoral  Los pacientes que reciben quimioterapia por cualquier tumor maligno hematológico deben someterse a una evaluación de riesgo para TLS (Grado 1B) Los pacientes de alto riesgo deben recibir profilaxis con rasburicasa junto con un aumento de la hidratación (Grado 1B)  Los analisis de urato, tomados mientras los pacientes están recibiendo rasburicasa, deben ser enviados al laboratorio en hielo para evitar resultados de ensayo falsamente bajos. (Grado 1B). Adultos de alto riesgo, en ausencia de TLS clínicos o de laboratorio establecidos, TLS puede prevenirse en la mayoría de los pacientes con una sola dosis fija de 3 mg de rasburicasa, pero esto debe ser seguido por un seguimiento cuidadoso de los parámetros clínicos y bioquímicos con dosis repetidas si es requerido. (Grado 2C)  La alcalinización urinaria no se recomienda en la profilaxis TLS (Grado 1C)
  18. 18. Tratamiento del Síndrome de Lisis Tumoral Se debe considerar la transferencia del paciente a un centro de cuidados intensivos (1C).  El potasio no debe añadirse al fluido de hidratación. (Grado 1A)  La alcalinización de la orina no se recomienda en el tratamiento de TLS. (Grado 1C)  El alopurinol, aunque es útil en el ámbito profiláctico, no es el fármaco de elección en TLS establecido (Grado 1B), excepto en presencia de deficiencia de G6PD o alergia a la rasburicasa. En ausencia de contraindicaciones, los pacientes con TLS establecido deben recibir rasburicasa a una dosis de 0,2 mg / kg / día. La duración del tratamiento debe ser determinada por la respuesta clínica. (Grado 1B)
  19. 19.  La hipocalcemia asintomática no debe ser tratada. (Grado 2C).  La hipocalcemia sintomática debe ser tratada con una infusión corta de gluconato de calcio a una dosis aplicable a la edad / peso del paciente y una estrecha monitorización de los niveles de calcio, fosfato y función renal (Grado 1C).  Sobrecarga de líquidos, hipercaliemia, hiperuricemia, hiperfosfatemia o hipocalcemia son indicaciones para la diálisis renal ( intratable) (Grado 1A). La diálisis peritoneal (PD) no se recomienda para el tratamiento de TLS. (Grado 1C).  La diálisis debe continuar hasta que exista recuperación adecuada de la función renal, resolución del desequilibrio electrolítico severo y recuperación de la producción de orina (Grado 1A).

