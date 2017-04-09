Dossier profesorado funciones ejecutivas

Programa para la atención educativa al alumnado con TDAH Centro de desarrollo y estimulación del aprendizaje. Dirección Ge...
1. ÍNDICE 2. Justificación Teórica ……………………………………………………………………………………4 3. Descripción del talles…………………………………………………………………………...
4 2. JUSTIFICACIÓN TEÓRICA El Trastorno por Déficit de Atención con Hiperactividad (TDAH) es definido por la presencia de ...
5 Diversos estudios vienen a confirmar la existencia del déficit atencional definitorio del TDAH (Robertson et al., 1996; ...
6 la imposibilidad de actuar de acuerdo a un plan de acción, no logrando alcanzar con éxito el proceso de establecimiento ...
7 de la neuropsicología en la rehabilitación de funciones, así como en la Psicología Educativa, entre otras disciplinas. D...
8 su propio plan mientras está siendo puesto en práctica, para corregir sus errores. - Mejorar la capacidad de inhibición ...
9 3.3. Contenidos Las actividades han sido seleccionadas y trabajadas desde la perspectiva de la Neuropsicología y se han ...
10 lápices de colores y tijeras). La descripción de cada actividad incluye los materiales específicos requeridos. 4. METOD...
11 - "Pillar" al niño siempre que haga algo bien, no ahorrar los halagos para los comportamientos perfectos. - Utilizar el...
12 TIME-OUT o TIEMPO FUERA DE REFORZAMIENTO Se trata de una forma extrema de ignorar en la que se separa al niño durante u...
13 Modo de aplicar las técnicas correctoras de la conducta CUIDAR EL LENGUAJE: - Remitirse a las conductas no a la persona...
14 La puesta en práctica de la técnica exige que el profesorado entrene al estudiante sirviéndole de modelo. Los pasos ser...
15 AUTOEVALUACIÓN REFORZADA Para conseguir en el estudiante un mayor nivel de autonomía cognitiva y comportamental, se apl...
16 0 puntos: MAL. No se cumplen las normas muy importantes (3 o más veces). No se cumplen las normas menos importantes (3 ...
17 (ver tabla 2). Los puntos que consigan a lo largo de las sesiones se sumarán y podrán canjearse al final del taller por...
18 4.2. Metodología específica A lo largo de las 8 sesiones se trabajará de acuerdo a la técnica de “Párate y Piensa” méto...
19 5. DESCRIPCIÓN DE LAS ACTIVIDADES DEL PROFESOR 5.1. Resumen de las sesiones SESIONES TIEMPO SESIÓN 1: 1. Rueda de prese...
20 SESIÓN 7 30.Cancelación de cuadrados y triángulos 10 minutos 31.Escribir Palabras 25 minutos 32.¿Quién va con quién? 30...
21 5.2. Descripción de las actividades Taller para el Desarrollo de las Funciones Ejecutivas Nombre de la actividad: Rueda...
22 Taller para el Desarrollo de las Funciones Ejecutivas Nombre de la actividad: Normas y autoevaluación Nº 2 Objetivo Aut...
23 4 Para una visión esquemática, revisar el apartado de metodología general del presente libro, donde se ha recogido la i...
24 1. PARO 2. MIRO 3. DECIDO 4. SIGO 5. REPASO Ejemplo del cartel de Párate y Piensa5 5 Adaptado de: El alumno con TDAH: g...
25 Taller para el Desarrollo de las Funciones Ejecutivas Nombre de la actividad: Búsqueda y cancelación Nº 4 Objetivo Aten...
26 Taller para el Desarrollo de las Funciones Ejecutivas Nombre de la actividad: Repetir e invertir secuencias de dígitos ...
27 necesidad de escribirlos, escogiendo a algunos de los alumnos. Es importante en esta actividad cuidar la frustración en...
28 Taller para el Desarrollo de las Funciones Ejecutivas Nombre de la actividad: Buscar las 7 diferencias Nº 6 Objetivo At...
29 Materiales y recursos Libro del alumno (Actividad 4), lápices, gomas, reglas y lápices de colores. Proyector o cañón de...
30 Taller para el Desarrollo de las Funciones Ejecutivas Nombre de la actividad: Ordena la historia, ¿por dónde empieza? N...
31 Taller para el Desarrollo de las Funciones Ejecutivas Nombre de la actividad: Escribir Palabras (fluidez verbal) Nº 8 O...
32 PRIMERA RONDA 1. Simón dice tócate la nariz 2. Simón dice da un salto 3. Da dos pasos atrás 4. Simón dice levanta la ma...
33 10.Da un salto a la derecha 11.Da dos palmadas 12.Toca el hombre de un compañero 13.Simón dice siéntate en el suelo 14....
34 Taller para el Desarrollo de las Funciones Ejecutivas Nombre de la actividad: A la caza de las palabras (Escucha activa...
35 JUANITA LA HORMIGA Juanita la hormiga quería hacerse una casa para vivir sola, porque vivía en un hormiguero lleno de h...
36 Taller para el Desarrollo de las Funciones Ejecutivas Nombre de la actividad: Secuencias de colores: Directas e Inversa...
37 Materiales y recursos Libro del profesor; tarjetas de colores de la monitora; fichas de colores para los niños. Tiempo ...
38 Taller para el Desarrollo de las Funciones Ejecutivas Nombre de la actividad: Resolución de laberintos Nº 12 Objetivo P...
39 Taller para el Desarrollo de las Funciones Ejecutivas Nombre de la actividad: ¿Cuántos dibujos puedes hacer? Nº 13 Obje...
40 6 Adaptado de Buela-Casal, G.; Carretero-Dios, H. y De los Santos-Roig, M. (2002). El niño Impulsivo. Estrategias de ev...
41 Taller para el Desarrollo de las Funciones Ejecutivas Nombre de la actividad: Buscar las 7 diferencias II Nº 15 Objetiv...
42 Taller para el Desarrollo de las Funciones Ejecutivas Nombre de la actividad: Repetir e invertir secuencias de dígitos ...
43 necesidad de escribirlos, escogiendo a algunos de los alumnos. Es importante en esta actividad cuidar la frustración en...
44 Taller para el Desarrollo de las Funciones Ejecutivas Nombre de la actividad: Seguir y alternar secuencias numéricas Nº...
45 Taller para el Desarrollo de las Funciones Ejecutivas Nombre de la actividad: Escribe 10… durante 2 minutos, ¡cambio! N...
46 Taller para el Desarrollo de las Funciones Ejecutivas Nombre de la actividad: El juego de las 20 preguntas7 Nº 19 Objet...
47 máximo de 10 preguntas. Materiales y recursos Ordenador y proyector, lámina con las 42 imágenes en un formato que permi...
48 Taller para el Desarrollo de las Funciones Ejecutivas Nombre de la actividad: Cancelación de números Nº 20 Objetivo Ate...
49 Taller para el Desarrollo de las Funciones Ejecutivas Nombre de la actividad: Ordena la historia, ¿por dónde empieza? I...
50 Taller para el Desarrollo de las Funciones Ejecutivas Nombre de la actividad: Secuencias de colores: Directas e Inversa...
51 Materiales y recursos Libro del profesor; tarjetas de colores de la monitora; fichas de colores para los niños. Tiempo ...
52 Taller para el Desarrollo de las Funciones Ejecutivas Nombre de la actividad: Clasificación de cartas Nº 23 Objetivo At...
53 Área/taller: Taller de Funcionamiento Ejecutivo Nombre de la actividad: Juego de memoria Nº 24 Objetivo Memoria de trab...
54 Taller para el Desarrollo de las Funciones Ejecutivas Nombre de la actividad: A la caza de las palabras (Escucha activa...
55 agrupamiento Ciclo / Etapa Primer ciclo de Primaria ANA DESCUBRE UN NUEVO LIBRO Ana era una niña a la que encantaba lee...
56 Taller para el Desarrollo de las Funciones Ejecutivas Nombre de la actividad: ¿Cuántas cosas se te ocurren? Nº 26 Objet...
57 Taller para el Desarrollo de las Funciones Ejecutivas Nombre de la actividad: Repetir e invertir secuencias de dígitos ...
58 Materiales y recursos Libro del alumno (Actividades 18.1 y 18.2), lápiz, goma, pizarra y tizas Tiempo 10 minutos Tipo d...
59 Taller para el Desarrollo de las Funciones Ejecutivas Nombre de la actividad: Resolución de laberintos II Nº 28 Objetiv...
60 Taller para el Desarrollo de las Funciones Ejecutivas Nombre de la actividad: Simón dice… Nº 29 Objetivo Inhibición con...
61 Taller para el Desarrollo de las Funciones Ejecutivas Nombre de la actividad: Cancelación de cuadrados y triángulos Nº ...
62 Taller para el Desarrollo de las Funciones Ejecutivas Nombre de la actividad: Escribir Palabras Nº 31 Objetivo Fluidez ...
63 Taller para el Desarrollo de las Funciones Ejecutivas Nombre de la actividad: ¿Quién va con quién? Nº 32 Objetivo Flexi...
64 Taller para el Desarrollo de las Funciones Ejecutivas Nombre de la actividad: Tarea de cancelación con interferencia mu...
65 Área/taller: Taller de Funcionamiento Ejecutivo Nombre de la actividad: Juego de memoria Nº 34 Objetivo Memoria de trab...
66 Taller para el Desarrollo de las Funciones Ejecutivas Nombre de la actividad: Buscar las 7 diferencias III Nº 35 Objeti...
67 Taller para el Desarrollo de las Funciones Ejecutivas Nombre de la actividad: Buscar palabras Nº 36 Objetivo Fluidez ve...
68 8 Adaptada de Buela-Casal, G.; Carretero-Dios, H. y De los Santos-Roig, M. (2002). El niño Impulsivo. Estrategias de ev...
69 Taller para el Desarrollo de las Funciones Ejecutivas Nombre de la actividad: Recuento y cambio de puntos Nº 44
70 6. PROGRAMAS Y MATERIALES PRESENTES EN EL MERCADO Título: Atención Selectiva Percepción Viso-Espacial 1-4 Nivel Iniciac...
71 Comentario: Este libro incluye información acerca de las funciones ejecutivas su evaluación y tratamiento, especificand...
72 7. REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS Aase, H. y Sagvolden, T. (2006). Infrequent, but not frequent, reinforcers produce more v...
