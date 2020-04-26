Successfully reported this slideshow.
How much money does your mother give you everyday for your allowance? Do you spend all or you save some amount? Why do you...
Problem A Rosa receives from her mother an amount of Php55 as her daily allowance in school. She saves Php5.00 for future ...
Problem B Four persons can sit in a square table. How many persons can sit in five square tables placed end to end?
Group the pupils into five learning teams. Ask the group to work together in solving for the answer to each problem .
Solution to problem A: using the 4-Step Plan Understand: Know what is asked : Rosa’s monthly allowance Rosa’s monthly savi...
Solution to problem B: Drawing a picture 1 2 3 4 Two corner tables: 3 × 2 = 6 (3 persons can sit) Three inside tables: 2 ×...
How did you find the activity? How are you able to find the answer to the problem? Into how many ways were you able to arr...
A group of factory workers can wrap 830 candies an hour. How many candies can they wrap in 72 hours?
To analyze the problem, you can use these steps: A. Understand 1. Read and understand the problem 2. Know what is asked fo...
B. Plan Determine the operation to be used. Multiplication Write the number sentence. 72 × 830 = n C. Solve Solve using th...
The street lights are 25 meters apart. If there are 10 street lights, what is the distance from the first street light to ...
1. The Vera’s flower farm produces 256 roses a day. If a flower costs Php25, how much is the sale of Vera’s flower farm in...
Use the table to answer the following questions: 1.How much are two orders of spaghetti? 2. How much are three orders of l...
Solve the following problems. Show your solutions. 1. A sari-sari store sells 1525 bottles of soda in a month. If a bottle...
How do you solve routine and word problems involving multiplication of whole numbers including money using appropriate str...
To solve routine problems word problems involving multiplication of whole numbers including money using appropriate strate...
Nonroutine problems can be solved without using standard procedure. They can be solved by drawing a picture, using a numbe...
Read each problem, and solve for the answer 1. In a mini concert, the ticket booth sold 585 booklets. Each booklet has 100...
1. Mang Leo earns ₱ 1,575 from his taxi every week. How much will he earn in 10 weeks if there is no problem with the taxi...
1. On the first two days of the Palarong Pambansa, a vendor sold 310 T-shirts at ₱ 175. how much was the vendor’s ssale fo...
1. Joel earned ₱ 365 on Friday and ₱ 450 on Saturday. How much did he earn in a month? 2. Mrs. Vera’s orchard has 45 rows ...
Solves routine and non routine problems involving multiplication of whole numbers including money using appropriate proble...
  1. 1. Mathematics 4 Quarter 1 Lesson 13 Solving Routine and Nonroutine Word Problems Involving Multiplication of Whole Numbers Including Money HAVEN REST T. ANDRES GRADE IV ADVISER MACUGAY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ABULUG, DISTRICT
  2. 2. How much money does your mother give you everyday for your allowance? Do you spend all or you save some amount? Why do you save some amount from your allowance? What do you do with the money that you save? Do you spend it wisely?
  3. 3. Problem A Rosa receives from her mother an amount of Php55 as her daily allowance in school. She saves Php5.00 for future expenses. How much does she receive as monthly allowance excluding Saturdays and Sundays? How much does she save in a month?
  4. 4. Problem B Four persons can sit in a square table. How many persons can sit in five square tables placed end to end?
  5. 5. Group the pupils into five learning teams. Ask the group to work together in solving for the answer to each problem .
  6. 6. Solution to problem A: using the 4-Step Plan Understand: Know what is asked : Rosa’s monthly allowance Rosa’s monthly savings Know the given facts: Php55 daily allowance Php5 daily savings Plan: Determine the operation to be used : Multiplication Write the number sentences: Php 55 × 20 days = N Php 5 × 20 days = N Solve : Show your solution Php55 × 20 days = N Php1,100 monthly allowance P Php5 × 20 days = N Php100 savings of Rosa
  7. 7. Solution to problem B: Drawing a picture 1 2 3 4 Two corner tables: 3 × 2 = 6 (3 persons can sit) Three inside tables: 2 × 3 = 6 (2 persons can sit) Answer: 12 persons 5 6 7 89101112
  8. 8. How did you find the activity? How are you able to find the answer to the problem? Into how many ways were you able to arrive at the answer?
  9. 9. A group of factory workers can wrap 830 candies an hour. How many candies can they wrap in 72 hours?
  10. 10. To analyze the problem, you can use these steps: A. Understand 1. Read and understand the problem 2. Know what is asked for in the problem. The number of candies that a group of factory workers can wrap in 72 hours 3. Find the necessary information. The given facts are: 830 candies an hour, 72 hours
  11. 11. B. Plan Determine the operation to be used. Multiplication Write the number sentence. 72 × 830 = n C. Solve Solve using the operation. D. Check and Look Back See if your answer makes sense. State the complete answer. A group of workers can wrap 59 760 candies in 72 hours.
  12. 12. The street lights are 25 meters apart. If there are 10 street lights, what is the distance from the first street light to the last street light? Since there are 9 spaces between the lights, you multiply 9 × 25 = 225 m. So, the distance between the first and last streetlights is 225 m.
  13. 13. 1. The Vera’s flower farm produces 256 roses a day. If a flower costs Php25, how much is the sale of Vera’s flower farm in a day? 2. Tiles costs Php45 each. Find the cost to tile the word below. 3. Tiles are sold by the box of 10 pieces. A box of tiles costs Php480. If M. Cruz needs 547 pieces of tiles for his apartment, how much will he spend?
  14. 14. Use the table to answer the following questions: 1.How much are two orders of spaghetti? 2. How much are three orders of lasagna? 3.How much will Ana pay for four orders of pancit? 4. How much will Jane pay for three orders of cheeseburger? 5. How much will you pay for two orders of hamburger, two glasses of buko juice, and five orders of puto? ROD’S CANTEEN MENU Spaghetti Php25 Pancit Php20 Lasagna Php30 Puto Php8 Hamburger Php12 Cheeseburger Php14 Pineapple Juice Php10 Buko Juice Php12
  15. 15. Solve the following problems. Show your solutions. 1. A sari-sari store sells 1525 bottles of soda in a month. If a bottle costs ₱ 15, how much is the sale of the sari-sari store in a month? 2. The Department of Health distributes 1255 medicine kits to every own in certain region. How many medicine kits will be distributed, if there are 16 towns in that region? 3. Use a graphing paper to write your name in block letters like in # 2 Get Moving. Find out how much I would cost to tile your name using the same unit cost. 4. T-shirts are sold on a “Buy 1-Take 1” basis. If a shirt costs ₱ 12, how much will you pay for 10 T-shirts?
  16. 16. How do you solve routine and word problems involving multiplication of whole numbers including money using appropriate strategies and tools?
  17. 17. To solve routine problems word problems involving multiplication of whole numbers including money using appropriate strategies and tools, follow these steps: Understand Know what is asked Know the given facts If any determine the hidden questions Plan Determine the operation to be used Write the number sentence Solve Use the operation to solve Check and Look Back Write the correct answer
  18. 18. Nonroutine problems can be solved without using standard procedure. They can be solved by drawing a picture, using a number line, acting out, making a table and others
  19. 19. Read each problem, and solve for the answer 1. In a mini concert, the ticket booth sold 585 booklets. Each booklet has 100 tickets. If ticket costs 20.00, how much is the total sale of the booth? 2. Write the words LITER and GRAM in graphing paper . Let a classmate guess the value of each word if it is tiled at Php45 per tile.
  20. 20. 1. Mang Leo earns ₱ 1,575 from his taxi every week. How much will he earn in 10 weeks if there is no problem with the taxi? 2. The manager of a garment factory pays each of his workers ₱ 420 a day. How much does he pay his 16 workers in a day? 3. A box of sardines containing 36 cans is sold with 3 cans free. How many cans of sardines did Aling Rosa take home for her sari-sari store if she bought 3 boxes? Solve these problems.
  21. 21. 1. On the first two days of the Palarong Pambansa, a vendor sold 310 T-shirts at ₱ 175. how much was the vendor’s ssale for the first two days? 2. A leading bag manufacturer can produce an average of 375 bags an hour. At this, how many bags can it produce in 24 hours?
  22. 22. 1. Joel earned ₱ 365 on Friday and ₱ 450 on Saturday. How much did he earn in a month? 2. Mrs. Vera’s orchard has 45 rows of mango trees and 15 rows of rambutan. Each row yields 225 baskets of fruits. How many baskets of fruits in all could be gathered from he orchard?

