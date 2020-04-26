Successfully reported this slideshow.
How did you find the activity?
Let us analyze the problem.
Decimal Rounded to the Nearest Whole Number Rounded to the Nearest Tenths 1) 46.28 2) 56.45 3) 63.67 4) 74.56 5) 90.69
Contestants Distance in Meters Round to the Nearest whole number Nearest Tenths Sharon 25.71 Sheryl 24.75 Candida 23.78 Mi...
Decimal Numbers Round to the nearest whole number Nearest tenths 1) 1.56 2) 2.65 3) 3.45 4) 4.49 5) 5.72
Decimal Numbers Round to the nearest whole number Nearest tenths 1) 3.52 2) 4.26 3) 5.29 4) 6.48 5) 7.72
LESSON 46 Rounding decimal numbers to the nearest whole number and tenths.

