Performs a series of two or more operations applying multiplication, division, addition, subtraction (mdas) correctly

LESSON 25 Performs a series of two or more operations applying Multiplication, Division, Addition, Subtraction (MDAS) correctly

Performs a series of two or more operations applying multiplication, division, addition, subtraction (mdas) correctly

  1. 1. 95 ÷ 8 =34 ÷ 17 = 83 × 7 743 + 938 534 - 127 Find the answer.
  2. 2. • Have you experienced being absent from school for a week because you were sick and upon returning, you had to take a quiz or summative test on that day? • How did you feel?
  3. 3. Tessie was absent for a week because she was sick. When she went back to school, she had to take a test. Items for he test given are shown below. Do you think Tessie can answer the test correctly? Why? What do you think will she do? If you were her classmate, what would you do to help her? What do you feel when you help someone? Why? 1) 2 × 6 ÷ 4 4) 5 × 4 ÷ 8 2) 9 – 7 + 3 5) 18 – 12 ÷ 6 + 7 3) 18 – 12 ÷ 2 6) 16 ÷ 4 × 5 – 7 + 8
  4. 4. Look at the number sentences below. 2 × 3 + 4 = N 18 – 12 ÷ 6 + 7 = N 35 – 6 × 3 = N 7 × 9 – 3 + 8 = N 12 – 3 + 18 ÷ 6 × 7 = N
  5. 5. 2 × 3 + 4 Rule 1 6 + 4 Rule 2 10 Thus, 2 × 3 + 4 = 10 35 – 6 × 3Rule 1 35 – 18 Rule 2 17 Thus, 35 – 6 × 3 = 17
  6. 6. 1) 3 4) 18 2) 5 5) 23 3) 12 6) 21 1) 2 × 6 ÷ 4 4) 5 × 4 ÷ 8 2) 9 – 7 + 3 5) 18 – 12 ÷ 6 + 7 3) 18 – 12 ÷ 2 6) 16 ÷ 4 × 5 – 7 + 8
  7. 7. • Did you get the correct answer to each item? • Why don’t we have the same answer to some items? • Why is your answer different from the correct answer? • What facts are given? • What are the operations used in each problem? • Which operations comes first? • Which operation will you do
  8. 8. To solve these problems, you must use a rule to arrive at the correct answer. Here, MDAS rule must be followed strictly to get the correct answer. The MDAS stands for he 4 basic operations – Multiplication, Division, Addition, and Subtraction. The rules say that: (1) multiply or divide first in the order as they come from left to right. Then, (2) add or subtract in the order as they come from left to right.Remember: Do Multiplication or Division first before you do Addition or Subtraction. Can you find N in the three number sentences above?
  9. 9. 35 – 6 × 3Rule 1 35 – 18 Rule 2 17 Thus, • From the expression, we can see that there are 2 operations, subtraction (-), and multiplication (×). • Starting from the left going to the right, do rule 1 since there is a multiplication. • Then, do subtraction. 35 – 6 × 3 = N
  10. 10. 18 – 12 ÷ 6 + 7 Rule 1 18 – 2 + 7 Rule 2 16 + 7 Rule 2 23 Thus, • In this expression, we have 3 operations: subtraction (-), division (÷), and addition (+). • Starting from left going to the right, do rule 1 since there is division. • Now, the 2 operations left belong to Rule 2. here, we perform operations as they come from left to right, first come, first serve. Which of the 2 operations (subtraction and addition) comes first? Do subtraction 18 – 12 ÷ 6 + 7 = N
  11. 11. Evaluate the following expressions. a. 12 ÷ 3 + 8 = N d. 9 × 9 ÷ 3 – 9 + 6 = N b. 84 ÷ 3 × 4 = N e. 16 ÷ 4 × 5 – 7 + 8 = N c. 76 – 8 + 5 = 12 – 3 + 18 ÷ 6 × 7 = N 12 – 3 + 18 ÷ 6 × 7 = 30
  12. 12. Copy and evaluate the following expressions in your notebook. Fill in the blank with the number to arrive at the correct answer. 1) 8 + 4 ÷ 2Rule __ 8 + ___ Rule ____ N = ____ Thus, 8 + 4 ÷ 2 = ____ 2) 5 × 8 ÷ 10 Rule ___ ____ ÷ 10 Rule ___ N= ____ Thus, 5 × 8 ÷ 10 = ____
  13. 13. 3) 91 – 65 + 7 Rule ___ ___ + 7 Rule ___ N= ___ Thus, 91 – 65 + 7 = ____ 4) 72 ÷ 3 × 8 Rule ____ ___ × 8 Rule ____ N = ____ Thus, 72 ÷ 3 × 8 = ____ Copy and evaluate the following expressions in your notebook. Fill in the blank with the number to arrive at the correct answer.
  14. 14. 5) 18 – 12 ÷ 6 + 7 Rule ___ 18 - ___ + 7 Rule ___ ___ + 7 Rule ___ N = ___ 6) 16 ÷ 4 × 5 – 7 + 8 Rule ___ ___ × 5 – 7 + 8 Rule ___ ___ – 7 + 8 Rule ___ ___ + 8 Rule ___ Copy and evaluate the following expressions in your notebook. Fill in the blank with the number to arrive at the correct answer.
  15. 15. Evaluate the following expressions. Show your solutions in your notebook and encircle your final answers. 1) 7 × 8 + 130 6) 60 + 48 ÷ 2 × 4 2) 15 ÷ 3 × 20 7) 30 ÷ 2 × 4 – 8 + 9 3) 3 + 83 – 73 8) 12 + 5 × 16 ÷ 4 – 7 4) 76 – 8 × 9 9) 35 ÷ 5 × 8 – 7 + 9
  16. 16. To perform a series of operations, the MDAS rule must be followed. The MDAS stands for he 4 basic operations – Multiplication, Division, Addition, and Subtraction. The rules say that: (1) multiply or divide first in the order as they come from left to right. Then, (2) add or subtract in the order as they come from left to right.
  17. 17. Write the correct operation symbols in the box to make the expression right. 1) 6 0 4 2 1 4 2) 1 6 8 4 3) 7 2 8 5 = 6 0 3 = 1 6 2 = 6 9 = 5 7 = 8
  18. 18. A. Solve the following problems. 1. The sum of four numbers is 24. When another number is added, their average becomes 7. Find the number. 2. Mae’s age is twice less 5 the age of Mar. If Mar is 17 years old, how old is Mae? 3. Use the digits 3, 7, and once to make the statement true. 4. Insert the operation in the box to make a whole number that is: a. Highest possible answer × - = 39 5 6 7 8 9
  19. 19. B. Let’s Create Make five expressions on the series of operations and ask your classmates to evaluate them. Ask your teacher to re-check the solutions and answers given by your classmates.
  20. 20. Evaluate the following expressions: 1) 4 × 3 + 8 6) 2 × 70 – 9 ÷ 3 + 8 2) 84 ÷ 3 × 4 7) 60 + 48 ÷ 2 × 5 3) 76 – 8 + 5 8) 4 × 15 ÷ 5 + 6 – 4 4) 53 + 7 – 20 9) 7 × 9 ÷ 3 – 7 + 8
  21. 21. Evaluate the following expressions: 1) 8 × 5 – 9 6) 7 × 9 – 3 + 8 2) 44 + 56 ÷ 7 7) 4 + 2 × 5 – 3 3) 67 + 3 × 9 8) 12 ÷ 3 – 4 × 2 4) 27 – 8 ÷ 4 9) 25 – 10 ÷ 5 + 7 5) 3 × 8 ÷ 6 10) 7 + 6 × 4 ÷ 12
  22. 22. A. Use the digits 5, 6, 7, and 8 to make the expression result to 39. × - + = 39 B. Evaluate the expression if: 1) D = 3 D × 9 – D ÷ D + 7 2) T = 4 96 ÷ T × 6 – D + 9

