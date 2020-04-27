Lesson 53 determining the missing terms in a sequence of numbers

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. DrillSnow ball Skip counting by 2’s from 4 to 20 Skip counting by 3’s from 6 to 36 Skip counting by 4’s from 8 to 40 Skip counting by 5’s from 10 to 50
  2. 2. DrillDo this exercise on patterns. 7, 9, 11,__, 15, __,__,__
  3. 3. Review What are odd numbers? What are even numbers? What are factors? Discussion
  4. 4. Motivation Identifying whether a number is odd or even.  Group the pupils into two.  As group 1 gives a number, Group 2 answer , then have them do it vice-versa.
  5. 5. Presentation Study the situation below. Mr. Villaflor presented these number patterns to his Math class. a. 3, 6, 9, 12, ___ , ___ b. 4, 8, 12, 16, ___, ___ Discussion
  6. 6. Performing the Activities Group Activity Group 1 10, 12, 14, 16, __, ___, 22,___ Group 2 15, 20, 25, 30, __, __, 45,___ Group 3 22, 25, 28,31, __, __, 40, __ Group 4 27, 31, __, 39, __, 47, 51,___ Group 5 73, 67, 61,__, 49,__, 37,__ Fill in the missing numbers.
  7. 7. Processing the Activities Discussion
  8. 8. Reinforcing the Concept & Skills
  9. 9. Get Moving ! Find the missing terms in each of the following number sequence. 1. 23, 25, 27, __, __, 33 2. 32, 37, __, __, 52, 57 3. 85, __, 77, 73, __, 65 4. 64, 57, __, 43, __, 29 5. 1, 2, 4, __, 11, __
  10. 10. Keep Moving ! A. Find the missing terms in the following number sequences. 1. 5,6,8,__, 15, __ 2. 18, 20,24,__, 38,__ 3. 25, 28, 34, __, __, 70 4. 55, 54,51,46,__,__19 5. 82, 81, 78, __, 66, __
  11. 11. Summarizing the Lesson To find the missing term, use the difference between terms.
  12. 12. Apply Your Skills!
  13. 13. Assessment Find the missing terms in the given number sequences. 1. 33, 35, __, 39, __, 43 2. 41, __, 51, 56, __, 66 3. 77, 74, __, 68, __, 62 4. 6, 7, 9, __, 16, __, 27 5. 25, 24, __, 19, __, 10
  14. 14. Home Activity Find the missing terms in the given number sequences. 1. 45, 46, __, 48, __, 50 2. 67, __, 65, __, 63, __ 3. 2, 7, __, __, 22, 27 4. 35, 38, __, 44,__, 50 5. 51, 46,41, __, __, 26
  15. 15. Thank you! Credit to: SHERYL V. BAUTISTA Mayao Crossing Elementary School Prepared by: HAVEN REST T. ANDRES Abulug District

