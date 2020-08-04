Successfully reported this slideshow.
Heterotrophic mode of nutrition and its type class 10'th cbse | Bio chapter 1 |

This ppt explains is about heterotrophic mode of nutrition and its type from chapter 1 of biology life process

Published in: Science
Heterotrophic mode of nutrition and its type class 10'th cbse | Bio chapter 1 |

  1. 1. Topic – Hetrotrophic mode of nutrition . WHAT IS HETEROTROPHIC NUTRITION . IT IS NOTHING BUT AN ORGANISM WHICH DRIVE THEIR FOOD FROM OTHER ORGANISMS THESE TYPE OF ORGANISMS ARE KNOWN AS HETROTROPHIC ORGANISMS .AS I NAMES IT MEANS AN ORGANISM WHICH DO NOT MAKE THEIR OWN FOOD
  2. 2. It contains Three types which are  1st -: ParaSitc mode of nutrition  2nd -: Holozoic mode of nutrition  3rd -: Saprophytic mode of nutrition
  3. 3. Parasitic mode of Nutrition  The mode of nutritionin which Organism live on or inside Other organisam (Host) And obtain food from the body of the host is called parasitic mode of nutrition  Exampl -: It contains deaseas like Malaria, Filariasis etc
  4. 4. Holozoic mode of nutrition  Mode of nutritionin which organism feed on complex organicSubstance buy ingeStion And digestionWith the help of of enzymes is called holozoic mode of nutrition  Example -: human being, dog,fish etc.
  5. 5. Saprohytic mode of nutrition  The Mode of nutrition in which organism Decompose Dead and decaying organic matterTo obtain nutrition is called parasitic mode of Nutrition  Example -: mosquito, bed bug, Tapeworm
  6. 6. The end thank you Created by -: Innam khan ,harsh mishra and Debu don

