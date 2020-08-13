Successfully reported this slideshow.
SSCE module 6- on Gender disparities in Education

  1. 1. Peers ● A girl should be shy/ashamed/sad when boys tease ● Being part of a clique is the thing to do to avoid being singled out ● Bully the weak/poor/vulnerable girls or be bullied for the same reason ● Helping each other - combined studies and group studies, nurturing learning and warmth between ‘best friends’ ● Make sure you never do anything that will embarrass or put other girls in trouble ● Teasing is lauded by the boys gang and the budding predatory behaviour is encouraged ● Macho behaviour and physicality are desired and if thats not found then they are teased and bullied. (Stages of adolescence) ● Pushing towards toxic habits - substance addictions, pornography, unsafe sexual encounters ● Helping each other - combined studies, vouching for each other
  2. 2. Teacher ● You need to do all your homework as you are girls and stay inside home - so no excuses for not completing it ● Teachers Assistant - “Go get me new duster from the cupboard, chalk piece, collect everybody's homework and bring it here, go tell so and so teacher this “ and so on ● Punishment method - I will ask you to sit next to the boy if you do not answer this … demonising interactions with boys ● Girls are not good at Maths and Science ● There is a common notion that girls are brighter than boys and are more obedient and well behaved ● There is no guarantee that you will finish homework ● Though it is not their role they are used for heavy lifting and heavy duty physical work. ● Punishment method - harsh ● Boys are good at Maths, Science and technology. They get it intuitively. ● Boys can get away with disobedient behaviours with teachers that girls can never dream of.
  3. 3. Extra curricular - Sports - the type decided for girl - Badminton, tennikoit ring, kho kho, throwball - Talent showcase - Dance, singing, arts and crafts, fancy dress, tailoring, flower decoration - Competitions - Rangoli, fireless cooking, fashion show, beauty pageant, origami, paper cutting crafts - Sports - the type decided for boy - Kabbaddi, volleyball, cricket, football, basketball - Talent showcase - Emceeing, event management and logistics, drawing, gaming - Competitions - Science exhibition - Outings - Picnics - NSS - Excursions and tours - do they factor in marginalisation? Where do they go? Temple towns? Water falls? Are they connected with curricular learning? Or is it just going and coming back? - How about progressive exposure towards rational things? - Museums, planetarium, science fares, film festivals
  4. 4. Textbooks - Social sciences - male histories, male role models, stereotypes about various labels, exclusion of particular gender, class, caste, sexuality etc. people. Mainly privileged caste, class, sexuality and gender - Language - Diaspora of poets unexplored (no dalit writers), writers of note the same problem - detailed and non detailed texts (KaddingaLu kaggaththalu irutthe but not yarige banthu ellige banthu 47ra svathanthra, HaLegannadada jothe indinaddu?). Women writers? (we see Poornachandra Tejasvi, why not Revathi?) - Maths and Science - STEM ignores woman scientists, mathematicians, Not updated and progressive when it comes to sex, gender and sexuality as an important part of Biology - Lack of healthy sex education which is age appropriate - Textbook committees comprising of mostly men - The games mentioned in PE textbook are classified according to gender

