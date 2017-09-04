Welcome to fnj investments limited

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
1.
We believe that great quality does not necessarily
come with a high cost or a high investment of
time.
We pride ourselves in bringing technical expertise
to give cost and time efficient solutions. hardwork
and focus pays and pays well.
2.
FNJ Investments Limited - The leading
Commercial building and civil engineering
construction company in Ghana, Carrying out
best Interior Decorators Contractors
throughout West Africa.
3.
Website url: http://fnjinvestments.com/
Target country: Ghana
Business Name: FNJ Investments Limited
Business Address: 4th Floor, Matraco Building ABC Junction City
Achimota State Accra Country Ghana PO Box AT1366 Business
Phone Number: +233 302 410071
Business Email Address: info@fnjinvestments.com
