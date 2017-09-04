We believe that great quality does not necessarily come with a high cost or a high investment of time. We pride ourselves ...
 FNJ Investments Limited - The leading Commercial building and civil engineering construction company in Ghana, Carrying ...
 Website url: http://fnjinvestments.com/  Target country: Ghana  Business Name: FNJ Investments Limited  Business Addr...
Welcome to fnj investments limited
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Welcome to fnj investments limited

10 views

Published on

FNJ Investments Limited - The leading Commercial building and civil engineering construction company in Ghana, Carrying out best Interior Decorators Contractors throughout West Africa.

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
10
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Welcome to fnj investments limited

  1. 1. We believe that great quality does not necessarily come with a high cost or a high investment of time. We pride ourselves in bringing technical expertise to give cost and time efficient solutions. hardwork and focus pays and pays well.
  2. 2.  FNJ Investments Limited - The leading Commercial building and civil engineering construction company in Ghana, Carrying out best Interior Decorators Contractors throughout West Africa.
  3. 3.  Website url: http://fnjinvestments.com/  Target country: Ghana  Business Name: FNJ Investments Limited  Business Address: 4th Floor, Matraco Building ABC Junction City Achimota State Accra Country Ghana PO Box AT1366 Business  Phone Number: +233 302 410071  Business Email Address: info@fnjinvestments.com

×