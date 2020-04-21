Reason why you should try fishing today

(1) Fishing is big business anglers spend more than $1.1 billion a year on bait alone.



(2) Anglers can about nature the fun thing about sports fishing caught fishes are released back into the ocean.



(3) Methods for fishing include spearing, netting, angling, and trapping.



(4) There about 27,000 living species of fish worldwide.



(5) Fishing is an art and can be divided into two categories: Sports fishing and commercial fishing.



(6) Do you know fly fishing which is a popular method of fishing was invented method around 200 CE?



(7) 10 million people spend an average of 17 days fishing within a year.



(8) Globally Anglers spent a total of more than $13 billion on fishing in 2011.



(9) An average angler spends $1700 on fishing each year experts say the figure is not static it susceptible to change.



(10) Globally Anglers spend an average of more than $320 million a year just on ice to preserve fishes longer.



(11) It is said the hungrier the fish the easier is to catch but the question remains how do you know when a fish is hungry?





(12) Trawling is a popular know commercial of commercial fishing in the world.



(13) The world’s major consumers of fish are Japan and followed by the United States.



