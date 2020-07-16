Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Downloaded from: justpaste.it/9on8f Fishing Finder Info on Difficult to Catch Fish FISHSURFING (Android, iOS) is social ne...
(1)Burbot. They are a rich source of oil. They mainly feed on, snakes, frogs, and sometimes birds. They are also known to ...
(2)Permit. They have a highly laterally compressed body, making them appear thinner and taller. They have bright silver si...
(4)Blue Marlin. This is an iconic fish that can be easily recognized. They are not yet on the list of endangered species; ...
(5).Wahoo. Wahoo is related to mackerels, they are solitary. They are prized among anglers due to their excellent flavor a...
Comments0
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fishing Finder Info on Difficult to Catch Fish

25 views

Published on

FISHSURFING (Android, iOS) is social networking fishing app used by thousands of people angling enthusiasts and people who enjoy fishing.

Once you download the app and sign in, you can use FISHSURFING to check database with tons of reliable fishing locations.

The fishing app has grown to become a worldwide social networking platform that allows sharing fishing experiences with other experienced anglers.

The platform can be used for finding current information about fishing events, shops, and guides.

Download Today: (iOS, Android)

For android at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=cz.fishsurfing.fishsurfing

For iOS at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/fishsurfing/id1235154377

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fishing Finder Info on Difficult to Catch Fish

  1. 1. Downloaded from: justpaste.it/9on8f Fishing Finder Info on Difficult to Catch Fish FISHSURFING (Android, iOS) is social networking fishing app used by thousands of people angling enthusiasts and people who enjoy fishing. Once you download the app and sign in, you can use FISHSURFING to check database with tons of reliable fishing locations. The fishing app has grown to become a worldwide social networking platform that allows sharing fishing experiences with other experienced anglers. The platform can be used for finding current information about fishing events, shops, and guides. Download Today: (iOS, Android) For android at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=cz.fishsurfing.fishsurfing For iOS at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/fishsurfing/id1235154377
  2. 2. (1)Burbot. They are a rich source of oil. They mainly feed on, snakes, frogs, and sometimes birds. They are also known to be a little too weak to fight with your reel. Burbot is the only cod species that live in freshwater. Burbot is usually found in deep lakes or clear moving water. They hunt actively during the night at dusk or in the night. Catching one of them requires skill and patience.
  3. 3. (2)Permit. They have a highly laterally compressed body, making them appear thinner and taller. They have bright silver sides and bluish- green or brown backs. They appear to be dark gray or black. The prefer occupying inshore regions such as sandy beaches, and holes adjacent to these areas. They often congregate around erections such as reefs, and wrecks in large schools. Permits feed primarily on mainly fishes and insects in their initial stages of development as they growing in size they begin on mole crabs, flatworms, sea urchins, and bivalves. Catch permits give anglers the bragging rights of a lifetime. (3)Giant Trevally. This fish has excessive strength and obstinacy. Catching one is not that easy to embrace yourself for a fight of a lifetime. Giant, they are also very fast attaining up to 60km/h. They are mostly silvery-grey in color. When in danger they drop their, dark coloration and turn into more silvery-grey. It’s a tough fish to catch.
  4. 4. (4)Blue Marlin. This is an iconic fish that can be easily recognized. They are not yet on the list of endangered species; Blue marlin uses its spear-shaped jaw to catch food. It feeds mainly on crustaceans, dolphins, and squids. Yes, dolphins have a huge appetite. It is a diurnal creature making it easy to catch. They can weigh up to 265 pounds. If you planning to catch one these fishes I advise eating first because you will need all the energy you can get.
  5. 5. (5).Wahoo. Wahoo is related to mackerels, they are solitary. They are prized among anglers due to their excellent flavor and fishing qualities. Wahoo is a king of speed; it can sprint from 0 to 80 per hour Kilometers in just a matter of seconds. Wahoo ’s prefer warmer oceans near reefs and wrecks with groups of smaller fish. So if you are planning to catch one these fishes you should come prepared.
  6. 6. Comments0

×