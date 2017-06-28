Questembert. Le programme de la fête de la musique

Fête de la musique - Vendredi 30 juin de 19h30 à 1h, dans le centre-ville La mairie de Questembert organise une nouvelle f...
C'est ce vendredi 30 juin que Questembert va célébrer sa fête de la musique. la soirée s'annonce festive avec un programme très éclectique dont voici le détail.

  1. 1. Fête de la musique - Vendredi 30 juin de 19h30 à 1h, dans le centre-ville La mairie de Questembert organise une nouvelle fois la Fête de la musique, dans le centre-ville. De nombreux acteurs gravitent autour de l'organisation de l'événement : – l'association Mixart qui programme la scène rock et la scène libre – l'association Le Camber qui programme la scène Fest Noz – Les associations sportives et culturelles qui s'occupent des buvettes – La prévention routière qui nous accompagne dans notre mission de sensibilisation De nombreux musiciens, amateurs ou professionnels, participent à cette fête de la musique ainsi qu'à son ambiance toujours réussie.
  2. 2. La programmation Scène Rock - Place de l’Église 20h : Megalith 21h15 : Willy Wolf Originaire de Nantes, ce groupe de rock offre des chansons à la musique entêtante et aux textes drôles et grinçants. Quatre membres forment le groupe : Patrick Templé au chant harmo, Yves Hamon à la basse, Jérôme Delaune à la guitare et Serge Michaud à la batterie. 22h30 : La Batucada Ploukatak La batucada est une musique traditionnelle brésilienne composée de percussions, qui assurera les transitions afin que l'énergie ne retombe pas. 23h15 : Genosys Genosys est un groupe questembertois né en 2012, au style musical rock métal mélangé à de la musique symphonique et à des sons électros. Le groupe est composé de cinq membres : Erwan à la guitare et au chant, Virginie au chant, Yannick au clavier, Stillborg à la batterie et Vincent à la base. Scène Fest-Noz – Sous les Halles Ponz Ap batucada Au rythme des percussions brésiliennes, prenez le goût du rythme latino et des plages de sable blanc.
  3. 3. Les élèves du Camber L'école de musique traditionnelle du Camber participera à la fête de la musique à la fois sur la Scène Fest-Noz sous les Halles mais également à la Chapelle St-Michel, où ils nous feront découvrir (ou redécouvrir) la musique traditionnelle bretonne, avec différents instruments et ensembles, issus des cours. La vilaine compagnie La vilaine compagnie est un groupe de Fest-Noz breton créé en 2004. Il est composé de quatre membres : Goulven Dréano à la flûte traversière, Olivier Guénégo à la guitare, Rémi Morlec au chant et à la clarinette et Etienne Tabourier au violon. Louis 4tet Louis 4tet, est un quartet qui joue des mélodies du pays vannetais, pour vous faire danser. Il est composé de quatre membres : Agathe Louis au chant, Gurvan Dréano au saxophone, Tim Prouten à la guitare et Philippe Lecoeur à la contrebasse. Ferzae Groupe originaire de Ploërmel, Ferzae vous proposera une musique breto-galloise pleine d'énergie. Avec Sébastien Guillard à l'accordéon diatonique, Paul Molac au chant et Loïc Le Pen au chant breton et gallo. Chapelle St-Michel La chapelle située dans le cimetière de Questembert, accueillera des concerts de musique classique et traditionnelle. 20h : Les élèves du Camber L'école de musique traditionnelle du Camber participera à la fête de la musique à la fois dans la Chapelle St-Michel mais également sur la scène Fest-Noz sous les Halles. La chapelle permettra à la musique traditionnelle bretonne de proposer un son acoustique remarquable.
  4. 4. 21h : Chorale Mosaïque Le Choeur Mosaïque est une chorale de Questembert et de Muzillac, portée par la chef de chœur Anne Bien. Leur répertoire est composé de chants populaires français et étrangers mais également de chants sacrés, qu'ils interpréteront dans la Chapelle St-Michel. Scène Acoustique - Jardin de la Tour Belmont 20h : L'école de musique municipale Les élèves de l'école de musique municipale de Questembert présenteront les résultats du travail fourni tout au long de l'année. 21h : Les bateliers de Célac La chorale de chants marins questembertois, composée de 58 chanteurs, participera une nouvelle fois à la fête de la musique, rendez-vous musical oblige. Ils entonneront des chants marins incontournables pour faire danser au cours de la soirée. 22h : Double Take Jazz Quartet de musique Jazz, Double Take Jazz est composé d'une guitare, d'une contrebasse, d'un saxophone ainsi que d'une batterie. Ils clotureront la soirée dans le cadre agréable du Jardin Belmont.
  5. 5. Scène ouverte – Place de la Libération Depuis de nombreuses années, Questembert entretient l'esprit de la fête de la musique en proposant une scène ouverte pour tous. Musiciens confirmés ou grands débutants peuvent venir proposer un morceau. N'hésitez pas à venir avec votre instrument pour participer au jam.Quelques instruments sont fournis. Scène à danser – Place du 8 mai Achalonnes La scène de la place du 8 mai sera, cette année encore, faite pour danser. Animé par le groupe « Achalonnes », qui fait des reprises de tous les styles musicaux, attendez vous à danser et à vous amusez. A l'Asphodèle A 19h, les enfants de l'école Beau Soleil présenteront leur chorale Et dans les bars Les bars questembertois vont eux aussi profiter de la fête de la musique. La plupart d'entre eux programment des concerts et vont participer à l'animation de la ville. Le mat Flot : Son Ar Dan (rock celtique) Bar PMU le Vincennes : Chalmel Brothers Band (swing manouche) La cave du Fromager : DJ Armagnac (Vinyl) O'Baroque : Gump Animation Bar Le Rond Point : DJ Max Le bistrot des halles : Mojo Machine Organisation Mairie de Questembert Contact : Service Culture/Communication culture.com@mairie-questembert.fr 06 30 86 49 12

