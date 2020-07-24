Successfully reported this slideshow.
A NEW ECOLOGICAL CIVILIZATION
based on The Economics of Kindness
1. A Glimpse of a New Ecological Civilization 2. Our Ocean of Troubles 3. What are the Fundamental Causes of our Troubles?...
Let’s move from COVID-19 to
C O U R A G E20
C O U R A G E20 Let’s move from COVID-19 to Caring Open-Hearted United and Resilient All Together on our one Green Earth
What might it look like?
But first, we must understand…
Our Ocean of Trouble
Our Ocean of Trouble Climate Emergency
Our Ocean of Trouble Climate Emergency Biodiversity Emergency
Our Ocean of Trouble Climate Emergency Biodiversity Emergency Selfish Finance
Our Ocean of Trouble Climate Emergency Biodiversity Emergency Plutocratic Tax Havens Selfish Finance
Our Ocean of Trouble Climate Emergency Biodiversity Emergency Plutocratic Tax Havens Selfish Finance Slowing Economic Grow...
Our Ocean of Trouble Climate Emergency Biodiversity Emergency Dramatic Inequality Plutocratic Tax Havens Selfish Finance S...
Our Ocean of Trouble Climate Emergency Biodiversity Emergency Ecological Overshoot Dramatic Inequality Plutocratic Tax Hav...
Our Ocean of Trouble Climate Emergency Biodiversity Emergency Ecological Overshoot Dramatic Inequality Plutocratic Tax Hav...
Our Ocean of Trouble Climate Emergency Biodiversity Emergency Ecological Overshoot Dramatic Inequality Plutocratic Tax Hav...
Our Ocean of Trouble Climate Emergency Biodiversity Emergency Ecological Overshoot Dramatic Inequality Plutocratic Tax Hav...
Our Ocean of Trouble Climate Emergency Biodiversity Emergency Ecological Overshoot Dramatic Inequality Plutocratic Tax Hav...
Our Ocean of Trouble Climate Emergency Biodiversity Emergency Ecological Overshoot Dramatic Inequality Plutocratic Tax Hav...
Our Ocean of Trouble Climate Emergency Biodiversity Emergency Ecological Overshoot Dramatic Inequality Plutocratic Tax Hav...
Our Ocean of Trouble Climate Emergency Biodiversity Emergency Ecological Overshoot Dramatic Inequality Plutocratic Tax Hav...
Our Ocean of Trouble Climate Emergency Biodiversity Emergency Ecological Overshoot Dramatic Inequality Plutocratic Tax Hav...
Our Ocean of Trouble Climate Emergency Biodiversity Emergency Ecological Overshoot Dramatic Inequality Plutocratic Tax Hav...
Our Ocean of Trouble Climate Emergency Biodiversity Emergency Ecological Overshoot Dramatic Inequality Plutocratic Tax Hav...
Our Ocean of Trouble Climate Emergency Biodiversity Emergency Ecological Overshoot Dramatic Inequality Plutocratic Tax Hav...
Our Ocean of Trouble Climate Emergency Biodiversity Emergency Ecological Overshoot Dramatic Inequality Plutocratic Tax Hav...
Our Ocean of Trouble Climate Emergency Biodiversity Emergency Ecological Overshoot Dramatic Inequality Plutocratic Tax Hav...
Our Ocean of Trouble Climate Emergency Biodiversity Emergency Ecological Overshoot Dramatic Inequality Plutocratic Tax Hav...
Guy Dauncey 2013 www.earthfuture.com Humans are motivated by dreams of life and wholeness, not by nightmares of death and ...
Our Ocean of Trouble Climate Emergency Biodiversity Emergency Ecological Overshoot Dramatic Inequality Plutocratic Tax Hav...
David Korten Phil Clayton Jeremy Lent Matthew Fox Vandana Shiva
www.ecociv.org
What are the Fundamental Causes of our Ocean of Trouble?
Four Fundamental Causes
1. Faulty Economic Ideas
French National Assembly, 1789 LEFT RIGHT Jacobins Constitutional Monarchists Girondins
LEFT Socialist Based on Marx’s dialectical materialism, class struggle, and faith in a workers’ revolution.
RIGHT Capitalist Based on the primacy of rational self-interest, following the so-called ‘laws’ of neoclassical economics.
We are not subject to any supposed laws of Marxist dialectical materialism or of modern neoclassical economics. We have co...
• Selfishness is enshrined as an economic law • Kindness and cooperation are dismissed • The free market with free trade w...
Neoliberalism, based on Neoclassical Economics All based on faulty economic ideas This Awful Struggle Capitalism vs. Commu...
Capitalism is not an Economic System It is a cultural system of selfish values expressed in the economy through the use of...
“Yes Sammy, the planet got destroyed. But for a beautiful moment in time our fathers’ corporations created a lot of value ...
The Economics of Kindness is a cultural system of compassionate values expressed in the economy through the use of democra...
What is the Second Fundamental Cause of our Ocean of Trouble?
2. Our Ancient Impulse to Dominate
To understand how all this came about, we need to go back … … way back.
Six million years ago
Humans and Chimps share 98% of our DNA
We have the same maternal impulse
The same playful impulses
The same caring impulse
The same aggressive impulse to dominate
The same hierarchical impulses Fear - Submission – I’m Friendly
The same cooperative and altruistic impulses. Caring for non-kin with no personal genetic advantage. Group selection advan...
David Sloan Wilson Biologist & anthropologist “Selfishness beats altruism within groups. Altruistic groups beat selfish gr...
The same murderous impulse. Non-alpha males resent domination, and will sometimes even kill their leader.
When our ancestors invented bows and arrows and spears, working together as a team became all-important. The alpha-males l...
All across the world, hunter-gatherers are egalitarian and cooperative. They go out of their way to suppress upstarts and ...
To dominate or cooperate? That is the question.
Our Primate Ancestors: Six million years of life in hierarchical, dominating cultures with tough Alpha-Males
Our Hunter-Gatherer Ancestors: 300,000 years of egalitarian, cooperative cultures, suppressing domination
With the coming of agriculture and food surpluses, egalitarian societies gave way to ‘achievement societies’
Over time, however, successful achievers obtained inheritances for their children, enabling the return of domination.
The return of domination brought war, conquest, slavery, colonies and empire
And yet more war, conquest, slavery, colonies and empire. Centuries of it. Millennia of it.
Our Economies For as long as 5,000 years, almost all societies that were not hunter-gatherer or achievement societies have...
Domination by the wealthy and powerful: Private property, private land ownership, Private banks, private debts, debt-slave...
Domination by a Communist State: State-owned and controlled property, land, businesses, banks and debts.
China’s Tang Dynasty, 7th Century The market is highly cooperative
The Silk Road Most trade is highly cooperative
Primates Dominating Conquest Ownership Colonialism Slavery Empire Capitalism Neo-Liberalism
Cooperative Hunter-Gatherers Achievement Societies Mutual Aid Societies The Commons The Market, Trade Social Finance Insur...
• Guided by self-interest • Investors/CEO control • Maximize shareholder returns • Share buy-backs for owners • Vulnerabil...
• Guided by self-interest • Investors/CEO control • Maximize shareholder returns • Share buy-backs for owners • Vulnerabil...
What is the Third Fundamental Cause of our Ocean of Trouble?
3. Ecological Ignorance and Abuse
Guy Dauncey 2013 www.earthfuture.com GDP = Gross Depletion of the Planet
Guy Dauncey 2013 www.earthfuture.com GDP = Gross Depletion of the Planet YEA! Rainforest destruction increases GDP
Guy Dauncey 2013 www.earthfuture.com GDP = Gross Depletion of the Planet YEA! Rainforest destruction increases GDP OOPS! F...
CLIMATE CRISIS Don’t you go worrying yourself, my dear. It’s just another externality.
The carbon cycle? Why do I need to know what that is?
The carbon cycle? Why do I need to know what that is? My gut microbiome? Why do I need to know what that is?
The carbon cycle? Why do I need to know what that is? My gut microbiome? Why do I need to know what that is? Where all our...
The carbon cycle? Why do I need to know what that is? My gut microbiome? Why do I need to know what that is? Where all our...
The carbon cycle? Why do I need to know what that is? My gut microbiome? Why do I need to know what that is? The ecologica...
The carbon cycle? Why do I need to know what that is? My gut microbiome? Why do I need to know what that is? The ecologica...
So what are you proposing?
IMPORTANT NOTICE All students seeking entry to any university in Canada must first pass Ecology 101 Solution #1: Could be ...
Welcome to Canada All businesses must operate within Nature’s resilience boundaries Solution #2: A lot more complex
Look! We’re coming to an economy that’s in harmony with Nature
What is the Fourth Fundamental Cause of our Ocean of Trouble?
4. The Loss of our Civilizational Story
We have a perennial need for a story to tell us what’s really happening. Where do we come from? What are we? Where are we ...
We need to know Yes, seriously,
Animism
Polytheism
Monotheism
Humanism, Rationalism
Socialism
National Socialism
Democratic Socialism
Materialism
Narcissism
Guy Dauncey 2013 www.earthfuture.com Neo-Classical Economism
Grief and Despairism
Throughout existence, having a positive intention of a future outcome has been a precondition for success
Throughout existence, having a positive intention of a future outcome has been a precondition for success
As we build our green cooperative economy, we are also building our New Ecological Civilization
Standard Model of the Economy
Kate Raworth
“Today’s economy is divisive and degenerative by default. Tomorrow’s economy must be distributive and regenerative by desi...
The Nine Resilience Boundaries
Important We do not inhabit one economy We inhabit FOUR intertwined economies Standard Model
Nature’s Economy
Nature’s Economy The Social Economy
Nature’s Economy The Social Economy The Market Economy
Nature’s Economy The Social Economy The Market Economy The Public Economy
Cooperators Dominators Kindness Status, Power
Business Banking Energy Farming Work Manufacturing Taxation Investments Health Care Housing Welfare How Can We Build an Ec...
Business Banking Energy Farming Work Manufacturing Taxation Investments Health Care Housing Welfare Education Wildlife Fis...
BUSINESSES & CORPORATIONS Transition to a New Ecological Civilization We need legislation that would apply to every busine...
B Corps 3,393 3,393 71 150
1. To state its larger purpose, including a legally recognized commitment to consider the interests of all stakeholders, a...
2. To report annually on progress, using Integrated Reporting to track natural, social and human capital as well as financ...
3. To meet standards of social and environmental performance that increase each year, as we make the transition to a New E...
4. To pledge not to lobby for any toxic, fossil fuel or tax-avoiding industry. Ten Big Commitments
5. To engage in profit-sharing, and to offer an equity stake in ownership of the business to all employees who have worked...
6. To strive to have at least 50% women and racial diversity on the board of directors. Ten Big Commitments
7. To encourage workplace democracy, allowing workers in larger companies to form a union and enabling them to elect 40% o...
8. In the event of sale, closure or impending bankruptcy, to grant first right of refusal to workers or community organiza...
9. To pay taxes fairly, and not engage in transfer pricing, offshore banking, or any use of tax havens. Ten Big Commitments
10. For larger corporations, to appoint a public board of trustees who would be accountable to the larger public good. Ten...
As soon as a business signs the new Social Purpose Charter it would pay lower taxes, and get priority treatment in bids on...
After the agreed period of time, every business that has not signed the Social Purpose Charter would be denied a license t...
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS Transition to a New Ecological Civilization We need similar legislation that would apply to every F...
Ten Big Commitments As soon as a Financial Institution signs the new Social Purpose Charter it would pay lower taxes, and ...
After the agreed period, every Financial Institution that has not signed the Social Purpose Charter would lose its $100,00...
FARMING Transition to a New Ecological Civilization We need legislation that would apply to every farm above a certain siz...
FARMING Transition to a New Ecological Civilization 1. To phase out all chemical pesticides and fertilizers 2. To develop ...
FARMING Transition to a New Ecological Civilization We also need to grow much more local food
ENERGY Transition to a New Ecological Civilization We need federal and provincial legislation to 1. Set a target for 100% ...
ENERGY Transition to a New Ecological Civilization
It was fossil fuels that launched the Industrial Age and the modern world.
It is fossil fuels that have made advanced engineering, solar PV and electric vehicles possible.
More solar energy reaches Earth in an hour than humans use in a year.
With every passing year, solar technology gets better and cheaper.
The Age of Fossil Fuels is the LAUNCH RAMP for a New Ecological Civilization 300,000 years Solar Firewood
The Age of Fossil Fuels is the LAUNCH RAMP for a New Ecological Civilization 300,000 years Solar Firewood 300 years Solar ...
The Age of Fossil Fuels is the LAUNCH RAMP for a New Ecological Civilization 300,000 years Solar Firewood 300 years Solar ...
Farewell and Thank You, Fossil Fuels
Welcome, Solar Age!
A transition to a world powered by 80% wind, water and solar energy by 2030 (100% by 2050) is possible for 143 countries. ...
• Climate Action Bonds issued by the Government, bought by the Bank of Canada using Green Quantitative Easing: $8.3 billio...
WORK AND INCOME Transition to a New Ecological Civilization
WORK AND INCOME Transition to a New Ecological Civilization Which will it be?
WORK AND INCOME Transition to a New Ecological Civilization Workers’ Cooperatives Employee Share-Owning Programs Trade Uni...
WORK AND INCOME Transition to a New Ecological Civilization Workers’ Cooperatives Study Circles, Incubators, Financing, an...
WORK AND INCOME Transition to a New Ecological Civilization Fair Taxation A Wealth Tax Inheritance taxes End all use of Ta...
ECOLOGICAL RESTORATION Transition to a New Ecological Civilization
ECOLOGICAL RESTORATION Transition to a New Ecological Civilization • A nationwide shift to organic regenerative farming, p...
ECOLOGICAL RESTORATION Transition to a New Ecological Civilization A Nature Restoration Corps Jobs for 50,000 young people...
FORESTRY Transition to a New Ecological Civilization
FORESTRY Transition to a New Ecological Civilization • A nationwide shift to ecosystem- based forestry, phasing out the us...
COMMUNITY Transition to a New Ecological Civilization
20th Century 21st Century Personal Wealth Community Wealth
COMMUNITY WEALTH
Affordable Housing COMMUNITY WEALTH
Affordable Housing Great Public Transport COMMUNITY WEALTH
Affordable Childcare Affordable Housing Great Public Transport COMMUNITY WEALTH
Affordable Childcare Affordable Housing Great Public Transport Safe Bike Lanes COMMUNITY WEALTH
Affordable Childcare Urban Food Affordable Housing Great Public Transport Safe Bike Lanes COMMUNITY WEALTH
Great Schools Affordable Childcare Urban Food Affordable Housing Great Public Transport Safe Bike Lanes COMMUNITY WEALTH
Great Schools Affordable Childcare Urban Food Work-sharing Affordable Housing Great Public Transport Safe Bike Lanes COMMU...
Great Schools Affordable Childcare A Sharing Economy Urban Food Work-sharing Affordable Housing Great Public Transport Saf...
Lots of Green Space Great Schools Affordable Childcare A Sharing Economy Urban Food Work-sharing Affordable Housing Great ...
Lots of Green Space Great Schools Affordable Childcare Solar Energy A Sharing Economy Urban Food Work-sharing Affordable H...
Lots of Green Space Great Schools Great Urban Spaces Affordable Childcare Solar Energy A Sharing Economy Urban Food Work-s...
Lots of Green Space Great Schools Great Urban Spaces Affordable Childcare Solar Energy A Sharing Economy Urban Food Work-s...
Lots of Green Space Great Schools Great Urban Spaces Affordable Childcare Solar Energy A Sharing Economy Urban Food Work-s...
Lots of Green Space Great Schools Great Urban Squares Affordable Childcare Solar Energy A Sharing Economy Urban Food Work-...
Lots of Green Space Great Schools Great Urban Squares Affordable Childcare Solar Energy A Sharing Economy Urban Food Work-...
Lots of Green Space Great Schools Great Urban Squares Affordable Childcare Solar Energy A Sharing Economy Urban Food Work-...
Lots of Green Space Great Schools Great Urban Squares Affordable Childcare Solar Energy A Sharing Economy Urban Food Work-...
Lots of Green Space Great Schools Great Urban Squares Affordable Childcare Solar Energy A Sharing Economy Urban Food Work-...
Lots of Green Space Great Schools Great Urban Squares Affordable Childcare Solar Energy A Sharing Economy Urban Food Work-...
Lots of Green Space Great Schools Great Urban Squares Affordable Childcare Solar Energy A Sharing Economy Urban Food Work-...
COMMUNITY WEALTH Cooperative Public Renewal (CPR)
GLOBAL TRADE Transition to a New Ecological Civilization
GLOBAL TRADE Transition to a New Ecological Civilization
GLOBAL TRADE Transition to a New Ecological Civilization Free Trade Zones • Reduced trade tariffs • Open competition • Rac...
GLOBAL TRADE Transition to a New Ecological Civilization Free Trade Zones • Reduced trade tariffs • Open competition • Rac...
CONFLICT AND WAR Transition to a New Ecological Civilization
CONFLICT AND WAR Transition to a New Ecological Civilization
CONFLICT AND WAR Transition to a New Ecological Civilization In 2015, violence and war drained $13.6 trillion from the glo...
CONFLICT AND WAR Transition to a New Ecological Civilization
Where COVID-19 Meets the Emerging New Ecological Civilization
Now is the time to be working out the practical details of a Rapid Transition to a New Ecological Civilization
A Green/Just COVID Recovery Plan A Green New Deal Corporate Bail-out Clauses A Debt Jubilee
If Transition Projects are not Shovel-Ready, the COVID-19 Economic Recovery will revert to Business-As-Usual
www.gteccanada.ca
BUSINESSES & CORPORATIONS Transition to a New Ecological Civilization We need legislation that would apply to every busine...
Companies which pay out dividends to shareholders, buy back own shares or are registered in tax havens won’t be eligible f...
www.thepracticalutopian.ca
www.journeytothefuture.ca
www.pinterest.ca
Continuing compassion for the most vulnerable
Continuing compassion for the most vulnerable Stronger public healthcare
Much greater local resilience Continuing compassion for the most vulnerable Stronger public healthcare
Much greater local resilience More locally-grown food Continuing compassion for the most vulnerable Stronger public health...
Much greater local resilience More locally-grown food Continuing compassion for the most vulnerable Progress for kindness ...
Ecological restoration Much greater local resilience More locally-grown food Continuing compassion for the most vulnerable...
Ecological restoration Much greater local resilience More locally-grown food Continuing compassion for the most vulnerable...
Ecological restoration Much greater local resilience More locally-grown food Affordable housing for all Continuing compass...
Ecological restoration Much greater local resilience More locally-grown food A permanent end to homelessness Affordable ho...
Community wealth Ecological restoration Much greater local resilience More locally-grown food A permanent end to homelessn...
Community wealth Ecological restoration The Economics of Kindness Much greater local resilience More locally-grown food A ...
Community wealth Ecological restoration The Economics of Kindness 100% renewable energy Much greater local resilience More...
Ethical trade Community wealth Ecological restoration The Economics of Kindness 100% renewable energy Much greater local r...
An end to war Ethical trade Community wealth Ecological restoration The Economics of Kindness 100% renewable energy Much g...
An end to war Ethical trade Community wealth Ecological restoration The Economics of Kindness 100% renewable energy Much g...
Let’s build ourselves a new ecological civilization
Let’s build ourselves a new ecological civilization
Let’s build ourselves a new ecological civilization And thank YOU
Dream it Plan it Do it
Guy Dauncey www.thepracticalutopian.ca
A New Ecological Civilization

×