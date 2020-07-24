Based on The Economics of Kindness,

by Guy Dauncey

300 years ago, the Enlightenment generated an inspiring vision of scientific, technological and economic progress. What was once global ‘progress’, however, has become a climate, ecological, economic and pandemic emergency.



We need new inspiration. When we emerge from the pandemic we can’t afford to go back to business-as-usual. We need to build ourselves a new ecological civilization in which we live, work and play in harmony with Nature, with respect for all beings, in an economy based on the economics of kindness.

The video from my presentation during EarthFest April 2020.

https://youtu.be/ZS6n-pzanpE