COMO MEJORAR EL AUTOESTIMA
El autoestima es aquel aprecio o concideracion que tenemos hacia nosotros mismos. Es aquella cualidad que nos permite valo...
¿Qué hace que disminuya nuestra autoestima? El autoestima puede disminur por muchas razones, Como lo son: • Rodiculacion p...
¡¡ALERTAS ROJAS!! Hay muchas alertas que nos dicen cuando nosotros o alguien cercano sufre depresión y debemos de estar at...
• Busca aceptación en otras personas • Es malo o cruel consigo mismo • Menosprecian sus logros y virtudes • Suelen compara...
Hay muchas acciones sencillas con las que podemos ayudar a las personas, entre las cuales están: • Escuchar sus problemas ...
AYIDATE A TI MISMO No todos tenemos personas que nos brindan amor y apoyo incondicional, pir eso es importante conocer las...
LA IMPORTANCIADE LAS TERAPIAS Sabemos que las terapias no son baratas y tambien que no siempre es fácil pedir ayuda cuando...
NO TE COMPARES Solemos comparar nuestra apariencia con las personas que vemos en la tele, en redes sociales, revistas, etc...
¡¡VAS A ESTAR BIEN, NO TE RINDAS!!
Presentacion autoestima 01

Esta es una pequeña y sencilla presentación sobre el autoestima y como mejorarla, no se trata de una presentación 100% profesional sino que trata de una presentación más personal

Presentacion autoestima 01

