PERTANYAAN:
Bentuk bentuk syirik

Bentuk dan macam-macam syirik

  1. 1. NAMA KELOMPOK ILMU KALAM(6): ARBAIN MUHAMMAD YUDA MIRANDA ANISA MHD.RIZKY AFRIZAL
  2. 2. BENTUK-BENTUK SYIRIK A.menyembah berhala praktek penyembahan berhala telah berlangsung lama,para nabi dan rasul mengajak dan meluruskan sistem penyembahan mereka kepada monoteisme murni yakni menyembah hanya kepada allah swt.pada zaman rasulullah saw,berhala yang dianggap penting dalam kehidupan masyarakat jahiliyah pada saat itu adalah al-lata,al-uzza dan manat.mereka beranggapan berhala itu adalah anak perempuan allah.
  3. 3. B.Sihir sihir termasuk perbuatan syirik karena perbuatan tersebut dapat menipu atau mengelabui orang dengan bantuan jin atau setan.selain mantera dan guna guna,memakai azimah atau jimat dapat di golongkan kepada perbuatan syirik apabila orang yg memakainya percaya dan meyakini bahwa jimat itu sendiri yg menyelamatkannya atau allah swt.
  4. 4. C.Peramal peramal ialah menentukan dan memberitahukan tentang hal-hal yg ghaib pada masa-masa yg akan datang baik itu yg dilakukannya dengan ilmu perbintangan,dengan membaca garis-garis tangan,dengan bantuan jin dan sebagainya.
  5. 5. D.Mempercayai paranormal atau ahli nujum&ahli tenung. dukun ialah orang yg di anggap dapat memberitahukan tentang hal-hal yg ghaib pada masa datang,atau memberitahukan apa yg tersirat dalam naluri manusia.adapun tukang tenung adalah nama lain dari paranormal,atau orang-orang yg mengaku bahwa dirinya dapat mengetahui dan melakukan hal- hal yg ghaib,baik dengan bantuan jin atau setan,ataupun dengan membaca garis tangan.
  6. 6. E.Riya riya adalah beramal bukan karena allah,melainkan karena ingin dipuji atau dilihat orang.ibadah yg dilakukan oleh orang yg bersikap riya tidak akan di terima oleh allah swt.perbuatan baik yg di lakukan dengan riya hanyalah sia-sia belaka.riya termasuk perbuatan syirik kecil,sehingga perbuatan tersebut tidak akan diterima oleh Allah Swt.
  7. 7. PERTANYAAN:

