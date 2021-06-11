2019 4 plan evaluacion trimestre l electiva i

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PROGRAMA NACIONAL DE FORMACIÓN EN INFORMÁTICA (PNFI) UNIDAD CURRICULAR ELECTIVA I - LAPSO ACADÉMICO 2019-4 (DESDE 28/ 01 / 2019 AL 29 / 11 / 2019) Propósito: Conocer y aplicar los saberes relacionados con los fundamentos del Diseño Instruccional, que permitan aplicar el enfoque teórico del diseño instruccional y las teorías de aprendizaje en el diseño de estrategias que faciliten el desarrollo de actividades académicas de formación, con actitud respetuosa, responsable, colaborativa, crítica, autónoma y creativa, hacia el emprendimiento de planes de formación orientados a fortalecer las habilidades y destrezas del capital humano. PLAN DE EVALUACIÓN Módulo: Diseño Instruccional en las TIC Trayecto I Trimestre I Inicio 28/01 Hasta 03/05/2019 Sem Unidad Evaluación Estrategia y/o Actividades Criterios de Logro Técnica Instrumento Tipo Forma Ponderación 1 18-22 Feb. Socialización del plan de evaluación Unidad 1: Enfoque teórico del diseño instruccional y su relación con las teorías de aprendizaje Señalar definiciones de autores de los términos instrucción y diseño instruccional, enseñanza - aprendizaje, objetivos, contenidos, estrategias y evaluación. Discusión socializada - Formativa Hetero evalua ción - Presentación de la Unidad Curricular. Establecimiento de las normas de convivencia y canales de comunicación. Socialización del Plan de evaluación. Intercambio de opiniones para la conceptualización de términos básicos. - Establecer las normas de convivencia y del plan de evaluación - Conceptualizar los elementos que intervienen en el diseño instruccional. - Conocer los aspectos fundamentales del diseño instruccional. 2 25 Feb – 01 Marzo Unidad 1: Enfoque teórico del diseño instruccional y su relación con las teorías de aprendizaje Relación entre las corrientes psicológicas del aprendizaje con los diferentes enfoques teóricos de la instrucción. Caso de Estudio -. Formativa Coeval uación - Los estudiantes visualizarán los videos recomendados alusivos a la temática. En clase los estudiantes organizados en grupo plantearan situaciones de aprendizaje acordes a una corriente psicológica indicada resaltando los elementos del diseño instruccional. - Analizar los aspectos teóricos que sustentan el diseño instruccional. - Aplicación de contenido teórico a situaciones de aprendizaje. - Identificar los elementos del diseño instruccional en situaciones de aprendizaje. - Participación activa en el desarrollo de contenido. 4-8 marzo RECESO DE CARNAVALES 3 11-15 marzo Unidad 2: Modelos de diseño de instrucción Aspectos de los modelos de diseño de instrucción: conceptualización, teorías que la sustentan, etapas que lo conforman, ventajas y limitaciones que presentan. Ejecución y evaluación de la implantación - Modelo ADDIE - Modelo de Dick and Carey - Modelo de Kemp - Modelo ASSURE de Heinich y col. - Modelo de Gagne - Modelo de Gagné y Briggs - Modelo de Jonassen Exposición en grupos - Sumativa Hetero evalua ción 8% Los estudiantes organizados en grupo son responsables de realizar la investigación, análisis, síntesis y presentación del ítem asignado frente a sus compañeros en un tiempo de 30 min, utilizando recurso visual acorde. Cada grupo debe enviar por correo a sus compañeros síntesis del modelo asignado 3 días antes de la presentación. Al finalizar las exposiciones del encuentro se realizará plenaria. - Material de apoyo utilizado. - Uso adecuado del material de apoyo. - La información presentada es consistente con la temática. - Demuestra dominio del contenido. - Utiliza vocabulario acorde y fluidez al expresarse - Análisis y redacción de documentos. - Capacidad de síntesis - Se evidencia trabajo en equipo. - Realiza aportes validos en el desarrollo de contenidos.
  2. 2. PROGRAMA NACIONAL DE FORMACIÓN EN INFORMÁTICA (PNFI) UNIDAD CURRICULAR ELECTIVA I - LAPSO ACADÉMICO 2019-4 (DESDE 28/ 01 / 2019 AL 29 / 11 / 2019) Sem Unidad Evaluación Estrategia y/o Actividades Criterios de Logro Técnica Instrumento Tipo Forma Ponderación 4 18-22 Marzo Unidad 3: Planificación de la instrucción en el enfoque tradicional y software educativo Formular un contenido relacionado con las TIC, describiendo en forma efectiva cada uno de los elementos del diseño instruccional Discusión Socializada - Formativa Hetero evalua ción - Se facilita un ejemplo de Plan de Capacitación a ser revisado por los estudiantes; en clase se explican los elementos del diseño instruccional presentes en el plan de capacitación, en clases sucesivas los estudiantes deben diseñar un Plan de Capacitación a partir de una necesidad institucional por PST - Especificar los elementos del diseño instruccional presentes en el Plan de Formación. - Diseño de plan de capacitación en base a las necesidades detectadas en el PST. - Participación en la construcción de contenidos. - Análisis de documentos. 5 25-29 Marzo Unidad 4: Desarrollo del Diseño Instruccional Elementos que conforman el diseño instruccional: Fase diagnóstica de la instrucción, Objetivos instruccionales, Contenidos. Estudio de Caso Lista de Cotejo Sumativa Hetero evalua ción 3% El docente explica los elementos del diseño instruccional aplicados a una situación practica de formación. Por equipo de PST los estudiantes deben definir los objetivos instruccionales y contenidos del Plan de Capacitación a aplicar en PST. - Redacción de objetivos instruccionales para procesos de formación. - Definir contenidos a partir de necesidades de formación. - Participación activa en el desarrollo de actividades. 6 01-05 Abril Unidad 4: Desarrollo del Diseño Instruccional Asociar cada uno de los elementos que conforman el diseño instruccional: medios de instrucción, evaluación de los aprendizajes. Mesas de Trabajo Escala de Estimación Sumativa Hetero evalua ción 3% El docente explica los elementos del diseño instruccional aplicados a una situación practica de formación. Por equipo de PST los estudiantes deben definir los medios de instrucción a utilizar en Plan de Capacitación a aplicar en PST. - Discriminación de los medios instruccionales según su naturaleza y utilidad. - Selección de medios instruccionales acordes al Plan de Capacitación. - Participación activa en el desarrollo de actividades. 7 8-12 abril Unidad 4: Desarrollo del Diseño Instruccional Asociar cada uno de los elementos que conforman el diseño instruccional: técnicas y estrategias de enseñanza – aprendizaje. Análisis de Problemas Escala de Estimación Sumativa Hetero evalua ción 3% El docente explica los elementos del diseño instruccional aplicados a una situación practica de formación. Por equipo de PST los estudiantes deben definir los medios de instrucción a utilizar en Plan de Capacitación a aplicar en PST. - Discriminación de técnicas según favorezcan la enseñanza o el aprendizaje en las TIC. - Selección de técnicas de E-A acordes al Plan de Capacitación. - Definir estrategias coherentes para abordaje de contenido en las TIC - Participación activa en el desarrollo de actividades. 15-19 Abril RECESO DE SEMANA SANTA 8 22-26 Abril Unidad 5: Desarrollo del proceso enseñanza - aprendizaje Elaborar un modelo de plan de clase: inicio, desarrollo y cierre Discusión Socializada - Formativa Hetero evalua ción - El docente explica como desglosar el plan de capacitación, en encuentros progresivos que permitan desarrollar el contenido - Análisis y síntesis de información. - Dominio de contenido. - Utiliza vocabulario acorde y fluidez al expresarse. - Participa activamente en el
  3. 3. PROGRAMA NACIONAL DE FORMACIÓN EN INFORMÁTICA (PNFI) UNIDAD CURRICULAR ELECTIVA I - LAPSO ACADÉMICO 2019-4 (DESDE 28/ 01 / 2019 AL 29 / 11 / 2019) Sem Unidad Evaluación Estrategia y/o Actividades Criterios de Logro Técnica Instrumento Tipo Forma Ponderación utilizando los elementos del diseño instruccional. desarrollo de contenido 9 29 abril- 03 mayo Unidad 6: Las TIC como herramienta instruccional en el desarrollo de una microclase Diseñar estrategias que permitan desarrollar actividades académicas simuladas en un contexto presencial como electrónico, Mesas de Trabajo - Sumativa Hetero evalua ción 5% Los estudiantes realizan la investigación y análisis de los ítems: Herramientas de autor, Redes Sociales, Blogger, Entornos virtuales de Aprendizaje, Software Educativo. Organizados en equipo desarrollaran un Plan de Clase del ítem asignado y lo presentaran en plenaria para socialización. - Establece de forma acorde los elementos del diseño instruccional en Plan de Clase. - Utiliza las TIC como herramienta instruccional. - Utiliza vocabulario acorde y fluidez al expresarse. - Participa de forma activa en el desarrollo de contenidos. 10 06-10 Mayo Vinculación con PST Desarrollo del Plan de Formación en las TIC dirigido a la comunidad donde se está realizando el PST. Informe Escala de Estimación Sumativa Hetero evalua ción Plan de Capacitación (4 pts) Plan de Clase (4 pts) Microclase (4 pts) Los estudiantes organizados en grupos de PST elaboran Plan de Capacitación a usuarios, distribuyendo el contenido en Planes de Clase individuales que cada integrante del equipo debe desarrollar en una Microclase incorporando todos los elementos del diseño instruccional. - Plan de capacitación incorpora los elementos del diseño instruccional de forma clara y coherente. - Plan de Clase incorpora los elementos del diseño instruccional de forma clara y coherente. - Plan de Clase corresponde al Plan de capacitación. - Estudiante desarrolla elementos del diseño instruccional representados en el Plan de Clase. Total a Evaluar Trimestre 1 34 pts. - Condiciones para el desarrollo de los aprendizajes: Un clima de respeto, en un ambiente limpio, iluminado, ventilado, con normas consensuadas y disponibilidad de los recursos didácticos acordes a la actividad a desarrollar (Laboratorio de Computación con aplicaciones libres, proyector multimedia, pizarra, marcador, entre otros). Rasgos principales a considerar durante el proceso académico en las sesiones presenciales y mediadas por la tecnología, forma ndo parte de las condiciones mínimas para los aprendizajes: Responsabilidad, Respeto, Trabajo en equipo, Iniciativa, Cooperación, Creatividad, Investigación, Participación en las actividades académicas. Evaluación según Resolución 2.593 del 10-01-12: Tipo (Art.6) I: Inicio, D: desarrollo; C: Cierre. Forma (Art.7): A: Autoevaluación. C: Coevaluación, H: Heteroevaluación. Docentes en consenso para el desarrollo del Plan: Profa. Juselly Subero, Profa. Jessika Hernández, Ing. Rosa Rodriguez, Ing. Heimys Alvarado Firma Vocero que recibe: Nombre Apellido Exp. CI Sección Firma ___________________________________________________________________________________________ Adaptación elaborada por: Ing. M. Sc. Heimys M. Alvarado. Sección 07051301

