Por el Prof. Dr. Héctor José Ceppi Temístocles Castellano 2084 –Bº Altos de Villa Cabrera TE: 0351-4820955 Córdoba –República Argentina CORDOBA 2017
Página| 3 Con el recuerdo permanente de mi esposa Ángela Serafina, mis hijas Gabriela y Natalia que adornan los jardines d...
Página| 4 A MODO DE PRESENTACIÓN Pensando en las palabras que podía escribir, como humilde presentación de este trabajo, a...
Página| 5 En cada uno de los diversos temas tratados hay una concreta toma de posición, con convicciones políticas y filos...
Página| 6 FACULTAD de ODONTOLOGÍA de CÓRDOBA REPÚBLICA ARGENTINA Creada como Escuela de Odontología, dependiente de la Uni...
Página| 7 ESTRUCTURA GENERAL CAPITULO I - La Formaciónde TodoUniversitarioyel Doctorado. FundamentosyFines. CAPITULO II - ...
Página| 8 PLAN GENERAL del TRABAJO En el presente trabajo destinado a hacer resaltar la importancia que tiene en la actual...
Página| 9 nacional e internacional, además de haber incursionado y creado Instituciones SocialesyDeportivas. Este libro fu...
Página| 10 Palabras del Autor Deseo agradecerles las deferencias de interiorizarse de las sugerencias y reflexiones que co...
Página| 11 de llevar a la Odontología y sus especialidades al lugar que largamente lotiene merecido. Quisierabrindarlesalg...
Página| 12 - Que misobjetivosseanfructíferosyformuladosde manerapositivaporestarcomprometidosconellos. - Estoy seguroque h...
Página| 13 conocimiento, orden y disciplina acompañado por la ausencia del hábito a la lectura y su interpretación, que lo...
Página| 14 fundamentalmente por haber conocido éxitos y fracasos. Sólo pretendo despertar inquietudes para que se puedan i...
Página| 15 creado. Ver mi tesis de doctorado “Fines y funciones de las Instituciones Odontológicas”. Qué difícil nos será ...
Página| 16 pensando siempre enla necesidad de nuestra población y el país, ya que contamos con el privilegio que la enseña...
Página| 17 Inquietudes y Aspiraciones del “YO QUISIERA” Hacer saber que en nuestro país “La República Argentina” a través ...
Página| 18 Capítulo I La Formación de TodoUniversitario. Fundamentos, Fines y el Doctorado Quisiera que la Universidad ten...
Página| 19 que desdeña las diferencias entre los alumnos para acentuar sus similitudes. La Enseñanza Secundaria por su par...
Página| 20 Yo quisiera que el odontólogo tenga de la cultura una dimensión universal que aprovechando de esta formación de...
Página| 21 Quisiera que cuando los alumnos ingresen en la Facultad sepaninterpretarunlibrocomorequisitoindispensable. Quis...
Página| 22 composturas de prótesis en el acto al igual que incrustaciones, agregadosde dientes,talladosde elementos,etc. Q...
Página| 23 Quisiera que mi Facultad forme sus profesionales para lograr honorarios dignos, a través del sistema de estruct...
Página| 24 Quisiera que el odontólogo esté imbuido de la convicción que su entrega a la profesión sea el verdadero signo d...
Página| 25 Quisiera que no solo deba buscar el odontólogo en las fuentes madres de las instituciones superiores de enseñan...
Página| 26 miembro del grupo social, integrante de una familia y una cultura, también motivarlo con la criteriosa valoraci...
Página| 27 Quisiera que toda tesis de doctorado solo sea asesorada por su padrino de tesis y no tener que someterse a una ...
Página| 28 equivalente de haber realizado residencias no menor a dos años en hospitalespúblicos. Quisiera que todo odontól...
Página| 29 P: ¿Comunicaciones bucosinusales? R: Ninguna P: ¿Fractura de losMaxilares? R: Ninguna P: ¿Cuantascirugías viste...
Página| 30 P: ¿Cuántospuentesfijoshiciste? R: Dos (2). P: ¿Cuántasobturacionesenotrosmateriales hiciste? R: Tres (3). P: ¿...
Página| 31 P: ¿Cuántostrabajosenniñoshiciste? R: Ninguno. P: ¿Cuántasextraccionesenniñoshiciste? R: Ninguna. P: ¿Cuántosli...
Página| 32 Respuesta: En el hospital de Clínicas y el Córdoba las que queríamos 20, 30, 40. No hacía falta mendigar pacien...
Página| 33 P: ¿Cuantasincautacionescontomade patrón? R: Cuatro (4). P: ¿Cuántospernospilares? R: Tres (3). P: ¿Cuántascoro...
Página| 34 P: ¿Cuántasrecetasmagistraleshiciste? R: Muchas y también oficinales. P: ¿Cuántoscertificados? R: Por lomenosci...
Página| 35 - Hacíamos tratados internacionales con otros países, como el tratado de Montevideo donde entraron cinco países...
Página| 36 Capítulo II Recetas Magistrales. Su Importancia. Quisiera que el presente trabajo tenga por finalidad posibilit...
Página| 37 y alcaloides a través de recetarios especiales otorgados y controlados por el ministerio correspondiente porque...
Página| 38 Quisiera que el odontólogo conozca la acción terapéutica de losmedicamentosyde todaclase de drogas. Quisiera qu...
Página| 39 A este trabajo lo he diseñado con la finalidad solamente de brindar información sobre las facultades que tiene ...
Página| 40 sus pacientes y a toda la población; debemos perseverar hasta lograr estasmetasque son verdaderoslogroseconómic...
Página| 41 Quisiera que el odontólogo sepa prescribir recetas magistrales de acciones diversas, como calmantes, desinfecta...
Página| 42 por el Dr. Héctor José Ceppi”. Tampoco se han encontrado menciones a lasdonacionesrealizadasporlaDra. IrmaBazán...
Página| 43 Capítulo III El Museo Histórico de la Facultad de Odontología de Córdoba Quisiera que no confundamos la Vieja E...
Página| 44 Preparación del Museo de Anatomía Normal de la Facultad de Medicina, organizado por el Prof. Dr. Humberto Fraca...
Página| 45 PALABRAS INAUGURALES EN EL MUSEO HISTÓRICO DE LA FACULTAD DE ODONTOLOGÍA DE LA U.N.C. En mi carácter de Jefe de...
Página| 46 mezquindades, y siempre estando dispuestos para concretar sistemas asistenciales odontológicos que respondan a ...
Página| 47 Para nuestraFacultadeshoy undía de concrecionespositivasyde viejas aspiraciones,de conquistasyadquisicionesport...
Página| 48 En la reorganización del Museo Histórico de la Facultadde Odontología que comenzara el 5 de noviembre de 2016, ...
Página| 49 Folleto donde Transcribo el Reglamento del año 1977 encargándome de la creación del Museo Histórico de la Facul...
Página| 50 Quisiera que en la página webdel MuseoHistóricode la Facultad de Odontología, aparezca suhistoria desde el día ...
Página| 51 Quisiera dejar perfectamente aclaradopor haber sido integrante de las autoridades de la Facultad que este quien...
Página| 66 Capítulo IV El Odontólogo Forense. Sugerencias sobre el Titulo Máximo La Odontología Legal y una de sus Especia...
Página| 67 un estudio específico, mucho más amplio y profundo por su evolución científica de la Odontología. Los primeros ...
Página| 68 la especialidad de las materias las que debemos diferenciar los Odontólogos convocados por los jueces para real...
Página| 69 especialidades y estas a su vez en AREAS como lo sugiero en mi blog porque tengo la plena convicción que toda c...
Página| 70 ampliación de conocimientos, lo que me permito sugerirle, pretendo hacer un parangón con respeto a la formación...
Página| 71 Quisiera que los cursos de Postgrado sean de ampliación de conocimiento en Odontología y fundamentalmente gratu...
Página| 72 Capítulo V Auditorias Odontológicas Quisiera que a los auditores Odontólogos se les exija conocimientos suficie...
Página| 85 Quisiera que los Auditores se manejen con una Ficha Odontológica que contenga principios Científicos, Económico...
Página| 86 Quisiera que en Latinoamérica nos manejemos con una FichaOdontológicaparala práctica general unificada. Quisier...
Página| 87 modificaciones de acuerdo a nuestras posibilidades e idiosincrasia. Posibilidadesfinancieras,económicas,polític...
Página| 88 Capítulo VI Posibilidades de un Sistema de Salud Autogestionado Quisiera que mi país logre un Sistema Asistenci...
Página| 89 Odontológica Unificada que responde a principios científicos, económicos,jurídicosysociales. Quisiera que los C...
Página| 90 6. Cuales son las ventajas, desventajas y posible futuro según mis sugerencias. Ventajas - Permitió cobertura d...
Página| 91 Futuro - La solidaridaddebe serglobal nogrupal. - Las prestaciones se abonarían por el Sistema de Estructura de...
Página| 92 - Representantes de los Profesionales de la Salud a través de los colegios o consejosprofesionales. - Represent...
Página| 93 - La provinciafirmaríancontratosde reciprocidadconotras provincias - A losturistasde otras provinciassincontrat...
Página| 94 Quisiera que los aportes para la salud humana emerjan de los gastos generales, más las coberturas de todo emple...
Página| 95 Quisiera que nunca más existan tantos efectores de salud humana como en la actualidad según su oficio, profesió...
Página| 96 Capítulo VII El Retiro Jubilatorio Quisieraque suretirojubilatoriosea establecidode acuerdoa la edad,a través d...
Página| 97 Quisiera que el Ministerio de Previsión Social de la Nación realice las veces de supervisión del presunto Siste...
Página| 98 manejados por sus auténticos dueños, como lo hemos puntualizado, y siempre supervisadosporlosestamentoscorrespo...
Página| 99 Quisiera y seguro estamos que la ecuación entre el número de aportantes por cada monto jubilatorio disminuirían...
Página| 100 asistencia de recursos para los desocupados por un tiempo reglamentadoymuybiencontroladoypublicado. Quisiera q...
Página| 101 Capítulo VIII Las Instituciones Odontológicas. Fundamentos y Fines Quisiera que las Instituciones Odontológica...
Página| 102 - Socio Fundador de la Sociedad de Auditores Filial del Círculo Odontológico deCórdoba. - Miembro Fundador de ...
Página| 103 de la dirección y la potestad disciplinaria de sus colegios, que son sus específicas funciones. Quisiera que e...
Página| 104 Quisiera puntualizar que dos de los dpto. de salud pública de la provincia, que desaparecieron cuando se crear...
Página| 105 Capítulo IX Reflexiones Generales Quisiera dejar plasmado en mi espíritu y mi alma después de elaborar mi ment...
Página| 106 actualidad son de conocimientos de los que no se imparten en las curricularesactualesde laFacultadde Córdoba. ...
  1. 1. Página| 2 IMPRESO EN ARGENTINA – PRINTED IN ARGENTINA Por el Prof. Dr. Héctor José Ceppi Temístocles Castellano 2084 –Bº Altos de Villa Cabrera TE: 0351-4820955 Córdoba –República Argentina CORDOBA 2017
  2. 2. Página| 3 Con el recuerdo permanente de mi esposa Ángela Serafina, mis hijas Gabriela y Natalia que adornan los jardines de Dios en el cielo y la compañía inclaudicable de Renata, Valeria, Lorena y mis nietos Agustín, Virginia, Pedro e Isidro que tan íntimamente comparten las alternativas de mi vida, constituyendo un estímulo permanente con cariñoy devoción.
  3. 3. Página| 4 A MODO DE PRESENTACIÓN Pensando en las palabras que podía escribir, como humilde presentación de este trabajo, advertí que si hay una palabra que define a Héctor José Ceppi es la palabra “pasión”, porque eso es lo que ha demostrado siempre en todo su accionar. Pasión por su profesión, porla docencia, la investigación, la enseñanza, la ciencia; pasión por el prójimo, sus pacientes, el país, su familia y amigos, y esencialmente, pasiónporla viday un mundomejor. Como digo siempre, Héctor José Ceppi posee un entusiasmo contagioso, una vocación irreprimible, acompañada de una visión que percibimos como extemporánea, ya que parece adelantarse en el tiempo con sus sugerencias, como lo ha podido demostrar en numerososaspectos de suquehacerprofesional. Es un verdadero maestro que estudia y analiza no sólo temáticas de su profesión, principalmente lo que se refiere a los aspectos social, ético y humano, sino que se dedica con idéntica pasión, al análisis de problemáticas sociales que van mucho más allá de la Odontología, sugiriendo respuestas y soluciones que son francamente necesarias para un futuromejor. Su dedicación y voluntad, su vasta experiencia como profesional y docente, su trayectoria como fundador de diversas instituciones científicas y sociales, y esa gran pasión que lo caracteriza, quedan claramente expuestoseneste nuevotrabajo,“YoQuisiera”.
  4. 4. Página| 5 En cada uno de los diversos temas tratados hay una concreta toma de posición, con convicciones políticas y filosóficas firmes y claras, pero fundamentalmente, con un profundo contenido y sentido social, ético y humano, los que evidencia con una gran vocación de servicio y dedicación. Al recorrer las páginas de este nuevo libro queda claro que el Dr. Ceppi ha demostrado en lo personal, profesional y como auténtico maestro, que no es lo mismo “enseñar” que “formar”, ni “enseñanza” que “formación”. Su sabiduría, su humildad, su decencia y sus férreos principios y valores, brotan en cada frase, en cada renglón, en cada concepto, encada propuestayen cada soluciónsugerida. “Yo Quisiera” es una demostración más de su desinteresado interés por servir a la comunidad, como un ciudadano que sueña cada día más con un mejor futuro para sus semejantes y su país. Y queda claro también, que el maestro sigue desarrollando su vocación docente, la de “formar” más que “enseñar”. Prof. Eduardo Castillo Páez Director General BSG Basago Producciones Communication & Management
  5. 5. Página| 6 FACULTAD de ODONTOLOGÍA de CÓRDOBA REPÚBLICA ARGENTINA Creada como Escuela de Odontología, dependiente de la Universidad Nacional de Córdoba en el año 1915 y que comenzara a funcionar en 1917, transformada en Facultad el 5 de noviembre de 1956 y su Museo Históricoenel año 1977.
  6. 6. Página| 7 ESTRUCTURA GENERAL CAPITULO I - La Formaciónde TodoUniversitarioyel Doctorado. FundamentosyFines. CAPITULO II - RecetasMagistrales.SuImportancia. CAPITULO III - El MuseoHistóricode la Facultadde Odontologíade Córdoba. CAPITULO IV - El OdontólogoForense.SugerenciasSobre el TituloMáximo. CAPITULO V - AuditoriasOdontológicas. CAPITULO VI - Posibilidadesde unSistemade SaludAutogestionado. CAPITULO VII - El RetiroJubilatorio. CAPITULO VIII - Las InstitucionesOdontológicas.FundamentosyFines. CAPITULO IX - Reflexionesgenerales.
  7. 7. Página| 8 PLAN GENERAL del TRABAJO En el presente trabajo destinado a hacer resaltar la importancia que tiene en la actualidad que las Universidades y sus Facultades preparen a sus profesionales de acuerdo a la evolución de cada una de ellas, es por eso que deseo que encuentren en mis sugerencias y reflexiones los fundamentos lógicos de porque quisiera que sean estas mis intenciones. Me gustaría poder decir sin temor a equivocarme que la Odontología ha dejado de ser una rama de la Medicina para transformarse en una verdadera Ciencia Autónoma, por contar con procedimientos propios fundamentados rigurosamente científico y de una indiscutible y transcendental fusión social; pasando a ser rama de la Antropología, como lo es la Medicina entre otras Ciencias porque en la actualidad la Odontología Legal cuenta con varias ramas o especialidades como lo es Odontología Forense, siendo en esta tan amplio su campo de acción, que me he tomado el atrevimiento de dividir a la Odontología Forense en Áreas que podrán constatar en mi Blog: http://odontologiaforense-drceppi.blogspot.com.ar/. Podrán observar en el contexto general del trabajo que no tiene referencias bibliográficas; salvo de los temas que están en los libros de mi autoría y mi blog porque YO QUISIERA que esté dirigido a todo lector que tenganinquietudesde lostemasabordados. Lo mismo sucede con la falta de antecedentes de mi currículo; tal vez por mis casi 86 años de edad y 60 años consagrados a la Ciencia Odontológica, en la Docencia Universitaria y como creador y pionero de la mayoría de las Instituciones Odontológicas. A nivel local, provincial,
  8. 8. Página| 9 nacional e internacional, además de haber incursionado y creado Instituciones SocialesyDeportivas. Este libro fue escrito en conmemoración al cumplirse el 21 de Diciembre 40 años de haber sido nominado organizador por reglamento del Consejo Directivo de la Facultad de Odontología de Córdoba Nº:366/77, la creación del Museo Histórico de la Facultad. Que luego de una dispersión de sus elementos por ser Patrimonio Nacional que recién se reorganizara en oportunidad de conmemorarse 100 años de la creación de la Vieja Escuela de Odontología y 60 años de la transformación en Facultad, prestándome como colaborador voluntario en su restructuración como se puede comprobar en el Cap. III de este documentohistórico. Sólo pretendo si estoy equivocado en algunas apreciaciones sepan disculparme porque tengo el pleno convencimiento que los que no se equivocanesporque nuncahicieronnada. Deseo que mis Sugerencias y Reflexiones no sean para la confrontación, sino que despierten en los corazones de los lectores, para que sus cerebros los elaboren pensando en lo positivo y fructífero para todos. Los invito mis amigos lectores que transiten sobre la problemática de la enseñanza y otras particularidades con las palabras “YO QUISIERA”.
  9. 9. Página| 10 Palabras del Autor Deseo agradecerles las deferencias de interiorizarse de las sugerencias y reflexiones que constituyen sin lugar a dudas un profundo avance en el campo de la Odontología y sus especialidades como loes laOdontologíaForense entre otrasmateriasde lacarrera. En este trabajo van a encontrar inquietudes que pueden rozar lo particular e inédito para arribar a las conclusiones de que la Odontología ha dejado de ser rama de la Medicina; y si la hermana menor de la Medicina por contar con procedimientos propios, fundamentación metodológica y rigurosamente científica y de una transcendental función social transformándose en una verdadera ciencia autónoma, pasando a ser definitivamente una de las ramas de la Antropología, como lo es la Medicina entre otras Ciencias y más precisamente en el campo de la Odontología Legal, como toda Ciencia Autónoma. La Odontología Forense que se tendrá que normatizar a través de una ley y su reglamentación por haber sido aprobada por la CONEAU, como única encargada de la formación del profesional Odontólogoysusespecialidades. Estas reflexiones son quizás de un simple referente de la formación académica de los odontólogos, tal vez por los casi 86 años de edad y haber estudiado y comprobado como salen formados los odontólogos de mi Facultad de Odontología, en más de 50 camadas de egresados; y si me equivoco con mis sugerencias y reflexiones pido sepan disculparme, por ser solo un punto de vista por un geronte que las publica, tratando de brindar posibilidades de cambios o modificaciones para no cometer los mismos errores del pasado y tratar
  10. 10. Página| 11 de llevar a la Odontología y sus especialidades al lugar que largamente lotiene merecido. Quisierabrindarlesalgunassugerencias que puedenserútiles para losodontólogosysus actitudesante laviday así nutrirnos de más fe,esperanza;yme lohe preguntadoequivocadoono;a mis primeros 86 años de profesiónque quisierayque me incitan estassugerenciasy reflexiones paraque nose cometanlos erroresque hemosincurrido. Napoleón Hill ya lo dijo “Si no puedes hacer grandes cosas, haz cosas pequeñas de una gran forma” y agradezco sino has sido parte de estos problemas, nunca pensemos que puede ser parte de una solución, ese es el espíritu que me anima a sugerir algunas reflexiones porque el universo es cambio y nuestros pensamientos lo hacen, cuando lo exteriorizamos como lo pretendo, sacando lo mejor de las reflexiones y sugerencias que puedoofrecerles. “Cada fracaso es un gran momento en nuestra vida porque nos permiten aprender y crecer a partir de él” Quisiera: - Que adquierasel hábitode hacerlascosas que muchosno quierenopuedenhacerydejarlas plasmadasenlasletras. - Que cuando tusobjetivosesténalineadoscontus valores,trayectoriasyexperienciasreciénte darás cuentaque loslogroscristalizaran muchomás rápido y tendrán menosresistenciade quieneslo leerán.
  11. 11. Página| 12 - Que misobjetivosseanfructíferosyformuladosde manerapositivaporestarcomprometidosconellos. - Estoy seguroque hagaslo que hagassiempre habrá alguienque te digaque esté equivocadoyque no conseguirásnadacon loque estáshaciendo. - Que lo que piensoenmissugerenciasyreflexiones hoy,puedanseruna gran experienciadentrode algunosaños. - Hacer todo hoyporque mañanano me denmisaños de vidaque tengopara hacerlo que siempre he queridohacer. Las sugerencias y reflexiones tienen por objeto hacer resaltar las distorsiones que trato de manifestar según mi criterio, puntualizando cuestionamientos que emergen por anidar entre otras particularidades de mi accionar, características, filosóficas, doctrinarias y personales especiales, poniéndolas de manifiesto de manera restringidas que emergen por tener la convicción que la falta de conocimiento, puntualmente de los egresados en Odontología, las cuales se deben a falencias formativas del contenido de los programas actuales que tienen la particularidad de no armonizar con el vigoroso movimiento evolutivo de nuestra sociedad y sus requerimientos, adjudicando fundamentalmente que desde muy pequeños no los estimulamos, haciéndoles adquirir desde el seno familiar, principios, ideales y valores que sumado a una formación escolar inadecuadaen los ciclos primarios, secundarios y principalmente con falta de
  12. 12. Página| 13 conocimiento, orden y disciplina acompañado por la ausencia del hábito a la lectura y su interpretación, que los imposibilitan después contar con los conocimientos mínimos e indispensables para ingresar niveles superiores y así poder dilucidar con sensatez las cotidianas cuestiones que se lesplanteanenel transcursode su vidapersonal ysocial. No hace falta tener que recurrir en mayores referencias en temas de tantos sentidos comunes pero si tener algunas meditaciones, sugerencias y reflexiones que nos permitan afirmar fundamentalmente una preparación básica adecuada para los tiempos que transitamos. Con estas sugerencias y reflexiones; pretendo nos hagan refirmar inquietudes que puntualizo en el trabajo, porque los temas abordados son comunes al que hacer por ser necesitados y estar animados con principios fundamentalmente solidarios, democráticos, evolutivos y humanizados para el bien general y especialmente en este trabajo, la profesión del odontólogo que son las finalidades y objetivos para permitirnos lograr el tan ansiado bienestar, el cual es sinónimo de progresoy felicidad. Tal vez las vivencias adquiridas en estos aspectos del quehacer de todo odontólogo, me pusieron en la obligación de escribir sobre temas que se deberían concretar enel transcurso de su formación profesional, sin tener que recorrer al lucro de cursos de postgrado para abrir el consultorio, estamos seguros que no será fácil, debido a las apetencias económicas de personas, instituciones o grupos que se nutren de esta falta de capacitación, por tal motivo emergen mis reflexiones y sugerencias en desmedro de una realidad, que el menor interiorizado en estos problemas los pueden hacer reflexionar. El trabajo en sí, está despojado de apetencias personales de todo orden, tal vez causado por los años de mi edad, de más de ocho décadas, que me apartan de filosofías retrogradas y de intereses desmedidos
  13. 13. Página| 14 fundamentalmente por haber conocido éxitos y fracasos. Sólo pretendo despertar inquietudes para que se puedan ir abriendo caminos y así lograr a través del cambio lo que la experiencia me determina, haciéndolo libremente, sin ataduras, pensando únicamente en lograr posibilidades de igualdades, proyectándolas a todos nuestros semejantes porque los años dedicados a estos quehaceres, me enseñaron que no existe nada más satisfactorio que luchar para alcanzar lo fructífero y así cumplir con los derechos y deberes que nos conducirán al bienestar de los demás que en definitiva son los de uno mismo. Son muchas las motivaciones que me impulsaron para tratar de responder con estas sugerencias y reflexiones en este trabajo que lo considero indispensable, por el momento político y social en el cual nos encontramos y también por ser evidente que la falta de formación de las personas en sus diferentes periodos educativos, primaria, secundaria y universitaria influyen evidentemente de manera negativaparalograr el bienestargeneral. No debemos olvidarnos que los seres humanos somos parte de la naturaleza que no basta con escucharlos solamente sino que tenemos que interpretarlos y así poder evaluar las bondades de sus requerimientos a través de la tolerancia y relaciones mutuas que nos permitan hacer cambiar las estructuras y normativas políticas y sociales por ser un mandato supremo de la dinámica social que a mi criterio no debería postergarse por ser fundamentalmente necesitadas; el desoír estos requerimientos de la sociedad y sus habitantes, son peldaños de retroceso y han provocado decrecimiento no solo de los gobiernos sino también de las instituciones intermedias, especialmente odontológicas por haber cambiado algunas de las funciones por las cuales las hemos
  14. 14. Página| 15 creado. Ver mi tesis de doctorado “Fines y funciones de las Instituciones Odontológicas”. Qué difícil nos será retornar a aquella formación integral con amplios conocimientos como los requiere nuestro país, tendremos que tratar de procurar, que no sean solo del patrimonio de algunas personas o estamento social sino de todos los ciudadanos, sin excepción, estimulándolos para cumplir con un estilo de vida contagioso, con hábitos y costumbres solidarios, despojado de toda apetencia desmedida, incitándolos al trabajo y estudio que son los elementos fundamentales para una buena formación del hombre, es decir buscando siempre la perfección personal y familiar, brindándole al prójimo por ser los verdaderos ingredientes que dignifican al ser humano y de esa manera lograr la felicidad que es sinónimo de bienestaryunfuturopróspero. La enseñanza familiar y primaria debe volver a tener el contenido social y pedagógico que tenía, despertando respeto y afectos al semejante y a la sociedad con costumbres y actitudes racionales, desterrando definitivamente la agresividad y la confrontación que se ha manifestado últimamente, estimulándolos especialmente al razonamiento respetuoso, manteniendo el buen comportamiento en todos los actos de nuestra vida; no creemos que de cualquier modo y manera se logra la autodeterminación sino educando correctamente, asimilando lo positivo y desterrando lo que no lo es, para vivir en armonía enlogro del bienestargeneral. Busquemos entonces entre mis reflexiones y sugerencias poniéndole acento en cada estamento, aunque más no sea como lo hago referidos mayormente a las Ciencias Odontológicas, tratando de procurar que nuestra facultad forme a los futuros profesionales,
  15. 15. Página| 16 pensando siempre enla necesidad de nuestra población y el país, ya que contamos con el privilegio que la enseñanza en sus tres ciclos, primario, secundario y terciario en nuestro caso universitario sea gratuito, laico y libre, sostenida con los aportes de los impuestos que tributa el pueblo, a quienes les debemos responder con beneficios y con un sistema de saludque respondaa lasnecesidadesrealesde nuestrasociedad. Quisiera que mi Facultad de Odontología forme a sus egresados, capacitándolos con las herramientas indispensables para abrir sus consultorios sin la necesidad de hacer cursos de postgrado de conocimientos,pornoser brindadosoportunamente. Quisiera que mi Facultad no forme odontólogos para un sistema capitalista y el lucro sino para la profesión que lo dignifique en el mediosocial que ejerce. Los invito amigos lectores que transitemos juntos este maravilloso y próspero camino de reflexiones y sugerencias que lo he titulado: “YO QUISIERA”.
  16. 16. Página| 17 Inquietudes y Aspiraciones del “YO QUISIERA” Hacer saber que en nuestro país “La República Argentina” a través de los impuestos que abona el pueblo mantiene sus Universidades, Facultades y Escuelas de Enseñanzas Superiores entre otros estamentossociales. Son mis aspiraciones que los profesionales universitarios sean verdaderos y perpetuos estudiantes que indagando en la problemática de sus actividades que ha abrazado y alcanzado, los lleven para determinar con lucidez, ecuanimidad y justicia los transcendentales problemasque se les planteenen susactividadesespecialeselegidas. En mis inquietudes y aspiraciones como sugerencias y reflexiones, quisiera que la formación académica de todo profesional universitario tenga un contenido y proyección universalista y no unilateralizada donde sus especialidades se nutran de esta formación porque toda ciencia tiene un campo de acción infinito que me ha permitido brindarme la oportunidad de dividir a la Odontología Forense por su vertiginosaevoluciónen“AREAS”. Ver mi Blog: www.odontologiaforense-drceppi.blogspot.com.ar
  17. 17. Página| 18 Capítulo I La Formación de TodoUniversitario. Fundamentos, Fines y el Doctorado Quisiera que la Universidad tenga primordial importancia en la verdadera capacitación de los pueblos, y su soberanía este en razón directa del nivel de capacitación intelectual y técnica de sus ciudadanos. Que la Universidad que capacita para los profesionales como las facultades y escuelas, preparen o deban preparar para la vida, de estos acabados conceptos del Prof. Dr. Jorge Orgaz, se desprende sin lugar a dudas cual debe ser la importancia de la misión de la Universidad pero para que se cumpla acertadamente estos preceptos de educación plena de la persona humana, debe entenderse incuestionablemente que la enseñanza universitaria constituya la culminación de un ciclo educativo del hombre, que universalmente consagra tres “ESCALAS”, que lasclasificamosen: - InstrucciónPrimaria. - EnseñanzaSecundaria. - CicloUniversitario. Con la creencia de traer algún aporte útil sobre el tema, diremos que responden a distintas finalidades u objetivos propios del orden educativo. Así entendemos como la Instrucción Primaria es la que tiene como objeto dar una base común sin mayores diferenciaciones, encarnando la dirección universalista y generalizante de la enseñanza
  18. 18. Página| 19 que desdeña las diferencias entre los alumnos para acentuar sus similitudes. La Enseñanza Secundaria por su parte quisiera que proporcione las bases genéricas de toda la cultura humana y nos diera los primero rudimentos de una futura especialización, reuniendo los caracteres de única y múltiple al mismo tiempo, los cuales se podrían dividir en dos ciclos; uno básico de tres años y el otro no mayor a tres años diferenciadoshaciaunafuturacarrera universitaria. El Ciclo Universitario por último, es del dominio absoluto de la especialización donde los estudiantes reciben una educación diferenciada en grado extremo según la carrera o profesión elegida, afirmando que la Enseñanza Universitaria es múltiple, condensando las aspiraciones supremas de los estudiantes como exteriorización de su vocación. No es errado agregar entonces una reflexión; si el estudiante para realizarse plenamente en la esfera social que necesariamente integra y a la cual sirve, reclama imperiosamente responder al llamado íntimo de su vocación, no sería aventurado decir que la Universidad es la palestra en donde el futuro profesional adiestra y despierta sus fuerzas vocacionales, sociales y humanas que llevará como bagaje de una proficua labor en el campo de su actividad específica. Quisiera decir que es necesario reafirmar que al universitario debemos formarlo para ponerlo al servicio de la sociedad, ya que ningún profesional es tal sino cuandoestá integrado en su medio intérprete y espectador al mismo tiempo del apasionante drama que es la vidahumana.
  19. 19. Página| 20 Yo quisiera que el odontólogo tenga de la cultura una dimensión universal que aprovechando de esta formación de parte de su tiempo para poder desarrollar una especialidad con bases científicas firmes por estar nutrido de conocimientos universalistas y no unilateralizados, y así poder dar respuestas a la sociedad a la cual pertenece como verdadero profesional de la salud; cuando nos olvidamos de estas premisas de los formadores de odontólogos por sus enseñanzas inadecuadas, se abre cauce a un academicismo vacío sin contenido social alguno que le dé respuestas a su público y se lleva a la salud ser considerada una simple mercancía aprovechándose de estas inadecuadas formaciones. Aprovechando las instituciones profesionales de todo orden y finalidad para aumentar sus caudales económicos dando cursos que la mayoría son de conocimientos supliendo las falencias de las facultades, en vez de exigirles a éstas una formación profesional acorde a las necesidades de la población y a la evolución de su sociedad. Quisiera que el odontólogo de hoy desde su evolución puramente científica hasta la dinámica de la implicancia socio- económico de su actividad muevan sus inquietudes, alerten sus reflexiones y así puedan determinar un valorado juicio de cada uno de sus actos profesionales y tengan para ofrecerles desde el primer día de iniciación en su consultorio, saber satisfacer las necesidades de sus pacientes ya y ahora, sin tenerlos que derivar por falta de conocimientos por una formación inadecuada, muy diferente a lo de otros planes que éramos considerados en el mundo y requeridos por nuestra formación profesional, hoy totalmente desvirtuada, hasta haber llegado a una degradación académica que nos ubica lejos de otros odontólogos de Latinoamérica.
  20. 20. Página| 21 Quisiera que cuando los alumnos ingresen en la Facultad sepaninterpretarunlibrocomorequisitoindispensable. Quisiera que las disciplinas humanistas dejen el monopolio de ideales y valores como también las Ciencias Naturales y los tecnológicos por haber adquirido en la sociedad moderna una transcendental significación humana porque ciencia y arte son esencialesparalarealizacióndel hombre. Quisiera que formemos los profesionales que sean requeridos como lo eran los profesionales en Odontología del plan 1956 que logramos incluso ser incluidos en el tratado de Montevideo, junto con otros cinco países signatarios como Perú, Colombia, Paraguay, Uruguay y Argentina por tener currículos formativos de los profesionales similares que no hacía falta para ejercer en estos países hacer revalidas sino una simple convalida que tuve la oportunidad de formar un tribunal de exámenes por ser Prof. Titular de la Catedra de Odontología Legal, Historia de la Odontología y Economía Odontológica a más de dar las materiasde ConstituciónNacionalyDerechosHumanos. Quisiera que el odontólogo sea un científico en sus diagnóstico con conocimientos profundos de Anatomía Humana y de las demás ciencias de los profesionales de la salud sin olvidarnos que el ser humano es una integridad física que alterado un órgano se alteran los demás y estamos formados de cuerpo y alma, no como hoy que Anatomía se da en un cuatrimestre mediante apuntes y solo cabeza y algode cuello. Quisiera que el odontólogo sea un técnico en sus realizaciones es decir que sepan mover sus manitos y realizar
  21. 21. Página| 22 composturas de prótesis en el acto al igual que incrustaciones, agregadosde dientes,talladosde elementos,etc. Quisiera que el odontólogo sea un humanista en sus actuaciones, sepa motivar con criteriosa valoración sociocultural a sus pacientes de acuerdo a sus edades con conocimientos de Psicología, al menoslobásicoy ensu momentooportunode suenseñanza. Quisiera que el odontólogo sea un conocedor profundo de las necesidades colectivas y para ello debe saber las modalidades de las prestaciones odontológicas o de salud acordes a nuestras posibilidadesneosocialese idiosincrasiade nuestrapoblación. Quisiera eliminar definitivamente las materias por cuatrimestre, que todas sean anuales sino volver a las asignaturas que son un conjunto de materias más allá de las básicas para un mejor desenvolvimiento profesional donde se los formaba a los odontólogos para la profesiónperofundamentalmenteparalasociedadyla vida. Quisiera que los demás cursos ajustados a normas establecidas legalmente sean solo de capacitación de cada materia o de ampliaciónde conocimientos. Quisiera que los cursos de postgrado sean de ampliación de conocimiento o de pre-especialización para no obtener un título como especialista en Odontología, sino un diploma de haber realizado el curso. Quisiera que los cursos de postgrado de mi Facultad sean gratuitos para adquirir mayores conocimientos, que no los habilita como especialistas.
  22. 22. Página| 23 Quisiera que mi Facultad forme sus profesionales para lograr honorarios dignos, a través del sistema de estructura de costos con conocimientosde laEconomíaOdontológica. Quisiera que el odontólogo de hoy sea un perpetuo investigador y estudiante. Quisiera que todo profesional sea remunerado dignamente y que sus aranceles estén establecidos a través del sistema de Estructura de Costosde cada prestación. Quisiera que a la salud humana por ser un derecho constitucional no la dejen en manos de tantos efectores de salud como ocurrencias que solo se presta para lucrar con lo más sagrado que es la salud. Quisiera que el odontólogo sepa que sin salud no hay felicidad y dicha felicidad se alcanza con un cerebro nutrido y con una proyecciónasus semejantesoenfermosconamory respeto. Quisiera que la Psicología en Odontología sea digna de su estudio tanto para la formación del profesional como para conocer mejor a sus pacientes. Quisiera saber hasta qué punto y en qué medida la Odontologíacumple conlosobjetivosque venimospuntualizando. Quisiera que el caudal de conocimientos científicos brindados por la Universidad por más elevada que sean, no deban satisfacer por si solas las exigencias de profesionales munidos de férreos principios éticos, jurídicos, económicos y sociales que los puedan enriquecer enlasInstitucionesProfesionalesparacomplementarlos.
  23. 23. Página| 24 Quisiera que el odontólogo esté imbuido de la convicción que su entrega a la profesión sea el verdadero signo de su total concrecióncomo auténticohombre yprofesional. Quisiera que mi Facultad forme odontólogos integrales atendiendo a las demandas y proyecciones de su función social, con sus exigencias y objetivos correlativos, dotándolos de férreos conocimientos científicos, técnicos, humanos, éticos, económicos, psicológicos y sociológicos. Recién ahí decir que éste es el profesional que requiere ynecesitanuestropaís. Quisiera que solo cuando se haya alcanzado esta meta ideal recién podremos tipificar al odontólogo como un profesional cabal integrado en su medio vehículo y receptor de sus inquietudes y respondiendo a las exigencias de una formación integral impuesta por la realidadsocial contemporánea. Quisiera que el odontólogo deba constituirse por su actividad, en uno de los pilares fundamentales de la salud y por reflejo y consecuenciaenfactor activodel bienestarcolectivo. Quisiera que el odontólogo de hoy brinde un servicio a la sociedad traducido en prestaciones mayores y de superior calidad que como componente necesario de la prevención de la salud en general, satisfaga por lo tanto una necesidad social porque en realidad éste es el sentidode mi posturaenel problema. Quisiera que fundamentalmente formemos odontólogos con una solidad capacidad clínica y con una acabada percepción integral de losproblemasde lasociedadendonde estáninmersos.
  24. 24. Página| 25 Quisiera que no solo deba buscar el odontólogo en las fuentes madres de las instituciones superiores de enseñanza los datos y conocimientos que hacen a su superación en el plano profesional y humanosinotambién a través de las InstitucionesProfesionales. Quisiera que todo odontólogo sea un perpetuo investigador y estudiante que indagando en la problemática de su actividad que ha alcanzado y abrazado, lo lleve a discernir con lucidez acerca de las transformaciones de las transcendentales cuestiones que se plantean. Quisiera que el odontólogo desde su evolución puramente científica hasta la dinámica de las implicancias socio- económicas de la actividad, muevan sus inquietudes, alentar sus reflexionesyasí poderdeterminarunvaloradojuicio. Quisiera y pienso que cuando se haya alcanzado la meta ideal de todo profesional lo tipificaremos como un odontólogo cabal, integradoensumedio. Vehículo y receptor de sus inquietudes, respondiendo a las exigencias de una formación integral impuesta por la realidad social contemporánea. Quisiera que sea un imperativo, que los beneficios de los avances científicos de la Odontología, en una mayor dimensión y conforme a los nuevos criterios, que a su vez son reflejos de una realidad social distinta a las décadas pasadas se extiendan a mayores gruposhumanosque losque se derivande nuestraprácticaprofesional. Quisiera que sea necesario que más allá del diagnóstico y del puro tratamiento curativo, considere al paciente como a un
  25. 25. Página| 26 miembro del grupo social, integrante de una familia y una cultura, también motivarlo con la criteriosa valoración de los factores socio cultural actual para inducirlos a una conducta adecuada para la prevenciónintegral de lasalud. Quisiera que el odontólogo piense en una adecuación y transformación del sistema de salud, acorde a la verdadera realidad socio cultural en relación con nuestras costumbres y tradiciones como argentinos, y así el odontólogo cumpla con sus altos valores ejemplificadoresypoderdeterminarsusaltosfinessociales. Quisiera que el odontólogo que sirve en sociedad no pueda sustraerse de sus influencias porque la sociedad es como un paisaje nohayque disentirlasinosentirla. Quisiera que se cumpla con la premisa de la libre elección del paciente por el profesional y viceversa como premisas consagradasuniversalmente. Quisiera que la atención de los pacientes sea con la modalidad de “Ya y Ahora” y su derivación aceptada por el paciente como loestablecenlasleyesvigentes. Quisiera que todo profesional de la salud humana tenga una retribución económica por actos profesionales o de cualquier otra modalidadseandignascomo todoslosauxiliaresde lasalud. Quisiera que el odontólogo se gane el título rindiendo la tesis con las exigencias impuestas por las normas establecidas, sin impedimentos de ningunanaturaleza.
  26. 26. Página| 27 Quisiera que toda tesis de doctorado solo sea asesorada por su padrino de tesis y no tener que someterse a una comisión de tesis que generalmente responden a la curricular de las facultades y de no hacerlo, no la apruebas, mucho menos, si una de sus integrantes tiene diferencias de toda naturaleza con el postulante como lo he podidocorroborar. Quisiera que la tesis de doctorado tenga el valor científico, social, ético, económico y jurídico y se apruebe de acuerdo al trabajo presentado en sus contenidos y la conferencia brindada no mayor de 45 minutos, fundamentando cada miembro del tribunal por escrito, el criterio para establecer la calificación de su aprobación o de lo contrario que pase a revisión, brindando o estableciendo el tiempo otorgadopor el tribunal. Quisiera que el profesional sin tesis de doctorado no pueda ser profesor titular ni adjunto de ninguna materia del programa de estudio. Quisiera que el profesor adjunto se le pueda brindar un lapso no mayor de un año, para la presentación de su tesis de doctorado y vencido ese plazo pasara a jefe de clínica o de trabajos prácticos automáticamente. Quisiera que las facultades a todo aspirante de tesis le concedan los elementos, materiales y posibilidades para poder complementar sus aspiraciones, previa a la presentación de la estructuray contenidode susinvestigaciones. Quisiera que todo aspirante a una tesis de doctorado tenga por lo menos un lustro de ejercicio profesional como mínimo o su
  27. 27. Página| 28 equivalente de haber realizado residencias no menor a dos años en hospitalespúblicos. Quisiera que todo odontólogo egrese de su Facultad las acciones de los medicamentos y saber prescribir recetas magistrales tanto de las recetas comunes como las de psicofármacos, estupefacientesyalcaloides. Los egresados con la currícula de 1956, éramos requeridos por numerosos países porla preparación técnica, científica, humana y social, es decir egresábamos con conocimientos universalistas y no unilateralizados como en la actualidad (2015). Bástenos con una entrevista a un recién egresado y se podrán dar cuenta, si al pretender abrir su consultorio tienen la capacidad académica para comenzar a ejercerdignamente. Haciendo una Comparación del Programa de Estudio de la Carrera de odontólogos del Plan 56 y el actual Entrevista a un reciénegresadodel año 2016 - Preguntasrealizadas a un reciénegresado de la Facultad de Odontologíade la Universidad Nacional de Córdoba 15-11-2015 Pregunta: ¿Cuantas extraccionessimpleshiciste? Respuesta:Doce (12) P: ¿CuantasIncluidashiciste? R: Ninguna P: ¿CuantasApicetomiashiciste? R: Ninguna
  28. 28. Página| 29 P: ¿Comunicaciones bucosinusales? R: Ninguna P: ¿Fractura de losMaxilares? R: Ninguna P: ¿Cuantascirugías viste hacer? R: Tres (3) P: ¿Cuantostratamientos de conductohiciste? R: Seis(6). P: ¿Cuantasnecroshiciste? R: Ninguno. P: ¿Cuántasprótesistotaleshiciste? R: Una (1). P: ¿Cuántasprótesisparcialesde acrílicohiciste? R: Ninguna. P: ¿Cuántasprótesisparcialesde cromohiciste? R: Ninguna. P: ¿Cuántasincautacioneshiciste? R: Una (1). P: ¿Cuántospernospilareshiciste? R: Dos (2). P: ¿Cuántascoronashiciste solopara puente? R: Cuatro (4).
  29. 29. Página| 30 P: ¿Cuántospuentesfijoshiciste? R: Dos (2). P: ¿Cuántasobturacionesenotrosmateriales hiciste? R: Tres (3). P: ¿Cuántascoronasde acrílico hiciste? R: Una (1). P: ¿Cuántasradiografíassimpleshiciste? R: Treinta(30). P: ¿Cuántasortopantomografiashiciste? R: Ninguna. P: ¿Cuántosreveladosde radiografíahiciste? R: Treinta(30). P: ¿CuántostiempoestudiaronOrtodoncia? R: Cinco(5) meses.Solopre-clínicay diagnóstico. P: ¿Cuántoscasosde Ortodonciahiciste? R: Ninguno. P: ¿Cuántasrecetasmagistraleshiciste? R: Ninguna. P: ¿Cuántasrecetasoficinaleshiciste? R: Seis(6). P: ¿Cuántoscertificadoshiciste? R: Ninguno.
  30. 30. Página| 31 P: ¿Cuántostrabajosenniñoshiciste? R: Ninguno. P: ¿Cuántasextraccionesenniñoshiciste? R: Ninguna. P: ¿Cuántoslibrosconsultaste entucarrera? R: Cuatro (4) o cinco(5). P: ¿Estudiaste siempre porapuntes? R: Si. P: ¿Diste algunacharlao conferenciaenalgunaescuelasobre cepillado? R: No. P: ¿Sabeshaceruna estructurade costo de algúntrabajo odontológico? R: No. ¿Puede un recién egresado abrir su consultorio con estos conocimientos? o tendrá que recurrir a cursos de posgrado y aun así tendrá una formación inadecuada y deficiente como lo demuestra el interrogatorio y no como los egresados del plan 56 con una formación universitaria que eran requeridos por el mundo entero y devolvíamos por otro lado a nuestro pueblo lo abonado para que obtengamos nuestrotítuloprofesional. Entrevista 2 - AlumnosEgresado del Plan 56 Pregunta: ¿Cuantasextraccionessimpleshiciste?
  31. 31. Página| 32 Respuesta: En el hospital de Clínicas y el Córdoba las que queríamos 20, 30, 40. No hacía falta mendigar pacientes por radio, TV o postes de luz como ahora. P: ¿CuantasIncluidashiciste? R: Tres (3) o más. P: ¿CuantasApicetomiashiciste? R: Una (1) y ayudábamosenvarias. P: ¿CuantasComunicaciones bucosinusales? R: Ensayábamoscon extraccionesacolgajoparahacer el sobre. P: ¿Fractura de losMaxilares? R: Vimoshaceralgunasperosi fijarel maxilarsuperiorconel inferior. P: ¿Cuantascirugías viste hacer? R: Cinco(5) y tambiénhacerlospuntos. P: ¿Cuantostratamientosde conductohiciste? R: Hacíamos endientesanterioresyposteriores.Tres(3) encadazona. P: ¿Cuantos necrosenniños? R: Cuatro (4) porlo menos. P: ¿Cuántasprótesistotales? R: Superiorese inferiores Dos(2) perodespuésde 10 tomas de impresionescomomínimoencadacaso. P: ¿Cuántasprótesisparcialesde acrílicohiciste? R: Dos (2) perodespuésde 10 tomasde impresionescomomínimo. P: ¿Cuántasprótesisparcialesde cromohiciste? R: Ninguna.
  32. 32. Página| 33 P: ¿Cuantasincautacionescontomade patrón? R: Cuatro (4). P: ¿Cuántospernospilares? R: Tres (3). P: ¿Cuántascoronascoladas? R: Tres o más de lasde lospuentesfijos. P: ¿Cuántospuentesfijos? R: Dos (2). P: ¿Cuántasobturacionesenotrosmateriales? R: Ocho (8). P: ¿Cuántascoronasde acrílico? R: Tres (3) o másporque el talladodel muñóneraigual que lasde porcelana. P: ¿Cuántasradiografíassimples? R: Treinta(30) con su revelado. P: ¿Cuántasradiografíaspanorámicas? R: Ninguna. P: ¿Cuántasradiografíaspanorámicasrevelaron? R: Ninguna. P: ¿CuántostiempoestudiaronOrtodoncia? R: Dos (2) años, uno de taller aprendiendo a hacer aparatología y el otro de Clínica conPacientes. P: ¿Cuántoscasosde Ortodonciahiciste? R: Ninguno,porel tiempodel tratamiento.
  33. 33. Página| 34 P: ¿Cuántasrecetasmagistraleshiciste? R: Muchas y también oficinales. P: ¿Cuántoscertificados? R: Por lomenoscinco(5) de toda naturaleza. P: ¿Cuántostrabajosenniños? R: Realizábamosmuchos,nostraíanniñosdel colegioPizzurno. P: ¿Cuántasextraccionesenniños? R: Hacíamos 4 o 5, algunascon anestesiageneral. P: ¿Cuántoslibrosconsultaste entucarrera? R: Uno (1) por cada materiao asignatura. P: ¿Estudiaste porapuntes? R: No se estudiabaporapuntes,la bibliotecafuncionabahastaúltima hora de la tarde. P: ¿Diste algunacharlao conferenciaenalgunaescuela? R: Una (1). P: ¿Sabeshaceruna estructurade costo de algúntrabajo odontológico? R: Si,en Economía Odontológica. P: ¿Tallaste enceradienteshumanos? R: Si,era obligatorioenAnatomíaparaconocer lamorfologíanormal de losdientesyadiestrarnuestrasmanos. - Noshacíamos losinstrumentosde manoparadetartraje. - Noexistíanmateriascuatrimestrales,todaserananuales.
  34. 34. Página| 35 - Hacíamos tratados internacionales con otros países, como el tratado de Montevideo donde entraron cinco países, Perú, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia y Argentina que para ejercer en estos países no hacía falta revalidasinoconvalida. A la enseñanza universitaria no se la puede cambiar por números de alumnos, lugar edificio, ocurrencias de los gobiernos de turno y mucho menos por votos. La autonomía universitaria y su nivel académico eran excelentes para ofrecerla a la población que nos permitía tener una enseñanza gratuita, laica y libre, también albergar muchos extranjeros, sin exámenes de ingreso porque venían bien preparadosdel secundario. Callar ante semejante degradación, olvidamos que somos universitarios. Hasta llegamos a hacer la Odontología de extramuro en los dispensarios a la tarde que por lo general cerraban; siempre nos sobraban pacientes sin tener que mendigarlos por radio, TV o en los postesde luz como propagandapolítica. Quisiera que nunca más tengamos que conversar de este parangón para no cometer los mismos errores, como en el año 1955 y en la actualidad en la formación del reciénegresado de nuestra Facultad de Odontología. Quisiera que ninguno de los estamentos que conforman el Consejo Directivo de nuestra Facultad tenga uno de ellos mayoría en relación a los otros estamentos, todos deben cumplir el precepto de ser participativo e igualitario con el apostolado de ser nuestra Alta Casa de Estudios “Gratuita,Laica y Libre”.
  35. 35. Página| 36 Capítulo II Recetas Magistrales. Su Importancia. Quisiera que el presente trabajo tenga por finalidad posibilitarles a los odontólogos la oportunidad de brindarle a sus pacientes respuestas concretas a sus necesidades económicas y también a los efectores de salud actuales en especial los hospitales públicos que tienen sus farmacias debiendo hacer recetas magistrales. No nos olvidemos que los profesionales de la salud tienen plena facultad de prescribir Recetas Magistrales, por un lado abaratando sus costos y por el otro sustrayendo a los farmacéuticos con título universitario y autorizado a ejercer la profesión por estar colegiados, de ser vendedores de muñequitos, bijouterie y otras mercancías a más de hacer resaltarsuidoneidadcomoprofesional de lasalud. Quisiera con estos apretados conceptos indiscutibles sobre las Recetas Magistrales, se prescriban estas recetas que por otro lado en caso de un litigio jurídico los únicos involucrados serían los profesionalesde lasaludylosfarmacéuticos. Quisiera que los medicamentos autorizados por estar asentadas sus fórmulas y estudiados sus resultados terapéuticos en el Codex o Farmacopea, sean controlados por el Ministerio de Salud, las instituciones científicas competentes y el estado en sus tres estamentos sin olvidarnos que existen Recetas Magistrales de medicamentos comunesyestupefacientes,psicofármacosyalcaloides. Quisiera que las recetas comunes se puedan suministrar a través de recetarios comunes pero los psicofármacos, estupefacientes
  36. 36. Página| 37 y alcaloides a través de recetarios especiales otorgados y controlados por el ministerio correspondiente porque con las recetas de estos fármacos por duplicado no imposibilitaran el desmedido uso y abuso, hoy se drogan más que cuando existían las Recetas Magistrales por cuadruplicado. Quisiera que las recetas de estupefacientes sean controladas por el Ministerio de Salud Pública de la Provincia a través del Departamento de Estupefacientes y para su contralor uno de los cuadruplicados van al paciente con sus indicaciones, otro se queda el profesional y los dos restantes van al farmacéutico, quienes en un plazo de 48 horas deben elevarlos al ministerio correspondiente de cada provincia. Quisiera no oír más en los juicios a delincuentes excusándose diciendo, estaba tomando fernet con coca o cualquier otra bebida alcohólica y decir que en ese momento de cometer el delito, le había agregado Artane, Clonazepan, Neuril II, etc. y esto sea una excusa atenuante de una pena, haciéndose pasar por enfermos sino agravándole lapenaque le corresponda. Quisiera que las recetas se puedan dividir por su origen en especiales o genéricas y Magistrales, todas a su vez en comunes y de alcaloidesporlasdrogasque la conforman. Quisiera, seguro estoy, que aprendiendo a escribir recetas magistrales el odontólogo armonizará sus conocimientos de patologíabucal y en general conunconocedorde laterapéutica. Quisiera que el odontólogo que prescriba recetas magistrales estimule a sus pacientes al elevar el prestigio y honrar su profesión.
  37. 37. Página| 38 Quisiera que el odontólogo conozca la acción terapéutica de losmedicamentosyde todaclase de drogas. Quisiera que el odontólogo conozca muchas fórmulas dentales para el lavado de los instrumentos, desinfecciones, pastas y polvos dentales, dentífricos, insensibilizadores de dentina, calmantes, sedantes,etc. Quisiera que todo odontólogo esté alerta a la aparición de nuevas drogas y sus acciones terapéuticas en la utilización en Odontología. Quisiera recordarles que existen manuales y libros de recetas magistrales y la utilización de estas según las sintomatologías de lospacientes. PARTES de las RECETAS MAGISTRALES 1) Encabezamiento 2) Droga Base – Coagulante – Correctivo – Incipiente – Suscripción Inducciones para el Farmacéutico – Instrucciones para el Paciente (comose suministra)–Firmadel Profesional EncabezamientoSobre Recetas Nombre del Paciente –Fecha Documentode Identidad Dirección - Edad
  38. 38. Página| 39 A este trabajo lo he diseñado con la finalidad solamente de brindar información sobre las facultades que tiene el odontólogo de prescribir recetas magistrales que abaraten sustancialmente su costo entre lasde fármacos específicos. Cada persona tiene que ser responsable de sus propias decisionesyresultadosporsustrabajosprofesionales. Lo único que sugerimos es hacer más accesibles por su costo y eficacia de algunos medicamentos para ponerlos al alcance de la población. Estoy seguro que si no soy parte del problema nunca podré serparte de la solución. No nos olvidemos que las creencias influyen en las emociones, estas en las acciones y otras en los resultados, es por ello que loprimeroque debemospensaral hablarde recetasmagistrales: a) Debe enseñarse en las facultades las acciones de los medicamentosysuaplicaciónenlapráctica. b) Hacer recetasmagistrales. Ustedes pensaron alguna vez cuántos millones se ahorrarían en los Hospitales si ellos mismos hicieran los fármacos como ser desinfectantes, calmantes, pastas dentales, sedantes, pastas para tratamientos de conductos, etc., tanto para recetas comunes como para alcaloides,psicofármacosyestupefacientes. Los profesionales de la salud deben ser perpetuos estudiosos que deben buscar en las problemáticas de sus acciones, las actitudes de renovación y cambio, procurando siempre de favorecer a
  39. 39. Página| 40 sus pacientes y a toda la población; debemos perseverar hasta lograr estasmetasque son verdaderoslogroseconómicos,socialesyhumanos. Quisiera que se les exija a los profesionales habilitados para prescribir recetas de psicofármacos, estupefacientes y alcaloides, sean prescriptos a través de recetas por cuadruplicado, controladas por el Ministeriode Saludde lasprovincias. Quisiera que todo profesional sepa prescribir recetas magistrales. Quisiera que toda farmacia de hospitales realice fármacos a través de recetas magistrales abaratando su costo sustancialmente. Quisiera que muchos de los medicamentos se prescriban a través de Recetas Magistrales, calmantes, desinfectantes, etc. Ver en bibliografíalostextosconsultados. Quisiera que las recetas específicas o las existentes en el CODEC o FARMACOPEA sean la mayoría en lo posible de Laboratorios Argentinos. Quisiera que los genéricos sean aceptados de manera generalizada y no como una excepción y si alguno de los fármacos que lo componen produce algún trastorno no deseado se cambie por otro genérico. Quisiera que las facultades exijan el conocimiento de los medicamentos y sus acciones farmacológicas para la prescripción de las RecetasMagistrales.
  40. 40. Página| 41 Quisiera que el odontólogo sepa prescribir recetas magistrales de acciones diversas, como calmantes, desinfectantes, pasta dentales, tratamiento de conducto, desinfección del instrumental, para la hiperestesiadentinaria, etc. Quisiera que estas recetas de estupefacientes sean por cuadruplicado y controlados por el Ministerio de Salud Pública, Asistencia Social de cada provincia, que deberá crear el Departamento de Psicofármacos,estupefacientesyalcaloidesparasucontrol. Quisiera que todo odontólogo conozca las acciones de los medicamentos y profundamente las afecciones para la aplicación de losmismosysus accionesfarmacológicas. Quisiera que el odontólogo conozca bien el costo del medicamento al prescribirlo y el similar efecto curativo de los de laboratorio que debe estar asentado en la FARMACOPEA o CODEX que conocenbiencada farmacéutico. Quisiera que las autoridades de la Facultad de Odontología de Córdoba devuelvan el preparado de cabeza y cuello donado al Museo en el año 1980 por la Prof. Dra. Susana Fontán, realizado por el Dr. Pedro Ara Sarría. Actualmente en la Cátedra de Anatomía; que fue llevado para aclarar el líquido, hay tres preparados, el más pequeñoesel del Dr.PedroAraSarría. Quisiera que se encuentre en el sitio web oficial del recientemente reinaugurado Museo Histórico referencia alguna a las donaciones realizadas por el Prof. Dr. Héctor José Ceppi, quien sí lo ha plasmado en su Blog “Odontología Forense” en la entrada titulada “El Museo Histórico de la Facultad de Odontología de Córdoba fue creado
  41. 41. Página| 42 por el Dr. Héctor José Ceppi”. Tampoco se han encontrado menciones a lasdonacionesrealizadasporlaDra. IrmaBazán en Noviembrede 2016 Quisiera que todo odontólogo de hospitales públicos o nosocomios tengan horas y días de atención controladas y las farmacias de esos establecimientos sepan y puedan responder a las recetas magistrales y así poder disminuir el costo de los mismos sustancialmente beneficiando a sus pacientes y financieramente estos establecimientos hospitalarios ahorrarían millones de pesos, accediendo lospacientesmásfácilmentealosremedios.
  42. 42. Página| 43 Capítulo III El Museo Histórico de la Facultad de Odontología de Córdoba Quisiera que no confundamos la Vieja Escuela de Odontología dependiente en aquel entonces de la Facultad de Medicina de la Universidad de Córdoba, no tuvo su Museo Histórico, solo lo organizó el Prof. Dr. Humberto Fracassi creo como museo tres vitrinas que ustedes podrán ver en mi blog, en el área “Historia de la Odontología”. Recién el 21 de diciembre de 1977 la Facultad de Odontología encomienda al Prof. Dr. Héctor José Ceppi la organización del primer Museo Histórico de nuestra Facultad donde actualmente sigo colaborando en su organización. Ver en mi blog las donaciones que realicé en el día del amigo de todas mis pertenencias de Odontología, Legal y Forense, tratando de devolver a mi Facultad que considero mi mejor amigo por haberme permitido cristalizar mis anhelos y aspiraciones y cumplir así con el mandato superior de mis creencias (Libros de mi autoría, libros de la materia, libros de la especialidad Odontología Forense, condecoraciones, títulos, reconocimientos, materiales para la realización de autopsias y todo el instrumental propicioparatal efecto). http://odontologiaforense-drceppi.blogspot.com.ar/2017/01/colaborando-con-la- reorganizacion-del.html
  43. 43. Página| 44 Preparación del Museo de Anatomía Normal de la Facultad de Medicina, organizado por el Prof. Dr. Humberto Fracassi Reglamento del Consejo Directivo de la Facultad
  44. 44. Página| 45 PALABRAS INAUGURALES EN EL MUSEO HISTÓRICO DE LA FACULTAD DE ODONTOLOGÍA DE LA U.N.C. En mi carácter de Jefe de Trabajos Prácticos de la Cátedra de Odontología Legal, Historia de la Odontología y Economía Odontología debo decirles que existía una necesidad académica imperiosa de contar en nuestra Facultad y fundamentalmente para sus educados con un Museo Histórico por la imperiosa y significado que este servicio presta para la evoluciónde lascienciasylasalud. El tener conocimiento de la historia de la Odontología es de tanta importancia porque nos permite rememorar el pasado, vivir con ajustado criterio en el presente y proyectarnos en el futuro con menos errores. Esta es la base fundamental para lograr acrecentar el acervo cultural y social de nuestra profesión, porque el no contar con un Museo Histórico y sin asignaturas formativas e informativas para lograr un actualizado desenvolvimiento profesional como la sociedad y la evoluciónde laprofesiónnosexigen. Es por ello, que nosotros lo consideramos indispensable para reencontrarnos con nuestra realidad y propia identidad y así poder ejercer la profesión con mayor efectividad y provecho; porque nuestra Odontología como toda ciencia, está dirigida al cuidado de la salud de nuestra comunidad, a los cuales nos debemos y es por ello que tenemos que esforzarnos para que los sistemas asistenciales sean desarrollados segúnlasnecesidadesde nuestrossemejantes. Señores profesores, alumnos y colaboradores, con orgullo podemos decir como formadores de profesionales que hoy tenemos los elementos necesarios para lograr una formación profesional universalista y no unilateralizada, para ponerlos a los odontólogos futuros al servicio de nuestros pacientes alejados de todo lucro y
  45. 45. Página| 46 mezquindades, y siempre estando dispuestos para concretar sistemas asistenciales odontológicos que respondan a los principios de igualdad, integridad e inmediatez y lo más eficiente posible que podamos brindarles, para exigir luego una retribución al profesional que se aproxime a lo justo. Debemos velar por la conservación del legado que nos dejaron nuestros antecesores y así recordar nuestro pasado, porque de lo contrario destruiremos el verdadero sentido de nuestro quehacer y para ello debemos rescatar el patrimonio histórico, preservarlo y difundirlo cotidianamente por la importancia cultural y social que reviste tener nuestro propio museo histórico porque el mismo constituye la raíz de nuestra identidad y la Odontología en su vertiginosa evoluciónnopuede substraerse de tanmagnarealidad. Alguien ya lo dijo, un pueblo sin memoria es como un barco a la deriva, entonces debemos preservar este patrimonio inestimable y no permitir que los futuros odontólogos se formen a espaldas de nuestro orgulloso pasado, con altos y bajos pero siempre pensando en un futuro más promisorio,felizymásequitativo. Sólo pretendo en este sencillo pero trascendental acto porque estoy seguro que será fructífero, tratando de despertar las inquietudes generosas de ustedes, que sin dudarlo, serán efectivas contribuyendo para cumplir con el Museo su verdadera misión y formar a los futuros odontólogos con una formación académica como la sociedad en la actualidadloexige yrequiere. Las esperanzas de los hombres son como muñones de alas que apuntan al cielo donde volverán en busca de la verdad, armonía y felicidad, como lo expresó el poeta y nosotrosle agregamos “vendrán en busca de la concreción de nuestras inquietudes henchidas de fe y esperanza, que sumado a la generosidad de ustedes con su granito de arena, que también irán a los infinitos cielos para lograr las conquistas definitivas de este esperanzada y noble tarea de aumentar a través del Museoel acervo cultural ysocial de nuestraprofesión”.
  46. 46. Página| 47 Para nuestraFacultadeshoy undía de concrecionespositivasyde viejas aspiraciones,de conquistasyadquisicionesportal motivo,laHonorable ComisiónCreadoraeneste actoquiere hacerle llegarel agradecimiento al profesorDr.Juan AntonioFontánporsuapoyo permanente ysus consejospermitiéndonosrealizarel estudiode losrestosfósiles humanosde la Mar Chiquita, agradecerle tambiénporlasRadiografías de tamaño grande con caídas de cuerposextrañosenlasvías aéreasy digestivasconprótesis,clavos,tachuelasytambiénal Prof.Dr.Hector Gendelmanporel libroilustradosobre "Historiade laOdontologíaLegal y Forense"ycuatro Lupasde diferentestamaños,al Odontólogo FrancescoMunolloporla donaciónde una cabezacompletadescarnada de un Mono aulladoryal Sr. RomeoBrunellopordoscráneos,unode gato montesyotro de jabalí con susmaxilaresdescarnados,tambiéna la profesoraSusanaFontranporla donaciónde la preparacióndel Dr. PedroAra quien fuerael que embalsamaraaEva Perón,igual que ala Sra. María Rosa Campusanode Astrada,por loselementosdonados, siendoéstaslasfértilesde este novelMuseo. Vaya mi agradecimiento a la Comisión Organizadora del Museo por sus inquietudes y valorable colaboración para que hoy el Museo sea una realidad, y lo hago extensivo a los demás profesores de las distintas cátedras por sus disposiciones y donaciones, teniendo la plena conciencia de la importancia de contar con un Museo Histórico propio, que yo la considero como otra valiosa herramienta de trabajo para servirmejora sussemejantesylasociedadtoda. Muchas gracias.
  47. 47. Página| 48 En la reorganización del Museo Histórico de la Facultadde Odontología que comenzara el 5 de noviembre de 2016, al conmemorarse el 100º Aniversario de la creación de la Vieja Escuela de Odontología y otroaniversario de la transformación en Facultad de Odontología. Evento al cual no fui Invitado pero asistí lo mismo Y tampoco me hicieron firmar el libro que firmaron lospresentes.
  48. 48. Página| 49 Folleto donde Transcribo el Reglamento del año 1977 encargándome de la creación del Museo Histórico de la Facultad. Folleto el cual me encargue de entregar personalmente a los presentes
  49. 49. Página| 50 Quisiera que en la página webdel MuseoHistóricode la Facultad de Odontología, aparezca suhistoria desde el día 21 de diciembre de 1977 encargándosele al Porf. de Odontología Lega, Historia de la Odontología y Economía Odontológica. La organización del Museo por Resolución del Consejo Directivode la Facultad Nº 336/77 comofiguranen los comprobantes de este libro. Quisiera recordarles loselementos donados al Museopasan a ser patrimonionacional y nadase puede perder y si se distribuyenen otros estamentos de la Facultad se debendar las explicaciones de sus derivaciones, comolo realizaronconlos libros donados al Museo hoy derivados a la biblioteca de la Facultad. Quisiera que el museo de la Facultad cuente conun lugar edilicio para la exposición de todo lo donado de interés histórico. Quisiera que los libros de mi autoría y demásautores de Odontología Legal y Forense que pasarona a la biblioteca de la Facultad cuenten con unestamento como lasdemás materias de Odontología. Quisiera que los elementos donadosque no esténexpuestos se guarden bajo expedientes firmados por las autoridades del Museo. Quisiera que en untiempo nolejano el MuseoHistóricode la Facultad de Odontología sea manejadopor Museólogos. Quisiera que el pedidoporescrito enviadopor la Prof. Dr. Susana Fontán, a las autoridadesde la Facultad, segúncopia firmadase cumpla con la restitución que ella donara al Museo de unpreparado del Dr. Pedro Ara Sarria, hoy en manosde la Catedra de Anatomía, el cual fue derivado oportunamente por el líquido que se había enturbiado.
  50. 50. Página| 51 Quisiera dejar perfectamente aclaradopor haber sido integrante de las autoridades de la Facultad que este quien este dirigiendolos destinos de nuestra Facultadde Odontología, seguiré colaborandoconel Museo; porque losdirigentes sonpasajerospero la Facultad es una institución permanente y a quienle debemos devolver todolo que ella nos brindó. Recibiendo las donaciones delDr. Héctor Insaurraldepara el Museo Histórico dela Facultad deOdontología, hoy en plena reorganización.
  51. 51. Página| 52
  52. 52. Página| 53
  53. 53. Página| 54
  54. 54. Página| 55 Elementos donados para elMuseo Histórico dela Facultad deOdontología por la Dra. Bazán, entreellos una balanza para pesar oro para realizar obturaciones con oro.
  55. 55. Página| 56
  56. 56. Página| 57 Explicación delos elementos donados a las organizadoras del Museo Histórico dela Facultad deOdontología.
  57. 57. Página| 58 Explicando en elMuseo Histórico dela Facultad deOdontología a la Prof. Dra. Susana Fontán la determinación dela edad delas personas a través delos maxilares, con algunos delos elementos del viejo Museo, cuando enseñábamos entreotras materias Antropología Forense.
  58. 58. Página| 59 Alguno delos elementos donados por elDr. Prof. Héctor JoséCeppi. EL 20 DE JULIO QUE SE CONMEMORABA OTRO DÍA DEL AMIGO, DONÉ AL MUSEO HISTÓRICO DE LA FACULTAD DE ODONTOLOGÍA POR SER SU ORGANIZADOR DESDE EL 21 DE DICIEMBRE DE 1977 Y DESDE EL 5 DE NOVIEMBRE COMO REORGANIZADOR, TODOS MIS TÍTULOS ACADÉMICOS, CONDECORACIONES DE INST. PROVINCIALES, NACIONALES E INTERNACIONALES, LIBROS DE MI AUTORÍA (16) Y OTROS TRABAJOS. TAMBIÉN EL INSTRUMENTAL QUE UTILIZABA PARA LAS AUTOPSIAS.
  59. 59. Página| 60
  60. 60. Página| 61
  61. 61. Página| 62
  62. 62. Página| 63
  63. 63. Página| 64
  64. 64. Página| 65
  65. 65. Página| 66 Capítulo IV El Odontólogo Forense. Sugerencias sobre el Titulo Máximo La Odontología Legal y una de sus Especialidades “La Odontología Forense” Si analizamos la historia del pensamiento humano y efectuamos una comparación con la evolución de los profesionales universitarios y las materias de sus programas de estudios nos daremos cuenta de que cada una de ellas por su propia evolución, fueron los motivos que me impulsaron para considerar la Odontología como una ciencia autónoma, rama de la Antropología, como lo vengo sugiriendo, que a su vez cuenta cada materia por su evolución en especialidades, entre otras, la Odontología Forense que por su amplitud concurren en sus contenidos con otras ciencias que le son tributarias, permitiéndome dividirla en AREAS.Vermi Blog: http://odontologiaforense-drceppi.blogspot.com.ar/ Fueron iluminados las autoridades y profesores del año 1956 cuando transformaron la Vieja Escuela de Odontología de la Facultad de Córdoba logrando un programa de estudio de la carrera, incorporando entre otras materias, asignaturas compuestas por un conjunto de materias más allá de las básicas para un menor descubrimiento profesional, nutriendo así de mayores conocimientos a los alumnos, para el desarrollo de nuestra profesión y sus especialidades, similares a la medicina y otras ciencias. Es evidente que toda especialidad requiere
  66. 66. Página| 67 un estudio específico, mucho más amplio y profundo por su evolución científica de la Odontología. Los primeros egresados de la especialidad fueron en el año 1995 luego de dos años intensivos y específicos para que se les otorgue el título de Especialistas en Odontología Forense en la Ciudad de Tucumán, los días jueves y viernes las clases teóricas y prácticas eran de 8 a 20 horas y los sábados de 8 a 18hs, cumpliendo así con un presupuesto horario de 665 horas en total; observamos entonces la diferencia de horas que son 96 de la Materia Odontología Legal de la Facultad de Odontología de Córdoba para cursarla y diferencia mayor de los cursos de postgrado de la misma Facultad que en el año 2016 realice, como oyente, para comprobar su contenido de 20 horas entre teórico y práctico, y aún más con los cursos que se dictanen las jornadas y congresos Nacionales e Internacionales que ninguno llega a las horas establecidas. Estos son los motivos que me hacen sostener que la denominación de Odontología Legal y Forense no son equivalentes y es porque en nuestro País se denominan algunas cátedras de Legal, salvo que el número de clases teóricas y prácticas sean iguales que las 660 horas que la CONEAU establece cumplir para ser especialista en Odontología Forense, cosa que no ocurre en los cursos de postgrado, solo son para aumentar el bagaje de conocimientos en la materia como corresponde a todo profesional de la salud para aumentar los conocimientos y así transformarse en un verdadero estudiante e investigador que los lleve a dilucidar sus actuaciones con éxito para superarse enel planoprofesional. En la actualidad no existe un encuadre lógico, normativo y jurídico para la determinación de la nominación y evolución de las materiasde la carrera de Odontólogos. Para ser especialistas en una materia de la curricular de Odontología y demás ciencias se tiene que lograr mediante el curso de
  67. 67. Página| 68 la especialidad de las materias las que debemos diferenciar los Odontólogos convocados por los jueces para realizar un peritaje porque para ser perito en los tribunales se deberán dar prioridad a los especialistas Odontólogos Forenses con sus títulos habilitantes, dejando salvado que por la “DISCRECIONALIDAD” que poseen los jueces y “LAS PARTES” puedan ser elegidos como peritos, todo Odontólogo y a estos se los denominan mientras dure su convocatoria Peritos Odontólogo y los con título de la Especialidad Perito Odontólogos Forense diferenciando la preparación del Odontólogo y Odontólogo Forense, incluyendo a profesores de la materia Odontología Legal de tribunales y odontólogos de la Policía Científica que en lo sucesivo deberán poseer el títulode laespecialidad que se le denominaraOdontólogoForense. También considero justo que los aranceles diferenciados en el Sistema de Salud Argentina sean solo para aquel odontólogo que tenga su título de especialista en la materia que se trate, y no los que realizaron cursos de postgrado de menos de 660 horas o haber asistido a congresos y jornadas Nacionales o Internacionales que solo son de ampliación de conocimiento , con la observación que todo curso de postgrado de las facultades en la República Argentina deberían ser gratuitos, por ser un honor de los profesores Universitarios de la materia o jubilados especialistas, distintos a los cursos de perfeccionamiento que dictan las instituciones profesionales científicas que deben ser pagos. La diferencia estriba debido a que nuestras facultades la enseñanza es gratuita, laica y libre por estar sostenidas con losimpuestosque abonael pueblo. Sintetizando comienzo diciendo que la odontología como toda ciencia evoluciona tan vertiginosamente que hoy la consideramos una Ciencia Autónoma, rama de la Antropología por lo tanto su campo de acción es infinito que nos permite al igual que la Medicina dividirla en
  68. 68. Página| 69 especialidades y estas a su vez en AREAS como lo sugiero en mi blog porque tengo la plena convicción que toda ciencia y sus investigadores necesitan de la libertad y emancipación que hace emerger una correcta denominación de los objetivos alcanzados de estos peldaños de la evolución de toda ciencia, no tenemos que dejar de evaluar que para ser Odontólogo Forense se necesitan 665 horas de estudios más allá que para cursar Odontología Legal, por lo sustentado, que la Odontología Forense es una especialidad de la Odontología Legal, como lo es en la Medicina, la Oftalmología, anestesiología, etc.., distinto a lo que determina la ley Nº: 17132 del 24 de enero 1967, antes de la creación de las especialidades por consecuencias lógicas de la evolución de las ciencias y sus profesiones, entonces tenemos que dejar librado la denominación de Odontología Forense a todo aquel que curso la especialidad, ahora bien el hecho de tener que dejar librado solamente la denominación de Forense con o sin título habilitante, por la “Discrecionalidad” que poseen los jueces en los tribunales que le son conferidos, igual que las partes que a mi criterio se deberían denominar Peritos Odontólogos solamente y en los tribunales tendrían que inscribirse como Odontólogos Forenses todos aquellos que tengan título de la especialidad a más de cualquier Odontólogo sin título máximo por el momento para brindarle la posibilidad de su elección de los jueces y cortes de peritos de su confianza. Son los mismos conocimientos que tienen los que realizaronla especialidad de Odontólogo Forense con 665 horas entre teórico y práctico, que un egresado de cualquier Facultad de Odontología que se la denomine como se la denomine a la materia Odontología Legal, que en la Facultad de Odontología de Córdoba con 96 horas de teórico y práctico o de aquellos que realizaron cursos de postgrado con 20 horas como mínimo establecidos en sus reglamentaciones, más bien los que asistieron a jornadas y congresos Nacionales e Internacionales, que son entre otros motivos solo de
  69. 69. Página| 70 ampliación de conocimientos, lo que me permito sugerirle, pretendo hacer un parangón con respeto a la formación científica y practica de un Odontólogo Forense con título habilitante de 665 horas de estudio y un egresado de mi facultad con solo 96 horas de teórico y prácticos, aquellos que también realizaron un curso de postgrado en Odontología de 20 horas de estudio para titularse especialista como Odontólogo Forense, mi criterio dista mucho de la figura jurídica denominación legal Odontólogo Forense como título académico encuadrado dentro de la norma CONAU sino de un FRONTERISMO enmarcado en normas éticas por el momentopermitidoenel AREA tribunicia. Quisiera que tengan prioridad para inscribirse en los tribunales los Odontólogos que posean títulos de especialidades antes que otros comoprofesoresde OdontologíaLegal. En mi Facultad de Odontología la materia se denomina Odontología Legal y si en otras facultades se la denomina Legal y Forense, en ninguno de los casos aquí valdría a las horas de enseñanza de la Especialidad para ser Forense, resumiendo no es igual 665 horas de teóricoy práctico que 96 horas como máximo. Como se trata de una especialidad nueva y el número de egresados no alcanzarían para cubrir las necesidades de los tribunales se les debería dar prioridad para las inscripciones a los que poseen título; luego a los que determina por el momento la ley 17132, profesores, etc., no obstante estas sugerencias no debemos olvidarnos que los jueces basados en la discrecionalidad otorgada, pueden nombrar peritos a cualquier odontólogo con título habilitante y éste se debería denominar Perito Odontólogo y con título habilitado en le Especialidad PeritoOdontólogoForense.
  70. 70. Página| 71 Quisiera que los cursos de Postgrado sean de ampliación de conocimiento en Odontología y fundamentalmente gratuitos, dictados por los mismos profesionales en actividad o no por ser un privilegioserconvocadoparatalesfines. Quisiera que los títulos de especialistas en Odontología solo se ajusten a las leyes vigentes que estén establecidas en el país, con losaños de estudiosdeterminados. Quisiera que en definitiva que los cursos de Postgrado sean solo de mayores conocimientos y con comprobantes de haberlos realizados,conel cumplimientode lashorasestablecidasde cadauno. Quisiera que los diplomas de los cursos de Postgrado de perfeccionamiento sirvan para acceder con mayores méritos a la especialización para recibir el título como especialista en Odontología Legal, Cirugías, Auditorias, etc. de acuerdo a las especialidades aprobadaspor lasUniversidadesysusrespectivasFacultades.
  71. 71. Página| 72 Capítulo V Auditorias Odontológicas Quisiera que a los auditores Odontólogos se les exija conocimientos suficientes para conocer los sistemas Asistenciales en saludde otros países Quisiera que todo auditor sepaestablecer una estructura de costo de cada prestaciónenOdontología. Quisiera que el título de auditor conozca profundamente el Sistema Asistencial Argentino pero fundamentalmente sus posibilidades de cambios siempre en favor de la gente y no a favor de losefectoresde lasalud. Quisiera que todo auditor sepa proponer cambios y modificaciones a los Sistemas de Salud que se enmarquen en coberturas totales, sin prácticas engañosas de periodos de carencias, co-seguros y muchomenosel virusde la corrupción. Quisiera que todo auditor odontólogo sepa proponer cambios al Sistema de Salud de acuerdo a nuestras costumbres, tradicionesyposibilidadescomo argentinos. QUISIERA QUE TRANSITEN POR UNO DE LOS CAPITULOS DEL LIBRO DE MI AUTORÍA, TITULADO “EL SISTEMA DE SALUD AUTOGESTIONADO Y LA FORMACIÓN INTEGRAL DEL AUDITOR ODONTÓLOGO”
  72. 72. Página| 73
  73. 73. Página| 74
  74. 74. Página| 75
  75. 75. Página| 76
  76. 76. Página| 77
  77. 77. Página| 78
  78. 78. Página| 79
  79. 79. Página| 80
  80. 80. Página| 81
  81. 81. Página| 82
  82. 82. Página| 83
  83. 83. Página| 84
  84. 84. Página| 85 Quisiera que los Auditores se manejen con una Ficha Odontológica que contenga principios Científicos, Económicos, Jurídicos y Sociales. Libro:“Su FinalidadCientífica,Jurídica,EconómicaySocial” PrimeraEdición SegundaEdición
  85. 85. Página| 86 Quisiera que en Latinoamérica nos manejemos con una FichaOdontológicaparala práctica general unificada. Quisiera que toda Ficha Odontológica en su estructura no les falten pautas indispensables para cumplir con sus verdaderas misiones. Quisiera que toda Ficha Unificada tenga el mismo Sistema de Referencias Dentales a través de signos y símbolos naturales y artificiales aceptadosuniversalmente. Quisiera que con la Ficha Odontológica de mi creación, una vez confeccionada, no sea necesario hacer deambular al paciente para realizarnumerososactosOdontológicos Quisiera que las facturaciones para el cobro de lo realizado mensualmente no hagan falta boletas ni otros papeles sino a través de la Ficha Odontológica y su auditoria por el sistema selectivo posteriores. Quisiera que los Auditores de Odontología salgan después de haber realizado la especialidad por ser las Auditorias Odontológicas una de las tantas ramas de las especialidades de la odontología y que se tome como base firme y sin dudarlo hayanejercido previamente la profesión durante como mínimo 10 años de ejercicio profesional. Quisiera que todo auditor odontológico conozca las diferentes formas y maneras que brindan los sistemas de salud en todo el mundo, no para copiar o asemejar algunos de ellos pero si de conocer el sistema de salud Argentino y así poder sugerir cambios y
  86. 86. Página| 87 modificaciones de acuerdo a nuestras posibilidades e idiosincrasia. Posibilidadesfinancieras,económicas,políticasysocialesdel País. Deseo en esta Especialidad Odontológica los interesados en el tema, lean en mi Blog, fuera de todo costo económico mi libro escrito en el año 2002 titulado: “El Sistema de Salud Autogestionado y la Formación Integral del Auditor Odontológico” http://bibliotecavirtual-drcepp.blogspot.com.ar/2015/02/sistema-de-salud-auto gestionado-y-la_9.html
  87. 87. Página| 88 Capítulo VI Posibilidades de un Sistema de Salud Autogestionado Quisiera que mi país logre un Sistema Asistencial Provincial Autogestionado a través de un Consejo de Administración constituido democráticamente en forma participativa e igualitaria de todos los estamentos sociales con representantes de la sociedad de las InstitucionesProfesionalesydel GobiernoProvincial. Quisiera que los únicos efectores de servicios profesionales de salud sean únicamente provinciales y los actuales efectoresse lostransforme enprestadoresde actosprofesionales. Quisiera que el Sistema de Salud en mi país sea un verdadero precepto por estar plasmado en nuestra Constitución Nacional, que esté en manos de sus auténticos dueños a través de un Consejo de Administración Provincial constituido en forma participativa y también igualitaria de los que conforman nuestro que hacer social, es decir miembros o habitantes de cada provincia representando a cada una de ellas elegidos democráticamente como a todos los demás estamentos representantes de los profesionales de la salud, representantesde lasautoridadesdelgobiernoprovincial,etc. Quisiera que las ciudades numerosas se dividan según los puntos cardinales para un mejor manejo de las auditorias que deberían ser previas y posteriores de los trabajos realizados y que exista reciprocidad entre las Provincias en todo el país con una Ficha
  88. 88. Página| 89 Odontológica Unificada que responde a principios científicos, económicos,jurídicosysociales. Quisiera que los Consejos de Administración elijan las subcomisionesnecesariasparael mejorfuncionamientodel sistema. Quisiera que las prótesis y elementos para reposición por ejemplo de fractura de cabeza de fémur, como elementos típicos de reposiciónymovilidadenloposiblese fabriquenennuestropaís. Quisiera que cada Consejo de Administración Provincial de cada estamento tenga una comisión de Ética y Disciplina como otras de auditoria etc. Más allá de dichas comisiones de los colegios o consejos profesionales,despuésoantesde lostribunalesjudiciales. Quisiera sugerir una posibilidad de adecuación y transformación del sistemade saludactual: El objetivo de esta breve reseña es transformar a los hoy efectores de salud en prestadores de servicios de salud del Sistema Autogestionado (Ver "El Sistema Intermedio de Salud de Mutuales y Obras Sociales. Sus posibilidadesde cambio"). Hacia un SistemaAutogestionadoProvincial 1. Hospital de Río Primero. 2. Título. 3. En la actualidadexistentressubsectoresensalud:El Público;Privado Mixtoo de obrassociales. 4. Permitiéndonos decir que el sistema de Pre-pago está en plena evolución. 5. El Privadoyel Mixto.
  89. 89. Página| 90 6. Cuales son las ventajas, desventajas y posible futuro según mis sugerencias. Ventajas - Permitió cobertura de salud a los que se atendían en forma privada o pública. - Aliviandosustancialmente al sistemapúblico. - Accediendomejoraun DerechoConstitucional. Algunas Desventajas - Rompe con lalibre elecciónpaciente profesionalyviceversa. - La retribuciónal profesionalquedóenmanosde terceros. - La finalidadesel lucroconla salud. - Nocubre a losindigentes. - El accesoa lasaludespara pocosy a sobre costos. - Las prestacionesnosontotales. - Cualquierapuedeser Efectorde Salud. (Instituciones Públicas.InstitucionesPrivadasMutualesyOS. Sindicatos,Gremios,InstitucionesProfesionales,centrode integracióncomunitaria,Centrode AtenciónPrimaria). - Existe el Co-Seguroyenocasionesel Plus. - Los dinerosde lasaludse disipanenotrosgastos. - Nocubre todaslas prestacionesnecesarias. - La saludpasó a ser unamercancía de lujo.
  90. 90. Página| 91 Futuro - La solidaridaddebe serglobal nogrupal. - Las prestaciones se abonarían por el Sistema de Estructura de costo, con integrantes del Sistema Autogestionado; a través de la Súper Intendencia de los servicios de salud y la Secretaria de Comercio Interior. - Los dinerosseríanmanejadosporsus auténticosdueños. - Desapareceríael lucrocon la Salud. - Los efectores pasaríana serprestadoresde salud. - Se aprovecharíatoda la capacidadinstalada. - Las prestaciones deberían tener el carácter de: Oportunas, Igualitarias, EficientesyControladas - El EstadoNacional actuaría como reguladordel sistema - El Co-Seguro lo establecerían entre el Consejo de Administración; y la Superintendencia de Servicios de Salud y la Secretaria de Comercio Interior. - Se cubriría a todos losindigentes. - Los prestadores de servicios podrán cubrir privadamente prestaciones requeridasporel paciente. 7. Característicasgeneralesdel sistemasugerido. 8. Nombramiento de un Consejo de Administración democráticamente constituido. 9. Algunosestamentos que podríanser: - Representante de losafiliados - Representantedel EstadoNacional yProvincial
  91. 91. Página| 92 - Representantes de los Profesionales de la Salud a través de los colegios o consejosprofesionales. - Representantesde lapoblaciónde laProvincia - Representantede losprestadoresinscriptosenel sistema - Representantesde losempleadosdel SistemaAutogestionado - Representantesde losgremios 10. Funcionesdel Consejode Administración. 11. Administrarlosrecursos: · - De las institucionesafiliadas - Del Estado(Nacional,Provincial, Municipal). 12. Nombrarlas SubcomisionesnecesariasoDepartamentos. - Las prestacionesse estableceríanporel Sistemade Estructura de Costo. - Las prestacionesse abonaríana travésde las institucionesque llevenlamatriculaprofesional. - La adhesiónal sistemade saludAutogestionadosería voluntaria. - Se sugeriríala prescripciónde recetasmagistrales. 13. Las Prescripciones de estupefacientes, psicofármacos y alcaloides se deberíanhacerpor cuadruplicado. - El Ministeriode SaludPublicacrearíael Departamentode Contralorpara estosfármacos.
  92. 92. Página| 93 - La provinciafirmaríancontratosde reciprocidadconotras provincias - A losturistasde otras provinciassincontratosde reciprocidadyde otros países se le exigiráunSegurode saludobligatorio. - El SistemaAutogestionadose abocaráa su reglamentación igual que laLey para ser sancionada. - El EstadoNacional a travésde la SúperIntendenciade Serviciosde SaludylaSecretaria de ComercioInterior supervisaráel accionardel sistema. 14. Así se daría Cumplimientoalasleyesyala ConstituciónNacional. 15. ¿Que nos pide laLeyactual? ESTABLECE - Obligaa proveercoberturasindefinidas. - Prohíbe subirlascuotas a mayoresde 65 años. - Las cuotas y susmodificacionesestándefinidas porla Superintendenciade Serviciosde SaludylaSecretariade Comercio Interior. - La edadno puede sertomadacomo criteriode rechazode admisión. - Las enfermedadespreexistentesnopuedendeterminarel criteriode discriminaciónoselecciónadversa. - Los operadoresestán obligados ainscribirse enunregistro. 16. Los recursosdel estadomáslosdel pre-pagosondos fuerzas poderosas. 17. ResumenFinanciero.
  93. 93. Página| 94 Quisiera que los aportes para la salud humana emerjan de los gastos generales, más las coberturas de todo empleador y trabajador en cualquiera de sus formas y maneras, independientes, monotributistas, etc. con un porcentual establecido por la Superintendencia de la Salud de la Nación por ser un derecho constitucional. Quisiera que se establezca un aporte mínimo que responda al sueldo vital y móvil; y partiendo de ese mínimo que se pueda aportar voluntariamente lo que cada profesión u oficio lo considere, que se obtendrá después un monto mayor de los beneficios como ser viajes anuales,préstamospersonales,etc. Quisiera que todas las vacaciones no excedan más de los 45 días anualesyse puedandisfrutarhastaendosetapas. Quisiera que el Servicio de Salud Provincial Autogestionado sea quien normatice su accionar y racionalmente sujeto a leyes nacionales de las prestaciones y prestadores de los Servicios Asistenciales. Quisiera que el Servicio de Salud Provincial Autogestionado permita el ejercicio profesional libremente pero al que así lo desee no podrá pertenecer al SistemaProvincial Autogestionadode Salud. Quisiera que siempre se respete la libre elección paciente- profesional y viceversa. Quisiera que el tribunal de disciplina más allá de las instituciones colegiadas a los consejos que llevan el control de la matrícula, haga cumplirfielmenteloestablecidoporel SistemaProvincial de Salud.
  94. 94. Página| 95 Quisiera que nunca más existan tantos efectores de salud humana como en la actualidad según su oficio, profesión, gremio o simplemente proponentes, etc.. y se piense en un sistema provincial autogestionado. Quisiera que los dineros que hoy se pierden en sueldos de empleados de cada efector de salud vayan a prestaciones de los pacientes.
  95. 95. Página| 96 Capítulo VII El Retiro Jubilatorio Quisieraque suretirojubilatoriosea establecidode acuerdoa la edad,a través de losciclosbiológicosdel hombre. Quisiera que el monto jubilatorio de todo profesional de la saludseaadecuadopara vivirdecorosamente. Quisiera que el monto jubilatorio sea siempre digno para un retiro que nunca se asimile a un castigo y siempre cumpliendo con los ciclos biológicos, pudiendo más allá que poder continuar con su actividad, hasta cuando su estado físico y psíquico se lo permita, con estímulo a su capacidad laboral, con un porcentual según los años sobre el monto normal de lo que cumplieron con la edad y los años establecidosparael retiroprofesional. Quisiera la unificación de las cajas de jubilaciones transformadas en un Sistema Provincial Autogestionado porque los dineros que hoy se invierten en los sueldos, pasen a elevar el monto jubilatorio, no nos olvidemos que los empleados de las Cajas de Jubilaciones en nuestro País están equiparados al régimen bancario y existentantascajasde jubilacionescomogrupossocialesoinstituciones. Quisiera que mientras existan cajas de jubilaciones como tantos gremios, oficios, profesiones, etc. nunca se podrá hacer armonizar la ecuación financiera, entre número de aportantes y monto jubilatorio.
  96. 96. Página| 97 Quisiera que el Ministerio de Previsión Social de la Nación realice las veces de supervisión del presunto Sistema Jubilatorio AutogestionadoProvincial. Quisiera que exista un aporte mínimo que tendrá que equivaleral SalarioVital yMóvil de un matrimoniotipo. Quisiera dejar sugerencias más precisamente conceptos generales sobre las jubilaciones, experiencias por haber sido pionero de la Caja de Previsión de los Profesionales de la Salud de la Provincia de Córdoba; miembro del Consejo Directivo y además haber realizado cuando era Profesor Titular de Odontología Legal, Historia de la Odontología y Economía Odontológica, todos los años mesas redondas, sobre la caja en referencia con la presencia del contador Afelio Viera, quien en esos momentos era el gerente de la caja,entregándole a grupo de 8 alumnos recursos de la caja a otros grupos beneficios y a otros grupos Comisión Directiva de la caja cuya ley era la Nº: 4886 hoy es la ley Nº: 8577 y votaban las conclusiones, que toda ley que procure una solidaridad GLOBAL, no grupal como la ley actual Nº: 8577 mayores beneficios o monto jubilatorios que podrían otorgarse, por lo que sugerimos que se debería crear una caja de jubilaciones provinciales en cada provincias, manejados a través de un Consejo de Administración Autogestionado, constituido en forma participativa e igualitaria de los estamentos involucrados en este que hacer. Supervisado por el MinisterioNacional porserunderechoconstitucional. Quisiera sugerir que tanto el sistema jubilatorio provincial autogestionado como el Sistema de Salud Provincial Autogestionado y en lo posible si existiera un sistema de seguridad social provincial autogestionado, sus recursos financieros deben ser
  97. 97. Página| 98 manejados por sus auténticos dueños, como lo hemos puntualizado, y siempre supervisadosporlosestamentoscorrespondientesnacionales. Quisiera que dejen de existir tantas cajas de jubilaciones como ocurrencias o estamentos sociales; para que los dineros dispuestos para este fin no se dispersen en empleados y gastos fijos como enla actualidad. Quisiera que los dineros dispuestos para este preciso fin, aplicándose una de sus bases de la Seguridad Social, que es la SolidaridadGlobal de susverdaderosfrutos. Quisiera que los aportes del sistema o los sistemas sean obligatorios, y los profesionales de profesiones liberales, puedan ejercer libremente, no perteneciendo al sistema; y los profesionales del sistema podercubrirprestacionesnoestablecidasporeste sistema. Quisiera que cuando las Cajas de Jubilaciones actuales de cualquier estamento social se unifiquen como lo he sugerido, no manden para el resto de su vida después de haber aportado los años de edad y trabajo, a ser pobres por recibir una jubilación por debajo del mínimovital y móvil parauna familiatipo. Quisiera que exista un monto mínimo para una jubilación digna y las posibilidades de acurdo a los estamentos sociales, puedan tener la posibilidad de aumentar sus aportes que luego se compensaran con el montojubilatorio. Quisiera que las jubilaciones ordinarias, extraordinarias y pensiones estén igualmente relacionadas con los aportes extras realizadosvoluntariamente.
  98. 98. Página| 99 Quisiera y seguro estamos que la ecuación entre el número de aportantes por cada monto jubilatorio disminuirían considerablemente, por su relación, por ser inversamente proporcional, más aportantes, menosaportesparaasí lograr unajubilacióndigna. Quisiera y deberían existir contratos de reciprocidad entre todas las provincias del país para poder homologar los aportes y estoscon laedadpara el retiroy losañosde trabajo. Quisiera que la edad para el retiro jubilatorio este de acuerdo a los ciclos biológicos de las personas y las jubilaciones extraordinarias, aprobadas después de exhaustivos estudios a través de juntas médicas y estas convalidadas por el Ministerios de Supervisión Nacional. Quisiera que se cumpla aquello de que “La unión hace la fuerza” y se unifiquen todas las cajas hoy existentes en la Caja de Jubilacionesde cadaProvincia. Quisiera que el Sistema Autogestionado de Jubilaciones de las Provincias, sus beneficios sean brindar Jubilaciones Ordinarias, Jubilaciones Extraordinarias y Pensiones bien reglamentadas y controladas,pudiendoincursionarenel campode la previsiónsocial. Quisiera que se establezca un aporte mínimo que responda al Mínimo Vital y Móvil, dejando abierta la posibilidad de un aporte mayor que se volcará en un mayor monto jubilatorio controlado financieramente conlosinteresesyel costode vida. Quisiera que los aportes sean obligatorios para toda persona física y psíquicamente apta, para todo mayor de edad y la
  99. 99. Página| 100 asistencia de recursos para los desocupados por un tiempo reglamentadoymuybiencontroladoypublicado. Quisiera que toda persona incapacitada para trabajar esté cubierta con una jubilación extraordinaria, haya trabajado o no, despuésde unestudioriguroso. Quisiera que los dineros que hoy se invierten en cajas de jubilaciones, que existen tantas como ocurrencias en la salud, esos sueldos de los empleados que están equiparados al régimen bancario se deriven al aumento del monto jubilatorio, en lo posible a un sistema JubilatorioUnificadoProvincial autogestionado. Quisiera que todo privado de su libertad en condiciones de trabajar y aportar el Seguro de Salud mientras dure su cumplimiento de condena establecida y también después de haberla cumplido, seguir su aporte obligatoriamenteseacual fuerasutrabajo. Ver “La Crisis Argentina”, Cap. VI El Sistema Carcelario, enel siguiente link: http://bibliotecavirtual-drcepp.blogspot.com.ar/2015/02/la-crisis-argentina.html
  100. 100. Página| 101 Capítulo VIII Las Instituciones Odontológicas. Fundamentos y Fines Quisiera que las Instituciones Odontológicas en mi país, cumplan estrictamente con las finalidades para las cuales fueron creadas, sin desvirtuar sus funciones como por ejemplo la Federación Gremial Odontológica de Córdoba que de gremio la transformaron en un ente patronal por ser efectora de salud y de la provincia, también por abonar nuestras prestaciones odontológicas como simples empleados. Quisiera como pionero y fundador de numerosas Instituciones Odontológicas y Sociales a nivel Local, Provincial, Nacional e Internacional. Institucionescomomiembrofundador: - Socio Fundador del Colegio Odontológico de la Provincia de Córdoba. - Socio Fundador de la Federación Odontológica Gremial de la provincia de Córdoba. - SocioFundadordel Cuerpo IntercolegialOdontológico Nacional. - Socio Fundador de S.A.D.O.L. Sociedad Argentina de Odontología Legal.
  101. 101. Página| 102 - Socio Fundador de la Sociedad de Auditores Filial del Círculo Odontológico deCórdoba. - Miembro Fundador de la Cooperadora de la Facultad de Odontología dela U.N.C. - Miembro Fundador del Museo Histórico de la Facultad de Odontología dela U.N.C. - Miembro Fundador de la Asociación de Ex Profesores Universitarios de la U.N.C. - Miembro Fundador de S.O.F.I.A. Sociedad de Odontoestomatólogos Forenses Ibero Americanos. Designado en la 3° Reunión realizada en Santiagode Chile,setiembre2011, Socio Emérito de S.O.F.I.A. - Miembro Fundador de la Comisión Córdoba en Defensa por la Integridad Materialy Moralde nuestroshijos. Quisiera que en lo posible más allá de la evolución social se cumplan estrictamente con los objetivos y finalidades, con los principios que nos condujeron a enmarcarlas en sus específicas funciones. Quisiera que la Federación Gremial Odontológica de la Provincia de Córdoba, de gremio para la defensa de sus trabajadores, la transformaron por solo peculio económico en un Ente Patronal porque hoy es Efectora de la Salud de los trabajos que realizan los contratos con Mutualesy ObrasSociales. Quisiera que los Colegios Odontológicos de la Provincia de Córdoba cumplan con llevar el control de la matrícula, la conducción
  102. 102. Página| 103 de la dirección y la potestad disciplinaria de sus colegios, que son sus específicas funciones. Quisiera que el Colegio Odontológico de la Provincia de Córdoba sugiera con firmeza por ser una entidad de primer grado, más allá de la autonomía y no autárquica de la Facultad de Odontología, la formación de odontólogos que respondan a las verdaderas necesidades de su población. Quisiera que los cursos de postgrado que se dicten en las manos de la misma Facultad, que siempre deben ser gratuitos por ser un honor ser convocados para tal fin y dejar a las Instituciones Científicas, Culturales y Sociales como el Circulo Odontológico de Córdoba, el dictado de los cursos de perfeccionamiento con su diploma por haberlos realizado; que nunca equivaldrían al título de Especialista enOdontologíaForense,Odontopediatría,Ortodoncia,etc. Quisiera que el ministerio de Salud Pública y Asistencia Social de la Provincia , no transfieran la potestad del control del curanderismo y mantenga el cuerpo de inspectores y el colegio se aboque a lasdemásfuncionesyaexplicitadas. Quisiera que el Ministerio de Salud Pública y Asistencia Social de la Provincia cuente con un departamento para el control del expendio de psicofármacos, estupefacientes y alcaloides para su control y se deban prescribir por cuadruplicado porque las recetas por duplicadonodieronresultado. Quisiera que estas dos sugerencias, el control del curanderismo y el expendio de estupefacientes sigan estando en manos de las autoridadesprovincialesenunadependenciaespecial.
  103. 103. Página| 104 Quisiera puntualizar que dos de los dpto. de salud pública de la provincia, que desaparecieron cuando se crearon los colegio pasen al estado provincial porque debido a su desaparición emergió el uso y abuso de estos fármacos como lo podemos comprobar en los juicios por delitos como causa atenuante de una pena y en el otro de inspectores de los mecánicos para dentistas que hoy no tienen un eficientecontrol. Quisiera que en mi país se hagan cumplir las leyes, reglamentos y normas para lograr una convivencia social que nos permita vivir con fe y esperanza que se traduce en sinónimo de felicidad social y convivenciaracional. Quisiera que no nos olvidemos que las Instituciones Profesionales Odontológicas por más autónomas y autárquicas que estas sean, existan leyes superiores en el país que exijan se cumplan estructuralmente las funciones para las cuales fueron creadas. Ej.: Federación Gremial de la Provincia de Córdoba, que de gremio o sindicato la transformaron en un ente patronal por haber contratado con Mutuales y Obras Sociales, transformando los odontólogos en simples empleados por ser estas efectores de la salud y los odontólogos prestadoresde serviciosodontológicos. CURRICULUM VITAE http://odontologiaforense-drceppi.blogspot.com.ar/2008/12/curriculum-vitae.html
  104. 104. Página| 105 Capítulo IX Reflexiones Generales Quisiera dejar plasmado en mi espíritu y mi alma después de elaborar mi mente a través de mis engramas euforizados, que todas las Sugerencias y reflexiones de cada capítulo abordado que lo desarrollé con devoción, exista en sus contenidos solo una coma un puntoque pudieranservirparael biencomúnde la sociedadyla gente. Quisiera si mis requerimientos que solo son simples sugerencias y posibles reflexiones, si lo estoy equivocado, solo les pido sepan disculparme porque cada uno de nosotros en este maravilloso mundo tratamos de cumplir lo más fielmente posible el Mandato Superior. Quisiera que el odontólogo para poder abrir un consultorio en mi país tenga los conocimientos básicos fundamentales para poder ejercer y manejar la profesión en general y no como sucede hoy en día donde tener que escucharlos a los recién egresados derivarlos a otros profesionales para que les realicen Endodoncia, prótesis y Ortodoncia y para qué vamos a hablar de cirugías en cosas simplesprimeramente pornoconocerestasprestacionesprofesionales. Quisiera que el odontólogo de hoy pueda devolverle a su pueblo lo que éste pagó a través de sus impuestos para que consiga su títuloprofesional. Quisiera que mi facultad sea gratuita, libre y laica y que no pretendan ganar dinero a través de cursos de postgrado, que en la
  105. 105. Página| 106 actualidad son de conocimientos de los que no se imparten en las curricularesactualesde laFacultadde Córdoba. Quisiera que las especialidades de Odontología se realicen a través de cursos especiales ajustados a las normas, leyes y reglamentacionesestablecidasjurídicamente. Quisiera que los aranceles diferenciados solo sean de los especialistas con títulos habilitantes y los demás sean cursos de perfeccionamiento que los deberían brindar de forma gratuita las Facultadesysinorecurrira lasinstitucionesprofesionales. Quisiera que el Consejo Directivo de mi Facultad esté constituido con los tres Claustros, Docentes, No Docentes y Estudiantes en forma participativa e igualitaria donde cada claustro tenga el mismo númerode miembros. Quisiera que nuestros egresados salgan formados para ejercerlaprofesiónperofundamentalmenteparalasociedadyla vida. Quisiera que el odontólogo recién egresado tenga una formación académica universalista y no unilateralizada, no como hoy que saben cada vez más de menos menos, éste es el profesional que “NO” requiere mi país. Quisiera que los odontólogos sean perpetuos soñadores de su profesión, la familia y la sociedad; porque cuando estamos despiertos soñamos, también cuando dormimos, la diferencia estriba que cuando estamos despiertos los sueños se inclinan más para lo material ycuando dormimosenunmarco más espiritual.

×