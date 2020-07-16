Confiance Invest - Tese de investimento Nextale

Successfully reported this slideshow.
A Confiance Invest é Investidor Líder, nos termo da ICVM 588, na oferta pública da Nextale, na Plataforma Basement. Esse m...
Manifesto Somos parte de um novo mercado de capitais, digital e democrático. Contribuímos para viabilização de negócios su...
Nosso Time
04 Fundadores e CoFundadora Gustavo Poppe Economista pela UFRJ e MBA em Direito da Empresa na FGV e MBA em Gestão pela Fun...
05 Membros do Board Consultivo Felipe Goldin Engenheiro e empreendedor, co-fundador e CTO da Mobicare, com mais de 20 anos...
06 Membros do Board Consultivo Rubens Cavalieri Com mais de 25 anos de experiência em Investment Banking, é fundador e CEO...
Nossa Metodologia
Princípios Itens de segurança Somente estruturamos e/ou investimos em negócios em estágio inicial que: 08 • Haja visão est...
Análises A identificação de negócios inovadores é um processo complexo e holístico, em que as dimensões de avaliação são a...
Habilidade do Time A habilidade de se desenvolver internamente ao mesmo tempo em que identifica e avalia bem as oportunida...
 Fatores Externos • Segmento de Clientes • Tamanho da Oportunidade • Ambiente Competitivo A Metodologia e os Fatores Anal...
Tese de Investimentos
Principais Tendências Mundiais Fonte: The digital Book Barometer 2020 Principais Tendências • O mercado mundial de livros ...
Conclusões e Perspectivas • Mercado volátil, com players editoriais maiores mais bem posicionados para potenciais ajustes,...
Impacto da Covid-19 • Houve uma expansão do mercado digital na região germânica, um principais mercados editoriais do mund...
O mercado de livros digitais ainda é incipiente no Brasil • Mercado de e-book ainda com baixa aceitação no público e repre...
• Em uma década do livro digital, foi mantido basicamente o mesmo padrão tecnológico com uma falta completa de inovação in...
19 A traz uma UX totalmente inovadora de leitura, imersiva, com a convergência audiovisual multimídia (sonorização e anima...
20 Validação do Produto e Aprendizado
Meu nome é Bárbara Feijó, tenho duas filhas, uma de 10 e outra de 6 anos. Trabalho como professora em uma escola particula...
Foco no Desenvolvimento da Tecnologia de Produção Escalabilidade Sustentável • Tecnologia proprietária, detida pelos funda...
Perfil dos Empreendedores • Domínio técnico • Visão de negócio • Coachable • Não nasceram forjados na tecnologia, mas no c...
Parceria com as Editoras Redesenho do modelo de monetização a ser validado pela formação de parcerias com editoras: Freemi...
Posicionamento Competitivo 25
Formação de Big Data sobre a Jornada da Leitura • Inteligência de mercado para as editoras parceiras • Entendimento do com...
Avaliação do Negócio
Abordagens Utilizadas Métodos Qualitativos: Metodologia Confiance Invest, baseada no método Scorecard, Berkus, Fatores de ...
Potencial Diluição Futura: Potencial nova diluição para nova captação de recursos, necessária para o atingimento do plano ...
Acesse o QR Code para se cadastrar, analisar, participar de fórum de discussão e realizar o investimento na Oferta
Cadastre-se no nosso site e participe Lives com empreendedores, executivos, investidores para debater sobre diversos setor...
  1. 1. A Confiance Invest é Investidor Líder, nos termo da ICVM 588, na oferta pública da Nextale, na Plataforma Basement. Esse material foi elaborado para apresentar sua tese de investimento na referida oferta. Para conhecer a oferta, favor visitar a página da Plataforma Basement clicando no link https://ofertas.agente.basement.io/agents/users/offers/167 ou acessando o QR Code ao lado. Tese de Investimento 10.07.2020
  2. 2. Manifesto Somos parte de um novo mercado de capitais, digital e democrático. Contribuímos para viabilização de negócios sustentáveis, validados pelo mercado, que tenham potencial de realizarem eventos de liquidez, por M&A ou listagem. Selecionamos, estruturamos e investimos em negócios liderados por pessoas que inspiram e engajam seus times, com propósitos que impactam positivamente a comunidade. Buscamos identificar e avaliar cases com teses de investimento bem fundamentadas para nossa rede de investidores. Acreditamos que nossa metodologia de avaliação, elaborada com base em ferramentas consagradas e up to date e décadas de experiência de nosso time em mercado de capitais, venture capital, relacionamento com investidores e empreendedorismo, contribui para minimização de riscos, em uma jornada de sucesso para empreendedores e investidores. 02
  3. 3. Nosso Time
  4. 4. 04 Fundadores e CoFundadora Gustavo Poppe Economista pela UFRJ e MBA em Direito da Empresa na FGV e MBA em Gestão pela Fundação Dom Cabral. Atuou durante 15 anos como executivo de mercado de capitais e CFO em empresas listadas na Bovespa e NYSE, tendo feito IPO, M&A e emissão de títulos locais e internacionais. Após se tornar empreendedor, atualmente participa como membro de comitês e sócio minoritário de empresas e start ups, como Smart fidelização; Cansei Vendi, Futuro Florestal, e é parte de um Family Office, com investimentos efetivados de mais de R$24 milhões. Sálua Bueno Economista de formação e com mestrado pela UFRJ, ampla experiência acadêmica com análises econométricas com foco em inovação na indústria brasileira. Investidora Anjo, mentora de startups, e com espírito empreendedor incorrigível, tem bagagem como COO da Blumar, maior empresa de turismo receptivo do país. Fundadora da rede de restaurantes Amélie, com 4 unidades no Rio de Janeiro e em plena expansão, já formatada para franquias. Theo Rodrigues Formado pela PUC-RJ em engenharia metalúrgica e pós-graduado em Engenharia Econômica também na PUC-RJ. 50 anos de experiência de sucesso no mercado de capitais, seja como diretor ou sócio de atuantes empresas da área financeira, diretor do Instituto Nacional de Investidores voltado para a educação de pessoas físicas para o investimento em ações, ou ainda atuando em Relações com Investidores de empresas abertas. Coautor do livro “Investimentos e Mercado de Capitais”, da editora Fórum e organizador do livro “Como Administrar um Clube de Investimentos”, do Instituto Nacional de Investidores.
  5. 5. 05 Membros do Board Consultivo Felipe Goldin Engenheiro e empreendedor, co-fundador e CTO da Mobicare, com mais de 20 anos de experiência em TI e internet startups. Foco e paixão em usar tecnologia para resolver problemas reais dos usuários, e em construir softwares com arquitetura escalável que lidem com alto tráfico e processos financeiros críticos. CTO da Akross, Atuou na M4U por onze anos, onde dez carreira desde Desenvolvedor Java até Diretor de Tecnologia. Robert Binder Fundador e CEO da Antera Gestão de Recursos (2005), gestora dos fundos de venture capital Criatec e Primatec. Formou-se bacharel em administração de empresas com especialização em economia nos Estados Unidos em 1965. Em 2000 iniciou sua dedicação integral ao Venture Capital tendo sido um dos fundadores e primeiro Diretor Executivo da Associação Brasileira de Capital de Risco, atual ABVCAP. Em 2015 patrocinou a criação de uma cátedra de capital empreendedor na COPPEAD, instituto de pós-graduação em administração da Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro. Menna Barreto Tem sólida formação acadêmica, com mestrado em Direito dos Negócios, pela FGV/SP, além de constante busca de novos conhecimentos nas diversas áreas do direito empresarial, inclusive internacional (EUA, Cingapura e Espanha). É referência em sua área, reconhecido por seu incansável objetivo de trazer soluções criativas e eficientes para seus clientes. Habilidade em negociações complexas aliadas às melhores práticas jurídicas elevam a cada dia o seu patamar profissional e pessoal. É presença de destaque como palestrante em temas do Direito Societário, M&A, contratos negociais, entre outros.
  6. 6. 06 Membros do Board Consultivo Rubens Cavalieri Com mais de 25 anos de experiência em Investment Banking, é fundador e CEO da Focal Capital, empresa independente de assessoria financeira referência em M&A e Levantamento de Capital. Formado em engenharia pelo Instituto Tecnológico de Aeronáutica (ITA) e MBA em finanças pela California State University. Foi executivo de grandes bancos globais, em posições seniores. Habilidade ímpar de análise de oportunidades aliado à capacidade de negociação e gestão de equipes, trazem um acúmulo de numerosas operações bem sucedidas, como: 60+ transações de M&A; 20+ ofertas IPOs e subsequentes; 20+ ofertas de Bonds no mercado externo. Gabriel Gomes Mestre em Administração pela COPPEAD/UFRJ e Doutor em Economia da Energia, pela COPPE/UFRJ. Bolsista CAPES no Instituto Francês do Petróleo e Energias Renováveis – IFP. Economista do BNDES, com mais de 20 anos de experiência em análise de apoio financeiro para diversos portes de empresas e tipos de projetos. Foi chefe do Departamento de Investimentos em Fundos, na Área de Mercado de Capitais, e do Departamento de Indústrias Químicas, na Área de Insumos Básicos, e gerente nas Áreas Industrial, de Fomento e Originação de Negócios e na BNDES Plc, em Londres.
  7. 7. Nossa Metodologia
  8. 8. Princípios Itens de segurança Somente estruturamos e/ou investimos em negócios em estágio inicial que: 08 • Haja visão estratégica capaz de constituir parcerias e acesso privilegiado a fornecedores e clientes a fim de garantir a entrega da proposta de valor e a validação do modelo de negócio. • A oportunidade de mercado seja ampla, baseada em inovação e aderência ao market fit, aliado a fortes diferenciais competitivos, garantindo um plano de negócios sustentável e escalável de lucratividade no longo prazo; • Exista potencial de saída no longo prazo, porém num horizonte previsível, de cinco a dez anos, por meio de uma operação de M&A calculado com múltiplos do mercado atual. • Tenha equipe com alta capacidade de execução, gestão e de aprendizado, com monitoramento constante do ambiente competitivo e dispostos a implementar melhorias;
  9. 9. Análises A identificação de negócios inovadores é um processo complexo e holístico, em que as dimensões de avaliação são amplas e interconectadas. Riscos O caminho natural nem sempre é o sucesso, sendo necessário assumir que a probabilidade de fracasso de startups é muito superior do que a de sucesso. Estruturação Entender e modelar os casos de sucesso e fracasso são fundamentais para a correta identificação dos maiores fatores de risco, assim como de grandes oportunidades. Potencial de Saída Investimento venture por sua definição tem liquidez reduzida. Analisamos o potencial de saída, se existem potenciais players a adquirirem e qual o múltiplo atual de negociação em operações de M&A similares. 09 Metodologia
  10. 10. Habilidade do Time A habilidade de se desenvolver internamente ao mesmo tempo em que identifica e avalia bem as oportunidades externas, orientado ao mercado, é uma sintonia fina que poucos times de startup hoje são capazes de realizar e deve ser preponderante na avaliação para investimento. Fatores de Competitividade e de Ligação É fundamental que aspectos relevantes do negócio sejam compreendidos, assim como a capacidade da equipe da startup de entender elementos de ligação entre os fatores de competitividade internos e externos, para que se possa identificar real capacidade de escalabilidade do negócio. Para que essa avaliação seja bem feita é fundamental o entendimento do que significa cada um desses parâmetros. Fatores Qualitativos 10
  11. 11.  Fatores Externos • Segmento de Clientes • Tamanho da Oportunidade • Ambiente Competitivo A Metodologia e os Fatores Analisados  Fatores de Ligação • Proposta de Valor • Relacionamento • Parcerias • Canais  Fatores Internos • Força da Equipe • Fontes Internas de Competitividade • Sustentabilidade Financeira • Produto / Tecnologia • Gestão e Aprendizado 11
  12. 12. Tese de Investimentos
  13. 13. Principais Tendências Mundiais Fonte: The digital Book Barometer 2020 Principais Tendências • O mercado mundial de livros está em mudança estrutural por diversos fatores: • Novos formatos (e-books, Audiobooks) • Formato de distribuição (download, assinatura, streaming, empréstimo) • Preços sob pressão e disperso por diversos segmentos, com comportamento distinto em diferentes países. • Potencial utilização de múltiplos equipamentos específicos ou não (kindle, tablets, smartphones) tornam a realidade digital mais complexa. 13
  14. 14. Conclusões e Perspectivas • Mercado volátil, com players editoriais maiores mais bem posicionados para potenciais ajustes, pesquisa, experimentação e inovações. • Ambiente de incerteza sobre a reação da audiência no curto, médio e longo prazos e sobre restabelecimento das cadeias de suprimento. Principais Tendências Mundiais Fonte: The digital Book Barometer 2020 14
  15. 15. Impacto da Covid-19 • Houve uma expansão do mercado digital na região germânica, um principais mercados editoriais do mundo, principalmente no segmento Criança e Adolescentes, em função do distanciamento escolar. • Segmento de streaming manteve crescimento e o de download apresentou queda posterior ao impacto inicial. https://www.wischenbart.com/upload/2020-digital-consumer-book- barometer_Final_8Jun2020.pdf Principais Tendências Mundiais Fonte: The digital Book Barometer 2020 15
  16. 16. O mercado de livros digitais ainda é incipiente no Brasil • Mercado de e-book ainda com baixa aceitação no público e representa apenas 1,09% do mercado total editorial no Brasil. • O segmento de obras gerais digital representa 2.38% do total faturado pelo setor em 2016. Desafios • As principais redes de venda física de livros do país enfrentam dificuldades financeiras o mercado de vendas online de livros físicos tem crescido nos últimos anos. Nosso Posicionamento • Entendemos que novos modelos de negócio, que combinam inovação tanto no como no formato de distribuição (por assinatura) contribuirão para que se eleve o de leitura digital, como vem acontecendo no restante do mundo, principalmente no segmento de crianças e adolescentes. https://snel.org.br/wp/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/Apresentacao-Censo-do-Livro-Digital.pdf Venda total de Livros = R$3.9 bi Venda total de livros digitais = R$ 42.5 mi Venda livros digitais Obras Gerais = R$ 25.0 mi Principais Tendências no Mercado Brasileiro e Tamanho do Mercado 16
  17. 17. • Em uma década do livro digital, foi mantido basicamente o mesmo padrão tecnológico com uma falta completa de inovação inteligente no design do produto. • O amplo projeto de pesquisa E-Read (https://ereadcost.eu/) forneceu rica e detalhada evidência que o design dos equipamentos e a usabilidade influenciam profundamente a experiência da leitura. Editores, designers e distribuidores devem retornar para a prancheta e repensar a abordagem dos livros digitais. • Eduardo Villela, empresário de vários autores no Brasil, em entrevista à Confiance Invest: “O livro digital do futuro vai ter alguma similaridade como estão os games hoje, é impressionante a fusão de diferentes mídias”. https://www.buchmesse.de/en/service/whitepaper Convergência de Mídia e Experiência do Usuário (UX) Fonte: FBM – Business Club White Paper – 2019 17
  18. 18. 19 A traz uma UX totalmente inovadora de leitura, imersiva, com a convergência audiovisual multimídia (sonorização e animação): Clique na imagem ao lado e confira ! Convergência de Mídia e UX: o NexBook
  19. 19. 20 Validação do Produto e Aprendizado
  20. 20. Meu nome é Bárbara Feijó, tenho duas filhas, uma de 10 e outra de 6 anos. Trabalho como professora em uma escola particular no Rio de Janeiro com crianças entre 8 e 9 anos. Em minha formação, sempre estudei e me questionei sobre como envolver uma criança em uma leitura, diante de um novo tempo tão tecnológico. Seria possível trazer os livros e as belas ilustrações para uma tela e não sentir mais a emoção de estar dentro de um livro a partir da nossa própria imaginação? Será que o livro digital limitaria minha criatividade e capacidade de me envolver com o enredo de uma história? Ao ser apresentada ao aplicativo Nextale eu fiquei muito animada e me senti envolvida de cara pelas cores e o formato convidativo das telas e capas das histórias. Realmente, a experiência foi muito contagiante e o desejo de ler e me sentir de verdade dentro de um livro me capturou! O ambiente criado para cada enredo conduz o leitor a uma agradável viagem com as palavras. Aliar leitura e ambientação foi, de verdade, um convite às belíssimas histórias. Como professora, gostaria de proporcionar aos meus alunos uma viagem inusitada por lugares nunca antes visitados e a experiência de envolver-se com o texto apresentado. Minha filha de 10 anos adorou a história da Chapeuzinho Vermelho e planeja sua próxima leitura com o entusiasmo de quem descobriu o prazer de saborear uma nova forma de ler! 21 Validação do Produto e Aprendizado “ ”
  21. 21. Foco no Desenvolvimento da Tecnologia de Produção Escalabilidade Sustentável • Tecnologia proprietária, detida pelos fundadores e cofundadores • O maior desafio é reduzir o custo de produção de cada edição, vis-à-vis a quantidade de ilustrações e animações. • Tiragem infinita de cada edição. • Custo atual de produção já é 3 a 4 vezes menor se comparada a uma tiragem de livros físicos. • Prazo para produção do NexBook: 3 semanas. 22
  22. 22. Perfil dos Empreendedores • Domínio técnico • Visão de negócio • Coachable • Não nasceram forjados na tecnologia, mas no conteúdo. • A ferramenta foi algo que passaram a dominar para poder explorar o que o conteúdo proporcionava para a Nextale. 23
  23. 23. Parceria com as Editoras Redesenho do modelo de monetização a ser validado pela formação de parcerias com editoras: Freemium Subscription. Além de assinar o pacote básico, o assinante poderá selecionar livros da editora de sua preferência, assim como assina pacotes adicionais na sua TV a cabo. 24
  24. 24. Posicionamento Competitivo 25
  25. 25. Formação de Big Data sobre a Jornada da Leitura • Inteligência de mercado para as editoras parceiras • Entendimento do comportamento dos leitores • Subsídios para educadores • Estatísticas de usabilidade 26
  26. 26. Avaliação do Negócio
  27. 27. Abordagens Utilizadas Métodos Qualitativos: Metodologia Confiance Invest, baseada no método Scorecard, Berkus, Fatores de Riscos. • Pelo método Berkus, foi utilizado como referência de R$10 milhões para valor teto desse tipo de avaliação qualitativa, com desconto sobre a cotação atual dos 2,5 milhões de euros. Foi encontrado o valor de R$4.0 milhões post-Money. Método Quantitativos: Foi realizada projeção de resultados para avaliação da sustentabilidade financeira do negócio e validado o montante encontrado no método qualitativo com base no venture method com uma taxa requerida mínima de 60% de retorno ao ano e considerando uma diluição adicional 20%. • Foi considerado o múltiplo de saída de transações para operações de M&A no segmento Consumer constante no relatório anual da Corum Group, baseado em mais de 3,6 mil transações de M&A no setor de tecnologia. 28
  28. 28. Potencial Diluição Futura: Potencial nova diluição para nova captação de recursos, necessária para o atingimento do plano de negócio da empresa. 29 Método Venture Ano 1 Ano 2 Ano 3 Ano 4 Ano 5 Receita Líquida Anual Estimada 67,696R$ 1,575,749R$ 4,817,789R$ 8,149,095R$ 11,824,260R$ Margem de Lucro Estimada 0.00% 0.00% 20.40% 26.70% 30.30% Lucro Anual Estimado -R$ -R$ 982,829R$ 2,175,808R$ 3,582,751R$ Múltiplo EV/ Sales 3.50 5,515,122R$ 16,862,263R$ 28,521,834R$ 41,384,910R$ Multiplo EV/ Ebitda 16.00 -R$ 15,725,265R$ 34,812,936R$ 57,324,013R$ Retorno Anual Requerido pelo Investidor 59.37% Avaliação Post-Money 4,800,000R$ Aporte do Investidor 400,000 8.33% Harvesting 4,112,872R$ Avaliação Pre-Money 4,400,000R$ Múltiplo 10.28 Potencial Diluição no Futuro 20.00% Retorno Anual 59.37% Avaliação Post Money com Diluição Futura 4,000,000R$ 10.00% Participação do Investidor no Cap Table na Transação Considerando Diluição Futura Avaliação Pre Money com Diluição Futura 3,600,000R$ Enterprise Value - Valor da Empresa a cada Ano
  Acesse o QR Code para se cadastrar, analisar, participar de fórum de discussão e realizar o investimento na Oferta
  30. 30. Cadastre-se no nosso site e participe Lives com empreendedores, executivos, investidores para debater sobre diversos setores de mercado e investimento em venture capital. www.confianceinvest.com.br Invest Talks

