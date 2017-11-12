BASES LEGALES DE LA PREVENCIÓN INTEGRAL DE DROGAS Cnel. Gustavo R. Pérez Linares
BASES LEGALES
Constitución de la REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA Artículo N° 2: “Venezuela se constituye en un estado democrático y s...
LEY ORGÁNICA DE DROGAS TÍTULO III DE LA PREVENCIÓN Capítulo I Disposiciones generales Interés público Artículo 10. Se decl...
LEY ORGÁNICA DE DROGAS Art.17 Obligación de Colaborar Toda Persona Natural o Jurídica Colaborar con la prevención integral...
. El diseño y formulación del Plan Nacional Antidrogas 2015-2019 tiene su fundamento jurídico en la LOD (2010). • Este dis...
PLAN NACIONAL ANTIDROGAS 2.015- 2.019 Este PNA 2015-2019 contempla la implementación de mecanismos y medidas de control, v...
GRAN MISIÓN A TODA VIDA VENEZUELA
DIRECTIVA GENERAL MPPD-INGEFANB-OAFANB-001-2014 Normas y procedimientos a seguir, en materia de prevención integral , para...
DIRECTIVA GENERAL MPPD-INGEFANB-OAFANB-001-2014 La directiva tiene su basamento legal en: • Constitución de la República B...
DIRECTIVA GENERAL MPPD-INGEFANB-OAFANB-001-2014 La directiva tiene su basamento legal en: • Código Orgánico Procesal Penal...
INSTRUCTIVO DE LA OFICINA ANTIDROGAS DEL EJÉRCITO BOLIVARIANO PROCEDIMIENTOS EN MATERIA DE DROGAS QUE APLICARÁN LOS COMITÉ...
El Instructivo tiene su basamento legal en: • Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela . • Ley Orgánica de la...
El Instructivo tiene su basamento legal en: • Ley de Conscripción y Alistamiento Militar. • Ley de Disciplina Militar. • C...
BASES LEGALES DE LA PREVENCIÓN INTEGRAL DE DROGAS Cnel. Gustavo R. Pérez Linares POR SU AMABLE ATENCIÓN… MUCHAS GRACIAS.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bases Legales de la Prevención Integral Antidrogas

12 views

Published on

Sustentación legal que rige a la materia antidrogas en el pais y la FANB

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
12
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Bases Legales de la Prevención Integral Antidrogas

  1. 1. BASES LEGALES DE LA PREVENCIÓN INTEGRAL DE DROGAS Cnel. Gustavo R. Pérez Linares
  2. 2. BASES LEGALES
  3. 3. Constitución de la REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA Artículo N° 2: “Venezuela se constituye en un estado democrático y social de derecho y de Justicia, que propugna como valores superiores de su ordenamiento jurídico y de su actuación, la vida, la libertad, la igualdad, la justicia, La Solidaridad, La Democracia, La Responsabilidad Social y en general… La Preeminencia de los Derechos Humanos, La Ética y el Pluralismo Político. Art. 55. Textualmente indica que toda persona tiene derecho a la protección por parte del Estado, a través de los órganos de seguridad ciudadana regulados por ley, frente a situaciones que constituyan amenazas, vulnerabilidad o riesgo para la integridad física de las personas, sus propiedades, el disfrute de sus derechos y el cumplimiento de sus deberes. Art 55. La participación de los ciudadanos y ciudadanas en los programas destinados a la prevenciónLos cuerpos de seguridad del Estado respetarán la dignidad y los derechos humanos de todas las personas. El uso de armas o sustancias tóxicas por parte del funcionario policial y de seguridad estará limitado por principios de necesidad, conveniencia, oportunidad y proporcionalidad, conforme a la ley
  4. 4. LEY ORGÁNICA DE DROGAS TÍTULO III DE LA PREVENCIÓN Capítulo I Disposiciones generales Interés público Artículo 10. Se declara de interés público la prevención integral y la prevención del tráfico ilícito de drogas. El Estado implementará las estrategias, planes y medidas que considere necesarias para prevenir el tráfico ilícito y uso indebido de drogas en coordinación con el órgano rector, dando prioridad absoluta a los niños, niñas y adolescentes. ARTÍCULO 5.- ATRIBUCIONES COMO ÓRGANO RECTOR Ordinal 14º Desarrollar conjuntamente con el MPPES los planes y programas de prevención contra el tráfico ilícito y el consumo de drogas en los Centros de Educación Universitarios públicos y privados ARTÍCULO 5.- ATRIBUCIONES COMO ÓRGANO RECTOR Ordinal 15º Fomentar el desarrollo de planes y programas de Prevención contra el trafico ilícito y el consumo de drogas en los Institutos encargados de fomentar la cultura, el deporte, la protección del niño, niña y adolescente, la familia y cualquier otra institución de promoción social
  5. 5. LEY ORGÁNICA DE DROGAS Art.17 Obligación de Colaborar Toda Persona Natural o Jurídica Colaborar con la prevención integral de drogas con prioridad a niños, niñas y adolescentes. Art.18 Unidades Administrativas de Prevención Integral Crear a través de Un reglamento Unidad administrativa cuya función consista en la prevención integral contra el consumo de drogas, orientada atender al personal funcionarial, laboral y obrero, así como su entorno familiar .
  6. 6. . El diseño y formulación del Plan Nacional Antidrogas 2015-2019 tiene su fundamento jurídico en la LOD (2010). • Este diseño y formulación están atribuidos a la ONA (Art.4, LOD, 2010). El órgano rector en materia de drogas fue creado mediante decreto Nº 38.363 del 23 de enero del año 2006, como un órgano desconcentrado dependiente jerárquicamente del ministerio con competencia en materia de interior y justicia y alcanza el estatus de Oficina Nacional en el año 2010 con la promulgación de la LOD. En la formulación de este PNA 2015-2019, la ONA tomó los valores superiores recogidos en el artículo 2 de la Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela (CRBV): la vida, la libertad, la justicia, la igualdad, la solidaridad, la democracia, la responsabilidad social y en general, la preeminencia de los derechos humanos, la ética y el pluralismo político, como marco orientador del fin último de la política pública aquí desarrollada. PLAN NACIONAL ANTIDROGAS 2.015 - 2.019
  7. 7. PLAN NACIONAL ANTIDROGAS 2.015- 2.019 Este PNA 2015-2019 contempla la implementación de mecanismos y medidas de control, vigilancia, fiscalización en lo concerniente al tráfico ilícito de drogas, así como lo atinente a la prevención del consumo de drogas, el tratamiento, rehabilitación y reinserción social de las personas con problema de adicción en el territorio nacional. Finalmente, vale acotar que el legislador declara como de interés público tanto la prevención integral como la prevención del tráfico ilícito de drogas.
  8. 8. GRAN MISIÓN A TODA VIDA VENEZUELA
  9. 9. DIRECTIVA GENERAL MPPD-INGEFANB-OAFANB-001-2014 Normas y procedimientos a seguir, en materia de prevención integral , para el control efectivo del trafico, posesión y consumo licito e ilícito de sustancias estupefacientes y psicotrópicas, así como el tratamiento y la rehabilitación de la persona consumidora del sector defensa.
  10. 10. DIRECTIVA GENERAL MPPD-INGEFANB-OAFANB-001-2014 La directiva tiene su basamento legal en: • Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela. • Ley Orgánica de Drogas. G.O. N° 39.546 de fecha 05 NOV2010. • Decreto con rango valor y fuerza de la Ley Orgánica de la Administración Pública. G.O N° 5.890 de fecha 31JUL2008. • Decreto con rango valor y fuerza de la Ley Orgánica de la Fuerza Armada Bolivariana.
  11. 11. DIRECTIVA GENERAL MPPD-INGEFANB-OAFANB-001-2014 La directiva tiene su basamento legal en: • Código Orgánico Procesal Penal. • Reglamento Orgánico del Ministerio del Poder Popular Para la Defensa. G.O. N° 39.137 de fecha 12MAR2009. • Decreto N° 8225 , mediante el cual se crea el Sistema Público Nacional para la Adicción y Tratamiento de las Adicciones. G.O N° 36.676 de fecha 18MAY2011. • Decreto N° 506, mediante el cual se crea el Despacho del Viceministro para la Suprema Felicidad del pueblo, integrada a la estructura organizacional del Ministerio del Poder Popular del Despacho de la Presidencia y Seguimiento de la Gestión de Gobierno. G.O. N° 40.283 de fecha 30OCT2013.
  12. 12. INSTRUCTIVO DE LA OFICINA ANTIDROGAS DEL EJÉRCITO BOLIVARIANO PROCEDIMIENTOS EN MATERIA DE DROGAS QUE APLICARÁN LOS COMITÉS ANTIDROGAS (COAD) EN LAS UNIDADES Y DEPENDENCIAS DEL EJÉRCITO BOLIVARIANO.
  13. 13. El Instructivo tiene su basamento legal en: • Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela . • Ley Orgánica de la Fuerza Armada Nacional (LOFAN). • Ley Orgánica de Drogas (LOD). • Ley Orgánica del Trabajo. Gaceta Oficial . • Ley Orgánica de Seguridad Social de la Fuerza Armada Nacional Bolivariana (LOSSFAN) • Ley Orgánica de la Administración Pública. INSTRUCTIVO DE LA OFICINA ANTIDROGAS DEL EJÉRCITO BOLIVARIANO
  14. 14. El Instructivo tiene su basamento legal en: • Ley de Conscripción y Alistamiento Militar. • Ley de Disciplina Militar. • Código Orgánico de Justicia Militar. • Código Orgánico Procesal Penal. • Código Penal. • Directiva General MPPD-INGEFANB-OAFANB-001- 2014 • Plan Nacional Antidrogas 2008-2013. de la Oficina Nacional Antidrogas. • Manual un paso al frente en la Prevención, 2013. • Manual de normas y procedimientos de la OAEB. INSTRUCTIVO DE LA OFICINA ANTIDROGAS DEL EJÉRCITO BOLIVARIANO
  15. 15. BASES LEGALES DE LA PREVENCIÓN INTEGRAL DE DROGAS Cnel. Gustavo R. Pérez Linares POR SU AMABLE ATENCIÓN… MUCHAS GRACIAS.

×