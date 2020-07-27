Successfully reported this slideshow.
COMUNICADO #141 El Gobierno de la República de Honduras, a través del Sistema Nacional de Gestión de Riesgos (SINAGER), in...
17.Paciente 38455 Masculino 38 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 18.Paciente 38456 Femenino 28 años Distrito Centra...
44.Paciente 38482 Masculino 22 años Tatúmbla, Francisco Morazán 45.Paciente 38483 Masculino 47 años Tatúmbla, Francisco Mo...
71.Paciente 38509 Femenino 55 años Orocuina, Choluteca 72.Paciente 38510 Femenino 14 años Choluteca, Choluteca 73.Paciente...
98.Paciente 38536 Femenino 19 años Danlí, El Paraíso 99.Paciente 38537 Femenino 47 años Danlí, El Paraíso 100.Paciente 385...
125.Paciente 38563 Femenino 69 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 126.Paciente 38564 Masculino 10 años Distrito Cent...
152.Paciente 38590 Masculino 31 años Nacaóme, Valle 153.Paciente 38591 Femenino 38 años Nacaóme, Valle 154.Paciente 38592 ...
179.Paciente 38617 Femenino 23 años Valle De Ángeles, Francisco Morazán 180.Paciente 38618 Masculino 85 años Valle De Ánge...
206.Paciente 38644 Masculino 54 años Danlí, El Paraíso 207.Paciente 38645 Masculino 30 años Danlí, El Paraíso 208.Paciente...
233.Paciente 38671 Masculino 32 años Morocelí, El Paraíso 234.Paciente 38672 Masculino 47 años Guinope, El Paraíso 235.Pac...
260.Paciente 38698 Femenino 9 años Langue, Valle 261.Paciente 38699 Femenino 12 años Langue, Valle 262.Paciente 38700 Feme...
287.Paciente 38725 Masculino 28 años Tocoa, Colón 288.Paciente 38726 Masculino 28 años Tocoa, Colón 289.Paciente 38727 Fem...
314.Paciente 38752 Femenino 28 años Trujillo, Colón 315.Paciente 38753 Femenino 22 años Trujillo, Colón 316.Paciente 38754...
341.Paciente 38779 Masculino 32 años Trujillo, Colón 342.Paciente 38780 Femenino 40 años La Paz, La Paz 343.Paciente 38781...
368.Paciente 38806 Femenino 26 años Comayagua, Comayagua 369.Paciente 38807 Masculino 18 años Comayagua, Comayagua 370.Pac...
395.Paciente 38833 Masculino 19 años Omoa, Cortés 396.Paciente 38834 Masculino 30 años Omoa, Cortés 397.Paciente 38835 Fem...
422.Paciente 38860 Femenino 25 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 423.Paciente 38861 Femenino 28 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 424....
449.Paciente 38887 Femenino 52 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 450.Paciente 38888 Masculino 36 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 451.Pacie...
476.Paciente 38914 Femenino 41 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 477.Paciente 38915 Masculino 28 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 478...
503.Paciente 38941 Masculino 66 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 504.Paciente 38942 Femenino 19 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 505...
530.Paciente 38968 Masculino 5 años Tela, Atlántida 531.Paciente 38969 Masculino 66 años Arizona, Atlántida 532.Paciente 3...
557.Paciente 38995 Masculino 45 años Las Vegas, Santa Bárbara 558.Paciente 38996 Masculino 40 años Las Vegas, Santa Bárbar...
584.Paciente 39022 Femenino 67 años Choloma, Cortés 585.Paciente 39023 Femenino 40 años Choloma, Cortés 586.Paciente 39024...
611.Paciente 39049 Femenino 63 años Villanueva, Cortés 612.Paciente 39050 Masculino 24 años Villanueva, Cortés 613.Pacient...
638.Paciente 39076 Femenino 27 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 639.Paciente 39077 Femenino 53 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 640.Pa...
665.Paciente 39103 Femenino 34 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 666.Paciente 39104 Masculino 32 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 667....
692.Paciente 39130 Masculino 52 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 693.Paciente 39131 Femenino 18 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 694.Pacie...
719.Paciente 39157 Masculino 29 años Las Vegas, Santa Bárbara 720.Paciente 39158 Masculino 22 años Las Vegas, Santa Bárbar...
746.Paciente 39184 Masculino 37 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 747.Paciente 39185 Masculino 54 años Distrito Cen...
773.Paciente 39211 Masculino 47 años La Lima, Cortés 774.Paciente 39212 Femenino 59 años La Lima, Cortés 775.Paciente 3921...
800.Paciente 39238 Masculino 58 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 801.Paciente 39239 Masculino 72 años El Porvenir, Atlántida 802.P...
827.Paciente 39265 Masculino 49 años La Masica, Atlántida 828.Paciente 39266 Masculino 33 años La Masica, Atlántida 829.Pa...
10.Recuperado 4723 Femenino 53 años San Lorenzo, Valle 11.Recuperado 4724 Masculino 46 años San Lorenzo, Valle 12.Recupera...
37.Recuperado 4750 Femenino 24 años La Paz, La Paz 38.Recuperado 4751 Masculino 58 años La Esperanza, Intibucá 39.Recupera...
64.Recuperado 4777 Femenino 51 años Choluteca, Choluteca 65.Recuperado 4778 Masculino 37 años Distrito Central, Francisco ...
91.Recuperado 4804 Femenino 44 años Intibucá, Intibucá 92.Recuperado 4805 Femenino 16 años Danlí, El Paraíso 93.Recuperado...
118.Recuperado 4831 Femenino 52 años Las Vegas, Santa Bárbara 119.Recuperado 4832 Femenino 29 años Atima, Santa Bárbara 12...
145.Recuperado 4858 Femenino 38 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 146.Recuperado 4859 Masculino 51 años Distrito Ce...
172.Recuperado 4885 Masculino 63 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 173.Recuperado 4886 Masculino 31 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés ...
199.Recuperado 4912 Femenino 35 años La Masica, Atlántida 200.Recuperado 4913 Masculino 7 años La Masica, Atlántida 201.Re...
13.Deceso 1111 Femenino 77 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 14.Deceso 1112 Masculino 40 años Distrito Central, Fra...
  1. 1. COMUNICADO #141 El Gobierno de la República de Honduras, a través del Sistema Nacional de Gestión de Riesgos (SINAGER), informa a la población lo siguiente: En cumplimiento con el compromiso de comunicar oportunamente la evolución de la pandemia de COVID-19 en el país, se informa que se realizaron 1,999 nuevas pruebas para diagnosticar el virus, de las cuales 838 dieron resultado POSITIVO sumando así un total de 39,276 casos de COVID-19 a nivel nacional, distribuyéndose los nuevos casos de la siguiente manera: 1. Paciente 38439 Masculino 63 años Danlí, El Paraíso 2. Paciente 38440 Masculino 45 años Danlí, El Paraíso 3. Paciente 38441 Masculino 76 años Danlí, El Paraíso 4. Paciente 38442 Masculino 41 años Danlí, El Paraíso 5. Paciente 38443 Masculino 54 años Danlí, El Paraíso 6. Paciente 38444 Femenino 34 años Danlí, El Paraíso 7. Paciente 38445 Masculino 23 años Danlí, El Paraíso 8. Paciente 38446 Femenino 33 años Danlí, El Paraíso 9. Paciente 38447 Femenino 86 años Nacaóme, Valle 10.Paciente 38448 Femenino 22 años San Antonio De Flores, Choluteca 11.Paciente 38449 Masculino 23 años San Antonio De Flores, Choluteca 12.Paciente 38450 Masculino 51 años San Antonio De Flores, Choluteca 13.Paciente 38451 Femenino 60 años Orocuina, Choluteca 14.Paciente 38452 Femenino 21 años Orocuina, Choluteca 15.Paciente 38453 Femenino 32 años Orocuina, Choluteca 16.Paciente 38454 Femenino 42 años Choluteca, Choluteca
  2. 2. 17.Paciente 38455 Masculino 38 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 18.Paciente 38456 Femenino 28 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 19.Paciente 38457 Femenino 35 años La Paz, La Paz 20.Paciente 38458 Femenino 53 años San José, La Paz 21.Paciente 38459 Masculino 70 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 22.Paciente 38460 Masculino 45 años La Paz, La Paz 23.Paciente 38461 Masculino 21 años La Paz, La Paz 24.Paciente 38462 Masculino 26 años La Paz, La Paz 25.Paciente 38463 Masculino 23 años La Paz, La Paz 26.Paciente 38464 Masculino 28 años La Paz, La Paz 27.Paciente 38465 Masculino 34 años La Paz, La Paz 28.Paciente 38466 Femenino 30 años San José, La Paz 29.Paciente 38467 Masculino 54 años La Paz, La Paz 30.Paciente 38468 Masculino 30 años La Paz, La Paz 31.Paciente 38469 Masculino 27 años La Paz, La Paz 32.Paciente 38470 Masculino 22 años La Paz, La Paz 33.Paciente 38471 Masculino 21 años La Paz, La Paz 34.Paciente 38472 Masculino 23 años La Paz, La Paz 35.Paciente 38473 Masculino 33 años La Paz, La Paz 36.Paciente 38474 Masculino 23 años La Paz, La Paz 37.Paciente 38475 Masculino 31 años La Paz, La Paz 38.Paciente 38476 Masculino 22 años La Paz, La Paz 39.Paciente 38477 Masculino 15 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 40.Paciente 38478 Masculino 2 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 41.Paciente 38479 Femenino 13 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 42.Paciente 38480 Femenino 43 años Tatúmbla, Francisco Morazán 43.Paciente 38481 Masculino 28 años Tatúmbla, Francisco Morazán
  3. 3. 44.Paciente 38482 Masculino 22 años Tatúmbla, Francisco Morazán 45.Paciente 38483 Masculino 47 años Tatúmbla, Francisco Morazán 46.Paciente 38484 Femenino 34 años Tatúmbla, Francisco Morazán 47.Paciente 38485 Masculino 26 años Tatúmbla, Francisco Morazán 48.Paciente 38486 Masculino 33 años Tatúmbla, Francisco Morazán 49.Paciente 38487 Femenino 8 años Yarula, La Paz 50.Paciente 38488 Masculino 22 años Yarula, La Paz 51.Paciente 38489 Masculino 7 años Yarula, La Paz 52.Paciente 38490 Femenino 17 años Yarula, La Paz 53.Paciente 38491 Masculino 58 años Lejamaní, Comayagua 54.Paciente 38492 Femenino 54 años San José, La Paz 55.Paciente 38493 Masculino 58 años Marcala, La Paz 56.Paciente 38494 Masculino 31 años La Paz, La Paz 57.Paciente 38495 Masculino 82 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 58.Paciente 38496 Masculino 51 años Santa María, La Paz 59.Paciente 38497 Masculino 60 años La Paz, La Paz 60.Paciente 38498 Femenino 70 años La Paz, La Paz 61.Paciente 38499 Masculino 26 años Choluteca, Choluteca 62.Paciente 38500 Masculino 64 años Choluteca, Choluteca 63.Paciente 38501 Femenino 27 años Orocuina, Choluteca 64.Paciente 38502 Femenino 18 años Concepcion, Choluteca 65.Paciente 38503 Masculino 24 años Choluteca, Choluteca 66.Paciente 38504 Masculino 52 años Choluteca, Choluteca 67.Paciente 38505 Femenino 20 años El Triunfo, Choluteca 68.Paciente 38506 Femenino 54 años Choluteca, Choluteca 69.Paciente 38507 Masculino 56 años Orocuina, Choluteca 70.Paciente 38508 Masculino 65 años El Triunfo, Choluteca
  4. 4. 71.Paciente 38509 Femenino 55 años Orocuina, Choluteca 72.Paciente 38510 Femenino 14 años Choluteca, Choluteca 73.Paciente 38511 Femenino 28 años Choluteca, Choluteca 74.Paciente 38512 Masculino 51 años Pespire, Choluteca 75.Paciente 38513 Masculino 37 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 76.Paciente 38514 Femenino 21 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 77.Paciente 38515 Femenino 52 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 78.Paciente 38516 Femenino 36 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 79.Paciente 38517 Masculino 55 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 80.Paciente 38518 Masculino 69 años Danlí, El Paraíso 81.Paciente 38519 Masculino 38 años Yuscarán, El Paraíso 82.Paciente 38520 Masculino 34 años Morocelí, El Paraíso 83.Paciente 38521 Masculino 39 años El Paraíso, El Paraíso 84.Paciente 38522 Masculino 62 años Danlí, El Paraíso 85.Paciente 38523 Masculino 72 años Danlí, El Paraíso 86.Paciente 38524 Femenino 51 años El Paraíso, El Paraíso 87.Paciente 38525 Masculino 64 años El Paraíso, El Paraíso 88.Paciente 38526 Masculino 24 años Danlí, El Paraíso 89.Paciente 38527 Femenino 52 años Jamastrán, El Paraíso 90.Paciente 38528 Femenino 29 años Danlí, El Paraíso 91.Paciente 38529 Masculino 21 años Danlí, El Paraíso 92.Paciente 38530 Masculino 55 años Danlí, El Paraíso 93.Paciente 38531 Masculino 49 años El Paraíso, El Paraíso 94.Paciente 38532 Femenino 27 años El Paraíso, El Paraíso 95.Paciente 38533 Femenino 36 años El Paraíso, El Paraíso 96.Paciente 38534 Masculino 20 años Choluteca, Choluteca 97.Paciente 38535 Masculino 70 años Danlí, El Paraíso
  5. 5. 98.Paciente 38536 Femenino 19 años Danlí, El Paraíso 99.Paciente 38537 Femenino 47 años Danlí, El Paraíso 100.Paciente 38538 Masculino 54 años Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 101.Paciente 38539 Masculino 50 años Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 102.Paciente 38540 Femenino 31 años Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 103.Paciente 38541 Masculino 26 años Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 104.Paciente 38542 Masculino 39 años Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 105.Paciente 38543 Masculino (pendiente) Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 106.Paciente 38544 Masculino 60 años Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 107.Paciente 38545 Femenino 32 años Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 108.Paciente 38546 Masculino 54 años Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 109.Paciente 38547 Femenino 48 años Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 110.Paciente 38548 Masculino 71 años Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 111.Paciente 38549 Masculino 39 años Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 112.Paciente 38550 Masculino 14 años Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 113.Paciente 38551 Masculino 48 años Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 114.Paciente 38552 Masculino 38 años Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 115.Paciente 38553 Masculino 31 años Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 116.Paciente 38554 Masculino 30 años Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 117.Paciente 38555 Masculino 30 años Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 118.Paciente 38556 Masculino 41 años Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 119.Paciente 38557 Femenino 35 años Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 120.Paciente 38558 Masculino 49 años Pespire, Choluteca 121.Paciente 38559 Masculino 75 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 122.Paciente 38560 Femenino 78 años Orica, Francisco Morazán 123.Paciente 38561 Masculino 51 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 124.Paciente 38562 Femenino 71 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán
  6. 6. 125.Paciente 38563 Femenino 69 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 126.Paciente 38564 Masculino 10 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 127.Paciente 38565 Femenino 10 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 128.Paciente 38566 Masculino 12 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 129.Paciente 38567 Femenino 12 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 130.Paciente 38568 Masculino 11 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 131.Paciente 38569 Masculino 7 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 132.Paciente 38570 Femenino 4 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 133.Paciente 38571 Femenino 13 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 134.Paciente 38572 Femenino 13 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 135.Paciente 38573 Femenino 44 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 136.Paciente 38574 Femenino 30 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 137.Paciente 38575 Masculino 22 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 138.Paciente 38576 Masculino 20 años Marcala, La Paz 139.Paciente 38577 Masculino 42 años Danlí, El Paraíso 140.Paciente 38578 Masculino 31 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 141.Paciente 38579 Masculino 24 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 142.Paciente 38580 Masculino 46 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 143.Paciente 38581 Femenino 22 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 144.Paciente 38582 Femenino 62 años Pespire, Choluteca 145.Paciente 38583 Masculino 35 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 146.Paciente 38584 Masculino 37 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 147.Paciente 38585 Femenino 34 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 148.Paciente 38586 Masculino 34 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 149.Paciente 38587 Masculino 17 años Nacaóme, Valle 150.Paciente 38588 Masculino 21 años Nacaóme, Valle 151.Paciente 38589 Masculino 22 años Nacaóme, Valle
  7. 7. 152.Paciente 38590 Masculino 31 años Nacaóme, Valle 153.Paciente 38591 Femenino 38 años Nacaóme, Valle 154.Paciente 38592 Femenino 52 años San Lorenzo, Valle 155.Paciente 38593 Masculino 53 años San Lorenzo, Valle 156.Paciente 38594 Masculino 38 años Nacaóme, Valle 157.Paciente 38595 Masculino 57 años Nacaóme, Valle 158.Paciente 38596 Masculino 28 años San Lorenzo, Valle 159.Paciente 38597 Femenino 23 años Nacaóme, Valle 160.Paciente 38598 Masculino 27 años San Lorenzo, Valle 161.Paciente 38599 Femenino 20 años Nacaóme, Valle 162.Paciente 38600 Masculino 63 años Danlí, El Paraíso 163.Paciente 38601 Masculino 70 años Danlí, El Paraíso 164.Paciente 38602 Femenino 79 años Danlí, El Paraíso 165.Paciente 38603 Femenino 72 años Danlí, El Paraíso 166.Paciente 38604 Masculino 72 años Danlí, El Paraíso 167.Paciente 38605 Masculino 67 años Morocelí, El Paraíso 168.Paciente 38606 Masculino 70 años Danlí, El Paraíso 169.Paciente 38607 Masculino 62 años Danlí, El Paraíso 170.Paciente 38608 Masculino 58 años Trojes, El Paraíso 171.Paciente 38609 Femenino 26 años Danlí, El Paraíso 172.Paciente 38610 Femenino 75 años Patuca, Olancho 173.Paciente 38611 Masculino 55 años Danlí, El Paraíso 174.Paciente 38612 Masculino 45 años San Matías, El Paraíso 175.Paciente 38613 Femenino 40 años Danlí, El Paraíso 176.Paciente 38614 Masculino 23 años Valle De Ángeles, Francisco Morazán 177.Paciente 38615 Masculino 27 años Valle De Ángeles, Francisco Morazán 178.Paciente 38616 Masculino 43 años Valle De Ángeles, Francisco Morazán
  8. 8. 179.Paciente 38617 Femenino 23 años Valle De Ángeles, Francisco Morazán 180.Paciente 38618 Masculino 85 años Valle De Ángeles, Francisco Morazán 181.Paciente 38619 Masculino 22 años Valle De Ángeles, Francisco Morazán 182.Paciente 38620 Masculino 6 años Valle De Ángeles, Francisco Morazán 183.Paciente 38621 Masculino 34 años Valle De Ángeles, Francisco Morazán 184.Paciente 38622 Masculino 29 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 185.Paciente 38623 Femenino 34 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 186.Paciente 38624 Femenino 29 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 187.Paciente 38625 Masculino 47 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 188.Paciente 38626 Masculino 52 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 189.Paciente 38627 Masculino 74 años Danlí, El Paraíso 190.Paciente 38628 Masculino 34 años Danlí, El Paraíso 191.Paciente 38629 Femenino 80 años Danlí, El Paraíso 192.Paciente 38630 Masculino 49 años Danlí, El Paraíso 193.Paciente 38631 Masculino 37 años Danlí, El Paraíso 194.Paciente 38632 Masculino 81 años Danlí, El Paraíso 195.Paciente 38633 Masculino 49 años El Paraíso, El Paraíso 196.Paciente 38634 Femenino 31 años El Paraíso, El Paraíso 197.Paciente 38635 Masculino 26 años El Paraíso, El Paraíso 198.Paciente 38636 Femenino 72 años Danlí, El Paraíso 199.Paciente 38637 Masculino 80 años Danlí, El Paraíso 200.Paciente 38638 Femenino 55 años Danlí, El Paraíso 201.Paciente 38639 Masculino 77 años Danlí, El Paraíso 202.Paciente 38640 Masculino 49 años Danlí, El Paraíso 203.Paciente 38641 Masculino 36 años Danlí, El Paraíso 204.Paciente 38642 Femenino 32 años Danlí, El Paraíso 205.Paciente 38643 Masculino 59 años Danlí, El Paraíso
  9. 9. 206.Paciente 38644 Masculino 54 años Danlí, El Paraíso 207.Paciente 38645 Masculino 30 años Danlí, El Paraíso 208.Paciente 38646 Masculino 27 años Danlí, El Paraíso 209.Paciente 38647 Femenino 27 años Danlí, El Paraíso 210.Paciente 38648 Masculino 28 años Danlí, El Paraíso 211.Paciente 38649 Masculino 31 años Danlí, El Paraíso 212.Paciente 38650 Femenino 41 años Danlí, El Paraíso 213.Paciente 38651 Femenino 50 años Danlí, El Paraíso 214.Paciente 38652 Femenino 28 años Danlí, El Paraíso 215.Paciente 38653 Femenino 33 años Danlí, El Paraíso 216.Paciente 38654 Masculino 38 años Soledad, El Paraíso 217.Paciente 38655 Femenino 43 años Soledad, El Paraíso 218.Paciente 38656 Femenino 41 años Soledad, El Paraíso 219.Paciente 38657 Masculino 47 años Liure, El Paraíso 220.Paciente 38658 Masculino 47 años Soledad, El Paraíso 221.Paciente 38659 Femenino 45 años Soledad, El Paraíso 222.Paciente 38660 Masculino 32 años Soledad, El Paraíso 223.Paciente 38661 Masculino 26 años Liure, El Paraíso 224.Paciente 38662 Masculino 51 años Liure, El Paraíso 225.Paciente 38663 Femenino 26 años Liure, El Paraíso 226.Paciente 38664 Femenino 32 años Danlí, El Paraíso 227.Paciente 38665 Masculino 48 años Danlí, El Paraíso 228.Paciente 38666 Femenino 53 años Danlí, El Paraíso 229.Paciente 38667 Femenino 28 años Danlí, El Paraíso 230.Paciente 38668 Masculino (pendiente) Liure, El Paraíso 231.Paciente 38669 Masculino 18 años San Antonio, El Paraíso 232.Paciente 38670 Masculino 45 años San Antonio, El Paraíso
  10. 10. 233.Paciente 38671 Masculino 32 años Morocelí, El Paraíso 234.Paciente 38672 Masculino 47 años Guinope, El Paraíso 235.Paciente 38673 Femenino 24 años Morocelí, El Paraíso 236.Paciente 38674 Masculino 61 años San Antonio, El Paraíso 237.Paciente 38675 Femenino 16 años Guinope, El Paraíso 238.Paciente 38676 Masculino 15 años Danlí, El Paraíso 239.Paciente 38677 Femenino 35 años Morocelí, El Paraíso 240.Paciente 38678 Femenino 13 años Guinope, El Paraíso 241.Paciente 38679 Masculino 19 años Morocelí, El Paraíso 242.Paciente 38680 Femenino 32 años Danlí, El Paraíso 243.Paciente 38681 Femenino 41 años Liure, El Paraíso 244.Paciente 38682 Masculino 47 años Danlí, El Paraíso 245.Paciente 38683 Masculino 26 años Danlí, El Paraíso 246.Paciente 38684 Masculino 22 años Nacaóme, Valle 247.Paciente 38685 Masculino 45 años Nacaóme, Valle 248.Paciente 38686 Masculino 37 años Nacaóme, Valle 249.Paciente 38687 Femenino 8 años Nacaóme, Valle 250.Paciente 38688 Femenino 38 años Nacaóme, Valle 251.Paciente 38689 Femenino 67 años Nacaóme, Valle 252.Paciente 38690 Femenino 37 años Nacaóme, Valle 253.Paciente 38691 Femenino 27 años Nacaóme, Valle 254.Paciente 38692 Femenino 63 años Nacaóme, Valle 255.Paciente 38693 Femenino 19 años Nacaóme, Valle 256.Paciente 38694 Femenino 58 años Nacaóme, Valle 257.Paciente 38695 Femenino 53 años Nacaóme, Valle 258.Paciente 38696 Masculino 35 años Langue, Valle 259.Paciente 38697 Femenino 19 años Langue, Valle
  11. 11. 260.Paciente 38698 Femenino 9 años Langue, Valle 261.Paciente 38699 Femenino 12 años Langue, Valle 262.Paciente 38700 Femenino 58 años Langue, Valle 263.Paciente 38701 Masculino 6 años Langue, Valle 264.Paciente 38702 Femenino 49 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 265.Paciente 38703 Masculino 39 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 266.Paciente 38704 Femenino 34 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 267.Paciente 38705 Masculino 34 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 268.Paciente 38706 Femenino 23 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 269.Paciente 38707 Masculino 44 años Sabá, Colón 270.Paciente 38708 Masculino 31 años Sabá, Colón 271.Paciente 38709 Masculino 36 años Sabá, Colón 272.Paciente 38710 Masculino 22 años Sabá, Colón 273.Paciente 38711 Masculino 20 años Sabá, Colón 274.Paciente 38712 Masculino 57 años Sabá, Colón 275.Paciente 38713 Masculino 21 años Sabá, Colón 276.Paciente 38714 Masculino 72 años Sabá, Colón 277.Paciente 38715 Masculino 39 años Sabá, Colón 278.Paciente 38716 Femenino 51 años Sabá, Colón 279.Paciente 38717 Masculino 30 años Sabá, Colón 280.Paciente 38718 Masculino 36 años Sabá, Colón 281.Paciente 38719 Masculino 51 años Tocoa, Colón 282.Paciente 38720 Femenino 25 años Tocoa, Colón 283.Paciente 38721 Masculino 30 años Tocoa, Colón 284.Paciente 38722 Masculino 51 años Tocoa, Colón 285.Paciente 38723 Femenino 37 años Tocoa, Colón 286.Paciente 38724 Masculino 30 años Tocoa, Colón
  12. 12. 287.Paciente 38725 Masculino 28 años Tocoa, Colón 288.Paciente 38726 Masculino 28 años Tocoa, Colón 289.Paciente 38727 Femenino 48 años Tocoa, Colón 290.Paciente 38728 Masculino 38 años Tocoa, Colón 291.Paciente 38729 Masculino 30 años Tocoa, Colón 292.Paciente 38730 Femenino 22 años Tocoa, Colón 293.Paciente 38731 Femenino 61 años Tocoa, Colón 294.Paciente 38732 Masculino 57 años Tocoa, Colón 295.Paciente 38733 Femenino 75 años Tocoa, Colón 296.Paciente 38734 Masculino 51 años Tocoa, Colón 297.Paciente 38735 Masculino 66 años Trujillo, Colón 298.Paciente 38736 Masculino 50 años Trujillo, Colón 299.Paciente 38737 Masculino 51 años Trujillo, Colón 300.Paciente 38738 Femenino 73 años Trujillo, Colón 301.Paciente 38739 Femenino 74 años Trujillo, Colón 302.Paciente 38740 Femenino 41 años Trujillo, Colón 303.Paciente 38741 Femenino 76 años Trujillo, Colón 304.Paciente 38742 Femenino 50 años Trujillo, Colón 305.Paciente 38743 Femenino 75 años Trujillo, Colón 306.Paciente 38744 Femenino 20 años Trujillo, Colón 307.Paciente 38745 Masculino 32 años Trujillo, Colón 308.Paciente 38746 Masculino 48 años Trujillo, Colón 309.Paciente 38747 Masculino 65 años Trujillo, Colón 310.Paciente 38748 Masculino 77 años Trujillo, Colón 311.Paciente 38749 Femenino 59 años Trujillo, Colón 312.Paciente 38750 Masculino 42 años Trujillo, Colón 313.Paciente 38751 Femenino 22 años Trujillo, Colón
  13. 13. 314.Paciente 38752 Femenino 28 años Trujillo, Colón 315.Paciente 38753 Femenino 22 años Trujillo, Colón 316.Paciente 38754 Femenino 37 años Trujillo, Colón 317.Paciente 38755 Femenino 59 años Trujillo, Colón 318.Paciente 38756 Masculino 59 años Trujillo, Colón 319.Paciente 38757 Masculino 18 años Trujillo, Colón 320.Paciente 38758 Femenino 30 años Trujillo, Colón 321.Paciente 38759 Masculino 45 años Trujillo, Colón 322.Paciente 38760 Masculino 40 años Tocoa, Colón 323.Paciente 38761 Masculino 57 años Tocoa, Colón 324.Paciente 38762 Masculino 27 años Tocoa, Colón 325.Paciente 38763 Femenino 59 años Tocoa, Colón 326.Paciente 38764 Masculino 60 años Bonito Oriental, Colón 327.Paciente 38765 Masculino 23 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 328.Paciente 38766 Masculino 25 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 329.Paciente 38767 Masculino 24 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 330.Paciente 38768 Masculino 31 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 331.Paciente 38769 Masculino 22 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 332.Paciente 38770 Femenino 30 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 333.Paciente 38771 Masculino 32 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 334.Paciente 38772 Femenino 59 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 335.Paciente 38773 Femenino 48 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 336.Paciente 38774 Femenino 34 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 337.Paciente 38775 Masculino 49 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 338.Paciente 38776 Masculino 37 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 339.Paciente 38777 Masculino 12 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 340.Paciente 38778 Masculino 63 años Comayagua, Comayagua
  14. 14. 341.Paciente 38779 Masculino 32 años Trujillo, Colón 342.Paciente 38780 Femenino 40 años La Paz, La Paz 343.Paciente 38781 Femenino 58 años La Paz, La Paz 344.Paciente 38782 Femenino 56 años La Paz, La Paz 345.Paciente 38783 Masculino 58 años Nacaóme, Valle 346.Paciente 38784 Femenino 43 años Nacaóme, Valle 347.Paciente 38785 Femenino 21 años Nacaóme, Valle 348.Paciente 38786 Masculino 23 años Nacaóme, Valle 349.Paciente 38787 Femenino 87 años Nacaóme, Valle 350.Paciente 38788 Femenino 31 años Nacaóme, Valle 351.Paciente 38789 Femenino 7 años Nacaóme, Valle 352.Paciente 38790 Masculino 40 años Nacaóme, Valle 353.Paciente 38791 Femenino 74 años Nacaóme, Valle 354.Paciente 38792 Masculino 62 años Nacaóme, Valle 355.Paciente 38793 Masculino 32 años Nacaóme, Valle 356.Paciente 38794 Masculino 70 años Nacaóme, Valle 357.Paciente 38795 Masculino 22 años San Lorenzo, Valle 358.Paciente 38796 Masculino 22 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 359.Paciente 38797 Femenino 32 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 360.Paciente 38798 Femenino 24 años Comayagua, Comayagua 361.Paciente 38799 Femenino 29 años Comayagua, Comayagua 362.Paciente 38800 Masculino 26 años Comayagua, Comayagua 363.Paciente 38801 Masculino 32 años Comayagua, Comayagua 364.Paciente 38802 Masculino 34 años Comayagua, Comayagua 365.Paciente 38803 Femenino 34 años Comayagua, Comayagua 366.Paciente 38804 Femenino 37 años Comayagua, Comayagua 367.Paciente 38805 Femenino 36 años Comayagua, Comayagua
  15. 15. 368.Paciente 38806 Femenino 26 años Comayagua, Comayagua 369.Paciente 38807 Masculino 18 años Comayagua, Comayagua 370.Paciente 38808 Masculino 30 años Comayagua, Comayagua 371.Paciente 38809 Femenino 49 años Comayagua, Comayagua 372.Paciente 38810 Masculino 42 años Comayagua, Comayagua 373.Paciente 38811 Masculino 29 años Comayagua, Comayagua 374.Paciente 38812 Femenino 38 años Comayagua, Comayagua 375.Paciente 38813 Femenino 32 años Comayagua, Comayagua 376.Paciente 38814 Masculino 58 años Comayagua, Comayagua 377.Paciente 38815 Femenino 62 años Comayagua, Comayagua 378.Paciente 38816 Femenino 29 años Comayagua, Comayagua 379.Paciente 38817 Femenino 32 años Comayagua, Comayagua 380.Paciente 38818 Masculino 48 años Comayagua, Comayagua 381.Paciente 38819 Masculino 49 años Comayagua, Comayagua 382.Paciente 38820 Masculino 64 años Comayagua, Comayagua 383.Paciente 38821 Masculino 16 años Comayagua, Comayagua 384.Paciente 38822 Femenino 32 años Comayagua, Comayagua 385.Paciente 38823 Masculino 29 años Comayagua, Comayagua 386.Paciente 38824 Masculino 42 años Comayagua, Comayagua 387.Paciente 38825 Masculino 51 años Comayagua, Comayagua 388.Paciente 38826 Femenino 30 años Comayagua, Comayagua 389.Paciente 38827 Masculino (pendiente) Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 390.Paciente 38828 Femenino 33 años Omoa, Cortés 391.Paciente 38829 Femenino 38 años Omoa, Cortés 392.Paciente 38830 Femenino 23 años Omoa, Cortés 393.Paciente 38831 Masculino 37 años Omoa, Cortés 394.Paciente 38832 Masculino 58 años Omoa, Cortés
  16. 16. 395.Paciente 38833 Masculino 19 años Omoa, Cortés 396.Paciente 38834 Masculino 30 años Omoa, Cortés 397.Paciente 38835 Femenino 24 años Omoa, Cortés 398.Paciente 38836 Masculino 47 años Omoa, Cortés 399.Paciente 38837 Femenino 72 años Omoa, Cortés 400.Paciente 38838 Masculino 28 años San Manuel, Cortés 401.Paciente 38839 Masculino 48 años San Francisco, Cortés 402.Paciente 38840 Masculino 21 años San Francisco, Cortés 403.Paciente 38841 Masculino 56 años Santa Cruz De Yojoa, Cortés 404.Paciente 38842 Femenino 55 años Santa Cruz De Yojoa, Cortés 405.Paciente 38843 Masculino 30 años Santa Cruz De Yojoa, Cortés 406.Paciente 38844 Femenino 55 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 407.Paciente 38845 Masculino 60 años Santa Cruz De Yojoa, Cortés 408.Paciente 38846 Femenino 33 años Santa Cruz De Yojoa, Cortés 409.Paciente 38847 Femenino 27 años Santa Cruz De Yojoa, Cortés 410.Paciente 38848 Masculino 27 años Santa Cruz De Yojoa, Cortés 411.Paciente 38849 Femenino 36 años Santa Cruz De Yojoa, Cortés 412.Paciente 38850 Masculino 44 años Santa Cruz De Yojoa, Cortés 413.Paciente 38851 Masculino 19 años Santa Cruz De Yojoa, Cortés 414.Paciente 38852 Masculino 81 años Santa Cruz De Yojoa, Cortés 415.Paciente 38853 Femenino 28 años Santa Cruz De Yojoa, Cortés 416.Paciente 38854 Femenino 51 años Santa Cruz De Yojoa, Cortés 417.Paciente 38855 Masculino 23 años Santa Cruz De Yojoa, Cortés 418.Paciente 38856 Masculino 26 años Santa Cruz De Yojoa, Cortés 419.Paciente 38857 Femenino 23 años Santa Cruz De Yojoa, Cortés 420.Paciente 38858 Femenino 13 años Santa Cruz De Yojoa, Cortés 421.Paciente 38859 Femenino 34 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés
  17. 17. 422.Paciente 38860 Femenino 25 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 423.Paciente 38861 Femenino 28 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 424.Paciente 38862 Femenino 30 años Choloma, Cortés 425.Paciente 38863 Femenino 52 años Choloma, Cortés 426.Paciente 38864 Femenino 25 años Choloma, Cortés 427.Paciente 38865 Masculino 38 años Choloma, Cortés 428.Paciente 38866 Masculino 41 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 429.Paciente 38867 Masculino 34 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 430.Paciente 38868 Masculino 61 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 431.Paciente 38869 Femenino 75 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 432.Paciente 38870 Masculino 70 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 433.Paciente 38871 Femenino 30 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 434.Paciente 38872 Masculino 75 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 435.Paciente 38873 Femenino 56 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 436.Paciente 38874 Masculino 77 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 437.Paciente 38875 Masculino 34 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 438.Paciente 38876 Masculino 53 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 439.Paciente 38877 Masculino 64 años Choloma, Cortés 440.Paciente 38878 Masculino 40 años La Lima, Cortés 441.Paciente 38879 Masculino 53 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 442.Paciente 38880 Masculino 63 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 443.Paciente 38881 Femenino 24 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 444.Paciente 38882 Femenino 26 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 445.Paciente 38883 Femenino 29 años El Progreso, Yoro 446.Paciente 38884 Femenino 25 años Macuelizo, Santa Bárbara 447.Paciente 38885 Masculino 46 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 448.Paciente 38886 Masculino 46 años Olanchito, Yoro
  18. 18. 449.Paciente 38887 Femenino 52 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 450.Paciente 38888 Masculino 36 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 451.Paciente 38889 Femenino 58 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 452.Paciente 38890 Femenino 28 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 453.Paciente 38891 Femenino 75 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 454.Paciente 38892 Femenino 52 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 455.Paciente 38893 Femenino 61 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 456.Paciente 38894 Masculino 57 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 457.Paciente 38895 Femenino 80 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 458.Paciente 38896 Masculino 78 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 459.Paciente 38897 Femenino 45 años Sabá, Colón 460.Paciente 38898 Femenino 74 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 461.Paciente 38899 Femenino 36 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 462.Paciente 38900 Masculino 43 años Protección, Santa Bárbara 463.Paciente 38901 Masculino 28 años San José De Colinas, Santa Bárbara 464.Paciente 38902 Masculino 28 años Santa Bárbara, Santa Bárbara 465.Paciente 38903 Masculino 43 años Santa Bárbara, Santa Bárbara 466.Paciente 38904 Femenino 53 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 467.Paciente 38905 Femenino 38 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 468.Paciente 38906 Femenino 17 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 469.Paciente 38907 Femenino 17 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 470.Paciente 38908 Femenino 20 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 471.Paciente 38909 Femenino 20 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 472.Paciente 38910 Femenino 20 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 473.Paciente 38911 Masculino 15 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 474.Paciente 38912 Masculino 3 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 475.Paciente 38913 Femenino 38 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés
  19. 19. 476.Paciente 38914 Femenino 41 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 477.Paciente 38915 Masculino 28 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 478.Paciente 38916 Masculino 25 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 479.Paciente 38917 Femenino 15 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 480.Paciente 38918 Femenino 28 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 481.Paciente 38919 Masculino 33 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 482.Paciente 38920 Masculino 24 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 483.Paciente 38921 Femenino 17 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 484.Paciente 38922 Femenino 28 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 485.Paciente 38923 Femenino 23 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 486.Paciente 38924 Femenino 33 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 487.Paciente 38925 Femenino 35 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 488.Paciente 38926 Femenino 27 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 489.Paciente 38927 Femenino 24 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 490.Paciente 38928 Femenino 32 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 491.Paciente 38929 Masculino 3 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 492.Paciente 38930 Femenino 30 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 493.Paciente 38931 Femenino 34 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 494.Paciente 38932 Femenino 3 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 495.Paciente 38933 Femenino 42 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 496.Paciente 38934 Femenino 52 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 497.Paciente 38935 Femenino 24 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 498.Paciente 38936 Femenino 32 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 499.Paciente 38937 Femenino 23 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 500.Paciente 38938 Femenino 25 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 501.Paciente 38939 Femenino 34 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 502.Paciente 38940 Femenino 55 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés
  20. 20. 503.Paciente 38941 Masculino 66 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 504.Paciente 38942 Femenino 19 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 505.Paciente 38943 Femenino 56 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 506.Paciente 38944 Femenino 23 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 507.Paciente 38945 Masculino 29 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 508.Paciente 38946 Masculino 42 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 509.Paciente 38947 Masculino 30 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 510.Paciente 38948 Femenino 85 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 511.Paciente 38949 Femenino 33 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 512.Paciente 38950 Masculino 23 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 513.Paciente 38951 Masculino 20 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 514.Paciente 38952 Masculino 50 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 515.Paciente 38953 Masculino 24 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 516.Paciente 38954 Masculino 63 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 517.Paciente 38955 Masculino 49 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 518.Paciente 38956 Masculino 54 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 519.Paciente 38957 Femenino 25 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 520.Paciente 38958 Masculino 29 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 521.Paciente 38959 Masculino 30 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 522.Paciente 38960 Masculino 28 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 523.Paciente 38961 Masculino 29 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 524.Paciente 38962 Masculino 25 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 525.Paciente 38963 Femenino 20 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 526.Paciente 38964 Masculino 31 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 527.Paciente 38965 Masculino 31 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 528.Paciente 38966 Masculino 27 años Tela, Atlántida 529.Paciente 38967 Femenino 34 años Tela, Atlántida
  21. 21. 530.Paciente 38968 Masculino 5 años Tela, Atlántida 531.Paciente 38969 Masculino 66 años Arizona, Atlántida 532.Paciente 38970 Femenino 42 años Arizona, Atlántida 533.Paciente 38971 Femenino 44 años Tela, Atlántida 534.Paciente 38972 Femenino 43 años Tela, Atlántida 535.Paciente 38973 Femenino 18 años Tela, Atlántida 536.Paciente 38974 Femenino 21 años Tela, Atlántida 537.Paciente 38975 Masculino 46 años Tela, Atlántida 538.Paciente 38976 Femenino 37 años Tela, Atlántida 539.Paciente 38977 Femenino 58 años Tela, Atlántida 540.Paciente 38978 Femenino 66 años Tela, Atlántida 541.Paciente 38979 Femenino 17 años Tela, Atlántida 542.Paciente 38980 Femenino 22 años Tela, Atlántida 543.Paciente 38981 Femenino 32 años Tela, Atlántida 544.Paciente 38982 Femenino 21 años Tela, Atlántida 545.Paciente 38983 Masculino 44 años Gracias, Lempira 546.Paciente 38984 Masculino 52 años Gracias, Lempira 547.Paciente 38985 Masculino 64 años San Manuel, Lempira 548.Paciente 38986 Femenino 32 años San Manuel, Lempira 549.Paciente 38987 Femenino 33 años Gracias, Lempira 550.Paciente 38988 Femenino 12 años Gracias, Lempira 551.Paciente 38989 Femenino 30 años Gracias, Lempira 552.Paciente 38990 Masculino 68 años Gracias, Lempira 553.Paciente 38991 Femenino 60 años Lepaera, Lempira 554.Paciente 38992 Masculino 24 años Gracias, Lempira 555.Paciente 38993 Masculino 52 años Macuelizo, Santa Bárbara 556.Paciente 38994 Masculino 27 años Santa Bárbara, Santa Bárbara
  22. 22. 557.Paciente 38995 Masculino 45 años Las Vegas, Santa Bárbara 558.Paciente 38996 Masculino 40 años Las Vegas, Santa Bárbara 559.Paciente 38997 Femenino 38 años Las Vegas, Santa Bárbara 560.Paciente 38998 Masculino 89 años Las Vegas, Santa Bárbara 561.Paciente 38999 Femenino 27 años Santa Bárbara, Santa Bárbara 562.Paciente 39000 Masculino 31 años Arada, Santa Bárbara 563.Paciente 39001 Femenino 55 años Quimistán, Santa Bárbara 564.Paciente 39002 Masculino 40 años Petoa, Santa Bárbara 565.Paciente 39003 Masculino 35 años Santa Bárbara, Santa Bárbara 566.Paciente 39004 Femenino 85 años San José De Colinas, Santa Bárbara 567.Paciente 39005 Masculino 63 años San José De Colinas, Santa Bárbara 568.Paciente 39006 Masculino 73 años San José De Colinas, Santa Bárbara 569.Paciente 39007 Femenino 61 años San José De Colinas, Santa Bárbara 570.Paciente 39008 Masculino 58 años Quimistán, Santa Bárbara 571.Paciente 39009 Femenino 42 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 572.Paciente 39010 Masculino 53 años Choloma, Cortés 573.Paciente 39011 Femenino 55 años Choloma, Cortés 574.Paciente 39012 Masculino 26 años Choloma, Cortés 575.Paciente 39013 Femenino 25 años Choloma, Cortés 576.Paciente 39014 Femenino 28 años Choloma, Cortés 577.Paciente 39015 Femenino 52 años Choloma, Cortés 578.Paciente 39016 Masculino 11 años Choloma, Cortés 579.Paciente 39017 Masculino 29 años Choloma, Cortés 580.Paciente 39018 Masculino 55 años Choloma, Cortés 581.Paciente 39019 Masculino 26 años Choloma, Cortés 582.Paciente 39020 Femenino 29 años Choloma, Cortés 583.Paciente 39021 Femenino 74 años Choloma, Cortés
  23. 23. 584.Paciente 39022 Femenino 67 años Choloma, Cortés 585.Paciente 39023 Femenino 40 años Choloma, Cortés 586.Paciente 39024 Masculino 19 años Choloma, Cortés 587.Paciente 39025 Femenino 33 años Choloma, Cortés 588.Paciente 39026 Femenino 42 años Choloma, Cortés 589.Paciente 39027 Femenino 22 años Choloma, Cortés 590.Paciente 39028 Femenino 56 años Choloma, Cortés 591.Paciente 39029 Femenino 25 años Villanueva, Cortés 592.Paciente 39030 Masculino 22 años Villanueva, Cortés 593.Paciente 39031 Femenino 43 años Villanueva, Cortés 594.Paciente 39032 Masculino 45 años Potrerillos, Cortés 595.Paciente 39033 Femenino 57 años Villanueva, Cortés 596.Paciente 39034 Femenino 41 años San Manuel, Cortés 597.Paciente 39035 Femenino 71 años Villanueva, Cortés 598.Paciente 39036 Masculino 23 años Potrerillos, Cortés 599.Paciente 39037 Femenino 30 años Villanueva, Cortés 600.Paciente 39038 Masculino 59 años Villanueva, Cortés 601.Paciente 39039 Masculino 40 años San Manuel, Cortés 602.Paciente 39040 Masculino 74 años Villanueva, Cortés 603.Paciente 39041 Femenino 41 años Villanueva, Cortés 604.Paciente 39042 Masculino 36 años Villanueva, Cortés 605.Paciente 39043 Masculino 34 años San Manuel, Cortés 606.Paciente 39044 Femenino 55 años Villanueva, Cortés 607.Paciente 39045 Masculino 63 años Villanueva, Cortés 608.Paciente 39046 Masculino 29 años Villanueva, Cortés 609.Paciente 39047 Masculino 37 años Villanueva, Cortés 610.Paciente 39048 Femenino 53 años Villanueva, Cortés
  24. 24. 611.Paciente 39049 Femenino 63 años Villanueva, Cortés 612.Paciente 39050 Masculino 24 años Villanueva, Cortés 613.Paciente 39051 Femenino 31 años Esparta, Atlántida 614.Paciente 39052 Masculino 29 años Esparta, Atlántida 615.Paciente 39053 Femenino 46 años La Masica, Atlántida 616.Paciente 39054 Masculino 21 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 617.Paciente 39055 Femenino 55 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 618.Paciente 39056 Femenino 69 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 619.Paciente 39057 Femenino 29 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 620.Paciente 39058 Femenino 50 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 621.Paciente 39059 Femenino 19 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 622.Paciente 39060 Masculino 36 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 623.Paciente 39061 Femenino 33 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 624.Paciente 39062 Femenino 80 años Quimistán, Santa Bárbara 625.Paciente 39063 Masculino 61 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 626.Paciente 39064 Femenino 30 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 627.Paciente 39065 Masculino 28 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 628.Paciente 39066 Masculino 30 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 629.Paciente 39067 Masculino 72 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 630.Paciente 39068 Femenino 47 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 631.Paciente 39069 Femenino 48 años Villanueva, Cortés 632.Paciente 39070 Femenino 38 años La Lima, Cortés 633.Paciente 39071 Femenino 23 años Villanueva, Cortés 634.Paciente 39072 Masculino 62 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 635.Paciente 39073 Masculino 14 años El Progreso, Yoro 636.Paciente 39074 Femenino 61 años La Lima, Cortés 637.Paciente 39075 Masculino 59 años La Lima, Cortés
  25. 25. 638.Paciente 39076 Femenino 27 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 639.Paciente 39077 Femenino 53 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 640.Paciente 39078 Femenino 60 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 641.Paciente 39079 Femenino 39 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 642.Paciente 39080 Masculino 28 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 643.Paciente 39081 Masculino 12 años Omoa, Cortés 644.Paciente 39082 Masculino 53 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 645.Paciente 39083 Masculino 40 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 646.Paciente 39084 Masculino 41 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 647.Paciente 39085 Masculino 73 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 648.Paciente 39086 Femenino 28 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 649.Paciente 39087 Femenino 23 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 650.Paciente 39088 Femenino 60 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 651.Paciente 39089 Masculino 58 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 652.Paciente 39090 Femenino 30 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 653.Paciente 39091 Femenino 36 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 654.Paciente 39092 Masculino 45 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 655.Paciente 39093 Masculino 37 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 656.Paciente 39094 Femenino 33 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 657.Paciente 39095 Femenino 27 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 658.Paciente 39096 Femenino 32 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 659.Paciente 39097 Masculino 25 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 660.Paciente 39098 Masculino 40 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 661.Paciente 39099 Femenino 40 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 662.Paciente 39100 Femenino 42 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 663.Paciente 39101 Masculino 43 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 664.Paciente 39102 Masculino 36 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés
  26. 26. 665.Paciente 39103 Femenino 34 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 666.Paciente 39104 Masculino 32 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 667.Paciente 39105 Femenino 30 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 668.Paciente 39106 Femenino 59 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 669.Paciente 39107 Femenino 31 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 670.Paciente 39108 Masculino 33 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 671.Paciente 39109 Masculino 46 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 672.Paciente 39110 Femenino 34 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 673.Paciente 39111 Masculino 30 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 674.Paciente 39112 Masculino 60 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 675.Paciente 39113 Masculino 68 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 676.Paciente 39114 Masculino 27 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 677.Paciente 39115 Femenino 35 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 678.Paciente 39116 Femenino 22 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 679.Paciente 39117 Masculino 30 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 680.Paciente 39118 Masculino 30 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 681.Paciente 39119 Femenino 29 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 682.Paciente 39120 Femenino 29 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 683.Paciente 39121 Femenino 32 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 684.Paciente 39122 Femenino 28 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 685.Paciente 39123 Masculino 61 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 686.Paciente 39124 Femenino 50 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 687.Paciente 39125 Femenino 24 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 688.Paciente 39126 Masculino 41 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 689.Paciente 39127 Femenino 31 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 690.Paciente 39128 Femenino 60 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 691.Paciente 39129 Masculino 40 años La Ceiba, Atlántida
  27. 27. 692.Paciente 39130 Masculino 52 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 693.Paciente 39131 Femenino 18 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 694.Paciente 39132 Femenino 54 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 695.Paciente 39133 Femenino 85 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 696.Paciente 39134 Masculino 30 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 697.Paciente 39135 Masculino 32 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 698.Paciente 39136 Masculino 62 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 699.Paciente 39137 Masculino 43 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 700.Paciente 39138 Masculino 39 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 701.Paciente 39139 Femenino 25 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 702.Paciente 39140 Masculino 42 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 703.Paciente 39141 Masculino 31 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 704.Paciente 39142 Masculino 29 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 705.Paciente 39143 Femenino 48 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 706.Paciente 39144 Masculino 40 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 707.Paciente 39145 Masculino 59 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 708.Paciente 39146 Femenino 43 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 709.Paciente 39147 Masculino 42 años Tela, Atlántida 710.Paciente 39148 Femenino 33 años Tela, Atlántida 711.Paciente 39149 Masculino 73 años Tela, Atlántida 712.Paciente 39150 Masculino 46 años Tela, Atlántida 713.Paciente 39151 Masculino 36 años Tela, Atlántida 714.Paciente 39152 Femenino 41 años Las Vegas, Santa Bárbara 715.Paciente 39153 Masculino 44 años Las Vegas, Santa Bárbara 716.Paciente 39154 Femenino 32 años Las Vegas, Santa Bárbara 717.Paciente 39155 Femenino 38 años Las Vegas, Santa Bárbara 718.Paciente 39156 Masculino 44 años Las Vegas, Santa Bárbara
  28. 28. 719.Paciente 39157 Masculino 29 años Las Vegas, Santa Bárbara 720.Paciente 39158 Masculino 22 años Las Vegas, Santa Bárbara 721.Paciente 39159 Femenino 47 años Las Vegas, Santa Bárbara 722.Paciente 39160 Femenino 30 años Las Vegas, Santa Bárbara 723.Paciente 39161 Femenino 78 años Las Vegas, Santa Bárbara 724.Paciente 39162 Masculino 37 años Las Vegas, Santa Bárbara 725.Paciente 39163 Masculino 34 años Las Vegas, Santa Bárbara 726.Paciente 39164 Masculino 41 años Las Vegas, Santa Bárbara 727.Paciente 39165 Femenino 33 años Las Vegas, Santa Bárbara 728.Paciente 39166 Masculino 46 años Las Vegas, Santa Bárbara 729.Paciente 39167 Masculino 72 años Las Vegas, Santa Bárbara 730.Paciente 39168 Femenino 37 años Las Vegas, Santa Bárbara 731.Paciente 39169 Masculino 40 años Las Vegas, Santa Bárbara 732.Paciente 39170 Masculino 23 años Las Vegas, Santa Bárbara 733.Paciente 39171 Masculino 31 años Santa Cruz, Cortés 734.Paciente 39172 Masculino 4 años Santa Bárbara, Santa Bárbara 735.Paciente 39173 Femenino 80 años Las Vegas, Santa Bárbara 736.Paciente 39174 Masculino 86 años Las Vegas, Santa Bárbara 737.Paciente 39175 Masculino 34 años Santa Bárbara, Santa Bárbara 738.Paciente 39176 Masculino 8 años Santa Bárbara, Santa Bárbara 739.Paciente 39177 Femenino 32 años Santa Bárbara, Santa Bárbara 740.Paciente 39178 Masculino 52 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 741.Paciente 39179 Masculino 25 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 742.Paciente 39180 Femenino 44 años Comayagua, Comayagua 743.Paciente 39181 Femenino 25 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 744.Paciente 39182 Masculino 35 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 745.Paciente 39183 Masculino 50 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán
  29. 29. 746.Paciente 39184 Masculino 37 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 747.Paciente 39185 Masculino 54 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 748.Paciente 39186 Femenino 41 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 749.Paciente 39187 Masculino 41 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 750.Paciente 39188 Femenino 63 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 751.Paciente 39189 Femenino 20 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 752.Paciente 39190 Masculino 45 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 753.Paciente 39191 Masculino 45 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 754.Paciente 39192 Femenino 69 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 755.Paciente 39193 Masculino 49 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 756.Paciente 39194 Femenino 50 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 757.Paciente 39195 Femenino 28 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 758.Paciente 39196 Masculino 47 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 759.Paciente 39197 Femenino 31 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 760.Paciente 39198 Femenino 23 años Morazán, Yoro 761.Paciente 39199 Femenino 20 años El Progreso, Yoro 762.Paciente 39200 Masculino 39 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 763.Paciente 39201 Masculino 45 años La Lima, Cortés 764.Paciente 39202 Femenino 36 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 765.Paciente 39203 Masculino 24 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 766.Paciente 39204 Masculino 39 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 767.Paciente 39205 Masculino 64 años Villanueva, Cortés 768.Paciente 39206 Masculino 74 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 769.Paciente 39207 Femenino 52 años Choloma, Cortés 770.Paciente 39208 Masculino 83 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 771.Paciente 39209 Femenino 45 años Tela, Atlántida 772.Paciente 39210 Masculino 55 años Tela, Atlántida
  30. 30. 773.Paciente 39211 Masculino 47 años La Lima, Cortés 774.Paciente 39212 Femenino 59 años La Lima, Cortés 775.Paciente 39213 Femenino 30 años La Lima, Cortés 776.Paciente 39214 Masculino 70 años La Lima, Cortés 777.Paciente 39215 Femenino 37 años La Lima, Cortés 778.Paciente 39216 Masculino 37 años La Lima, Cortés 779.Paciente 39217 Masculino 53 años La Lima, Cortés 780.Paciente 39218 Masculino 43 años La Lima, Cortés 781.Paciente 39219 Masculino 35 años La Lima, Cortés 782.Paciente 39220 Femenino 51 años La Lima, Cortés 783.Paciente 39221 Masculino 40 años La Lima, Cortés 784.Paciente 39222 Femenino 30 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 785.Paciente 39223 Femenino 66 años El Progreso, Yoro 786.Paciente 39224 Femenino 25 años La Lima, Cortés 787.Paciente 39225 Masculino 29 años La Lima, Cortés 788.Paciente 39226 Masculino 19 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 789.Paciente 39227 Femenino 14 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 790.Paciente 39228 Femenino 23 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 791.Paciente 39229 Masculino 27 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 792.Paciente 39230 Masculino 32 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 793.Paciente 39231 Masculino 37 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 794.Paciente 39232 Masculino 50 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 795.Paciente 39233 Femenino 44 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 796.Paciente 39234 Femenino 27 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 797.Paciente 39235 Masculino 76 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 798.Paciente 39236 Masculino 60 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 799.Paciente 39237 Masculino 55 años La Ceiba, Atlántida
  31. 31. 800.Paciente 39238 Masculino 58 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 801.Paciente 39239 Masculino 72 años El Porvenir, Atlántida 802.Paciente 39240 Masculino 80 años Guanaja, Islas De La Bahía 803.Paciente 39241 Femenino 81 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 804.Paciente 39242 Femenino 43 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 805.Paciente 39243 Masculino 60 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 806.Paciente 39244 Masculino 54 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 807.Paciente 39245 Femenino 64 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 808.Paciente 39246 Masculino 59 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 809.Paciente 39247 Masculino 66 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 810.Paciente 39248 Masculino 36 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 811.Paciente 39249 Masculino 51 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 812.Paciente 39250 Femenino 29 años La Masica, Atlántida 813.Paciente 39251 Femenino 56 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 814.Paciente 39252 Femenino 48 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 815.Paciente 39253 Masculino 44 años Utila, Islas De La Bahía 816.Paciente 39254 Femenino 35 años Tela, Atlántida 817.Paciente 39255 Femenino 62 años Tela, Atlántida 818.Paciente 39256 Masculino 50 años Tela, Atlántida 819.Paciente 39257 Femenino 69 años Tela, Atlántida 820.Paciente 39258 Masculino 67 años Tela, Atlántida 821.Paciente 39259 Femenino 64 años Tela, Atlántida 822.Paciente 39260 Femenino 76 años Tela, Atlántida 823.Paciente 39261 Femenino 56 años Tela, Atlántida 824.Paciente 39262 Femenino 48 años Tela, Atlántida 825.Paciente 39263 Femenino 63 años Jutiapa, Atlántida 826.Paciente 39264 Masculino 44 años La Masica, Atlántida
  32. 32. 827.Paciente 39265 Masculino 49 años La Masica, Atlántida 828.Paciente 39266 Masculino 33 años La Masica, Atlántida 829.Paciente 39267 Femenino 56 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 830.Paciente 39268 Masculino 17 años Utila, Islas De La Bahía 831.Paciente 39269 Femenino 45 años Utila, Islas De La Bahía 832.Paciente 39270 Femenino 94 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 833.Paciente 39271 Femenino 79 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 834.Paciente 39272 Femenino 67 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 835.Paciente 39273 Femenino 56 años Comayagua, Comayagua 836.Paciente 39274 Masculino 44 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 837.Paciente 39275 Masculino 41 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 838.Paciente 39276 Femenino 81 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán Del total de pacientes diagnosticados con COVID-19 se encuentran en este momento 1,464 hospitalizados, de los cuales 990 están en condición estable, 413 en condición grave y 61 en unidad de cuidados intensivos. El resto se encuentran siendo monitoreados por el personal de la Región Sanitaria. Se informa que el día de hoy se reportan 209 recuperados, permaneciendo un total de 4,922 personas recuperadas acumuladas. 1. Recuperado 4714 Masculino 34 años Guajiquiro, La Paz 2. Recuperado 4715 Masculino 29 años Chinacla, La Paz 3. Recuperado 4716 Femenino 61 años Langue, Valle 4. Recuperado 4717 Masculino 27 años San Lorenzo, Valle 5. Recuperado 4718 Femenino 36 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 6. Recuperado 4719 Masculino 73 años Comayagua, Comayagua 7. Recuperado 4720 Femenino 29 años Guajiquiro, La Paz 8. Recuperado 4721 Masculino 53 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 9. Recuperado 4722 Masculino 41 años San Lorenzo, Valle
  33. 33. 10.Recuperado 4723 Femenino 53 años San Lorenzo, Valle 11.Recuperado 4724 Masculino 46 años San Lorenzo, Valle 12.Recuperado 4725 Masculino 38 años La Esperanza, Intibucá 13.Recuperado 4726 Masculino 76 años San Lorenzo, Valle 14.Recuperado 4727 Masculino 30 años Nacaóme, Valle 15.Recuperado 4728 Masculino 46 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 16.Recuperado 4729 Masculino 58 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 17.Recuperado 4730 Masculino 41 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 18.Recuperado 4731 Masculino 29 años San Lorenzo, Valle 19.Recuperado 4732 Femenino 52 años San Lorenzo, Valle 20.Recuperado 4733 Masculino 46 años San Lorenzo, Valle 21.Recuperado 4734 Femenino 39 años San Lorenzo, Valle 22.Recuperado 4735 Femenino 38 años San Lorenzo, Valle 23.Recuperado 4736 Femenino 64 años San Lorenzo, Valle 24.Recuperado 4737 Femenino 62 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 25.Recuperado 4738 Masculino 96 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 26.Recuperado 4739 Masculino 26 años La Paz, La Paz 27.Recuperado 4740 Masculino 38 años La Paz, La Paz 28.Recuperado 4741 Masculino 29 años El Progreso, Yoro 29.Recuperado 4742 Masculino 25 años La Paz, La Paz 30.Recuperado 4743 Femenino 34 años Comayagua, Comayagua 31.Recuperado 4744 Masculino 29 años Trujillo, Colón 32.Recuperado 4745 Femenino 28 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 33.Recuperado 4746 Femenino 36 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 34.Recuperado 4747 Masculino 26 años San José, La Paz 35.Recuperado 4748 Masculino 43 años La Paz, La Paz 36.Recuperado 4749 Femenino 65 años La Paz, La Paz
  34. 34. 37.Recuperado 4750 Femenino 24 años La Paz, La Paz 38.Recuperado 4751 Masculino 58 años La Esperanza, Intibucá 39.Recuperado 4752 Femenino 53 años La Esperanza, Intibucá 40.Recuperado 4753 Femenino 22 años Danlí, El Paraíso 41.Recuperado 4754 Masculino 33 años Choluteca, Choluteca 42.Recuperado 4755 Femenino 53 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 43.Recuperado 4756 Masculino 35 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 44.Recuperado 4757 Masculino 26 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 45.Recuperado 4758 Femenino 71 años Comayagua, Comayagua 46.Recuperado 4759 Femenino 23 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 47.Recuperado 4760 Masculino 34 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 48.Recuperado 4761 Masculino 53 años La Entrada, Copán 49.Recuperado 4762 Femenino 42 años Choluteca, Choluteca 50.Recuperado 4763 Femenino 65 años Choluteca, Choluteca 51.Recuperado 4764 Femenino 41 años Choluteca, Choluteca 52.Recuperado 4765 Femenino 84 años Nacaóme, Valle 53.Recuperado 4766 Masculino 26 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 54.Recuperado 4767 Masculino 37 años Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 55.Recuperado 4768 Femenino 63 años Nueva Arcadia, Copán 56.Recuperado 4769 Masculino 31 años Nueva arcadia, Copán 57.Recuperado 4770 Masculino 45 años Orocuina, Choluteca 58.Recuperado 4771 Femenino 35 años Intibucá, Intibucá 59.Recuperado 4772 Femenino 25 años Sabá, Colón 60.Recuperado 4773 Femenino 38 años Juticalpa, Olancho 61.Recuperado 4774 Femenino 29 años Juticalpa, Olancho 62.Recuperado 4775 Masculino 25 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 63.Recuperado 4776 Masculino 44 años Roatan, Islas De La Bahía
  35. 35. 64.Recuperado 4777 Femenino 51 años Choluteca, Choluteca 65.Recuperado 4778 Masculino 37 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 66.Recuperado 4779 Masculino 23 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 67.Recuperado 4780 Masculino 59 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 68.Recuperado 4781 Femenino 31 años La Paz, La Paz 69.Recuperado 4782 Masculino 27 años Sabanagrande, Francisco Morazán 70.Recuperado 4783 Masculino 14 años Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 71.Recuperado 4784 Masculino 37 años Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 72.Recuperado 4785 Femenino 58 años Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 73.Recuperado 4786 Femenino 31 años Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 74.Recuperado 4787 Masculino 61 años Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 75.Recuperado 4788 Masculino 37 años Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 76.Recuperado 4789 Femenino 31 años Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 77.Recuperado 4790 Femenino 22 años Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 78.Recuperado 4791 Femenino 34 años Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 79.Recuperado 4792 Femenino 34 años Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 80.Recuperado 4793 Masculino 29 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 81.Recuperado 4794 Femenino 25 años La Paz, La Paz 82.Recuperado 4795 Femenino 32 años La Paz, La Paz 83.Recuperado 4796 Femenino 36 años Yarula, La Paz 84.Recuperado 4797 Femenino 21 años La Paz, La Paz 85.Recuperado 4798 Femenino 42 años Danlí, El Paraíso 86.Recuperado 4799 Femenino 55 años Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 87.Recuperado 4800 Femenino 40 años Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 88.Recuperado 4801 Femenino 33 años Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 89.Recuperado 4802 Masculino 65 años Nueva Arcadia, Copán 90.Recuperado 4803 Femenino 40 años Nacaóme, Valle
  36. 36. 91.Recuperado 4804 Femenino 44 años Intibucá, Intibucá 92.Recuperado 4805 Femenino 16 años Danlí, El Paraíso 93.Recuperado 4806 Femenino 36 años La Paz, La Paz 94.Recuperado 4807 Femenino 24 años La Paz, La Paz 95.Recuperado 4808 Masculino 28 años Comayagua, Comayagua 96.Recuperado 4809 Femenino 76 años Orocuina, Choluteca 97.Recuperado 4810 Masculino 29 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 98.Recuperado 4811 Femenino 26 años Nacaóme, Valle 99.Recuperado 4812 Masculino (pendiente) Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 100.Recuperado 4813 Masculino 40 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 101.Recuperado 4814 Masculino 34 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 102.Recuperado 4815 Femenino 38 años Danlí, El Paraíso 103.Recuperado 4816 Femenino 36 años Danlí, El Paraíso 104.Recuperado 4817 Femenino 4 años San Manuel, Cortés 105.Recuperado 4818 Femenino 3 años San Francisco, Cortés 106.Recuperado 4819 Femenino 33 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 107.Recuperado 4820 Masculino 62 años Choloma, Cortés 108.Recuperado 4821 Femenino 26 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 109.Recuperado 4822 Femenino 47 años San José De Colinas, Santa Bárbara 110.Recuperado 4823 Femenino 31 años Tela, Atlántida 111.Recuperado 4824 Masculino 63 años Tela, Atlántida 112.Recuperado 4825 Masculino 83 años Tela, Atlántida 113.Recuperado 4826 Masculino 35 años Lepaera, Lempira 114.Recuperado 4827 Masculino 38 años San Marcos Caiquín, Lempira 115.Recuperado 4828 Femenino 46 años Gracias, Lempira 116.Recuperado 4829 Masculino 26 años Gracias, Lempira 117.Recuperado 4830 Masculino 25 años Gracias, Lempira
  37. 37. 118.Recuperado 4831 Femenino 52 años Las Vegas, Santa Bárbara 119.Recuperado 4832 Femenino 29 años Atima, Santa Bárbara 120.Recuperado 4833 Masculino 53 años Atima, Santa Bárbara 121.Recuperado 4834 Femenino 24 años Villanueva, Cortés 122.Recuperado 4835 Masculino 25 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 123.Recuperado 4836 Masculino 29 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 124.Recuperado 4837 Femenino 48 años Villanueva, Cortés 125.Recuperado 4838 Femenino 33 años Villanueva, Cortés 126.Recuperado 4839 Masculino 23 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 127.Recuperado 4840 Femenino 66 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 128.Recuperado 4841 Femenino 48 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 129.Recuperado 4842 Femenino 62 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 130.Recuperado 4843 Masculino 21 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 131.Recuperado 4844 Masculino 19 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 132.Recuperado 4845 Masculino 18 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 133.Recuperado 4846 Masculino 21 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 134.Recuperado 4847 Masculino 20 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 135.Recuperado 4848 Masculino 27 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 136.Recuperado 4849 Masculino 28 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 137.Recuperado 4850 Masculino 19 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 138.Recuperado 4851 Masculino 26 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 139.Recuperado 4852 Femenino 38 años Las Vegas, Santa Bárbara 140.Recuperado 4853 Femenino 39 años Las Vegas, Santa Bárbara 141.Recuperado 4854 Masculino 32 años Las Vegas, Santa Bárbara 142.Recuperado 4855 Masculino 45 años Las Vegas, Santa Bárbara 143.Recuperado 4856 Femenino 19 años Santa Bárbara, Santa Bárbara 144.Recuperado 4857 Masculino 28 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán
  38. 38. 145.Recuperado 4858 Femenino 38 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 146.Recuperado 4859 Masculino 51 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 147.Recuperado 4860 Masculino 37 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 148.Recuperado 4861 Femenino 37 años La Lima, Cortés 149.Recuperado 4862 Masculino 28 años La Lima, Cortés 150.Recuperado 4863 Masculino 33 años La Lima, Cortés 151.Recuperado 4864 Masculino 33 años La Lima, Cortés 152.Recuperado 4865 Femenino 29 años La Lima, Cortés 153.Recuperado 4866 Femenino 73 años La Lima, Cortés 154.Recuperado 4867 Femenino 52 años La Lima, Cortés 155.Recuperado 4868 Femenino 60 años La Lima, Cortés 156.Recuperado 4869 Masculino 42 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 157.Recuperado 4870 Masculino 65 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 158.Recuperado 4871 Femenino 26 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 159.Recuperado 4872 Masculino 54 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 160.Recuperado 4873 Masculino 36 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 161.Recuperado 4874 Masculino 34 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 162.Recuperado 4875 Masculino 53 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 163.Recuperado 4876 Femenino 36 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 164.Recuperado 4877 Femenino 56 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 165.Recuperado 4878 Femenino 40 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 166.Recuperado 4879 Masculino 18 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 167.Recuperado 4880 Femenino 23 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 168.Recuperado 4881 Masculino 37 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 169.Recuperado 4882 Femenino 52 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 170.Recuperado 4883 Masculino 21 años Choloma, Cortés 171.Recuperado 4884 Femenino 53 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés
  39. 39. 172.Recuperado 4885 Masculino 63 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 173.Recuperado 4886 Masculino 31 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 174.Recuperado 4887 Masculino 56 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 175.Recuperado 4888 Masculino 40 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 176.Recuperado 4889 Masculino 21 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 177.Recuperado 4890 Femenino 37 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 178.Recuperado 4891 Masculino 53 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 179.Recuperado 4892 Masculino 36 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 180.Recuperado 4893 Femenino 30 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 181.Recuperado 4894 Femenino 28 años La Lima, Cortés 182.Recuperado 4895 Masculino 31 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 183.Recuperado 4896 Femenino 16 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 184.Recuperado 4897 Femenino 35 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 185.Recuperado 4898 Femenino 31 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 186.Recuperado 4899 Femenino 52 años Tela, Atlántida 187.Recuperado 4900 Masculino 56 años Tela, Atlántida 188.Recuperado 4901 Femenino 36 años Tela, Atlántida 189.Recuperado 4902 Femenino 37 años Tela, Atlántida 190.Recuperado 4903 Femenino 28 años Tela, Atlántida 191.Recuperado 4904 Femenino 28 años Tela, Atlántida 192.Recuperado 4905 Masculino 25 años Tela, Atlántida 193.Recuperado 4906 Femenino 37 años La Masica, Atlántida 194.Recuperado 4907 Femenino 33 años Tela, Atlántida 195.Recuperado 4908 Femenino 58 años Tela, Atlántida 196.Recuperado 4909 Masculino 40 años Tela, Atlántida 197.Recuperado 4910 Masculino 40 años Jutiapa, Atlántida 198.Recuperado 4911 Femenino 14 años La Masica, Atlántida
  40. 40. 199.Recuperado 4912 Femenino 35 años La Masica, Atlántida 200.Recuperado 4913 Masculino 7 años La Masica, Atlántida 201.Recuperado 4914 Femenino 48 años La Masica, Atlántida 202.Recuperado 4915 Femenino 14 años La Masica, Atlántida 203.Recuperado 4916 Femenino 39 años La Masica, Atlántida 204.Recuperado 4917 Femenino 23 años La Masica, Atlántida 205.Recuperado 4918 Femenino 42 años La Masica, Atlántida 206.Recuperado 4919 Masculino 26 años San Francisco, Atlántida 207.Recuperado 4920 Masculino 48 años La Masica, Atlántida 208.Recuperado 4921 Femenino 45 años La Masica, Atlántida 209.Recuperado 4922 Masculino 83 años La Masica, Atlántida Asimismo, lamentablemente se informa el fallecimiento de 18 personas más, siendo un total de 1,116 decesos a nivel nacional por COVID19. El Gobierno de la República expresa sus condolencias a las familias dolientes. 1. Deceso 1099 Femenino 33 años Tocoa, Colón 2. Deceso 1100 Femenino 62 años Sonaguera, Colón 3. Deceso 1101 Masculino 60 años Bonito Oriental, Colón 4. Deceso 1102 Femenino 46 años Bonito Oriental, Colón 5. Deceso 1103 Masculino 67 años Tocoa, Colón 6. Deceso 1104 Femenino 33 años Tocoa, Colón 7. Deceso 1105 Masculino 60 años Tocoa, Colón 8. Deceso 1106 Masculino 38 años Comayagua, Comayagua 9. Deceso 1107 Femenino 69 años Comayagua, Comayagua 10.Deceso 1108 Masculino 83 años Comayagua, Comayagua 11.Deceso 1109 Masculino 48 años Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 12.Deceso 1110 Femenino 77 años San Antonio, Copán
  41. 41. 13.Deceso 1111 Femenino 77 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 14.Deceso 1112 Masculino 40 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 15.Deceso 1113 Masculino 61 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 16.Deceso 1114 Femenino 75 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 17.Deceso 1115 Masculino 69 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 18.Deceso 1116 Masculino 67 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés Exhortamos a la población continuar con las instrucciones generadas por el Gobierno de la República, y tomar todas las medidas de prevención: • Lavado permanente de manos con agua y jabón. • Uso de gel con base de alcohol • No saludar de beso y mano. • No compartir bebidas ni alimentos. Usar mascarilla en todo momento, misma que puede ser fabricada en casa de manera sencilla y efectiva. Visite las siguientes páginas, para más información: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dNMhTzVBFTE&feature=youtu.be https://youtu.be/1sEvw7UuEhY • Ante la presencia de síntomas respiratorios, auto aislarse en casa y llamar al 911 pidiendo información • Quedarse en casa y salir solo si es urgente salir. • Mantenerse informado a través de los canales oficiales: www.salud.hn www.covid19honduras.org http://ficha.covid19honduras.org/ • Le recordamos a todos los hondureños participar de la encuesta que nos permitirá monitorear a los pacientes contagiados por el virus y a prevenir nuevos casos. Ingrese a www.encuestashonduras.com y responda las preguntas. ¡DIOS BENDIGA HONDURAS! Tegucigalpa, M.D.C. 26 de julio, 2020

