1 COMUNICADO #127 El Gobierno de la República de Honduras, a través del Sistema Nacional de Gestión de Riesgos (SINAGER), ...
2 16.Paciente 27599 Femenino (pendiente) Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 17.Paciente 27600 Femenino (pendiente) Distri...
3 42.Paciente 27625 Masculino 64 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 43.Paciente 27626 Masculino 68 años Distrito Cen...
4 68.Paciente 27651 Femenino 30 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 69.Paciente 27652 Masculino 35 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 70....
5 94.Paciente 27677 Femenino 21 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 95.Paciente 27678 Masculino 33 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 96....
6 120. Paciente 27703 Masculino 54 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 121. Paciente 27704 Femenino 58 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 1...
7 146. Paciente 27729 Femenino 27 años Macuelizo, Santa Bárbara 147. Paciente 27730 Femenino 25 años Macuelizo, Santa Bárb...
8 172. Paciente 27755 Masculino 68 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 173. Paciente 27756 Femenino 36 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés...
9 198. Paciente 27781 Masculino 42 años Villanueva, Cortés 199. Paciente 27782 Masculino 23 años Ocotepeque, Ocotepeque 20...
10 224. Paciente 27807 Masculino 38 años Ocotepeque, Ocotepeque 225. Paciente 27808 Masculino 26 años El Negrito, Yoro 226...
11 250. Paciente 27833 Masculino 20 años Trujillo, Colón 251. Paciente 27834 Masculino 30 años Trujillo, Colón 252. Pacien...
12 276. Paciente 27859 Masculino 35 años Nueva Arcadia, Copán 277. Paciente 27860 Masculino 36 años Santa Rosa, Copán 278....
13 302. Paciente 27885 Masculino 39 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 303. Paciente 27886 Masculino 2 años Distrito...
14 328. Paciente 27911 Masculino 34 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 329. Paciente 27912 Masculino 26 años Distrit...
15 354. Paciente 27937 Femenino 34 años Puerto Lempira, Gracias A Dios 355. Paciente 27938 Femenino 49 años Catacamas, Ola...
16 380. Paciente 27963 Femenino 59 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 381. Paciente 27964 Femenino 63 años Distrito ...
17 406. Paciente 27989 Femenino 44 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 407. Paciente 27990 Masculino 30 años Distrito...
18 432. Paciente 28015 Femenino 48 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 433. Paciente 28016 Femenino 52 años Distrito ...
19 458. Paciente 28041 Femenino 55 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 459. Paciente 28042 Masculino 68 años Distrito...
20 484. Paciente 28067 Femenino 47 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 485. Paciente 28068 Masculino 35 años Distrito...
21 Del total de pacientes diagnosticados con COVID-19 se encuentran en este momento 1,364 hospitalizados, de los cuales 91...
22 22.Recuperado 2923 Femenino 29 años Santa Bárbara, Santa Bárbara 23.Recuperado 2924 Femenino 28 años Macuelizo, Santa B...
23 48.Recuperado 2949 Femenino 26 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 49.Recuperado 2950 Masculino 50 años Distrito Central, Francisc...
24 • Le recordamos a todos los hondureños participar de la encuesta que nos permitirá monitorear a los pacientes contagiad...
  1. 1. 1 COMUNICADO #127 El Gobierno de la República de Honduras, a través del Sistema Nacional de Gestión de Riesgos (SINAGER), informa a la población lo siguiente: En cumplimiento con el compromiso de comunicar oportunamente la evolución de la pandemia de COVID- 19 en el país, se informa que se realizaron 1,197 nuevas pruebas para diagnosticar el virus, de las cuales 507 dieron resultado POSITIVO sumando así un total de 28,090 casos de COVID-19 a nivel nacional, distribuyéndose los nuevos casos de la siguiente manera: 1. Paciente 27584 Masculino (pendiente) Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 2. Paciente 27585 Masculino (pendiente) Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 3. Paciente 27586 Femenino (pendiente) Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 4. Paciente 27587 Masculino (pendiente) Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 5. Paciente 27588 Femenino (pendiente) Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 6. Paciente 27589 Femenino (pendiente) Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 7. Paciente 27590 Femenino (pendiente) Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 8. Paciente 27591 Masculino (pendiente) Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 9. Paciente 27592 Femenino (pendiente) Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 10.Paciente 27593 Masculino (pendiente) Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 11.Paciente 27594 Masculino (pendiente) Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 12.Paciente 27595 Masculino (pendiente) Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 13.Paciente 27596 Femenino (pendiente) Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 14.Paciente 27597 Femenino (pendiente) Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 15.Paciente 27598 Femenino (pendiente) Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán
  2. 2. 2 16.Paciente 27599 Femenino (pendiente) Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 17.Paciente 27600 Femenino (pendiente) Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 18.Paciente 27601 Masculino (pendiente) Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 19.Paciente 27602 Femenino (pendiente) Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 20.Paciente 27603 Masculino (pendiente) Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 21.Paciente 27604 Femenino (pendiente) Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 22.Paciente 27605 Masculino (pendiente) Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 23.Paciente 27606 Masculino (pendiente) Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 24.Paciente 27607 Femenino (pendiente) Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 25.Paciente 27608 Femenino (pendiente) Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 26.Paciente 27609 Masculino (pendiente) Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 27.Paciente 27610 Femenino (pendiente) Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 28.Paciente 27611 Femenino 67 años Yuscarán, El Paraíso 29.Paciente 27612 Masculino 62 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 30.Paciente 27613 Femenino 47 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 31.Paciente 27614 Femenino 58 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 32.Paciente 27615 Femenino 76 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 33.Paciente 27616 Femenino 46 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 34.Paciente 27617 Femenino 91 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 35.Paciente 27618 Masculino 36 años Guaimaca, Francisco Morazán 36.Paciente 27619 Femenino 64 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 37.Paciente 27620 Masculino 24 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 38.Paciente 27621 Femenino 60 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 39.Paciente 27622 Masculino 48 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 40.Paciente 27623 Masculino 65 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 41.Paciente 27624 Masculino 73 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán
  3. 3. 3 42.Paciente 27625 Masculino 64 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 43.Paciente 27626 Masculino 68 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 44.Paciente 27627 Femenino 60 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 45.Paciente 27628 Femenino 58 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 46.Paciente 27629 Femenino 72 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 47.Paciente 27630 Femenino 72 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 48.Paciente 27631 Masculino 60 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 49.Paciente 27632 Masculino 50 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 50.Paciente 27633 Masculino 53 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 51.Paciente 27634 Masculino 60 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 52.Paciente 27635 Masculino 40 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 53.Paciente 27636 Femenino 30 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 54.Paciente 27637 Femenino 41 años Potrerillos, Cortés 55.Paciente 27638 Masculino 42 años Choloma, Cortés 56.Paciente 27639 Femenino 50 años Choloma, Cortés 57.Paciente 27640 Masculino 65 años Choloma, Cortés 58.Paciente 27641 Femenino 37 años Choloma, Cortés 59.Paciente 27642 Femenino 13 años Choloma, Cortés 60.Paciente 27643 Masculino 30 años Choloma, Cortés 61.Paciente 27644 Masculino 21 años Choloma, Cortés 62.Paciente 27645 Femenino 47 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 63.Paciente 27646 Masculino 33 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 64.Paciente 27647 Femenino 24 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 65.Paciente 27648 Masculino 25 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 66.Paciente 27649 Femenino 28 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 67.Paciente 27650 Masculino 33 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés
  4. 4. 4 68.Paciente 27651 Femenino 30 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 69.Paciente 27652 Masculino 35 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 70.Paciente 27653 Masculino 50 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 71.Paciente 27654 Femenino 51 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 72.Paciente 27655 Femenino 37 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 73.Paciente 27656 Femenino 55 años Choloma, Cortés 74.Paciente 27657 Femenino 24 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 75.Paciente 27658 Masculino 30 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 76.Paciente 27659 Femenino 46 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 77.Paciente 27660 Femenino 50 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 78.Paciente 27661 Masculino 49 años San Manuel, Cortés 79.Paciente 27662 Masculino 33 años La Lima, Cortés 80.Paciente 27663 Femenino 38 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 81.Paciente 27664 Femenino 46 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 82.Paciente 27665 Masculino 59 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 83.Paciente 27666 Masculino 75 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 84.Paciente 27667 Masculino 85 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 85.Paciente 27668 Masculino 68 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 86.Paciente 27669 Masculino 31 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 87.Paciente 27670 Masculino 44 años La Lima, Cortés 88.Paciente 27671 Femenino 31 años Villanueva, Cortés 89.Paciente 27672 Femenino 27 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 90.Paciente 27673 Femenino 36 años Choloma, Cortés 91.Paciente 27674 Femenino 31 años Choloma, Cortés 92.Paciente 27675 Femenino 21 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 93.Paciente 27676 Femenino 22 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés
  5. 5. 5 94.Paciente 27677 Femenino 21 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 95.Paciente 27678 Masculino 33 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 96.Paciente 27679 Masculino 24 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 97.Paciente 27680 Femenino 61 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 98.Paciente 27681 Masculino 48 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 99.Paciente 27682 Femenino 51 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 100. Paciente 27683 Femenino 24 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 101. Paciente 27684 Femenino 59 años La Lima, Cortés 102. Paciente 27685 Masculino 76 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 103. Paciente 27686 Masculino 74 años Sensenti, Ocotepeque 104. Paciente 27687 Femenino 57 años Villanueva, Cortés 105. Paciente 27688 Masculino 51 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 106. Paciente 27689 Masculino 26 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 107. Paciente 27690 Masculino 26 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 108. Paciente 27691 Masculino 64 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 109. Paciente 27692 Masculino 69 años Morazán, Yoro 110. Paciente 27693 Masculino 54 años Tocoa, Colón 111. Paciente 27694 Femenino 37 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 112. Paciente 27695 Masculino 30 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 113. Paciente 27696 Masculino 15 años Choloma, Cortés 114. Paciente 27697 Masculino 46 años Choloma, Cortés 115. Paciente 27698 Femenino 38 años Choloma, Cortés 116. Paciente 27699 Femenino 43 años Choloma, Cortés 117. Paciente 27700 Femenino 42 años Choloma, Cortés 118. Paciente 27701 Femenino 55 años Choloma, Cortés 119. Paciente 27702 Masculino 56 años Choloma, Cortés
  6. 6. 6 120. Paciente 27703 Masculino 54 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 121. Paciente 27704 Femenino 58 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 122. Paciente 27705 Masculino 14 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 123. Paciente 27706 Masculino 40 años Omoa, Cortés 124. Paciente 27707 Masculino 31 años Omoa, Cortés 125. Paciente 27708 Masculino 53 años Omoa, Cortés 126. Paciente 27709 Femenino 35 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 127. Paciente 27710 Femenino 37 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 128. Paciente 27711 Femenino 35 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 129. Paciente 27712 Femenino 18 años Omoa, Cortés 130. Paciente 27713 Masculino 72 años Choloma, Cortés 131. Paciente 27714 Masculino 59 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 132. Paciente 27715 Femenino 57 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 133. Paciente 27716 Femenino 37 años Quimistán, Santa Bárbara 134. Paciente 27717 Masculino 85 años Quimistán, Santa Bárbara 135. Paciente 27718 Femenino 54 años Santa Bárbara, Santa Bárbara 136. Paciente 27719 Masculino 63 años Macuelizo, Santa Bárbara 137. Paciente 27720 Masculino 26 años Macuelizo, Santa Bárbara 138. Paciente 27721 Femenino 36 años Macuelizo, Santa Bárbara 139. Paciente 27722 Femenino 40 años Macuelizo, Santa Bárbara 140. Paciente 27723 Masculino 31 años Macuelizo, Santa Bárbara 141. Paciente 27724 Femenino 35 años Macuelizo, Santa Bárbara 142. Paciente 27725 Masculino 2 años Macuelizo, Santa Bárbara 143. Paciente 27726 Femenino 36 años Macuelizo, Santa Bárbara 144. Paciente 27727 Femenino 51 años Macuelizo, Santa Bárbara 145. Paciente 27728 Masculino 27 años Macuelizo, Santa Bárbara
  7. 7. 7 146. Paciente 27729 Femenino 27 años Macuelizo, Santa Bárbara 147. Paciente 27730 Femenino 25 años Macuelizo, Santa Bárbara 148. Paciente 27731 Femenino 30 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 149. Paciente 27732 Femenino 39 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 150. Paciente 27733 Femenino 36 años La Lima, Cortés 151. Paciente 27734 Femenino 66 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 152. Paciente 27735 Femenino 29 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 153. Paciente 27736 Masculino 28 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 154. Paciente 27737 Femenino 49 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 155. Paciente 27738 Femenino 29 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 156. Paciente 27739 Femenino 38 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 157. Paciente 27740 Masculino 80 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 158. Paciente 27741 Masculino 64 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 159. Paciente 27742 Masculino 35 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 160. Paciente 27743 Femenino 30 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 161. Paciente 27744 Masculino 40 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 162. Paciente 27745 Masculino 59 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 163. Paciente 27746 Masculino 45 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 164. Paciente 27747 Masculino 22 años Santa Cruz De Yojoa, Cortés 165. Paciente 27748 Femenino 17 años Santa Cruz De Yojoa, Cortés 166. Paciente 27749 Femenino 54 años Santa Cruz De Yojoa, Cortés 167. Paciente 27750 Masculino 28 años Santa Cruz De Yojoa, Cortés 168. Paciente 27751 Masculino 11 años Santa Cruz De Yojoa, Cortés 169. Paciente 27752 Femenino 36 años Santa Cruz De Yojoa, Cortés 170. Paciente 27753 Femenino 32 años Santa Cruz De Yojoa, Cortés 171. Paciente 27754 Masculino 60 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés
  8. 8. 8 172. Paciente 27755 Masculino 68 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 173. Paciente 27756 Femenino 36 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 174. Paciente 27757 Masculino 33 años Santa Cruz De Yojoa, Cortés 175. Paciente 27758 Femenino 37 años Santa Cruz De Yojoa, Cortés 176. Paciente 27759 Masculino 29 años Santa Cruz De Yojoa, Cortés 177. Paciente 27760 Femenino 30 años Santa Cruz De Yojoa, Cortés 178. Paciente 27761 Masculino 34 años Villanueva, Cortés 179. Paciente 27762 Femenino 21 años Villanueva, Cortés 180. Paciente 27763 Femenino 50 años Villanueva, Cortés 181. Paciente 27764 Femenino 28 años Villanueva, Cortés 182. Paciente 27765 Femenino 70 años Villanueva, Cortés 183. Paciente 27766 Masculino 29 años Villanueva, Cortés 184. Paciente 27767 Femenino 51 años Villanueva, Cortés 185. Paciente 27768 Femenino 73 años Villanueva, Cortés 186. Paciente 27769 Masculino 40 años Villanueva, Cortés 187. Paciente 27770 Masculino 58 años Villanueva, Cortés 188. Paciente 27771 Femenino 62 años Villanueva, Cortés 189. Paciente 27772 Masculino 44 años Villanueva, Cortés 190. Paciente 27773 Femenino 47 años Villanueva, Cortés 191. Paciente 27774 Masculino 34 años Villanueva, Cortés 192. Paciente 27775 Masculino 19 años Villanueva, Cortés 193. Paciente 27776 Femenino 45 años Villanueva, Cortés 194. Paciente 27777 Masculino 30 años Villanueva, Cortés 195. Paciente 27778 Femenino 22 años Villanueva, Cortés 196. Paciente 27779 Masculino 38 años Villanueva, Cortés 197. Paciente 27780 Femenino 47 años Villanueva, Cortés
  9. 9. 9 198. Paciente 27781 Masculino 42 años Villanueva, Cortés 199. Paciente 27782 Masculino 23 años Ocotepeque, Ocotepeque 200. Paciente 27783 Masculino 46 años Ocotepeque, Ocotepeque 201. Paciente 27784 Masculino 43 años Ocotepeque, Ocotepeque 202. Paciente 27785 Masculino 28 años Ocotepeque, Ocotepeque 203. Paciente 27786 Masculino 15 años Ocotepeque, Ocotepeque 204. Paciente 27787 Masculino 36 años Ocotepeque, Ocotepeque 205. Paciente 27788 Masculino 33 años Ocotepeque, Ocotepeque 206. Paciente 27789 Masculino (pendiente) Ocotepeque, Ocotepeque 207. Paciente 27790 Masculino (pendiente) Ocotepeque, Ocotepeque 208. Paciente 27791 Masculino 55 años Ocotepeque, Ocotepeque 209. Paciente 27792 Masculino (pendiente) Ocotepeque, Ocotepeque 210. Paciente 27793 Masculino (pendiente) Ocotepeque, Ocotepeque 211. Paciente 27794 Masculino (pendiente) Ocotepeque, Ocotepeque 212. Paciente 27795 Masculino (pendiente) Ocotepeque, Ocotepeque 213. Paciente 27796 Masculino (pendiente) Ocotepeque, Ocotepeque 214. Paciente 27797 Masculino 30 años Ocotepeque, Ocotepeque 215. Paciente 27798 Masculino 28 años Ocotepeque, Ocotepeque 216. Paciente 27799 Masculino 30 años Ocotepeque, Ocotepeque 217. Paciente 27800 Masculino 27 años Ocotepeque, Ocotepeque 218. Paciente 27801 Masculino 51 años Ocotepeque, Ocotepeque 219. Paciente 27802 Masculino 60 años Ocotepeque, Ocotepeque 220. Paciente 27803 Femenino 50 años Ocotepeque, Ocotepeque 221. Paciente 27804 Masculino 35 años Ocotepeque, Ocotepeque 222. Paciente 27805 Masculino 46 años Ocotepeque, Ocotepeque 223. Paciente 27806 Masculino 45 años Ocotepeque, Ocotepeque
  10. 10. 10 224. Paciente 27807 Masculino 38 años Ocotepeque, Ocotepeque 225. Paciente 27808 Masculino 26 años El Negrito, Yoro 226. Paciente 27809 Masculino 45 años Yoro, Yoro 227. Paciente 27810 Femenino 30 años El Negrito, Yoro 228. Paciente 27811 Femenino 26 años El Negrito, Yoro 229. Paciente 27812 Femenino 43 años Yoro, Yoro 230. Paciente 27813 Femenino 49 años Yoro, Yoro 231. Paciente 27814 Masculino 56 años Yoro, Yoro 232. Paciente 27815 Femenino 28 años El Negrito, Yoro 233. Paciente 27816 Masculino 28 años El Negrito, Yoro 234. Paciente 27817 Femenino 68 años El Negrito, Yoro 235. Paciente 27818 Femenino 45 años Morazán, Yoro 236. Paciente 27819 Femenino 36 años Morazán, Yoro 237. Paciente 27820 Femenino 72 años El Negrito, Yoro 238. Paciente 27821 Masculino 52 años Morazán, Yoro 239. Paciente 27822 Femenino 46 años El Progreso, Yoro 240. Paciente 27823 Femenino 39 años El Progreso, Yoro 241. Paciente 27824 Masculino 34 años El Progreso, Yoro 242. Paciente 27825 Femenino 27 años Santa Rita, Yoro 243. Paciente 27826 Femenino 33 años El Progreso, Yoro 244. Paciente 27827 Masculino 29 años El Progreso, Yoro 245. Paciente 27828 Masculino 34 años El Progreso, Yoro 246. Paciente 27829 Masculino 31 años Trujillo, Colón 247. Paciente 27830 Femenino 47 años Tocoa, Colón 248. Paciente 27831 Masculino 23 años Trujillo, Colón 249. Paciente 27832 Masculino 30 años Trujillo, Colón
  11. 11. 11 250. Paciente 27833 Masculino 20 años Trujillo, Colón 251. Paciente 27834 Masculino 30 años Trujillo, Colón 252. Paciente 27835 Masculino 24 años Trujillo, Colón 253. Paciente 27836 Masculino 26 años Trujillo, Colón 254. Paciente 27837 Masculino 27 años Trujillo, Colón 255. Paciente 27838 Masculino 38 años Tocoa, Colón 256. Paciente 27839 Femenino 22 años Tocoa, Colón 257. Paciente 27840 Masculino 29 años Tocoa, Colón 258. Paciente 27841 Masculino 34 años Tocoa, Colón 259. Paciente 27842 Masculino 40 años Tocoa, Colón 260. Paciente 27843 Masculino 32 años Tocoa, Colón 261. Paciente 27844 Masculino 41 años Sonaguera, Colón 262. Paciente 27845 Masculino 64 años Sonaguera, Colón 263. Paciente 27846 Masculino 20 años Bonito Oriental, Colón 264. Paciente 27847 Masculino 31 años Trujillo, Colón 265. Paciente 27848 Masculino 47 años Trujillo, Colón 266. Paciente 27849 Femenino 27 años Trujillo, Colón 267. Paciente 27850 Masculino 41 años Trujillo, Colón 268. Paciente 27851 Masculino 54 años Trujillo, Colón 269. Paciente 27852 Masculino 53 años Trujillo, Colón 270. Paciente 27853 Masculino 22 años Tocoa, Colón 271. Paciente 27854 Masculino 30 años Trujillo, Colón 272. Paciente 27855 Masculino 56 años Trujillo, Colón 273. Paciente 27856 Masculino 72 años Trujillo, Colón 274. Paciente 27857 Masculino (pendiente) Trujillo, Colón 275. Paciente 27858 Masculino 67 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán
  12. 12. 12 276. Paciente 27859 Masculino 35 años Nueva Arcadia, Copán 277. Paciente 27860 Masculino 36 años Santa Rosa, Copán 278. Paciente 27861 Femenino 26 años Santa Rosa, Copán 279. Paciente 27862 Masculino 26 años Santa Rosa, Copán 280. Paciente 27863 Femenino 89 años Amapala, Valle 281. Paciente 27864 Masculino 27 años San Lorenzo, Valle 282. Paciente 27865 Femenino 38 años Choluteca, Choluteca 283. Paciente 27866 Masculino 24 años Santa Rosa De Copán, Copán 284. Paciente 27867 Femenino 21 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 285. Paciente 27868 Femenino 13 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 286. Paciente 27869 Femenino 4 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 287. Paciente 27870 Femenino 76 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 288. Paciente 27871 Femenino 47 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 289. Paciente 27872 Femenino 53 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 290. Paciente 27873 Femenino 15 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 291. Paciente 27874 Masculino 8 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 292. Paciente 27875 Masculino 75 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 293. Paciente 27876 Masculino 29 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 294. Paciente 27877 Masculino 29 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 295. Paciente 27878 Masculino 24 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 296. Paciente 27879 Femenino 17 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 297. Paciente 27880 Femenino 3 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 298. Paciente 27881 Femenino 29 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 299. Paciente 27882 Femenino 22 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 300. Paciente 27883 Masculino 26 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 301. Paciente 27884 Femenino 34 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán
  13. 13. 13 302. Paciente 27885 Masculino 39 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 303. Paciente 27886 Masculino 2 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 304. Paciente 27887 Masculino 54 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 305. Paciente 27888 Femenino 54 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 306. Paciente 27889 Femenino 52 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 307. Paciente 27890 Masculino 66 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 308. Paciente 27891 Femenino 76 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 309. Paciente 27892 Masculino 12 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 310. Paciente 27893 Femenino 25 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 311. Paciente 27894 Masculino 6 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 312. Paciente 27895 Femenino 7 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 313. Paciente 27896 Femenino 25 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 314. Paciente 27897 Femenino 50 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 315. Paciente 27898 Femenino 42 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 316. Paciente 27899 Masculino 7 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 317. Paciente 27900 Masculino 30 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 318. Paciente 27901 Masculino 24 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 319. Paciente 27902 Femenino 31 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 320. Paciente 27903 Femenino 10 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 321. Paciente 27904 Masculino 24 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 322. Paciente 27905 Masculino 0 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 323. Paciente 27906 Masculino 40 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 324. Paciente 27907 Masculino 25 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 325. Paciente 27908 Masculino 29 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 326. Paciente 27909 Masculino 22 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 327. Paciente 27910 Masculino 49 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán
  14. 14. 14 328. Paciente 27911 Masculino 34 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 329. Paciente 27912 Masculino 26 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 330. Paciente 27913 Masculino 22 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 331. Paciente 27914 Femenino 44 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 332. Paciente 27915 Masculino 24 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 333. Paciente 27916 Femenino 68 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 334. Paciente 27917 Femenino 24 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 335. Paciente 27918 Masculino 18 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 336. Paciente 27919 Masculino 72 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 337. Paciente 27920 Masculino 15 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 338. Paciente 27921 Femenino 10 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 339. Paciente 27922 Masculino 19 años Juticalpa, Olancho 340. Paciente 27923 Femenino 40 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 341. Paciente 27924 Femenino (pendiente) Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 342. Paciente 27925 Masculino 53 años Comayagua, Comayagua 343. Paciente 27926 Femenino 20 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 344. Paciente 27927 Femenino 56 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 345. Paciente 27928 Femenino 64 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 346. Paciente 27929 Femenino 88 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 347. Paciente 27930 Masculino 37 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 348. Paciente 27931 Femenino 58 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 349. Paciente 27932 Masculino 29 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 350. Paciente 27933 Femenino 37 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 351. Paciente 27934 Femenino 27 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 352. Paciente 27935 Masculino 40 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 353. Paciente 27936 Masculino 47 años Puerto Lempira, Gracias A Dios
  15. 15. 15 354. Paciente 27937 Femenino 34 años Puerto Lempira, Gracias A Dios 355. Paciente 27938 Femenino 49 años Catacamas, Olancho 356. Paciente 27939 Masculino 28 años Intibucá, Intibucá 357. Paciente 27940 Femenino 23 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 358. Paciente 27941 Masculino 31 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 359. Paciente 27942 Femenino 73 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 360. Paciente 27943 Femenino 33 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 361. Paciente 27944 Femenino 29 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 362. Paciente 27945 Masculino 31 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 363. Paciente 27946 Femenino 59 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 364. Paciente 27947 Femenino 32 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 365. Paciente 27948 Femenino 30 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 366. Paciente 27949 Masculino 33 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 367. Paciente 27950 Masculino 21 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 368. Paciente 27951 Masculino 28 años Amapala, Valle 369. Paciente 27952 Masculino 43 años Danlí, El Paraíso 370. Paciente 27953 Masculino 74 años Danlí, El Paraíso 371. Paciente 27954 Masculino 86 años Danlí, El Paraíso 372. Paciente 27955 Femenino 24 años La Esperanza, Intibucá 373. Paciente 27956 Masculino 38 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 374. Paciente 27957 Femenino 28 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 375. Paciente 27958 Femenino 24 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 376. Paciente 27959 Femenino 80 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 377. Paciente 27960 Masculino 70 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 378. Paciente 27961 Masculino 64 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 379. Paciente 27962 Masculino 78 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán
  16. 16. 16 380. Paciente 27963 Femenino 59 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 381. Paciente 27964 Femenino 63 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 382. Paciente 27965 Masculino 60 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 383. Paciente 27966 Masculino 54 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 384. Paciente 27967 Masculino 35 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 385. Paciente 27968 Femenino 61 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 386. Paciente 27969 Femenino 48 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 387. Paciente 27970 Femenino 39 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 388. Paciente 27971 Femenino 33 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 389. Paciente 27972 Masculino 70 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 390. Paciente 27973 Femenino 54 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 391. Paciente 27974 Masculino 24 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 392. Paciente 27975 Femenino 56 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 393. Paciente 27976 Femenino 50 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 394. Paciente 27977 Femenino 46 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 395. Paciente 27978 Femenino 29 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 396. Paciente 27979 Masculino 24 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 397. Paciente 27980 Femenino 31 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 398. Paciente 27981 Masculino 52 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 399. Paciente 27982 Femenino 39 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 400. Paciente 27983 Masculino 31 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 401. Paciente 27984 Masculino 40 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 402. Paciente 27985 Femenino 45 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 403. Paciente 27986 Masculino 26 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 404. Paciente 27987 Femenino 26 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 405. Paciente 27988 Femenino 34 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán
  17. 17. 17 406. Paciente 27989 Femenino 44 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 407. Paciente 27990 Masculino 30 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 408. Paciente 27991 Femenino 23 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 409. Paciente 27992 Masculino 36 años Danlí, El Paraíso 410. Paciente 27993 Masculino 25 años Danlí, El Paraíso 411. Paciente 27994 Masculino 35 años Danlí, El Paraíso 412. Paciente 27995 Masculino 45 años Danlí, El Paraíso 413. Paciente 27996 Femenino 38 años Danlí, El Paraíso 414. Paciente 27997 Femenino 35 años Danlí, El Paraíso 415. Paciente 27998 Masculino 63 años Danlí, El Paraíso 416. Paciente 27999 Masculino 47 años Danlí, El Paraíso 417. Paciente 28000 Femenino 55 años Danlí, El Paraíso 418. Paciente 28001 Femenino 51 años Danlí, El Paraíso 419. Paciente 28002 Masculino 8 años Danlí, El Paraíso 420. Paciente 28003 Femenino 28 años Trojes, El Paraíso 421. Paciente 28004 Masculino 40 años Danlí, El Paraíso 422. Paciente 28005 Femenino 14 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 423. Paciente 28006 Femenino 17 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 424. Paciente 28007 Femenino 16 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 425. Paciente 28008 Masculino 52 años Comayagua, Comayagua 426. Paciente 28009 Masculino 37 años Comayagua, Comayagua 427. Paciente 28010 Masculino 12 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 428. Paciente 28011 Masculino 32 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 429. Paciente 28012 Femenino 49 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 430. Paciente 28013 Femenino 54 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 431. Paciente 28014 Femenino 45 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán
  18. 18. 18 432. Paciente 28015 Femenino 48 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 433. Paciente 28016 Femenino 52 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 434. Paciente 28017 Femenino 53 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 435. Paciente 28018 Femenino 62 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 436. Paciente 28019 Femenino 40 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 437. Paciente 28020 Femenino 45 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 438. Paciente 28021 Masculino 24 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 439. Paciente 28022 Femenino 31 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 440. Paciente 28023 Femenino 39 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 441. Paciente 28024 Femenino 46 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 442. Paciente 28025 Masculino 41 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 443. Paciente 28026 Femenino 37 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 444. Paciente 28027 Masculino 40 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 445. Paciente 28028 Masculino 59 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 446. Paciente 28029 Femenino 39 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 447. Paciente 28030 Masculino 3 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 448. Paciente 28031 Femenino 14 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 449. Paciente 28032 Femenino 42 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 450. Paciente 28033 Femenino 42 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 451. Paciente 28034 Femenino 21 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 452. Paciente 28035 Femenino 40 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 453. Paciente 28036 Femenino 58 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 454. Paciente 28037 Masculino 29 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 455. Paciente 28038 Masculino 50 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 456. Paciente 28039 Masculino 48 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 457. Paciente 28040 Femenino 42 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán
  19. 19. 19 458. Paciente 28041 Femenino 55 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 459. Paciente 28042 Masculino 68 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 460. Paciente 28043 Femenino 61 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 461. Paciente 28044 Masculino 37 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 462. Paciente 28045 Femenino 29 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 463. Paciente 28046 Masculino 54 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 464. Paciente 28047 Masculino 60 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 465. Paciente 28048 Femenino 42 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 466. Paciente 28049 Masculino 65 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 467. Paciente 28050 Masculino 24 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 468. Paciente 28051 Masculino 70 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 469. Paciente 28052 Masculino 93 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 470. Paciente 28053 Masculino 61 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 471. Paciente 28054 Femenino 56 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 472. Paciente 28055 Femenino 57 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 473. Paciente 28056 Femenino 77 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 474. Paciente 28057 Masculino 66 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 475. Paciente 28058 Masculino 58 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 476. Paciente 28059 Femenino 63 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 477. Paciente 28060 Femenino 77 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 478. Paciente 28061 Femenino 7 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 479. Paciente 28062 Femenino 13 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 480. Paciente 28063 Masculino 20 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 481. Paciente 28064 Masculino 54 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 482. Paciente 28065 Masculino 35 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 483. Paciente 28066 Femenino 26 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán
  20. 20. 20 484. Paciente 28067 Femenino 47 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 485. Paciente 28068 Masculino 35 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 486. Paciente 28069 Femenino 35 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 487. Paciente 28070 Femenino 58 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 488. Paciente 28071 Femenino 56 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 489. Paciente 28072 Femenino 30 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 490. Paciente 28073 Femenino 25 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 491. Paciente 28074 Masculino 24 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 492. Paciente 28075 Masculino 60 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 493. Paciente 28076 Femenino 49 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 494. Paciente 28077 Femenino 38 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 495. Paciente 28078 Femenino 67 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 496. Paciente 28079 Femenino 60 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 497. Paciente 28080 Femenino 49 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 498. Paciente 28081 Masculino 35 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 499. Paciente 28082 Femenino 39 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 500. Paciente 28083 Femenino 33 años Cantarranas, Francisco Morazán 501. Paciente 28084 Femenino 27 años Santiago De Puringla, La Paz 502. Paciente 28085 Femenino 32 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 503. Paciente 28086 Masculino 38 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 504. Paciente 28087 Femenino 55 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 505. Paciente 28088 Masculino 35 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 506. Paciente 28089 Femenino 24 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 507. Paciente 28090 Masculino 28 años Danlí, El Paraíso
  21. 21. 21 Del total de pacientes diagnosticados con COVID-19 se encuentran en este momento 1,364 hospitalizados, de los cuales 912 están en condición estable, 400 en condición grave y 52 en unidad de cuidados intensivos. El resto se encuentran siendo monitoreados por el personal de la Región Sanitaria. Se informa que el día de hoy se reportan 56 recuperados, permaneciendo un total de 2957 personas recuperadas acumuladas. 1. Recuperado 2902 Femenino (pendiente) Mdc Fco. Morazán 2. Recuperado 2903 Femenino (pendiente) Mdc Fco. Morazán 3. Recuperado 2904 Femenino (pendiente) Mdc Fco. Morazán 4. Recuperado 2905 Masculino 40 años Potrerillos Cortés 5. Recuperado 2906 Femenino 45 años Choloma, Cortés 6. Recuperado 2907 Masculino 34 años Choloma, Cortés 7. Recuperado 2908 Femenino 75 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 8. Recuperado 2909 Masculino 34 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 9. Recuperado 2910 Femenino 32 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 10.Recuperado 2911 Femenino 40 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 11.Recuperado 2912 Masculino 39 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 12.Recuperado 2913 Femenino 60 años Yoro, Yoro 13.Recuperado 2914 Femenino 40 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 14.Recuperado 2915 Masculino 47 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 15.Recuperado 2916 Femenino 26 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 16.Recuperado 2917 Femenino 45 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 17.Recuperado 2918 Femenino 30 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 18.Recuperado 2919 Femenino 31 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 19.Recuperado 2920 Masculino 25 años IlamaSanta Barbara 20.Recuperado 2921 Femenino 22 años IlamaSanta Barbara 21.Recuperado 2922 Femenino 27 años Santa Bárbara, Santa Bárbara
  22. 22. 22 22.Recuperado 2923 Femenino 29 años Santa Bárbara, Santa Bárbara 23.Recuperado 2924 Femenino 28 años Macuelizo, Santa Bárbara 24.Recuperado 2925 Masculino 24 años Macuelizo, Santa Bárbara 25.Recuperado 2926 Masculino 33 años San Pedro Sula, Cortés 26.Recuperado 2927 Masculino 26 años Puerto Cortés, Cortés 27.Recuperado 2928 Masculino 20 años Villanueva, Cortés 28.Recuperado 2929 Femenino 31 años Villanueva, Cortés 29.Recuperado 2930 Masculino 32 años Cabañas, La Paz 30.Recuperado 2931 Masculino 26 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 31.Recuperado 2932 Masculino 40 años Choluteca, Choluteca 32.Recuperado 2933 Femenino 44 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 33.Recuperado 2934 Masculino 41 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 34.Recuperado 2935 Masculino 26 años San Marcos De Colón, Choluteca 35.Recuperado 2936 Masculino 31 años La Paz, La Paz 36.Recuperado 2937 Masculino 29 años San Lorenzo, Valle 37.Recuperado 2938 Femenino 25 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 38.Recuperado 2939 Masculino 72 años Danlí, El Paraíso 39.Recuperado 2940 Masculino 26 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 40.Recuperado 2941 Masculino 41 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 41.Recuperado 2942 Femenino 30 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 42.Recuperado 2943 Masculino 28 años La Esperanza, Intibucá 43.Recuperado 2944 Masculino 51 años La Esperanza, Intibucá 44.Recuperado 2945 Masculino 8 años Jesús De Otoro, Intibucá 45.Recuperado 2946 Femenino 15 años Jesús De Otoro, Intibucá 46.Recuperado 2947 Masculino 42 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 47.Recuperado 2948 Femenino 37 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán
  23. 23. 23 48.Recuperado 2949 Femenino 26 años La Ceiba, Atlántida 49.Recuperado 2950 Masculino 50 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 50.Recuperado 2951 Femenino 25 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 51.Recuperado 2952 Femenino 24 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 52.Recuperado 2953 Masculino 28 años Danlí, El Paraíso 53.Recuperado 2954 Masculino 63 años Catacamas, Olancho 54.Recuperado 2955 Masculino 37 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 55.Recuperado 2956 Masculino 29 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán 56.Recuperado 2957 Masculino 33 años La Esperanza, Intibucá Asimismo, lamentablemente se informa el fallecimiento de 3 personas más, siendo un total de 774 decesos a nivel nacional por COVID19. El Gobierno de la República expresa sus condolencias a la familia doliente. 1. Deceso 772 Masculino 69 años Tocoa, Colón 2. Deceso 773 Masculino 67 años Sonaguera, Colón 3. Deceso 774 Masculino 72 años Distrito Central, Francisco Morazán Exhortamos a la población continuar con las instrucciones generadas por el Gobierno de la República, y tomar todas las medidas de prevención: • Lavado permanente de manos con agua y jabón. • Uso de gel con base de alcohol • No saludar de beso y mano. • No compartir bebidas ni alimentos. Usar mascarilla en todo momento, misma que puede ser fabricada en casa de manera sencilla y efectiva. Visite las siguientes páginas, para más información: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dNMhTzVBFTE&feature=youtu.be https://youtu.be/1sEvw7UuEhY • Ante la presencia de síntomas respiratorios, auto aislarse en casa y llamar al 911 pidiendo información • Quedarse en casa y salir solo si es urgente salir. • Mantenerse informado a través de los canales oficiales: www.salud.hn www.covid19honduras.org http://ficha.covid19honduras.org/
  24. 24. 24 • Le recordamos a todos los hondureños participar de la encuesta que nos permitirá monitorear a los pacientes contagiados por el virus y a prevenir nuevos casos. Ingrese a www.encuestashonduras.com y responda las preguntas. ¡DIOS BENDIGA HONDURAS! Tegucigalpa, M.D.C. 12 de julio, 2020

