Líneas de cota. Sirven para indicar las medidas y se traza paralelamente a las líneas del dibujo que se van a dimensionar....
Tipos de cotas •Según French y Vierck (1972), en una misma pieza existen dos tipos de cotas: •1. Cotas de dimensión. Que s...
Definición de corte Según Herranz (1996), el corte es la representación de la parte de la pieza, incluida la superficie de...
*Procedimiento para practicar un corte. *  Determinar el plano de corte.  Realizar imaginariamente el aserrado de la pie...
CLASIFICACIÓN DE CORTES Corte por planos paralelos Se utiliza para aquellas piezas cuyos elementos se encuentran situados ...
Definición de sección. Para Herranz (1996), se denomina sección a la superficie de separación, común ambas partes de la pi...
  1. 1. III-193-00061 III-193-00014 III-193-00008 Sección: MA01M0S
  2. 2. Líneas de cota. Sirven para indicar las medidas y se traza paralelamente a las líneas del dibujo que se van a dimensionar. Terminal de línea de cota. Dependerá del área en que se trabaje Líneas auxiliares de cota. Son líneas perpendiculares a las líneas de cota y a la arista del dibujo que se va a dimensionar. Cifras de cota: Indicarán el valor de la distancia a acotar. Según Luzardder (1988), un dibujo de detalle, además de dar la forma de una parte, debe proporcionar información como las distancias entre superficies, localización de agujeros, clases de acabado, tipo de materiales, número requerido, etc. La expresión de esa información sobre un dibujo mediante el uso de líneas, símbolos, figuras y notas se conoce como acotaciones. Así, la acotación puede definirse como el conjunto de líneas, cifras y signos indicados en un dibujo, que determinan la forma y dimensiones de la pieza. Es una operación muy importante, en la que no se debe olvidar, nada ni se puede cometer error alguno. Normas y reglas generales sobre el acotado.  Las cotas deben referirse a líneas, aristas o superficies en verdadera magnitud (Medida Real).  La posición de las cotas debe referirse a partes medibles desde el punto de vista de la función, fabricación y verificación o control.  Las cotas deben situarse entre las proyecciones.  Las cotas deben situarse exteriores a las aristas del dibujo.  Las aristas del dibujo no deben, en lo posible, utilizarse como líneas auxiliares de cota.  Las cotas nunca deben ser tocadas o interrumpidas por ningún tipo de línea.  Las líneas de cota o las líneas auxiliares de cota deben referirse a una sola proyección.
  3. 3. Tipos de cotas •Según French y Vierck (1972), en una misma pieza existen dos tipos de cotas: •1. Cotas de dimensión. Que son las encargadas de proporcionar información sobre el tamaño total de la pieza, esto es, como todo sólido o pieza tiene tres dimensiones, debe ser acotado su altura, anchura y profundidad. •2. Cotas de situación. También llamadas de ubicación y brindan información sobre el lugar preciso que ocupan los detalles que conforman la pieza. Signos de acotación. •Diámetro (∅). El signo diámetro se colocará delante de la cifra de cota. •Radio (R). El signo radio se colocará delante de la cifra de cota. •Esfera: Se antepone la palabra esfera a la cifra de cota del diámetro •Cuadrado (□): El signo cuadrado se colocará delante de la cifra de cota cuando la forma cuadrada no aparece dibujada como tal en la vista en que se encuentra dicha cota. Acotación en Serie En la denominada “Acotación en Serie”, las cotas se disponen una a continuación de la otra, es decir, cada elemento se acota a partir del anterior, eso puede acarrear la acumulación de errores, por lo que es conveniente acotar el total. Acotación en paralelo En este tipo de acotación las cotas parten todas de un mismo origen. En este sistema todas las cotas que tienen una misma dirección, tienen un elemento común de referencia. Se usa cuando varias cotas están dispuestas en una misma dirección, tienen un elemento de referencia común, una cara, un eje, etc. Acotación combinada Otra manera de acotar es la “Acotación Combinada”, combinando los sistemas antes vistos tenemos la acotación combinada. Es el resultado de la mezcla de la acotación en paralelo y de la acotación en serie, habitualmente es el sistema más empleado. Acotación progresiva Menos usual pero otro sistema de acotación es la denominada “Acotación Progresiva” o por coordenadas. Se trata evidentemente de un sistema derivado de la acotación en paralelo
  4. 4. Definición de corte Según Herranz (1996), el corte es la representación de la parte de la pieza, incluida la superficie de separación, que quedaría al retirar, también teóricamente, la otra parte de ella comprendida entre el observador y el plano de corte. En otras palabras, corte es la separación imaginaria de una porción de una pieza hueca para ver su interior. Vale señalar que el corte representa la sección y la parte del objeto situada detrás del plano secante. Consideraciones generales. Para efectuar la representación de una pieza en corte, imaginariamente se la divide en dos partes por medio de un plano de corte situado en el punto mas apropiado. Una de las partes se suprime y la parte de la pieza entre el plano de corte y el plano de proyección es la que se representa. Al efectuar este proceso se pueden CORTES,SECCIONES Y ROTURAS 1.Cortes totales. Es un corte producido por un plano secante a todo lo largo o ancho de la pieza; se elegirá y aplicará en la vista más adecuada para conseguir la máxima claridad en la representación. a. Por un solo plano b. Con planos paralelos. c. Con planos auxiliares. d. Con planos no paralelos. 2.Medio corte o corte a un cuarto (Semicorte). Se aplica a piezas simétricas huecas, sobre todo a piezas de revolución y consiste en eliminar solamente un cuarto (cuadrante) de la pieza. 3,Corte parcial o rotura. Se aplica a las piezas cuya parte hueca ocupa un espacio por lo que no se justifica un corte total. 4.Corte de detalle. Este tipo de corte tiene por objeto representar algún detalle de una pieza de la que no interesa representar el resto, por estar suficientemente definido por otras vistas o cortes. Tipos de cortes
  5. 5. *Procedimiento para practicar un corte. *  Determinar el plano de corte.  Realizar imaginariamente el aserrado de la pieza, por el plano de corte elegido.  Eliminar mentalmente la parte de la pieza que está entre el plano de corte y el plano de proyección.  Efectuar la proyección de la parte de la pieza que está entre el plano de corte y el plano de proyección.  Rayar a 45º las superficies por donde ha pasado el plano de corte.  Designar la vista en corte, por letras mayúsculas, y se colocar por encima de la vista representada en corte. Ejemplo Corte A-B.  Indicar la situación del plano de corte por: a. Una traza (línea de trazo y punto ancha) en cada extremo del plano de corte. b. Dos letras mayúsculas iguales o distintas, situadas en los extremos del plano de corte.  Dos flechas colocadas en el extremo de los trazos que indican el sentido de observación.  Si el plano de corte es longitudinal, no se cortan los nervios, brazos, ejes macizos, husillos o ejes roscados macizos, dientes de ruedas dentadas, tornillos, tuercas, varillas, rodamientos y partes semejantes. Un corte se tendrá que representar con todas las líneas de contorno que contiene la pieza, una vez que eliminamos (imaginariamente) la parte que queda entre el plano de corte y el observador, mientras que una sección es la representación del plano de la pieza por donde pasa el plano de corte. Pensando en un aserrado, sería el trozo de pieza por donde pasase la sierra. Diferencia entre corte y sección
  6. 6. CLASIFICACIÓN DE CORTES Corte por planos paralelos Se utiliza para aquellas piezas cuyos elementos se encuentran situados en planos de simetría paralelos Corte total con giro. Se pueden dar tres casos: a) Por planos concurrentes. b) Por planos a 90º c) Por planos scesivos. Corte a 90º o semi corte. En piezas simétricas, especialmente en piezas de revolución, puede interesar dar un corte parcial a 90º, con ello eliminamos únicamente un cuarto de la pieza de tal forma que en el alzado veremos la mitad de la zona interna y la otra mitad su forma externa. Corte parcial Si no conviene efectuar un corte total o semi corte, puede realizarse un corte parcial. Corte por plano auxiliar Es similar al corte total por un solo plano, con la diferencia de que el plano de corte no es paralelo al de proyección. Se pueden distinguir dos casos: 1. El plano de corte coincide con el plano de simetría de la pieza. En este caso no se indica en la vista que acompaña al corte el plano que lo produce, por su evidencia. 2. El plano de corte no coincide con el plano de simetría de la pieza, bien por que no tiene plano de simetría o, si lo tiene, el corte se hace por otro plano distinto. DESIGNACIÓN DE UN CORTE. Se realiza un corte, cuando la pieza contiene formas interiores, por tanto, si una pieza es maciza, no se representará en corte. No deben cortarse ejes, pasadores, nervios, brazos, ejes macizos, husillos o ejes roscados macizos, elementos normalizados (dientes de rueda dentadas, tornillos, varillas, rodamientos, etc.) y partes semejantes. No se seccionan en sentido longitudinal pero si se pueden cortar en sentido transversal. Si en un plano de corte se encuentran radios, nervios o ejes, tornillos, remaches, pasadores, pernos, etc. no se representan en corte. NORMAS A TENER EN CUENTA AL PRACTICAR UN CORTE PARTICULARIDADES DE CORTES. CORTES AUXILIARES. Cuando el plano o planos de corte no están paralelos al plano de proyección se recurre a cortes auxiliares. El corte producido se representa sobre un plano paralelo al plano de corte. ROTURAS O CORTES PARCIALES. Algunas veces, para la representación de formas ocultas no es necesario realizar un corte total, no solo porque la pieza sea casi toda ella maciza, sino también por hacer más perceptible un detalle que nos dé mayor claridad y a su vez nos posibilite acotar sobre líneas llenas.
  7. 7. Definición de sección. Para Herranz (1996), se denomina sección a la superficie de separación, común ambas partes de la pieza, en que quedará dividida al cortarla teóricamente por un plano. Por tanto, puede afirmarse que la sección representa exclusivamente la parte cortada del objeto. El propósito de la sección es apreciar contornos o formas externas de las piezas. Tipos de sección. 1. Abatida o girada. Consiste en representar la sección en el mismo lugar de la pieza donde se produce. 2. Desplazada. Se aplica a piezas, que por su tamaño, no se puede efectuar una sección abatida que aclara su forma. Definición de rotura. Según Herranz (1996), la rotura es un corte parcial que se da a la pieza para poner de manifiesto algún detalle o pequeño mecanismo, cuando un corte completo no proporcionaría mayor información. En este sentido, la rotura es un artificio que permite un ahorro de espacio en la representación de piezas largas o de gran tamaño, a costa de eliminar parte o partes de ella que no son necesarias para su interpretación. Cuerpos interrumpidos Cuando las piezas, por su forma y tamaño, son muy largas, necesitan, para su representación, planos desproporcionados en su longitud. Para obviar esto, si la pieza es uniforme y lo permite, se suprime una parte central acercando los extremos e indicando, siempre, la longitud por medio de las cotas.

