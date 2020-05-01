Fs playbook 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Gus Cerro Fundacion Deportes 2017 1 Playbook “anything is possible”
Foundation Football Playbook R.E.S.P.E.C.T Responsibility = Between stimulus & response there is a space. Respect, Honour,...
Foundation Football Playbook I pledge to understand that; • Success is not something you pursue, it is something you becom...
Mission and Vision Success is a process. The process requires, knowledge, skill, desire, these are the intersection of con...
Foundation Football Table of contents “Always evolving” Disclaimer* The information in this document has been collected fr...
Chapter 1 - The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People by Steven R Covey The 7 habits represent a model for human growth....
Habit 1. Be Proactive Your life doesn't just "happen." Whether you know it or not, it is carefully designed by you. The ch...
HABIT 2: BEGIN WITH THE END IN MIND So, what do you want to be when you grow up? That question may appear a little trite, ...
HABIT 3: PUT FIRST THINGS FIRST To live a more balanced existence, you have to recognize that not doing everything that co...
HABIT 4: THINK WIN-WIN Think Win-Win isn't about being nice, nor is it a quick-fix technique. It is a character-based code...
HABIT 5: SEEK FIRST TO UNDERSTAND, THEN TO BE UNDERSTOOD Communication is the most important skill in life. You spend year...
HABIT 6: SYNERGIZE To put it simply, synergy means "two heads are better than one." Synergize is the habit of creative coo...
HABIT 7: SHARPEN THE SAW Sharpen the Saw means preserving and enhancing the greatest asset you have - you. It means having...
Notes Gus Cerro Fundacion Deportes 2017 14
Chapter 2 Find your life purpose? To live a life based on principles should be your main goal. Principles create the value...
5. World-class financial freedom. Less than 5 percent of our society will be financially stable by age 65. Money is extrem...
Gus Cerro Fundacion Deportes 2017 17 BRUCE LEE’S 6 PRINCIPLES Know Your Why As it has been said, if you can come up with a...
Self Education Any problem we may face in life, someone has already dealt with before us and written a book on it. If we w...
Notes Gus Cerro Fundacion Deportes 2017 19
The 10 areas of life Exercise in Conscious engineering. To live a full life we need to look at all the areas of our lives ...
The 10 areas of life Next step rate then write down a note that may help you improve on each of these areas in your life. ...
Notes Gus Cerro Fundacion Deportes 2017 22
Chapter 3 - The Process There is a distinct process in achieving goals. The elements below are pre requisite but it is imp...
The Process - Paying the price The road to success, learn the process of developing into what you dream. For every action ...
Daily habits need to be formed and practised. • Train your brain for success. You will become what you think about. • Use ...
The Mind is the key to everything. Study to understand how your brain works? Your emotions are all chemical reactions. The...
Gus Cerro Fundacion Deportes 2017 27 Future planning – Things to consider as you reach adulthood. • What kind of income do...
Gus Cerro Fundacion Deportes 2017 28
Notes Gus Cerro Fundacion Deportes 2017 29
The Four Speeds With any venture be it sports, business or the arts there are four distinct speeds that we need to master,...
What type of learner are you? Visual-Spatial - think in terms of physical space, as do architects and sailors. Very aware ...
Notes Gus Cerro Fundacion Deportes 2017 32
Chapter 4 - The Four Pillars - by Alan Davidson Socceroo Hall of fame 1. The Mind - The first and crucial aspect of any ty...
4. Goals - Once an individual has a specific goal or vision you need a plan. A strategy is needed to achieve your objectiv...
Notes Gus Cerro Fundacion Deportes 2017 35
Chapter 5 - Leadership Leadership can be hard to define and it means different things to different people. In the transfor...
38 Leadership Principles by Ryan Holiday • A Leader Reads — In his 2103 letter to shareholders, Warren Buffett explained t...
A Leader Thinks Long Term — Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder and CEO explained the importance of long term thinking two deca...
A Leader Knows How to Prioritize — Another great lesson from Eisenhower in his decision matrix that helps separate and dis...
A Leader Is Always Ready for Chaos — As the legendary coach Phil Jackson would explain, “Once I had the Bulls practice in ...
A Leader Kills Their Pride — “Whom the gods wish to destroy,” Cyril Connolly wrote, “they first call promising.” As a lead...
Notes Gus Cerro Fundacion Deportes 2017 42
Daily Reminder’s Ø Success is the realisation of a worthy ideal! Ø You must believe that your goals are attainable! Ø You ...
Notes Gus Cerro Fundacion Deportes 2017 44
Tips - Become a Hacker If you want to be the best at what you do you must know your craft inside out. • Talent = Environme...
• Having a winning mentality also requires the ability to manage losing. When winning matters your attitude changes and th...
Notes Gus Cerro Fundacion Deportes 2017 47
Chapter 6 - Belief systems? How beliefs are formed The beliefs you hold about life, yourself and people is what’s responsi...
How to prevent the formation of false beliefs In order to make sure your belief system stays clean you must learn how to r...
Gus Cerro Fundacion Deportes 2017 50
Notes Gus Cerro Fundacion Deportes 2017 51
What is a loser? • Sees a problem in every opportunity. • Is a poor judge of the choices he/she makes. • They see negativi...
What is a winner? • Winners have the right attitude. • Winners are willing to pay the price. • Winners make a personal com...
Notes TIP Create a vision board. Find pictures and quotes that inspire you. Paste them on your bedroom wall, place post it...
Chapter 8 - Nutrition Nutrition is perhaps the most crucial element to long term health and an athletes longevity and perf...
Increasing Protein Why do we need protein? • Protein is essential for tissue repair and muscle growth. Which helps maintai...
Eating small regular meals • Eating 5-6 small meals each day has as much impact on your metabolism as exercise • Think of ...
Top 10 sources of protein Gus Cerro Fundacion Deportes 2017 58
Healthy Carbohydrate choices Gus Cerro Fundacion Deportes 2017 59
Dr. Greger's Daily Dozen Food Serving Size Beans Serving = ¼ cup hummus or bean dip ½ cup cooked beans, split peas, lentil...
Meal PlannerUse this spreadsheet or create your own to track and plan your weekly eating habits. Foundation Football Nutri...
1-15+ Suitable for yearsRICER: first aid for sprains, strains and fractures © Raising Children Network 2016 RICER first ai...
Sports injuries are usually soft tissue injuries. A soft tissue injury is an injury to muscles, tendons, ligaments or join...
Part 2- Foundation Football Player Development Model Ultimately your success will be determined by what you are willing to...
A thorough understanding of the “CALS” will help you gain the knowledge required to maintain optimal performance levels. S...
Strategy - Goals, Planning, statistics, testing. A player development model requires a solid individual plan for each indi...
×