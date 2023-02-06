API Testing.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Feb. 06, 2023
  1. 1. API TESTING USING POSTMAN A Presentation By: Asmita Poudel Swostika Shrestha
  2. 2. Gurzu Confidential Introduction to API testing and its tools: • API • Types of API • API Testing • Importance • API Tools Introduction to Postman: • Definition • Installation • Workspace • Pros & Cons 2 In this presentation we will cover: Table of Contents
  3. 3. Gurzu Confidential ● is a software interface that allows two applications to interact with each other without any user intervention ● can be used to get access to data from the third parties. ● can be used to hide complexity and perform the task 3 API ( Application Programming Interface ) API
  4. 4. Gurzu Confidential Open APIs: These types of APIs are publicly available to use like OAuth APIs from Google. It has also not given any restriction to use them. So, they are also known as Public APIs. Partner APIs: Specific rights or licenses to access this type of API because they are not available to the public. Internal APIs: Internal or private. These APIs are developed by companies to use in their internal systems. It helps you to enhance the productivity of your teams. Types of API
  5. 5. Gurzu Confidential Web services are the services available over the web(API wrapped in HTTP) If we put the api on the web, then it is a web services Web Services might not perform all the operations that an API would perform A web services needs a network while an API doesn’t need a network for its operation Types of Web Services RESTful :Representational State Transfer Latest technology we can send the request and get response in XML,JSON,Text etc We can send different request get, put, post, delete SOAP: Simple Object Access Protocol Old technology can send only post request and get response only in XML format All web services are APIs, but all APIs are not web services API & Web Services
  6. 6. Gurzu Confidential is a process of sending requests to an API and monitoring the responses to ensure its behaving as expected designed to assess the functionality, reliability, performance, and security of an API 6 API Testing
  7. 7. Gurzu Confidential ● can be faster than GUI (graphical user interface) testing as it allows you to test multiple functionalities at once and does not require the GUI to be loaded each time a test is run ● can help identify performance issues and bottlenecks, allowing to optimize the API for better performance. ● API tests are technology and language independent. Data is exchanged using JSON or XML and it contains HTTP requests and responses. ● Enables developers to identify any errors earlier in the development process ● can help identify security vulnerabilities and ensure that the API is protected against malicious attacks. 7 Why API Testing is Important?
  8. 8. Gurzu Confidential Some of the most commonly used API testing tools are: API Testing Tools
  9. 9. Gurzu Confidential Postman is: • A standalone software testing API platform to build, test, design, modify, and document APIs • Scalable API testing tool • Powerful tool to test environments • Build test suites called collections and let Postman interact with the API • Has the ability to make various types of HTTP requests like GET, POST, PUT, PATCH, and convert the API to code for languages like JavaScript and Python. Introduction to Postman
  10. 10. Gurzu Confidential ● Requests ● Collections ● Environment REQUESTS ● A combination of URLs, HTTP headers, Body forms a request. ● HTTP : the collection of rules for the transmission of data on the World Wide Web, like graphic images, text, video, sound, and other multimedia data. ● The most popular HTTP methods: 1.GET : Get requests are used to retrieve information from the given URL. 2.POST : Post requests are used to deliver new data to API 3.PATCH: used to update already exists data 4.PUT: used to update already exists data 5.DELETE: used to delete already existing data Building Blocks of Postman
  11. 11. Gurzu Confidential ● Requests ● Collections ● Environment COLLECTIONS ● A Collection means a group of API requests that you have already saved in the Postman. You can arrange these requests into folders. ● There are two ways to run collections in Postman: 1.Collection Runner 2. Newman Building Blocks of Postman
  12. 12. Gurzu Confidential ● Requests ● Collections ● Environment ENVIRONMENTS ● A set of variables you can use in your Postman requests ● In Environments, we can execute requests and collections against various data sources Building Blocks of Postman
  13. 13. Gurzu Confidential 1 3 Installation of Postman
  14. 14. Gurzu Confidential POSTMAN NAVIGATION
  15. 15. Gurzu Confidential Pros of Postman • Sharing the collection across team • Environments can be organized as per users' need. Cons of Postman • Database connectivity - To get data directly from DBs • Data Generator - Random data generator like email, names, zip/postal codes, addresses, mobile number. Pros and Cons
  16. 16. Thank You

