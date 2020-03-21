Successfully reported this slideshow.
Gurukul, perceived as the best school in ghaziabad, consistently endeavor to keep up a neighborly and positive condition at our school so our understudies feel glad and propelled at whatever point they are with us. At Gurukul, all understudies have total opportunity of articulation and are urged to express their real thoughts, which supports trust in them and permits them to remain free and glad. In the event that guardians can keep up an amicable climate at home and be strong to the children paying little mind to their exhibition in different circles of life, we are certain this will assist with planting the seeds of joy in their kids.

  2. 2. About Us • 'Gurukul the school believes that education not only follows but also contributes to the social change. Our goal in school is to educate the child and influence the home. We live out this faith through transforming our belief in school culture that reflects our words. Gurukul is a school with international outlook focusing on Global Trends and Traditional Indian Values empowering the young learners to become world citizens.‘ • The five values –RHCFR (i.e. Respect , Honesty, Compassion, Fairness, Responsibility) are the recognized core values of cultures throughout the world. These five core values are the basis for the School's approach to Character Education and serve as the foundation for all relationships among students, staff, faculty, administrators, and parents. • Gurukul The School-one of the best schools of Ghaziabad believes that being the world's most valuable resource and its best hope for the future, it is our mission to nurture children's creative mind and enrich their curiosity. That will not only help them to evolve as a responsible global citizen but also continues their learning process that will sustain their personal excellence. www.gurukultheschool.com
  3. 3. Awards Motivation and appreciation is the key to encourage children to do better and better. Students in the Pre Primary classes are in the initial formative years before their formal schooling. The encouragement in the form of special certificates like student of the month, cute child, most obedient child, star child motivates and inspire children. Regular motivation in the form of smiles, stars and achievement certificates is an ongoing process. The small attractive gifts are something which every tiny tot of pre primary looks forward to have from their teacher. The student who shows exemplary performance in academics, sports ,co curricular activity ,personality and is an all rounder in the true sense is eligible for student of the month award. Appreciation Day is celebrated each year to acknowledge and facilitate the efforts undertaken by the child in the entire session. Various platforms are provided to the children throughout the year to showcase their latent talents. Gurukulites participates in variety of intra-class, interclass and inter house activities. Although the parameters to award the child are countless yet the school broadly classifies it in the following categories where any child who fulfils the minimum criterion becomes eligible for the award. This number may be more than one in a particular category. www.gurukultheschool.com
  Railway Crossings, Hapur Bypass Road Near Dasna, National Highway 24, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh 201302 Mobile No- 9205272096

