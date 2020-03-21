Gurukul, perceived as the best school in ghaziabad, consistently endeavor to keep up a neighborly and positive condition at our school so our understudies feel glad and propelled at whatever point they are with us. At Gurukul, all understudies have total opportunity of articulation and are urged to express their real thoughts, which supports trust in them and permits them to remain free and glad. In the event that guardians can keep up an amicable climate at home and be strong to the children paying little mind to their exhibition in different circles of life, we are certain this will assist with planting the seeds of joy in their kids.