Presentation of Gully Erosion control measurements

Gully Control Measures By:- Er. Gurpreet Singh
Gully Control Measures Gully Control Measure Biological/Vegetative Measure 1. Sod Flumes 2. Changing Gully in grasswater w...
Design of Permanent Structure • The design of the gully erosion control structure involves 1) Hydrologic design 2) Hydraul...
Permanent Structure • Three Basic type of permanent structures that are employed for stabilizing gullies 1. Drop spillway ...
Inter-comparison • Drop-spillway: Drop < 3m upstream storage – No • Drop-inlet spillway Drop > 3 m upstream storage – Yes ...
Functions • The should handle the peak runoff at safe velocity. • The should be able to stabilize the gully. • The should ...
Purpose of designing Gully Control • Gully stabilisation • Soil erosion control • Sediment Control • Water conservation • ...
Planning for Design • Permanent structure are constructed when the benefits from such structures are justification compare...
Drop Spillway • It is a weir structure, in which flow passes through the weir opening, falls on the apron and then passes ...
Functions of components • Head wall: It acts as a front wall against runoff in the drop spillway. • The size of the weir s...
Use of drop spillway • To control gradient in either natural or constructed channel. • To serve as reservoir spillway wher...
Drop-Inlet Spillway • Where the inlet is funnel shaped this type of structure is often called as Morning glory/Glory hole....
Advantages • Stability • It is very stable structure and likelihood of serious structural damage is remote. • Non-clogging...
Chute Spillway • A chute spillway is a steeply sloping open channel, which leads the water from a channel, which leads the...
Disadvantage • There is a considerable danger of undermining due to additional precaution are required to handle this prob...
Temporary Gully • It is for gully control, construction of brush, wood, rocks, woven wire and sod/earth. • It is used wher...
Temporary Gully Control 1. Brush Dams 2. Loosen Rocks Dams 3. Plank/Slab Dam 4. Log and Pole Dams
Thanks
