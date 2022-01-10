How to Deal with Dust after a renovation in London?

Before you can kick off your shoes and unwind on your couch, your apartment must be cleaned once the workmen have left. To avoid dust and debris from seeping into the ductwork and clogging the air vents, you should focus on eliminating all of the debris leftovers from construction work. Almost every renovation project generates dirt and debris, which find their way into every niche and cranny of the space you’ve meticulously refurbished. Therefore, letting piles of dirt accumulate on your newly remodeled home will make it appear neglected and unattractive.