Preparing a Research Proposal
Introduction – A written proposal is required whenever a study is undertaken. It offers assurance that the researcher unde...
Cont… A research proposal or synopsis may be termed a written or online electronic document (containing details of the pla...
Importance of the Research proposal – It helps in proper evaluation of the worth, value and feasibility of the proposed re...
Types of Research Proposal Research proposal for Degree • Prepared by those researchers/ individuals who are required to c...
Sections of a Research Proposal Sections i) Introductory Section - Tile Page - Introduction ii) Methodological Section - D...
1) Introductory Section i) Title Page: The contents of this page may contain the following: – The title of the proposed st...
ii) Introduction – The introductory portion of a research proposal is mainly aimed to provide the readers with a clear rat...
Introduction of the Research Proposal Should Contain Following Points • B) Broad perspective of the related past studies A...
A) A Formal Brief Discussion about the Subject Area of the Study – A brief discussion about the subject areas is to be pro...
B) Broad Perspective of the Related Past Literature – Here the researcher is supposed to provide a summarized review of th...
C) Rationale for Doing the Present Research Here the researcher is required to provide a rationale for conducting the pres...
D) Statement of the Research Problem – Here the researcher is supposed to state and define his research problem in a clear...
E)Purpose or Objectives of the Study – Here the researcher is supposed to state the purpose or objectives of his research ...
F) Statement of the Hypothesis – The researcher here is required to write down the hypothesis or a set of few appropriate ...
ii) Methodological Section – This section is specifically focused on describing the planning on the part of a researcher a...
Subsections of Methodological Section 1) Selection of the subjects for the study 2) Decision about the method of data coll...
A) Selection of the Subjects or Participants of the Study – Here the researcher is supposed to discuss and write down the ...
B) Decision about the Instrument or Methods of Data Collection – Here the researcher is supposed to mention about the type...
C) Decision about the Research Design used for Carrying out the Study:- – while conducting a research, a researcher is sup...
D)Writing about the Procedure Employed for Data Collection – Here the researcher is supposed to describe and write about t...
iii) Inferential and Concluding Section – This section of the research proposal is composed of following sub-section: A) D...
B)Possible Conclusion or Findings of the Study – In this sub-section, the researcher is supposed to write about the possib...
C) Mentioning about the Possible Benefits of the Study – The researcher is required to write about the benefits or advanta...
D) Mentioning about Limitations of the Study – The researcher may write about the limitations of the participants included...
E) Mentioning about the Time Schedule and Budget – The researcher is supposed to mention about the approximate time taken ...
F) Write down the Bibliography – All the references being cited at different places of the prepared research proposal to b...
G) Providing Appendices – The researcher is supposed to make provision of appendices giving place to the material that was...
Recommended Proposal Document Format Title Page Abstract Table of Contents List of Tables (if any) List of figures (if any...
Errors while Writing a Research Proposal (Robb, 1971) – The 1st error is failure to state all of the basic assumptions tha...
Research Proposal Writing – It is concerned with the possible research study. – Future tense is used. – Providing an abstr...
  1. 1. Preparing a Research Proposal
  2. 2. Introduction – A written proposal is required whenever a study is undertaken. It offers assurance that the researcher understands the purpose of the study and proposed methods of investigation. – The research proposal can serve many useful functions. The most important is that it helps to think out the research project the researcher is about to undertake and predict any difficulties that might arise.
  3. 3. Cont… A research proposal or synopsis may be termed a written or online electronic document (containing details of the plan, procedure, possible outcomes and underlying rationale of a future research study) submitted by an intended researcher or group of researchers to the respective organizations or authorities for seeking their approval to conduct the proposed research study.
  4. 4. Importance of the Research proposal – It helps in proper evaluation of the worth, value and feasibility of the proposed research study. – It may provide the following kinds of information about the research study (Gravetter & Forza): – What will be done? – What may be found? – How the planned research study is related to other knowledge in the area?
  5. 5. Types of Research Proposal Research proposal for Degree • Prepared by those researchers/ individuals who are required to conduct a research study for the fulfilment of their Master’s or Doctoral Degree. The submitted proposal is evaluated by experts to determine the significance of the proposed study. Research Proposal for Financial assistance • If financial assistance is required by a researcher for his study, he submits the research proposal to a government or private agency requesting for financial assistance. Such an agency then asks experts for recommendations after evaluating the proposal. Research Proposal for Grants by Government • Various organizations such as UGC, NCERT and the ICSSR provides grants for promotion for research. Colleges and university teachers can submit their proposals for evaluation and are provided grants if experts recommend.
  6. 6. Sections of a Research Proposal Sections i) Introductory Section - Tile Page - Introduction ii) Methodological Section - Description of the plan iii) Concluding Section - Analysis and findings of the study
  7. 7. 1) Introductory Section i) Title Page: The contents of this page may contain the following: – The title of the proposed study. – Researcher's name and his affiliation such as class and section in the case of a student, or department and institution in case of a teacher or professional.
  8. 8. ii) Introduction – The introductory portion of a research proposal is mainly aimed to provide the readers with a clear rationale of undertaking the present study on the part of the researcher.
  9. 9. Introduction of the Research Proposal Should Contain Following Points • B) Broad perspective of the related past studies A) A formal brief discussion about the subject area or field to which the present study belongs. • D) Statement of the research problem C) Rationale for doing the present research • F) Hypothesis of the study E) Objectives of the study
  10. 10. A) A Formal Brief Discussion about the Subject Area of the Study – A brief discussion about the subject areas is to be provided just to show the link for the topic of the present study.
  11. 11. B) Broad Perspective of the Related Past Literature – Here the researcher is supposed to provide a summarized review of the related literature concerning with the present problem to summarize what is already known and not known.
  12. 12. C) Rationale for Doing the Present Research Here the researcher is required to provide a rationale for conducting the present study while arguing in the most logical and satisfying way.
  13. 13. D) Statement of the Research Problem – Here the researcher is supposed to state and define his research problem in a clear and concise way for getting others to known about what the problem is & what it needs to investigate.
  14. 14. E)Purpose or Objectives of the Study – Here the researcher is supposed to state the purpose or objectives of his research study as clearly and concisely as possible.
  15. 15. F) Statement of the Hypothesis – The researcher here is required to write down the hypothesis or a set of few appropriate hypotheses. – Here the research question describes the overall focus of the study, which is then broken down into foreshadowed questions liable to be addresses during the execution of the study (Lodico et al., 2006)
  16. 16. ii) Methodological Section – This section is specifically focused on describing the planning on the part of a researcher about the execution or finding answer to the problem or research questions of his study. – Here a researcher is supposed to describe and write down all what he is planning to do for realizing the objectives of his study.
  17. 17. Subsections of Methodological Section 1) Selection of the subjects for the study 2) Decision about the method of data collection 3) Decision about the research design 4) Procedure employed for data collection
  18. 18. A) Selection of the Subjects or Participants of the Study – Here the researcher is supposed to discuss and write down the type of subject/ subjects chosen for the study, including the methods used to select the participants
  19. 19. B) Decision about the Instrument or Methods of Data Collection – Here the researcher is supposed to mention about the type of instruments, methods or devices that he will be using for collecting needed information or data from the subjects of his study or other available sources pertinent to his research study.
  20. 20. C) Decision about the Research Design used for Carrying out the Study:- – while conducting a research, a researcher is supposed to discuss and write about the design employed in the study. – For example- in conducting experimental research, a researcher is supposed to discuss and write about the experimental design.
  21. 21. D)Writing about the Procedure Employed for Data Collection – Here the researcher is supposed to describe and write about the procedure employed for collecting data or information from the subjects of the study. – Description of selected tool/ instrument/ methods or devices is required.
  22. 22. iii) Inferential and Concluding Section – This section of the research proposal is composed of following sub-section: A) Data Analysis Techniques: in this sub-section, the researcher is supposed to discuss and write about the proposed ways, methods, techniques ort procedure employed for analysing the collected information or data. The outcomes of analysis and acceptance or rejection of hypothesis will also be mentioned in this section.
  23. 23. B)Possible Conclusion or Findings of the Study – In this sub-section, the researcher is supposed to write about the possible conclusions or findings of the study that may be arrived at as a result of the efforts made by the researcher in analysing or interpreting the collected information or data.
  24. 24. C) Mentioning about the Possible Benefits of the Study – The researcher is required to write about the benefits or advantages that may be supposed to be drawn through the execution of the proposed study. – How the study will help, support and extend the understanding of the topic will be explaind (Lodico, 2006).
  25. 25. D) Mentioning about Limitations of the Study – The researcher may write about the limitations of the participants included in the study, the method of sampling used, tools employed for data collection, techniques used for data analysis, his own limitations regarding the time and resources needed for the proper execution of the study.
  26. 26. E) Mentioning about the Time Schedule and Budget – The researcher is supposed to mention about the approximate time taken in conducting the study. – The type of resources to be acquired for the study will also be used along with the expenditure needed for the execution of the study.
  27. 27. F) Write down the Bibliography – All the references being cited at different places of the prepared research proposal to be mentioned. – All the books, journals and other literature and on line resources to be mentioned.
  28. 28. G) Providing Appendices – The researcher is supposed to make provision of appendices giving place to the material that was intentionally denied a place in the main body of the research but appears to be quite significant in terms of providing the complete picture of the things described there, e.g. tables, figures, booklet of tool.
  29. 29. Recommended Proposal Document Format Title Page Abstract Table of Contents List of Tables (if any) List of figures (if any) Introduction & Statement of the Problem Review of Literature Methodology References
  30. 30. Errors while Writing a Research Proposal (Robb, 1971) – The 1st error is failure to state all of the basic assumptions that are relevant to the study. This situation usually occurs in questionnaire studies, in which necessary assumptions are taken for granted without being designated as basic assumption of the study. – The 2nd errors concerns relevant assumptions. Such assumptions are nether applicable nor necessary to the study. – The 3rd error is that of selecting unsustainable assumptions which cannot be defended by any logic, empirical evidence or authoritative sources.
  31. 31. Research Proposal Writing – It is concerned with the possible research study. – Future tense is used. – Providing an abstract is optional. – Literature review provides the basis for the study. Research Report Writing – It is concerned with a research study that has already been completed. – Past tense is used. – Providing an abstract is mandatory. – Literature review stands for the comparison how the present study is better than the past studies.

