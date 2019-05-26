Innovative methods of teaching

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Conventional and Non Conventional Methods of Teaching Presented by:- Prof. Indira Dhull
INTRODUCTION  Education plays a pivotal role to the pace of economic growth of the nation; therefore, effective teaching ...
Types of Teaching Methods 1) Conventional Teaching Methods 2) Non Conventional Teaching Methods
1) Conventional Teaching Methods  Conventional teaching is also known as back to basics, Traditional teaching or customar...
Characteristics of Conventional Methods Learning from memorization Learning is abstract Learning is theoretical Teacher de...
1) Conventional Teaching Strategies D) Seatwork E) Students learn through Listening and Observation A) Lecture Method B) D...
A) Lecture Method Many teachers consider lectures the most effective tool of teaching and learning. The professor condense...
B) Discussion Method  The discussion method of conventional teaching is based on the Socratic method.  This Method deman...
Advantages  Emphasis on learning instead of teaching.  Participation of everybody.  Training in self-expression.  Lear...
Advantages of Conventional Teaching  Presenting information in a quick manner.  Teaching learners who learn best by list...
2) Non Conventional Teaching Methods  Non-traditional teaching methods are commonly known as innovative/modern teaching m...
2) Non Conventional Teaching Methods E) Flipped Classroom Projects F) Computer Assisted Method of Teaching A) Peer Assiste...
A) Peer Assisted Learning  The “peer assisted learning” method of learning was adopted by British Higher Education system...
•PAL program creates a better teaching learning environment for the students to learn the subject. •Students have the opti...
B) Problem Based Learning  Tight et al. (2009) defined problem based learning (PBL) to be “a total education strategy bas...
C) Team Based Learning  Team Based Learning (TBL) is a structured form of small-group learning that emphasizes student pr...
3 Step Cycle of TBL
D) Small Group Discussions  Small group discussion provides opportunities for students to speak in front of others and to...
Strategies for Small Group Discussions STRATEGIES FEATURES 1) Collaborative Mind Mapping The students can create an online...
E) Flipped Classroom Projects  A flipped classroom is an instructional strategy and a type of blended learning that rever...
F) Computer Assisted Method of Teaching  It is an approach to teaching and learning in which computer technology is used ...
Advantages  Motivates learners.  Provides consistency in presentation.  Can adjust difficulty to level of learner.  Ca...
Advantages of Non Conventional Teaching Methods  These teaching methods are considered very effective learning tool as th...
Conventional Teaching Non Conventional Teaching Content The content is established by a curriculum, and all learners study...
Conventional Teaching Non Conventional Teaching Instruction The teacher is the information giver and helps in acquiring sk...
Conventional Teaching Methods Non Conventional Teaching Methods Classroom Environment Learners learn passively in an often...
Conventional Teaching Methods Non Conventional Teaching Methods
Conclusion Traditional teaching methods have been used for centuries to teach students. Teaching today’s generation calls ...
