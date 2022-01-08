Best hair transplant in noida 2022

Hair transplantation is a procedure that involves moving hair and hair follicles from the donor location to the recipient site, which is bald or balding. A scalpel or a punch graft device is used to complete the procedure. Hair strands are taken from one region of the body and inserted into microscopic holes in the bare scalp. Follicular unit extraction (FUE) or follicular unit transplant (FUT) are two methods for hair transplantation.