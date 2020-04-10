4jam menggambar rumah 3d

Successfully reported this slideshow.
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id i METODE KELAS INDUKSI UNTUK TRANSFORMASI KEAHLIAN DAN PENGETAHUAN DALAM PROSES PEMBELAJA...
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id ii ABSTRAK METODE KELAS INDUKSI UNTUK TRANSFORMASI KEAHLIAN DAN PENGETAHUAN DALAM PROSES ...
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id iii UCAPAN TERIMA KASIH/ KATA PENGANTAR  Dengan menyebut ...
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id iv DAFTAR ISI ABSTRAK.......................................................................
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id v DAFTAR GAMBAR DAN ILUSTRASI Figure 2 File, New, Metric....................................
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id vi Figure 31 Z+Enter....E+Enter (Zoom Extend)...............................................
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id vii Figure 61 Extrude sembarang.............................................................
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id viii Figure 91 Jarak yang di ukur...........................................................
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id ix Figure 121 Realistic View................................................................
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 1 BAB I. METODE KELAS INDUKSI Catatan kegiatan di Universitas Lampung, Universitas Bengku...
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 2 3. Peserta pembelajaran mengulangi langkah kerja, satu persatu TANPA bimbingan langsung...
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 3 BAB II. MENGGAMBAR 3D RUMAH TYPE 150++ Figure 1 File, New, Metric Figure 2 File, New, M...
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 4 Figure 3 New Page Fale Figure 4 Rectangle
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 5 Figure 5 Titik Nol komma Nol Figure 6 Nilai kotak 1000 dan 300
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 6 Figure 7 Zoom+Extend Figure 8 Balok Sloof
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 7 Figure 9 Penampang Balok Sloof Figure 10 Icon Move
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 8 Figure 11 Movie Destination Figure 12 Arrival
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 9 Figure 13 Movie Sloof Figure 14 Construction Line
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 10 Figure 15 Copy Figure 16 Hasil Copy
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 11 Figure 17 Move 50unit Figure 18 Move 100unit
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 12 Figure 19 Mirror Figure 20 Center line of mirror
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 13 Figure 21 No Erase Figure 22 Hasil Mirror
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 14 Figure 23 Polyline Figure 24 Rock Stone
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 15 Figure 25 Ketik C+Enter Figure 26 Hasil
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 16 Figure 27 Erase Figure 28 Garis Bantu 4000 unit
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 17 Figure 29 Hasil Garis 4000 Unit Figure 30 Z+Enter....E+Enter (Zoom Extend)
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 18 Figure 31 Mirror Figure 32 Delete
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 19 Figure 33 Rectangle Figure 34 Hasil
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 20 Figure 35 Denah Figure 36 Icon Cut
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 21 Figure 37 Hasil Cut Figure 38 Icon Front View
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 22 Figure 39 Paste at Front View Figure 40 Hasil Paste
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 23 Figure 41 Isometric View Figure 42 Target Position
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 24 Figure 43 Icon Sweep Figure 44 Path
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 25 Figure 45 Hasil Figure 46 Realistic View
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 26 Figure 47 2D Frame at Front View Figure 48 Layer Propertis Manager
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 27 Figure 49 Layer Propertis Manager Box Figure 50 New Layer Icon
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 28 Figure 51 Nama dan Warna Figure 52 Tebal Garis
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 29 Figure 53 Contoh Layer Figure 54 Close Layer Propertis Manager Box
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 30 Figure 55 Menggunakan Layer Figure 56 Solid View by Layer
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 31 Figure 57 Rongga Pintu Figure 58 Hasil
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 32 Figure 59 Icon Extrude Figure 60 Extrude sembarang
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 33 Figure 61 Icon Rongga Figure 62 Copy Selection
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 34 Figure 63 Copy Sembarang Figure 64 Move in Realistic View
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 35 Figure 65 Move in top View Figure 66 Icon Subtract
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 36 Figure 67 Seleksi Dinding Figure 68 Klik object Pemotong+Enter
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 37 Figure 69 Hasil Subtract Figure 70 Putar Object View dengan Orbit
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 38 Figure 71 Off Line Layer Figure 72 Polyline Garis Lantai Dalam
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 39 Figure 73 Ketic C+Enter Figure 74 Extrude Lantai
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 40 Figure 75 Ketik nilai 50 tebal lantai Figure 76 Tebal Lantai
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 41 Figure 77 Garis Tepi Atap Figure 78 Insert Construction Line
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 42 Figure 79 Icon Rotate Figure 80 Base Point to Rotate
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 43 Figure 81 Ketik 45+enter Figure 82 Mirror
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 44 Figure 83 Icon Polyline Figure 84 Finish by Press C+enter
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 45 Figure 85 Jurai Ke-2 Figure 86 Jurai Ke-3
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 46 Figure 87 Jurai Dalam ke-1 Figure 88 Jurai Dalam ke-2
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 47 Figure 89 Icon Dimensi Linear Figure 90 Jarak yang di ukur
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 48 Figure 91 Letak Garis Dimensi Figure 92 Icon Mirror
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 49 Figure 93 Midpoint tobe start of mirror Figure 94 Straight Line for Mirror
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 50 Figure 95 N + Enter Figure 96 Hubungkan Garis Bububungan
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 51 Figure 97 Hapus Segitiga Bantuan Figure 98 Icon Circle
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 52 Figure 99 Lingkaran Figure 100 Garis Bantu Sembarang
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 53 Figure 101 Construction Line Figure 102 Icon Rotate
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 54 Figure 103 Kemiringan Atap Figure 104 Mirror
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 55 Figure 105 Hasil Mirror Figure 106 Segitiga polyline
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 56 Figure 107 Segitiga Penampang Figure 108 Save
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 57 Figure 109 File+Save As Figure 110 File Atap 3D
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 58 Figure 111 Cut of Segitiga Figure 112 Icon Left View
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 59 Figure 113 Icon Paste Figure 114 Paste Object
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 60 Figure 115 Isometric View Figure 116 Move Object to Stright Position
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 61 Figure 116.b Move Object Figure 117 Object at free area
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 62 Figure 118 Klik Segitiga+Klik Icon Extrude Figure 119 Klik Tujuan Extrude
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 63 Figure 120 Realistic View Figure 121 Front View
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 64 Figure 122 Move Object by use Dimmension Linear Figure 123 Icon Move
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 65 Figure 124 Start Point Figure 125 End Point
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 66 Figure 126 Front View Figure 127 Segi empat sembarang
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 67 Figure 128 Select Object+Icon Rotate Figure 129 Degree of Rotation
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 68 Figure 130 Extrude Object segi empat Figure 131 Moving kotak segi empat ke sudut atap
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 69 Figure 132 Mirror object Figure 133 Icon Subtract
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 70 Figure 134 Klick Object Atap Figure 135 Klick Object Pemotong Atap+Enter
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 71 Figure 136 Hasil Figure 137 Isometric
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 72 Terimakasih untuk Mahasiswa Teknik Sipil Universitas Bengkulu, Atas kerjasamanya di Wo...
E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 73 BAB III. GAMBAR KARYA PESERTA WORKSHOP
  1. 1. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id i METODE KELAS INDUKSI UNTUK TRANSFORMASI KEAHLIAN DAN PENGETAHUAN DALAM PROSES PEMBELAJARAN MENGGAMBAR OBJECT 3 DIMENSI RUMAH TYPE 150++ HaGun INSTITUT 2011
  2. 2. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id ii ABSTRAK METODE KELAS INDUKSI UNTUK TRANSFORMASI KEAHLIAN DAN PENGETAHUAN DALAM PROSES PEMBELAJARAN Oleh Gunawan NIM : 19760404 Pendidikan, merupakan usaha untuk meningkatkan kualitas diri individu. Tujuan realistic pendidikan adalah menjadikan individu mampu hidup dalam kualitas hidup yang baik. Keahlian dan wawasan memberikan korelasi positif terhadap kualitas hidup. Satu diantara sekian metode pendidikan adalah pembelajaran dengan metode kelas induksi, untuk transformasi keahlian dan pengetahuan dalam proses pembelajaran. Dalam hal ini, peserta pembelajaran, dikondisikan seolah-olah telah menyelesaikan tugas yang ditiru. Setelah mahir dengan gaya yang lama, kemudian dikembangkan dengan membuat tiruan yang mirip dengan contoh. Berikutnya membuat innovasi.
  3. 3. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id iii UCAPAN TERIMA KASIH/ KATA PENGANTAR  Dengan menyebut nama Allah yang Maha Pemurah lagi Maha Penyayang.  Segala puji bagi Allah, Tuhan semesta alam.  Bacalah dengan (menyebut) nama Tuhanmu yang Menciptakan (Qs. Al 'Alaq:1). Thesis ini berisi sedikit dari untaian keilmuan di dunia pendidikan, diperuntukkan bagi yang ingin menambah wawasannya. Dengan berkeyakinan bahwa:  Sesungguhnya Allah tidak merobah Keadaan sesuatu kaum sehingga mereka merobah keadaan yang ada pada diri mereka sendiri (Qs. Ar Ra'd:11), Dengan harapan semoga Allah SWT meridhai, maka theses METODE KELAS INDUKSI UNTUK TRANSFORMASI KEAHLIAN DAN PENGETAHUAN DALAM PROSES PEMBELAJARAN Semoga berguna, karena:   Allah akan meninggikan orang-orang yang beriman di antaramu dan orang-orang yang diberi ilmu pengetahuan beberapa derajat. dan Allah Maha mengetahui apa yang kamu kerjakan (QS Al Mujaadilah:11).
  4. 4. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id iv DAFTAR ISI ABSTRAK...................................................................................................................ii UCAPAN TERIMA KASIH/ KATA PENGANTAR......................................................iii DAFTAR ISI ...............................................................................................................iv DAFTAR GAMBAR DAN ILUSTRASI........................................................................v BAB I. METODE KELAS INDUKSI..........................................................................1 BAB II. MENGGAMBAR 3D RUMAH TYPE 150++ ..............................................3 BAB III. GAMBAR KARYA PESERTA WORKSHOP ..........................................73
  5. 5. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id v DAFTAR GAMBAR DAN ILUSTRASI Figure 2 File, New, Metric............................................................................................3 Figure 3 File, New, Metric............................................................................................3 Figure 4 New Page Fale..............................................................................................4 Figure 5 Rectangle......................................................................................................4 Figure 6 Titik Nol komma Nol ......................................................................................5 Figure 7 Nilai kotak 1000 dan 300...............................................................................5 Figure 8 Zoom+Extend................................................................................................6 Figure 9 Balok Sloof....................................................................................................6 Figure 10 Penampang Balok Sloof..............................................................................7 Figure 11 Icon Move....................................................................................................7 Figure 12 Movie Destination........................................................................................8 Figure 13 Arrival..........................................................................................................8 Figure 14 Movie Sloof .................................................................................................9 Figure 15 Construction Line ........................................................................................9 Figure 16 Copy..........................................................................................................10 Figure 17 Hasil Copy.................................................................................................10 Figure 18 Move 50unit...............................................................................................11 Figure 19 Move 100unit.............................................................................................11 Figure 20 Mirror.........................................................................................................12 Figure 21 Center line of mirror...................................................................................12 Figure 22 No Erase ...................................................................................................13 Figure 23 Hasil Mirror................................................................................................13 Figure 24 Polyline......................................................................................................14 Figure 25 Rock Stone................................................................................................14 Figure 26 Ketik C+Enter............................................................................................15 Figure 27 Hasil ..........................................................................................................15 Figure 28 Erase.........................................................................................................16 Figure 29 Garis Bantu 4000 unit................................................................................16 Figure 30 Hasil Garis 4000 Unit ................................................................................17
  6. 6. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id vi Figure 31 Z+Enter....E+Enter (Zoom Extend)............................................................17 Figure 32 Mirror.........................................................................................................18 Figure 33 Delete........................................................................................................18 Figure 34 Rectangle ..................................................................................................19 Figure 35 Hasil ..........................................................................................................19 Figure 36 Denah........................................................................................................20 Figure 37 Icon Cut.....................................................................................................20 Figure 38 Hasil Cut....................................................................................................21 Figure 39 Icon Front View .........................................................................................21 Figure 40 Paste at Front View...................................................................................22 Figure 41 Hasil Paste ................................................................................................22 Figure 42 Isometric View...........................................................................................23 Figure 43 Target Position ..........................................................................................23 Figure 44 Icon Sweep ...............................................................................................24 Figure 45 Path...........................................................................................................24 Figure 46 Hasil ..........................................................................................................25 Figure 47 Realistic View............................................................................................25 Figure 48 2D Frame at Front View ............................................................................26 Figure 49 Layer Propertis Manager...........................................................................26 Figure 50 Layer Propertis Manager Box....................................................................27 Figure 51 New Layer Icon .........................................................................................27 Figure 52 Nama dan Warna ......................................................................................28 Figure 53 Tebal Garis................................................................................................28 Figure 54 Contoh Layer.............................................................................................29 Figure 55 Close Layer Propertis Manager Box..........................................................29 Figure 56 Menggunakan Layer..................................................................................30 Figure 57 Solid View by Layer...................................................................................30 Figure 58 Rongga Pintu ............................................................................................31 Figure 59 Hasil ..........................................................................................................31 Figure 60 Icon Extrude ..............................................................................................32
  7. 7. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id vii Figure 61 Extrude sembarang...................................................................................32 Figure 62 Icon Rongga..............................................................................................33 Figure 63 Copy Selection ..........................................................................................33 Figure 64 Copy Sembarang ......................................................................................34 Figure 65 Move in Realistic View ..............................................................................34 Figure 66 Move in top View.......................................................................................35 Figure 67 Icon Subtract .............................................................................................35 Figure 68 Seleksi Dinding..........................................................................................36 Figure 69 Klik object Pemotong+Enter......................................................................36 Figure 70 Hasil Subtract............................................................................................37 Figure 71 Putar Object View dengan Orbit................................................................37 Figure 72 Off Line Layer............................................................................................38 Figure 73 Polyline Garis Lantai Dalam ......................................................................38 Figure 74 Ketic C+Enter............................................................................................39 Figure 75 Extrude Lantai ...........................................................................................39 Figure 76 Ketik nilai 50 tebal lantai............................................................................40 Figure 77 Tebal Lantai ..............................................................................................40 Figure 78 Garis Tepi Atap .........................................................................................41 Figure 79 Insert Construction Line ............................................................................41 Figure 80 Icon Rotate................................................................................................42 Figure 81 Base Point to Rotate .................................................................................42 Figure 82 Ketik 45+enter...........................................................................................43 Figure 83 Mirror.........................................................................................................43 Figure 84 Icon Polyline..............................................................................................44 Figure 85 Finish by Press C+enter............................................................................44 Figure 86 Jurai Ke-2..................................................................................................45 Figure 87 Jurai Ke-3..................................................................................................45 Figure 88 Jurai Dalam ke-1 .......................................................................................46 Figure 89 Jurai Dalam ke-2 .......................................................................................46 Figure 90 Icon Dimensi Linear...................................................................................47
  8. 8. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id viii Figure 91 Jarak yang di ukur.....................................................................................47 Figure 92 Letak Garis Dimensi..................................................................................48 Figure 93 Icon Mirror.................................................................................................48 Figure 94 Midpoint tobe start of mirror ......................................................................49 Figure 95 Straight Line for Mirror...............................................................................49 Figure 96 N + Enter...................................................................................................50 Figure 97 Hubungkan Garis Bububungan .................................................................50 Figure 98 Hapus Segitiga Bantuan............................................................................51 Figure 99 Icon Circle .................................................................................................51 Figure 100 Lingkaran ................................................................................................52 Figure 101 Garis Bantu Sembarang..........................................................................52 Figure 102 Construction Line ....................................................................................53 Figure 103 Icon Rotate..............................................................................................53 Figure 104 Kemiringan Atap......................................................................................54 Figure 105 Mirror.......................................................................................................54 Figure 106 Hasil Mirror..............................................................................................55 Figure 107 Segitiga polyline ......................................................................................55 Figure 108 Segitiga Penampang...............................................................................56 Figure 109 Save........................................................................................................56 Figure 110 File+Save As...........................................................................................57 Figure 111 File Atap 3D ............................................................................................57 Figure 112 Cut of Segitiga.........................................................................................58 Figure 113 Icon Left View..........................................................................................58 Figure 114 Icon Paste ...............................................................................................59 Figure 115 Paste Object............................................................................................59 Figure 116 Isometric View.........................................................................................60 Figure 117 Move Object to Stright Position ...............................................................60 Figure 118 Object at free area...................................................................................61 Figure 119 Klik Segitiga+Klik Icon Extrude................................................................62 Figure 120 Klik Tujuan Extrude .................................................................................62
  9. 9. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id ix Figure 121 Realistic View..........................................................................................63 Figure 122 Front View ...............................................................................................63 Figure 123 Move Object by use Dimmension Linear.................................................64 Figure 124 Icon Move................................................................................................64 Figure 125 Start Point ...............................................................................................65 Figure 126 End Point.................................................................................................65 Figure 127 Front View ...............................................................................................66 Figure 128 Segi empat sembarang ...........................................................................66 Figure 129 Select Object+Icon Rotate.......................................................................67 Figure 130 Degree of Rotation ..................................................................................67 Figure 131 Extrude Object segi empat ......................................................................68 Figure 132 Moving kotak segi empat ke sudut atap ..................................................68 Figure 133 Mirror object ............................................................................................69 Figure 134 Icon Subtract ...........................................................................................69 Figure 135 Klick Object Atap.....................................................................................70 Figure 136 Klick Object Pemotong Atap+Enter.........................................................70 Figure 137 Hasil ........................................................................................................71 Figure 138 Isometric..................................................................................................71
  10. 10. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 1 BAB I. METODE KELAS INDUKSI Catatan kegiatan di Universitas Lampung, Universitas Bengkulu dan Universitas Mercubuana Jakarta. Aktivitas pembelajaran yang dilakukan adalah: 1. Peserta pembelajaran menonton peragaan proses suatu keahlian. 2. Peserta pembelajaran mengulangi langkah kerja, satu persatu DENGAN bimbingan langsung dari instruktur. 3. Peserta pembelajaran mengulangi langkah kerja, satu persatu TANPA bimbingan langsung dari instruktur. 4. Peserta pembelajaran membuat suatu rancangan sendiri, proses pembuatan nya DENGAN bimbingan langsung dari instruktur. 5. Peserta pembelajaran membuat suatu rancangan sendiri, proses pembuatan nya TANPA bimbingan langsung dari instruktur. Deskripsi setiap Proses. 1. Peserta pembelajaran menonton peragaan proses suatu keahlian. Instruktur memperagakan suatu proses keahlian. Contoh: Instruktur memperagakan cara menggambar benda tiga di mensi dengan Soft Ware Auto CAD 2012. Dimulai dari membuka file dalam satuan metric  membuat garis dengan perintah poly line  membuat segi tiga beraturan dengan perintah poly line. Kemudian object segitiga tersebut dijadikan object tiga dimensi dengan perintah (1) Extrude (2) PressPuLL (3) Sweep (4) Revolve (5) Loft. Kelima perintah tersebut diperagakan oleh instruktur. 2. Peserta pembelajaran mengulangi langkah kerja, satu persatu DENGAN bimbingan langsung dari instruktur. Peserta pembelajaran menggambar benda tiga di mensi dengan Soft Ware Auto CAD 2012. Dimulai dari membuka file dalam satuan metric  membuat garis dengan perintah poly line  membuat segi tiga beraturan dengan perintah poly line. Kemudian object segitiga tersebut dijadikan object tiga dimensi dengan perintah (1) Extrude (2) PressPuLL (3) Sweep (4) Revolve (5) Loft. Kelima perintah tersebut laksanakan oleh Peserta pembelajaran dengan bimbingan langsung dari instruktur.
  11. 11. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 2 3. Peserta pembelajaran mengulangi langkah kerja, satu persatu TANPA bimbingan langsung dari instruktur. Di tahapan ini, peserta pembelajaran mengulangi menggambar benda tiga di mensi dengan Soft Ware Auto CAD 2012. Dimulai dari membuka file dalam satuan metric  membuat garis dengan perintah poly line  membuat segi tiga beraturan dengan perintah poly line. Kemudian object segitiga tersebut dijadikan object tiga dimensi dengan perintah (1) Extrude (2) PressPuLL (3) Sweep (4) Revolve (5) Loft. Kelima perintah tersebut laksanakan oleh Peserta pembelajaran tanpa bimbingan langsung dari instruktur. Disini, peserta pembelajaran diberi kesempatan berdiskusi dengan rekan-rekannya sesame peserta pembelajaran. 4. Peserta pembelajaran membuat suatu rancangan sendiri, proses pembuatan nya DENGAN bimbingan langsung dari instruktur. Disini, peserta pembelajaran dibebaskan membuat object yang berbeda dari contoh sebelumnya. Kemudian, instruktur memberikan bimbingan langsung kepada peserta pelatihan. Kerjasama team juga diperlukan dalam tahapan ini. 5. Peserta pembelajaran membuat suatu rancangan sendiri, proses pembuatan nya TANPA bimbingan langsung dari instruktur. Disini, peserta pembelajaran dibebaskan membuat object yang berbeda dari contoh- contoh sebelumnya. Setiap peserta mempunyai dimensi object yang berbeda. Kerjasama team juga diperlukan dalam tahapan ini. Dalam hal ini, peserta pembelajaran, dikondisikan seolah-olah telah menyelesaikan tugas yang ditiru. Setelah mahir dengan gaya yang lama, kemudian dikembangkan dengan membuat tiruan yang mirip dengan contoh. Berikutnya membuat innovasi.
  12. 12. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 3 BAB II. MENGGAMBAR 3D RUMAH TYPE 150++ Figure 1 File, New, Metric Figure 2 File, New, Metric
  13. 13. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 4 Figure 3 New Page Fale Figure 4 Rectangle
  14. 14. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 5 Figure 5 Titik Nol komma Nol Figure 6 Nilai kotak 1000 dan 300
  15. 15. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 6 Figure 7 Zoom+Extend Figure 8 Balok Sloof
  16. 16. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 7 Figure 9 Penampang Balok Sloof Figure 10 Icon Move
  17. 17. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 8 Figure 11 Movie Destination Figure 12 Arrival
  18. 18. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 9 Figure 13 Movie Sloof Figure 14 Construction Line
  19. 19. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 10 Figure 15 Copy Figure 16 Hasil Copy
  20. 20. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 11 Figure 17 Move 50unit Figure 18 Move 100unit
  21. 21. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 12 Figure 19 Mirror Figure 20 Center line of mirror
  22. 22. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 13 Figure 21 No Erase Figure 22 Hasil Mirror
  23. 23. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 14 Figure 23 Polyline Figure 24 Rock Stone
  24. 24. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 15 Figure 25 Ketik C+Enter Figure 26 Hasil
  25. 25. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 16 Figure 27 Erase Figure 28 Garis Bantu 4000 unit
  26. 26. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 17 Figure 29 Hasil Garis 4000 Unit Figure 30 Z+Enter....E+Enter (Zoom Extend)
  27. 27. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 18 Figure 31 Mirror Figure 32 Delete
  28. 28. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 19 Figure 33 Rectangle Figure 34 Hasil
  29. 29. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 20 Figure 35 Denah Figure 36 Icon Cut
  30. 30. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 21 Figure 37 Hasil Cut Figure 38 Icon Front View
  31. 31. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 22 Figure 39 Paste at Front View Figure 40 Hasil Paste
  32. 32. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 23 Figure 41 Isometric View Figure 42 Target Position
  33. 33. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 24 Figure 43 Icon Sweep Figure 44 Path
  34. 34. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 25 Figure 45 Hasil Figure 46 Realistic View
  35. 35. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 26 Figure 47 2D Frame at Front View Figure 48 Layer Propertis Manager
  36. 36. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 27 Figure 49 Layer Propertis Manager Box Figure 50 New Layer Icon
  37. 37. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 28 Figure 51 Nama dan Warna Figure 52 Tebal Garis
  38. 38. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 29 Figure 53 Contoh Layer Figure 54 Close Layer Propertis Manager Box
  39. 39. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 30 Figure 55 Menggunakan Layer Figure 56 Solid View by Layer
  40. 40. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 31 Figure 57 Rongga Pintu Figure 58 Hasil
  41. 41. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 32 Figure 59 Icon Extrude Figure 60 Extrude sembarang
  42. 42. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 33 Figure 61 Icon Rongga Figure 62 Copy Selection
  43. 43. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 34 Figure 63 Copy Sembarang Figure 64 Move in Realistic View
  44. 44. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 35 Figure 65 Move in top View Figure 66 Icon Subtract
  45. 45. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 36 Figure 67 Seleksi Dinding Figure 68 Klik object Pemotong+Enter
  46. 46. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 37 Figure 69 Hasil Subtract Figure 70 Putar Object View dengan Orbit
  47. 47. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 38 Figure 71 Off Line Layer Figure 72 Polyline Garis Lantai Dalam
  48. 48. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 39 Figure 73 Ketic C+Enter Figure 74 Extrude Lantai
  49. 49. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 40 Figure 75 Ketik nilai 50 tebal lantai Figure 76 Tebal Lantai
  50. 50. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 41 Figure 77 Garis Tepi Atap Figure 78 Insert Construction Line
  51. 51. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 42 Figure 79 Icon Rotate Figure 80 Base Point to Rotate
  52. 52. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 43 Figure 81 Ketik 45+enter Figure 82 Mirror
  53. 53. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 44 Figure 83 Icon Polyline Figure 84 Finish by Press C+enter
  54. 54. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 45 Figure 85 Jurai Ke-2 Figure 86 Jurai Ke-3
  55. 55. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 46 Figure 87 Jurai Dalam ke-1 Figure 88 Jurai Dalam ke-2
  56. 56. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 47 Figure 89 Icon Dimensi Linear Figure 90 Jarak yang di ukur
  57. 57. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 48 Figure 91 Letak Garis Dimensi Figure 92 Icon Mirror
  58. 58. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 49 Figure 93 Midpoint tobe start of mirror Figure 94 Straight Line for Mirror
  59. 59. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 50 Figure 95 N + Enter Figure 96 Hubungkan Garis Bububungan
  60. 60. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 51 Figure 97 Hapus Segitiga Bantuan Figure 98 Icon Circle
  61. 61. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 52 Figure 99 Lingkaran Figure 100 Garis Bantu Sembarang
  62. 62. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 53 Figure 101 Construction Line Figure 102 Icon Rotate
  63. 63. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 54 Figure 103 Kemiringan Atap Figure 104 Mirror
  64. 64. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 55 Figure 105 Hasil Mirror Figure 106 Segitiga polyline
  65. 65. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 56 Figure 107 Segitiga Penampang Figure 108 Save
  66. 66. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 57 Figure 109 File+Save As Figure 110 File Atap 3D
  67. 67. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 58 Figure 111 Cut of Segitiga Figure 112 Icon Left View
  68. 68. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 59 Figure 113 Icon Paste Figure 114 Paste Object
  69. 69. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 60 Figure 115 Isometric View Figure 116 Move Object to Stright Position
  70. 70. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 61 Figure 116.b Move Object Figure 117 Object at free area
  71. 71. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 62 Figure 118 Klik Segitiga+Klik Icon Extrude Figure 119 Klik Tujuan Extrude
  72. 72. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 63 Figure 120 Realistic View Figure 121 Front View
  73. 73. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 64 Figure 122 Move Object by use Dimmension Linear Figure 123 Icon Move
  74. 74. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 65 Figure 124 Start Point Figure 125 End Point
  75. 75. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 66 Figure 126 Front View Figure 127 Segi empat sembarang
  76. 76. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 67 Figure 128 Select Object+Icon Rotate Figure 129 Degree of Rotation
  77. 77. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 68 Figure 130 Extrude Object segi empat Figure 131 Moving kotak segi empat ke sudut atap
  78. 78. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 69 Figure 132 Mirror object Figure 133 Icon Subtract
  79. 79. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 70 Figure 134 Klick Object Atap Figure 135 Klick Object Pemotong Atap+Enter
  80. 80. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 71 Figure 136 Hasil Figure 137 Isometric
  81. 81. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 72 Terimakasih untuk Mahasiswa Teknik Sipil Universitas Bengkulu, Atas kerjasamanya di Workshop Constuction Management. Bengkulu, Rabu 06 July- Ahad 10July2011 *** Semoga Allah SWT Meridhai kebaikan yang kita kerjakan.
  82. 82. E-mail:gunawan_hagun@yahoo.co.id 73 BAB III. GAMBAR KARYA PESERTA WORKSHOP
