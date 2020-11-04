Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ethylene Oxide Derivatives, Oilfields Chemicals, Phosphate Esters and Speciality Chemicals www.gujchem.comsales@gujchem.co...
About Gujarat Chemicals  Gujarat Chemicals is a manufacturing company into production of Ethoxylates, Surfactants, Formul...
Our Products - Ethylene Oxide Derivatives & Oilfield Chemicals  Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates  Fatty Acid Ethoxylates  Fatt...
Our Products – Surfactants, Emulsifiers & Phosphate Esters  Agro Surfactants  Alkanol Amine  Polysorbates  Phosphate E...
Ethylene Oxide Derivatives  Ethylene oxide is to be used in  Fungicide  Sterilizing agent of ethanolamines, glycol ethe...
Agro Surfactants  The agro surfactants are specially made for agricultural purposes.  It is to deliver and improve the e...
Different Types of Emulators  Self-Emulsifying Wax (Non-Ionic/Anionic)  Silicon Oil Emulsifiers  Amino Oil Emulsifiers ...
Oilfield Chemicals www.gujchem.comsales@gujchem.com  Oilfield chemicals are most commonly used for drilling and explorati...
Alkanol Amine www.gujchem.comsales@gujchem.com  Alkanol amine solutions is for the removal of acidic gases.  Amine chemi...
Phosphate Esters www.gujchem.comsales@gujchem.com  Phosphate esters are used in different types of industries for differe...
Polysorbate www.gujchem.comsales@gujchem.com  Polysorbate is a type of emulsifier that can be used in pharmaceuticals and...
Why Choose Us? www.gujchem.comsales@gujchem.com  We believe in Quality  We are Customer-Focused  We are Internationally...
Contact Us www.gujchem.comsales@gujchem.com GUJARAT CHEMICALS Plot No. 248-250, 279-281 G.I.D.C. Ranasan , Ashram Chokadi ...
www.gujchem.comsales@gujchem.com Like this Video? - click on If you find this Informative, Don't Miss to Share... For More...
www.gujchem.comsales@gujchem.com www.gujchem.comsales@gujchem.com / ankit@gujchem.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

A Leading Manufacturer of Ethylene Oxide Derivatives & Oilfield Chemicals

14 views

Published on

GUJCHEM is one of the leading manufacturers of ethylene oxide derivatives and different oilfield chemicals. With extensive research and formulations, we have developed a large number of products that are suitable for a large number of applications in diverse industries.
Our product range includes ethylene oxide derivatives like ethoxylates, surfactants & emulsifiers. Oilfield chemicals, alkanol amine, phosphate esters, and some speciality chemicals that are suitable for different industries like oil & gas and oilfield, personal care, textile industry, agro-industries, pharmaceutical industries, and various others are also manufactured at our high-tech plant.
With a growing number of industries, the demand for different chemical products has also increased. We are focused to cater the best chemical products like fatty alcohol ethoxylates, fatty acid ethoxylates, fatty amine ethoxylates, polyethylene glycol wax, glycerine ethoxylates, agro surfactants, phosphate esters, emulsifiers, and many more.

For more information about Fatty Amine Ethoxylates visit at http://www.gujchem.com/products-groups/fatty-amine-ethoxylates-2.html

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

A Leading Manufacturer of Ethylene Oxide Derivatives & Oilfield Chemicals

  1. 1. Ethylene Oxide Derivatives, Oilfields Chemicals, Phosphate Esters and Speciality Chemicals www.gujchem.comsales@gujchem.com / ankit@gujchem.com Gujarat Chemicals
  2. 2. About Gujarat Chemicals  Gujarat Chemicals is a manufacturing company into production of Ethoxylates, Surfactants, Formulations, Phosphates and Oil Field Chemicals.  We are exporting its 85% production to almost 21 countries around the world.  We follow strict quality evaluation policy and have systemic check on product dispatched to customers. www.gujchem.comsales@gujchem.com / ankit@gujchem.com
  3. 3. Our Products - Ethylene Oxide Derivatives & Oilfield Chemicals  Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates  Fatty Acid Ethoxylates  Fatty Amine Ethoxylates  Alkyl Phenoal Ethoxylate (Alkyl / Cardenol)  Polyethylene Glycol (PEGs & MPEGs)  Oilfield Chemicals  Castor / Hydrogenated Castor Oil Ethoxylates  Glycerine Ethoxylate (Glycerol Ethoxylate)  Self Emulsifying Wax (Non-ionic / Anionic) www.gujchem.comsales@gujchem.com / ankit@gujchem.com
  4. 4. Our Products – Surfactants, Emulsifiers & Phosphate Esters  Agro Surfactants  Alkanol Amine  Polysorbates  Phosphate Esters  Glycol Ether  Silicon Oil Emulsifiers  Amino Oil Emulsifiers  Paraffin Wax Emulsifier  Natural Oil Esters www.gujchem.comsales@gujchem.com / ankit@gujchem.com
  5. 5. Ethylene Oxide Derivatives  Ethylene oxide is to be used in  Fungicide  Sterilizing agent of ethanolamines, glycol ethers  Other ethylene oxide derivatives  Paints and varnishes  Different Types Of Ethoxylates  Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates  Fatty Acid Ethoxylates  Fatty Amine Ethoxylates  Alkylphenol Ethoxylate (Alkyl/Cardanol)  Polyethylene Glycol (PEGs & MPEGs)  Castor/ Hydrogenated Castor Oil  Glycerine Ethoxylates  Glycol Ether (Phenoxyethanol) www.gujchem.comsales@gujchem.com / ankit@gujchem.com
  6. 6. Agro Surfactants  The agro surfactants are specially made for agricultural purposes.  It is to deliver and improve the endurance of ingredients during the process of crop management. www.gujchem.comsales@gujchem.com / ankit@gujchem.com
  7. 7. Different Types of Emulators  Self-Emulsifying Wax (Non-Ionic/Anionic)  Silicon Oil Emulsifiers  Amino Oil Emulsifiers  Paraffin Wax Emulsifier  Natural Oil Esters www.gujchem.comsales@gujchem.com / ankit@gujchem.com
  8. 8. Oilfield Chemicals www.gujchem.comsales@gujchem.com  Oilfield chemicals are most commonly used for drilling and exploration of different types of oil in order to improve the operations of oilfield chemical manufacturers.  Oilfield chemicals is to improve the efficiency and productivity in the oil drilling process. www.gujchem.comsales@gujchem.com / ankit@gujchem.com
  9. 9. Alkanol Amine www.gujchem.comsales@gujchem.com  Alkanol amine solutions is for the removal of acidic gases.  Amine chemical is a necessity for various chemical & gas generating factories. www.gujchem.comsales@gujchem.com / ankit@gujchem.com
  10. 10. Phosphate Esters www.gujchem.comsales@gujchem.com  Phosphate esters are used in different types of industries for different purposes.  It is possess various surfactant properties  Stability  Wetting  Phosphate ester is the product that reacts to ethoxylated and propoxylated by the help of phosphating agents. www.gujchem.comsales@gujchem.com / ankit@gujchem.com
  11. 11. Polysorbate www.gujchem.comsales@gujchem.com  Polysorbate is a type of emulsifier that can be used in pharmaceuticals and food industries.  It is oily liquid chemical procured by the ethoxylated sorbitan esterified which have a heavy amount of fatty acids. www.gujchem.comsales@gujchem.com / ankit@gujchem.com
  12. 12. Why Choose Us? www.gujchem.comsales@gujchem.com  We believe in Quality  We are Customer-Focused  We are Internationally Diverse  We Believe in Conducting Business with Honesty & Integrity  We are ISO 9001:20008 Certified Company www.gujchem.comsales@gujchem.com / ankit@gujchem.com
  13. 13. Contact Us www.gujchem.comsales@gujchem.com GUJARAT CHEMICALS Plot No. 248-250, 279-281 G.I.D.C. Ranasan , Ashram Chokadi , Tal. Vijapur, Dist. Mehsana. INDIA. ankit@gujchem.com / sales@gujchem.com www.gujchem.com www.gujchem.comsales@gujchem.com / ankit@gujchem.com
  14. 14. www.gujchem.comsales@gujchem.com Like this Video? - click on If you find this Informative, Don't Miss to Share... For More Information on Gujarat Chemicals - Subscribe Our Video Channel www.gujchem.comsales@gujchem.com / ankit@gujchem.com
  15. 15. www.gujchem.comsales@gujchem.com www.gujchem.comsales@gujchem.com / ankit@gujchem.com

×