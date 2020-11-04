GUJCHEM is one of the leading manufacturers of ethylene oxide derivatives and different oilfield chemicals. With extensive research and formulations, we have developed a large number of products that are suitable for a large number of applications in diverse industries.

Our product range includes ethylene oxide derivatives like ethoxylates, surfactants & emulsifiers. Oilfield chemicals, alkanol amine, phosphate esters, and some speciality chemicals that are suitable for different industries like oil & gas and oilfield, personal care, textile industry, agro-industries, pharmaceutical industries, and various others are also manufactured at our high-tech plant.

With a growing number of industries, the demand for different chemical products has also increased. We are focused to cater the best chemical products like fatty alcohol ethoxylates, fatty acid ethoxylates, fatty amine ethoxylates, polyethylene glycol wax, glycerine ethoxylates, agro surfactants, phosphate esters, emulsifiers, and many more.



