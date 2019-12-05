While the digital transformation is driving us towards tools promising greater efficiency, productivity, insights, collaboration, etc., they won't get a company very far if employees don’t use them. That means we can never forget the human element in the story.



So you have to ask yourself: does your staff adopt these tools and use them to their fullest capacity? Do they truly leverage the new possibilities? And how do you support and guide them to embrace the new tools and increase their engagement?



During this session, we heard three real cases: how Nippon Gases embedded adoption in its transformation vision, how employee accceptance of mobile devices and apps is increasing efficiency at Seris, and the success and failure factors experienced by SDWorx. Then, work21 took on change management and adoption.