Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
We're only human: the critical element on your digital path Beltug N-sight 5 December 2019
We're only human: the critical element on your digital path – 5 Dec 2019 Beltug Partners
Find the notes and takeaways of this session on slide 11 For even more information, events, slides, alerts, etc., visit ww...
ADZ advies van A tot Z mobco AG Insurance MobileIron Antal Ausy Group Nationaal Verbond van Socialistische Mutualiteiten A...
“The world hates change, yet it is the only thing that has brought progress.” - Charles Kettering -
Our experts today  Gianni Cairo, Nippon Gases IT Service Delivery Manager Europe  Frederik Somers, SD Worx Transformatio...
Takeaways after the meeting  KPIs themselves are no holy grail, but rather an enabler stimulating conversation on the pro...
For even more information, events, slides, alerts, etc., sign up now and enjoy the Beltug Community
Upcoming Today’s presentations will be available soon to our members  11 Dec Be safe, not sorry: creating an Incident Res...
www.beltug.be
Beltug Partners
2019.12.05 - N-sight - We're only human: the critical element on your digital path
2019.12.05 - N-sight - We're only human: the critical element on your digital path
2019.12.05 - N-sight - We're only human: the critical element on your digital path
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

2019.12.05 - N-sight - We're only human: the critical element on your digital path

36 views

Published on

While the digital transformation is driving us towards tools promising greater efficiency, productivity, insights, collaboration, etc., they won't get a company very far if employees don’t use them. That means we can never forget the human element in the story.

So you have to ask yourself: does your staff adopt these tools and use them to their fullest capacity? Do they truly leverage the new possibilities? And how do you support and guide them to embrace the new tools and increase their engagement?

During this session, we heard three real cases: how Nippon Gases embedded adoption in its transformation vision, how employee accceptance of mobile devices and apps is increasing efficiency at Seris, and the success and failure factors experienced by SDWorx. Then, work21 took on change management and adoption.

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

2019.12.05 - N-sight - We're only human: the critical element on your digital path

  1. 1. We're only human: the critical element on your digital path Beltug N-sight 5 December 2019
  2. 2. We're only human: the critical element on your digital path – 5 Dec 2019 Beltug Partners
  3. 3. Find the notes and takeaways of this session on slide 11 For even more information, events, slides, alerts, etc., visit www.beltug.be, sign up and enjoy the Beltug Community Find the notes and takeaways of this session on slide 10 For even more information, events, slides, alerts, etc., visit www.beltug.be, sign up and enjoy the Beltug Community
  4. 4. ADZ advies van A tot Z mobco AG Insurance MobileIron Antal Ausy Group Nationaal Verbond van Socialistische Mutualiteiten Awingu Nippon Gases Azelis NTT Borealis Polymers Renson Ventilation Colruyt Group Services SD Worx Consultecom Seris Engie Smals Federaal Agentschap voor Geneesmiddelen en Gezondheidsproducten SoftwareONE Syntra Limburg Fostplus Tessenderlo Group Gevers Belgium The Reference Heliview Conferences & Training work21 Infradata Insight
  5. 5. “The world hates change, yet it is the only thing that has brought progress.” - Charles Kettering -
  6. 6. Our experts today  Gianni Cairo, Nippon Gases IT Service Delivery Manager Europe  Frederik Somers, SD Worx Transformation Officer  Stijn Verheyden, Seris Project Manager  Gonny Vink, work21 CEO
  7. 7. Takeaways after the meeting  KPIs themselves are no holy grail, but rather an enabler stimulating conversation on the progress and looking for improvements.  70% of change programs fail because people are not on board with the transformation.  Make sure to dedicate part of your project budget to this change management.  Don't forget: ▫ The fear is stronger than the potential ▫ We assess technology from our old frame of reference ▫ If something is so new that we cannot compare it with something else, we underestimate it  Read more on the Beltug website
  8. 8. For even more information, events, slides, alerts, etc., sign up now and enjoy the Beltug Community
  9. 9. Upcoming Today’s presentations will be available soon to our members  11 Dec Be safe, not sorry: creating an Incident Response Plan  21 Jan Virtualised network services  30 Jan Security  12 Feb Microservices Architecture/APIs  10 Mar 5G Innovation Challenge  18 Mar Data quality/Data governance/Data architecture  26 Mar Beltug VIP Evening  31 Mar Workable security/employee awareness for security  23 Apr How to deal with shadow IT? Check out our Beltug agenda
  10. 10. www.beltug.be
  11. 11. Beltug Partners

×